15 Best One Piece Starter Decks – Your 2025 Guide to Playstyles, Power & Fun

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you’ve been curious about the best One Piece starter decks, this is where your journey begins. A new player grabbing a first deck or a returning pirate adding to a growing collection will find that picking the right one makes every game way more exciting.

And if you’ve played games like Yu-Gi-Oh! or classic trading card duels, you’ll feel right at home learning the flow of these starter decks. The rules are approachable, but there’s enough depth to keep matches interesting once you start mastering your favorite leaders.

In this guide, I’ll break down 15 starter decks that stand out for their playstyle, value, and fun factor, so you can pick one that truly matches your vibe.

Our Top Picks for One Piece Starter Decks

Finding the perfect way to jump into the One Piece TCG scene can feel like navigating the Grand Line because there are just so many options. That’s why I’ve handpicked five must-have choices that stand out for their playstyle, value, and ability to make every game feel epic.

These five standouts deserve your attention:

Purple Monkey D. Luffy (ST-26) – This starter deck ramps DON!! fast, letting you play powerful cards early and chain game-winning combos before your opponent can react. Marshall D. Teach (ST-27) – Ideal for control fans, this deck uses disruptive On Play abilities to clear opponent’s characters and keep the board firmly under your control. Yamato (ST-28) – Great for new players, this balanced deck handles midrange fights well and has tools to win in the late game without overwhelming complexity. Red Shanks (ST-23) – Aggressive and fast. Perfect if you want to win the game quickly and keep your opponent under pressure from turn one. Jewelry Bonney (ST-24) – Uses a clever leader ability to rest opponent’s cards and control the pace of the match. Great for players who enjoy smart, tactical play.

Pretty solid lineup, right? And this is just the start. Keep scrolling to see the full breakdown of all 15 One Piece starter decks, with detailed specs, what’s inside each box, and tips on which one to purchase if you want to level up your collection.

15 Best One Piece Starter Decks for Every Playstyle

Ready to dive deeper? Below you’ll find 15 One Piece starter decks ranked and explained so you can discover which ones fit your style of play. Every single one of them is packed with details, fan-favorite characters, and tips that make choosing your next deck a lot easier.

How many of these One Piece starter decks have you played?

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Leader Monkey D. Luffy Deck Colors Purple/Black Deck Type DON!! Ramp / High-Cost Plays Card Count 51 (includes 1 Leader) + 10 DON!! cards Key Actions Early DON!! ramp, fast energy acceleration, explosive turns Set Symbol ST-26

This starter deck is perfect if you want to feel unstoppable right from turn one. It ramps DON!! quickly, giving you extra energy in the cost area to drop powerful cards before your opponent can react.

The deck’s ability to manipulate DON!! is what makes it stand out. You’re constantly one step ahead, setting up combos that swing the momentum of the game, just like in some of the best trading card games that reward clever planning and energy management.

Why we chose it Purple Luffy offers the most explosive start out of all One Piece starter decks. It rewards players who like to plan turns ahead, chain effects, and overwhelm rivals with heavy hitters earlier than expected.

What’s Inside the Box

Constructed Deck ×1 (51 cards, includes 1 Leader)

DON!! cards ×10

Playsheet ×1

Booster Pack [OP-11] ×1

Pros Cons ✅ Rapid DON!! ramp gives early access to high-cost cards



✅ Great for players who like planning complex turns



✅ Excellent choice for experienced players or fast learners



✅ Offers satisfying, flashy combos



✅ Feels strong in competitive play ❌ Steeper learning curve – but mastering it makes you a stronger player

My Verdict: Purple Monkey D. Luffy (ST-26) is a high-skill starter deck that feels amazing once you learn its rhythm. If you want to master DON!! control and outpace your opponent’s characters, this is hands-down the best choice to start with.

What do players say? josparga ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I’m just starting to learn ST26 Luffy deck, trying to build something budget-friendly and I like Katakuri blocker a lot; it protects Luffy well each turn. Fun-Boat3965 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Purple Luffy leader seems meta-warping but still fun; Uso-Hachi pricey though. Great if you want strong leader options.

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Leader Marshall D. Teach (Blackbeard) Deck Colors Black Deck Type Control / Disruption Card Count 51 (includes 1 Leader) + 10 DON!! cards Key Actions Negating “On Play” effects, KO-ing opponent’s characters, dominating the board Set Symbol ST-27

This starter deck is all about shutting down what your opponent wants to do. Its main ability revolves around KO-ing opponent’s characters and preventing dangerous effects from triggering. It gives the same satisfaction as piloting one of the best MTG decks focused on control, forcing your rival to think twice before every move.

If you love to slow down the game and make your rival struggle for every play, Blackbeard is your guy. With smart timing and just enough DON!! to fuel your control plan, you’ll keep the board clear and stay in control.

Pro tip Keep extra DON!! open on your turn. It lets you threaten removal during your opponent’s turn and forces them to play more carefully.

What’s Inside the Box:

Constructed Deck ×1 (51 cards, includes 1 Leader)

DON!! cards ×10

Playsheet ×1

Booster Pack [OP-11] ×1

Pros Cons ✅ Rapid DON!! ramp gives early access to high-cost cards



✅ Great for players who like planning complex turns



✅ Excellent choice for experienced players or fast learners



✅ Offers satisfying, flashy combos



✅ Feels strong in competitive play ❌ Steeper learning curve – but once you get it feels incredibly rewarding

My Verdict: Marshall D. Teach (ST-27) is the ultimate control pick in the list of One Piece starter decks. If you want to frustrate your opponent by denying their best moves and slowly winning the game, this is the deck to purchase first.

