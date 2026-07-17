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How to get Black Myth: Wukong free is exactly what soulslike fans have been asking since the $59.99 price met one of the biggest launches in Steam history. Game Science’s action RPG sold over 20 million copies in its first month and hit 2.2 million concurrent players, the second-highest peak Steam has ever recorded. Black Myth: Wukong became a genuine cultural event, and that popularity explains why so many players want a way around the price tag.

This guide covers two legitimate routes. Snakzy lets you earn coins through simple offers and redeem them for a Steam gift card, covering the price without spending your own money. Eneba is a trusted marketplace where keys for Black Myth: Wukong are typically listed below Steam‘s price for an immediate purchase. Both end in a permanent, legitimate license tied to your Steam account.

Game Info Details Game price $59.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 81 critic / 8.2 user; OpenCritic 82 “Strong” Genre Action RPG / soulslike Developers Game Science Publishers Game Science Time to earn: Main story ~38 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~55 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~70+ hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Black Myth: Wukong Free Get Black Myth: Wukong Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Black Myth: Wukong Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been following Black Myth: Wukong since before launch, and the numbers still hold up. It carries a Metacritic score of 81, an OpenCritic rating of 82 (“Strong”), and a Steam user rating of 93% positive from more than 68,000 reviews. Add 20 million+ copies sold in its first month, and this is one of the biggest action RPG launches in years.

Black Myth: Wukong is a cinematic action RPG where you play as the Destined One, a monkey warrior retracing the legend of Sun Wukong through a dark fantasy retelling of Journey to the West. Combat centers on a versatile staff with three fighting stances, shape-shifting transformations that let you take on enemy forms, and spellcasting layered on top. The result is a demanding, spectacle-driven combat system built for players who enjoy learning boss patterns rather than button-mashing through them.

Game Science developed and published Black Myth: Wukong on Unreal Engine 5, releasing it on August 20, 2024 for PC (Steam, Epic Games Store) and PS5. The Xbox Series X|S version followed a year later, on August 20, 2025, after additional optimization work. It was Steam‘s most-wishlisted game ahead of release, and the launch numbers backed that up.

There’s real depth behind the spectacle. The campaign spans 13 chapters across richly detailed mythological locations, with dozens of unique bosses, deep skill trees, and multiple staff stances, transformations, and spells to mix and match. Expect roughly 38 hours for the main story and 70+ hours if you’re chasing everything. Black Myth: Wukong also won Best Action Game and the Players’ Voice award at The Game Awards 2024.

How Much Does Black Myth: Wukong Cost?

Black Myth: Wukong costs $59.99 on Steam, the standard price for a major single-player release. If you’ve been tracking the Black Myth Wukong PC price since launch, it has stayed close to that figure, with official discounts staying modest given the game’s popularity, though Steam ran its first-ever sitewide discount in 2026, cutting 20% off every edition for a limited window. Third-party keys have occasionally gone further, with some Steam keys spotted around 30% off, closer to $41.49, though pricing shifts constantly and is worth checking on the day you plan to buy.

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Sales on Black Myth: Wukong are still rare this early in its life, so don’t expect deep cuts outside of major seasonal sales like the Steam Summer or Winter Sale. Game Science has stayed quiet on a long-term discount strategy, but AAA singleplayer titles typically settle into steeper cuts two to three years after launch. A lot of players search is Black Myth Wukong free anywhere officially, and the honest answer is no, not through Steam or any other storefront. The cheapest route available right now skips the wait entirely: earning Black Myth: Wukong free through Snakzy means the Steam price doesn’t apply to you at all.

Black Myth: Wukong Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 81 / 8.2 PS5 N/A Xbox N/A

Black Myth: Wukong is available on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, plus PS5 and Xbox Series X|S after Game Science added the console a year post-launch. There’s no Nintendo Switch version, and none has been announced. The PC release uses Denuvo copy protection and isn’t officially Steam Deck compatible, so handheld players should stick to console. Since Snakzy rewards are redeemed for Steam gift cards, Steam is the natural purchase point for this method.

Black Myth: Wukong System Requirements

Black Myth: Wukong runs on Unreal Engine 5 with full ray tracing and DLSS, FSR, and XeSS support, so it’s a demanding, good-looking game that leans on modern hardware. You won’t need a top-tier rig to get it running, but a mid-range GPU from the last few years makes a real difference.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10/11 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500 RAM 16 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB) / AMD RX 580 (8 GB) NVIDIA RTX 2060 / AMD RX 5700 XT Storage 130 GB SSD 130 GB SSD

Mid-range hardware from the last three or four years handles Black Myth: Wukong fine on minimum settings with upscaling turned on, but chasing ray tracing at higher frame rates really does call for the recommended GPU tier.

Black Myth: Wukong Mechanics

Combat in Black Myth: Wukong runs on a staff with three distinct stances, Smash, Pillar, and Thrust, each suited to different enemy types and openings. Layered on top are shape-shifting transformations that let you briefly become enemies or creatures you’ve defeated, each with its own moveset, plus a spell system for area control and utility. Three separate skill trees, one for magic, one for staff techniques, and one for character stats, let you lean into whichever combat style clicks for you.

