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If you’ve been searching for how to get Valheim free, it starts with your Viking waking in a purgatory of ancient forests and monster-ruled biomes, sent by Odin to slay the Forsaken. Valheim is the co-op Viking survival phenomenon where players chop, build, sail and fight through nine biomes with up to nine friends. Steam lists it at $19.99, though a limited time 50% sale currently drops that to $9.99 ahead of a price hike once 1.0 arrives this September.

This guide covers two ways to get there. Snakzy pays coins for completing offers and playing mobile games, which you redeem for a Steam gift card, no credit card involved. Eneba sells a legitimate Valheim Steam key for about $11.60, roughly 42% off list, for anyone who wants to play today. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license. Keep reading for price, platforms, requirements and the exact Snakzy steps.

Game Info Details Game price $19.99 on Steam (currently $9.99 during a limited time 50% sale) Metacritic rating No formal Metascore yet (Early Access); Steam Overwhelmingly Positive at 94% from over 455,000 reviews Genre Open-world survival craft, Viking, co-op (up to 10 players), base building, boss progression Developers Iron Gate Studio Publishers Coffee Stain Publishing Time to earn: Main story ~75 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~120 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~140 hours

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How To Get Valheim Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking Valheim since its Early Access launch in February 2021, and the numbers still hold up. The game sold 1 million copies in its first eight days, hit 5 million within a month, and has passed 12 million copies lifetime according to Iron Gate’s parent company, Embracer Group. It’s easy to see why so many players still search for a Valheim free download years after launch, though the only legitimate ways to skip payment are the two covered here. On Steam, it holds a 94% Overwhelmingly Positive rating from more than 455,000 reviews, one of the more consistently well-reviewed survival games on the platform.

Valheim drops you into a procedurally generated Viking purgatory where each biome works as its own difficulty tier. You chop wood, build a homestead, cook food to keep your buffs up, sail toward the next coastline and eventually summon a Forsaken boss whose trophy unlocks the tools for the tier after it. Play solo or bring up to nine friends into the same world, and at that Valheim price, the value proposition holds up well.

Iron Gate Studio, a five-person Swedish team at launch, built Valheim in Unity and published it through Coffee Stain Publishing. The Xbox version, including Xbox Game Pass, arrived in March 2023 with crossplay against PC. The game is still in Early Access as I write this, with version 1.0 confirmed for September 9, 2026, after which the Deep North biome is expected to round out the map.

Five years in, Valheim has added expansion scale updates for free, including Hearth and Home, Mistlands and Ashlands, with nine biomes now live from Meadows to Ashlands. Add dedicated servers, crossplay, world modifiers and a large mod scene, and it is easy to see why so many players treat this as a live service game they never have to pay a subscription for.

How Much Does Valheim Cost?

Valheim costs $19.99 on Steam, the price it has held since its February 2021 Early Access launch. Right now a limited time 50% sale brings that down to $9.99, matching the game’s historic low. That discount will not last: Iron Gate has confirmed Valheim jumps to $29.99 when version 1.0 launches on September 9, 2026, so buying a Valheim Steam key before then is worth planning around.

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Outside of Steam sales, Valheim is also included with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, though that only grants access, not ownership. Expect 30 to 50% discounts during major Steam sales going forward, based on the pattern since launch. None of that matters much if you go the Snakzy route instead, since the entire point of that method is skipping the Valheim price question altogether and getting the game at $0 out of pocket.

Valheim Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC Pending (Early Access) Xbox Pending (Early Access)

Valheim is available on PC through Steam and the Microsoft Store, plus Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, including Xbox Game Pass. Mac and Linux builds exist too, and the game carries a Steam Deck Verified badge for handheld play. Crossplay runs between PC and Xbox, though there is no PlayStation or Nintendo Switch version. The Snakzy method targets the Steam PC version specifically, so that is the copy your gift card ends up buying.

Valheim System Requirements

Valheim is famous for running on almost anything. Its stylized, low-resolution textures paired with modern lighting keep the minimum bar low, though massive player-built bases can still tax your CPU.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit or later Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU 2.6 GHz Quad Core Intel i5 3GHz or Ryzen 5 3GHz RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU GeForce GTX 950 or Radeon HD 7970 GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580 DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 1 GB 1 GB

A five year old mid-range PC still comfortably runs Valheim at recommended settings, and Steam Deck owners get a Verified badge right out of the box.

Valheim Mechanics

The core loop never really changes shape: gather and craft, build a fortified homestead, eat well since food doubles as your health bar, sail toward the next biome, summon and slay its Forsaken boss, then return home with the materials that unlock the tier after. Rinse and repeat across all nine biomes of Valheim.

