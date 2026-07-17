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How To Get Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop Free is the question every budget-minded transit fan asks once they see the Steam price tag. Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop is a relaxed bus-driving and management sim where you steer 30-plus licensed buses across two open-world cities at your own pace. That relaxed pace is the appeal, but the $24.99 price is still a barrier for anyone who just wants to try it first.

If you searched for a Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop free download, two legitimate routes get you there without paying full price. The first is Snakzy, a free rewards app: no credit card required, just time spent completing offers for coins. The second is Eneba, a marketplace selling Steam keys below the official price for an immediate purchase. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license. Keep reading for pricing, specs, and the full walkthrough.

Game Info Details Game price $24.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 73 critic / 5.9 user (OpenCritic 66 “Fair”) Genre Vehicle simulation (bus driving and business management) Developers stillalive studios Publishers astragon Entertainment Time to earn: Main story ~25 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~40 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist Open-ended (sandbox career)

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How To Get Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve watched Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop hold a Mostly Positive rating on Steam for years, and that says something for a genre this niche. Anyone searching to get Bus Simulator 21 free eventually lands on this Next Stop version, since it is the one that folded in a full career mode at no extra cost back in 2023. Critics were less impressed than the fan base. Metacritic puts the game at 73 and OpenCritic calls it “Fair” at 66, so this is a cozy niche pick rather than a must-play blockbuster.

The core pitch is simple. You drive licensed city buses through two open-world maps, pick up passengers, keep to a timetable, and run your own transit company on the side. What stands out is the “your route, your way” flexibility: drive every stop by hand in a detailed cockpit, or let auto-features handle ticketing and passenger management while you focus purely on the road.

stillalive studios built the game on Unreal Engine 4, and astragon Entertainment published it. The base game launched on September 7, 2021 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The free Next Stop update landed on May 16, 2023, adding a proper career mode, the Angel Shores map extension, and native PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. It is the sixth mainline entry in the series, following Bus Simulator 18.

Content depth is where the game earns its keep. You get two large open-world cities, the US-inspired Angel Shores and the European Seaside Valley, plus 30-plus licensed buses including double-deckers and electric models. Add deep timetable and route management, single-player and co-op multiplayer, and optional paid DLC on top, and there is a lot to work through before you even touch the season pass.

How Much Does Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop Cost?

Is Bus Simulator 21 free anywhere official? Not through Steam directly. The official price for Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop is $24.99, and anyone tracking the Bus Simulator 21 price knows it rarely stays there for long. The game discounts often and deeply, regularly landing between 65% and 90% off, with keys spotted for under $5 during major sales.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Steam keys for Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop have dropped as low as $1.61 during aggressive sale windows, so waiting for a deal can pay off if you are patient. astragon Entertainment tends to discount its catalog heavily during seasonal Steam sales, so expect similar windows going forward. None of that matters much once you factor in the Snakzy method below, since it sidesteps the current Bus Simulator 21 price entirely and gets you the game for $0 out of pocket.

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 73 / 5.9 PS5 N/A Xbox N/A

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop is available on PC through Steam, GOG, Epic, and the Microsoft Store, plus PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. There is no Nintendo Switch version, and none appears to be planned. Co-op multiplayer works across every release, so you and a friend can run one transit company together. Since Snakzy rewards convert into Steam gift card balance, Steam is the natural purchase point for this method, and it also covers most Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop free download searches, since that is the version this guide is built around.

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop System Requirements

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop runs on Unreal Engine 4 and is not demanding by modern standards. The minimum spec calls for a GTX 760 (2 GB) or R9 280 paired with an Intel Core i3-2120 and 8 GB of RAM.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i3-2120 / AMD Phenom II X4 830 Intel Core i5-4440 / AMD FX-8140 RAM 8 GB 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 760 (2 GB) / AMD Radeon R9 280 (2 GB) NVIDIA GTX 1070 (8 GB) / AMD RX Vega 56 (8 GB) Storage 18 GB available space 18 GB available space (SSD advised)

Storage sits at a modest 18 GB, so the install fits comfortably on almost any laptop or budget desktop built in the last decade.

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop Mechanics

The core loop is straightforward. Pick a route, drive a licensed bus through an open-world city while obeying traffic rules, stop at every marked point, manage doors and ticketing, and get rewarded for safe, punctual driving. What stands out is the handling model and detailed cockpits, plus the ability to hop into any AI-driven bus on your route instantly.