The campaign is mostly linear, broken into 13 chapters set across richly detailed mythological locations, though a handful of chapters open into semi-open zones with side bosses and hidden secrets worth detouring for. Gear, crafting materials, and curios are tucked into corners throughout, and full armor sets add build-defining bonuses, like extra focus generation from successful dodges. Chasing every hidden boss and secret area is a realistic target for anyone aiming at the 70+ hour completionist mark.

The art direction and boss design are genuinely world-class, and that’s where Black Myth: Wukong earns most of its reputation. Reviewers have also been honest about the rough edges: some chapters lean corridor-like rather than explorative, performance can dip on lower-end hardware, and the game offers little in-game context for players unfamiliar with Journey to the West. None of that changes the fact that the combat and bosses make this one of the most memorable action RPGs in recent years.

Black Myth: Wukong Top Features

Spectacular Boss Fights: Dozens of unique, demanding bosses form the core of the experience, each with distinct attack patterns worth learning. Staff Combat and Stances: Fluid combat across three staff stances, dodges, spells, and combos gives you real freedom in how you approach a fight. Shape-Shifting Transformations: Turn into creatures and defeated enemies to unlock entirely new movesets mid-battle. Journey to the West Setting: A dark fantasy retelling of the Chinese classic, following the Destined One across mythological China. Unreal Engine 5 Showcase: Full ray tracing, DLSS, FSR, and XeSS support back up some of the most detailed environments in recent action RPGs.

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How To Get Black Myth: Wukong Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app available on Android and iPhone. No credit card required. You complete simple offers, mostly mobile games and short surveys, and earn coins for your time rather than your money. Since Black Myth: Wukong is a full-price $59.99 game, plan on working through more offers than you would for a budget title.

Here’s how to get Black Myth: Wukong free in 5 steps:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $59.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $59.99 or more Buy Black Myth: Wukong on Steam: apply the gift card and complete the purchase

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, and the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. Since Black Myth: Wukong costs $59.99, expect to work through a couple of payout cycles rather than just one. Offers and payout speed vary by region, so check what’s live in your country before you start.

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Get Black Myth: Wukong Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to spend a couple of weeks earning coins before playing. If you’d rather buy in immediately, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted game keys, backed by buyer protection on every order. Steam‘s official price for Black Myth: Wukong sits at $59.99, and for anyone comparing Black Myth Wukong Steam key cheap options across marketplaces, Eneba keys for the same Steam license are typically listed below that price, though the exact figure moves with the market, so it’s worth checking the live listing before you buy. Every key sold this way is a real, permanent license activated through your own Steam account, the same as a direct purchase. This isn’t a substitute for Snakzy, just a faster option for anyone who’d rather pay a little now than wait to earn it for free.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards, here is the closest card above Black Myth: Wukong‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

That $100 card costs $108.09 on Eneba, which comfortably covers the $59.99 Black Myth: Wukong price with about $40.01 left in your Steam Wallet for something else. Eneba prices shift regularly, so double-check the live listing before you buy. Snakzy (free, takes time), an Eneba key (paid, immediate), and an Eneba gift card all lead to the same result: a legitimate copy of Black Myth: Wukong tied to your own account.

Is It Legal to Get Black Myth: Wukong Free With Snakzy?

Yes, getting Black Myth: Wukong free through Snakzy is 100% legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for completed offers, Snakzy converts that value into coins, and you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card used toward an official purchase. Game Science gets paid in full, just like with any standard sale. There’s no legal gray area anywhere in that process.

Plenty of people search for a Black Myth Wukong free download hoping for a shortcut, but pirated copies carry real risk. What to avoid: cracked copies, torrents, and unofficial “free download” sites promising Black Myth: Wukong for nothing. These carry real risks, including malware and permanent Steam account bans, and they’re illegal. The game also uses Denuvo copy protection, which makes cracked versions unreliable even for players willing to take the risk. Snakzy ensures Game Science is paid for its work instead of being cut out of it entirely.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support Game Science while keeping your money in your own pocket. If you’d rather buy Steam wallet credit directly instead of a specific game key, Eneba’s Steam gift card hub is worth a look too.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Black Myth: Wukong Free

Black Myth: Wukong earns its reputation. A Metacritic score of 81, an OpenCritic rating of 82 (“Strong”), a 93% positive Steam rating from 68,000+ reviews, and 20 million+ copies sold all point the same direction. Level design gets uneven in a few chapters and it’s demanding on hardware, but the combat, bosses, and spectacle make this one of the standout action RPGs of the last few years, free or discounted. If you’re chasing more soulslike deals, a cheaper way to grab Elden Ring free is covered in a separate Eneba Hub guide.

Getting started is simple: download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, and build your balance toward the $59.99 price. Prefer to buy now? An Eneba key gets you there immediately instead. Once your gift card is ready, how to get Black Myth: Wukong free is just a checkout away.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Black Myth: Wukong Free Get Black Myth: Wukong Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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