Structurally, Valheim runs on procedurally generated worlds shared by up to ten players, with the Forsaken altar chain acting as the closest thing to a campaign. Sailing marks the mid-game shift, moving from a small karve to a full longship capable of hauling cargo across open water. World modifiers let you tune difficulty from casual to hardcore, dedicated servers and crossplay keep groups together, and portals, despite their well-known restriction on carrying metal, shape how you plan logistics between bases.

Underneath all of that sits skill-by-use progression, a food and rested buff economy, and structural integrity and smoke physics that turn building into a genuine craft rather than a checklist. Weather and ocean sailing add real peril, and every death turns into a corpse run story players tend to repeat for years. Compared to a full-loot PvP survival game, Valheim leans PvE first and rewards patience over reflexes.

Valheim Top Features

Biomes as difficulty tiers. Each new biome plays like its own game, and walking in underleveled gets you flattened fast. The Forsaken boss hunt. A genuine boss-progression spine that most open-world survival games skip entirely. Physics-driven building. Structural integrity and smoke venting turn longhouses and sea forts into a real design challenge. Sailing the open sea. Moving from a karve to a longship defines the mid-game like nothing else in the genre. Ten-player Viking co-op. Shared worlds, dedicated servers and full PC/Xbox crossplay keep groups together.

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How To Get Valheim Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete offers, download apps, fill out surveys and play partner games to earn coins. No credit card required at any point. This is a time investment rather than a money investment: you trade attention for coins that convert into real gift card value once your balance clears the minimum threshold. If your goal is simply to get Valheim for free without spending anything out of pocket, Snakzy is a legitimate way to do exactly that.

Here is how to get Valheim free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests. Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, and you can track progress toward $19.99 inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $19.99 or more. Buy Valheim on Steam: use the gift card to complete the purchase.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of signing up, which already covers Valheim‘s $19.99 list price with room to spare. Remember the $35 minimum cashout threshold applies before you can redeem anything, and offers plus payout speed vary by region, so check what is live in your country before you start.

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Get Valheim Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to spend a week or two building a Snakzy balance before playing. If you would rather start tonight, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for a Valheim Steam key at a lower price than Steam‘s list rate. The official Steam price sits at $19.99, while Eneba‘s current listing runs about $11.60, roughly 42% off. You still get a legitimate, permanent Steam license, the key just gets redeemed through your existing Steam account rather than a full price checkout. This route is not better than Snakzy, just faster: you pay a small amount now instead of trading time for a completely free copy later.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above $19.99, Valheim‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

That $20 card covers Valheim‘s $19.99 price with $0.01 left over in your Steam Wallet for later. Eneba prices shift over time, so check the live listing before you buy. The process itself is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code right away. Pick whichever fits: Snakzy if you have time and no budget, an Eneba game key if you want to play tonight at a discount, or an Eneba gift card if you would rather load Steam Wallet funds for an official purchase. All three roads end with a legitimate copy of Valheim.

Is It Legal to Get Valheim Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for engagement, Snakzy shares that revenue back to you as coins, you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card, and you use that gift card to buy Valheim through the official Steam store. The result is a permanent license tied to your own Steam account, identical to a purchase you paid for yourself.

What to avoid is any site offering a direct “free download” of Valheim, a cracked installer or a torrent. Search results for a Valheim free download often lead exactly there, and those routes are illegal every time. The real risks are serious: malware that can damage your PC, a permanent Steam account ban, and no actual license to the game. Piracy also cuts a small, five-person studio like Iron Gate Studio out of the payment entirely, undermining the years of free updates it has shipped since 2021.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developers while keeping your wallet closed. If Valheim has you hooked on the genre, Eneba’s broader survival buying guide rounds up other titles worth a look, and its Steam gift card hub covers wallet funding options beyond this one game.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Valheim Free

Valheim has sold over 12 million copies, holds a 94% Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam, and has received five years of expansion-scale free updates, pound for pound one of the best-value survival games available. It suits budget-conscious gamers, co-op groups planning a shared world, and anyone who wants to get Valheim for free rather than wait on the next sale. If you enjoy the genre, a similarly grindy way to earn Rust or Core Keeper for free is worth a look too.

Getting started takes minutes: download Snakzy, browse for a high-value offer, and steadily build your balance toward $19.99 before making the official Steam purchase and redeeming your key. Once that gift card is loaded, how to get Valheim free stops being a question and simply turns into a straightforward checkout.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Valheim Free Get Valheim Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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