Underneath the driving sits a career mode that blends sandbox freedom with an economic layer. You earn money and reputation, unlock and buy new buses, and build out routes and timetables as your transit company grows. Auto-features can take over the management side entirely if driving is all you want, and co-op multiplayer lets a few players run one company together.

There is real texture here. Timetable creation, fleet management, and a day-and-night weather cycle make the whole thing feel like a relaxing podcast game you can drop into for twenty minutes or two hours. I will be honest about the rough edges too. Reviewers pointed out clunky AI traffic, occasional bugs, and a general lack of polish, and some players reported save issues around the Next Stop update. This is a cozy niche sim, not a technical showcase.

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop Top Features

30-Plus Licensed Buses: Drive real-world vehicles from MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Scania, Volvo, and more, including double-deckers and electric buses for the first time in the series. Two Open-World Maps: Angel Shores brings a US-inspired setting and Seaside Valley brings a European one, both fully free-roam. Career and Management: Build routes, set timetables, buy and sell buses, and grow your own transit company from the ground up. Drive Your Way: Go hands-on with detailed cockpits, or let auto-features handle ticketing and management while you focus on driving. Co-op Multiplayer: Team up with friends to run a single bus company together, splitting routes and fleet decisions.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop Free Get Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete offers, download partner apps, fill out surveys, and play mobile games to earn coins. No credit card required at any point. This is a time-investment method, not a money-investment one. You are trading time for coins, and those coins convert into real Steam gift card value once you hit the cashout threshold.

Here is how to get Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, and picking ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests pays off Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, and you can track progress toward $24.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $24.99 or more Buy Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop on Steam: apply the gift card and complete the purchase

Because Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop is one of the cheaper games in the Free Games lineup, you typically need a smaller coin balance than pricier titles, so a handful of higher-paying offers can get you there faster. On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, though the $35 minimum payout threshold still applies before you can cash out, and offers and availability vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop Free Get Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop Cheaper With Eneba

Not everyone wants to spend a couple of weeks building up a Snakzy balance, and that is fair. If you would rather buy right now, Eneba is a trusted marketplace with buyer protection that sells Steam keys for Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop below the official $24.99 price, and it is the fastest legitimate route if you just want a Bus Simulator 21 Steam key cheap today. The exact discount shifts with ongoing promotions, so the live listing is always the number to trust over anything printed here. What matters is that every key sold through Eneba activates as a normal, permanent license on your Steam account, the same as if you bought it directly from Valve. I am not saying this beats Snakzy. It is a different trade-off: you pay a smaller amount today instead of trading time for a free key, and both routes land you the same game.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you would prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account instead, Eneba also stocks Steam gift cards. Here is the closest denomination above Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

A $25 Steam Wallet gift card covers the $24.99 price almost exactly, leaving about a penny in your wallet, so there is essentially no waste. Eneba prices shift often, so check the live listing before you buy. The process is simple either way: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code by email. Snakzy, an Eneba key, and an Eneba gift card all lead to the same result: a legitimate copy of Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop tied to your own account.

Is It Legal to Get Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop Free With Snakzy?

Yes, this method is 100% legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for completed offers, Snakzy converts that value into coins for you, and you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card. You then use that gift card to make an official purchase on Steam, which means the license tied to your account is identical to one you paid for directly. There is no gray area anywhere in that chain.

Cracked or pirated copies are a different story entirely, and they are illegal. Downloading Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop from an unofficial site risks malware, a banned Steam account, and no legitimate license to show for it. stillalive studios and astragon Entertainment get paid nothing when a copy is pirated, while Snakzy’s advertiser-funded model means the developers are compensated in full.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developer while keeping your own money in your pocket. If you are stocking up on Steam credit for more than one purchase, a cheaper way to load up your wallet sits on the Steam gift card hub on Eneba.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop Free

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop earns its Mostly Positive Steam rating from 30-plus licensed buses, two open-world maps, and a free career-mode update, even if critics found it mixed at 73 on Metacritic. That makes it a cozy niche pick best suited to genre fans, which is exactly why getting it free or cheap is the smart way in. If vehicle sims are your thing, a similar route works for a relaxed way to earn Euro Truck Simulator 2 or a budget-friendly path into Farming Simulator 25.

The Snakzy route in one sentence: invest a bit of time completing offers, redeem your coins for a Steam gift card, and walk away with a permanent, legitimate license. Download the app, pick a handful of higher-paying offers, and build your balance toward that gift card.

You do not need to pay full price to enjoy this game. Once you have that gift card ready, how to get Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop free is just a checkout away.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop Free Get Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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