What do players say? ActingOdd ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ 5 cost Kuzan is a good upgrade for the deck … Black Hole event and Tempest Kick too depending on how you want to play! Ecstatic-Ad-2875 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ 5c Kuzan and 10c Teach from OP09 are both pretty mandatory … Tempest Kick is a great card … Turbo Burgess version abuses trash as much as possible.

3. Yamato (ST-28) [Best Balanced Midrange Deck]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Leader Yamato Deck Colors Green / Yellow Deck Type Midrange / Versatile Card Count 51 (includes 1 Leader) + 10 DON!! cards Key Actions Flexible offense and defense, consistent pressure, strong late turns Set Symbol ST-28

This starter deck is a dream pick if you like a bit of everything. As a yellow leader, Yamato encourages creative, risk-reward decisions that keep matches exciting. It combines Green’s control tools with Yellow’s tricks, giving you steady damage while managing opponent’s characters efficiently.

Its ability to keep pressure from early play through the late game means you’re never out of options. It’s perfect for learning how to pace a match while still packing enough power to close out when needed.

Why we chose it This is one of the most well-rounded One Piece starter decks out there. It’s ideal if this is your first deck and you want to try a mix of control and aggression without overcomplicating the game.

What’s Inside the Box:

Constructed Deck ×1 (51 cards, includes 1 Leader)

DON!! cards ×10

Playsheet ×1

Booster Pack [OP-11] ×1

Pros Cons ✅ Perfect entry point for players who want a mix of offense and defense



✅ Dual-color leader lets you test different strategies



✅ Can stabilize games and stay relevant into the late game



✅ Good way to learn how to manage life cards and resources



✅ Flexible enough to handle different decks ❌ Might feel “safe” if you prefer very explosive play

My Verdict: Yamato (ST-28) is a safe bet for any player who wants a flexible, reliable way to start playing the One Piece card game. It teaches resource management, keeps you in the fight, and is one of the smartest purchase choices for a long-term deck.

What do players say? Regret117 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ You should be using a lot more of the cards you got from the starter decks … some essential counter cards are must-haves. Porengan ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Nice list! I’d add 0c counters like You’re the One Who Should Disappear … El Thor can also work …

4. Red Shanks (ST-23) [Best Aggro Deck for Fast Wins]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Leader Shanks Deck Colors Red Deck Type Aggro / Fast-Paced Card Count 51 (includes 1 Leader) + 10 DON!! cards Key Actions Early aggression, rush characters, high damage output Set Symbol ST-23

This starter deck is all about speed. Shanks and the Red-Hair Pirates hit hard from turn one, letting you pressure your opponent immediately and finish the game quickly.

If you like being the one forcing reactions instead of waiting for the perfect moment to play, this is one of the most satisfying red leaders you can pick up. The cost curve is low, so you’re almost always swinging with something on the table.

Pro tip Manage your DON!! carefully. Saving just one can give you the power boost you need to close out a tight match before your opponent stabilizes.

What’s Inside the Box:

Constructed Deck ×1 (51 cards, includes 1 Leader)

DON!! cards ×10

Playsheet ×1

Booster Pack [OP-11] ×1

Pros Cons ✅ Incredibly fast, perfect if you want to win the game quickly



✅ Low cost curve means constant pressure



✅ Great way to learn aggro play patterns



✅ Rewards decisive players who like to attack every turn



✅ Fun and flashy – feels strong right away ❌ Can run out of gas in longer matches if your opponent stalls you out

My Verdict: Sometimes you just want to hit hard and end things fast, and that’s where Red Shanks (ST-23) shines. It’s the go-to pick for anyone who loves aggressive play and wants a starter deck that delivers excitement from turn one.

What do players say? viniciusx ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Shanks was always going to struggle being a good out of box starter deck. It relies on way too many SR and SEC, many which are rather expensive. PhantomW1zard ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ 9-cost Shanks + 2 6-cost Utas is a very strong turn; the blocker Uta helps a lot defensively.

5. Jewelry Bonney (ST-24) [Best Tempo Control Deck]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Leader Jewelry Bonney Deck Colors Green Deck Type Tempo / Control Card Count 51 (includes 1 Leader) + 10 DON!! cards Key Actions Rest rival cards, control tempo, set up finishing turns Set Symbol ST-24

If you like disrupting your opponent and deciding when the real action happens, this starter deck is for you.

Jewelry Bonney’s leader ability lets you rest your opponent’s cards, slowing them down and giving you the opening to build power on your turn. And it also works beautifully alongside characters like O-Nami, keeping your options wide open.

Why we chose it Among the One Piece starter decks, this one is perfect for players who enjoy tactical back-and-forth. It rewards smart timing and punishes sloppy moves, making every match feel like a small chess game.

What’s Inside the Box:

Constructed Deck ×1 (51 cards, includes 1 Leader)

DON!! cards ×10

Playsheet ×1

Booster Pack [OP-11] ×1

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent leader ability to rest key cards and take control of the tempo



✅ Great for teaching players how to pace a match



✅ Low cost characters make it easy to develop the field



✅ Punishes aggressive rivals and flips the momentum



✅ Keeps games interactive and exciting ❌ Requires good decision-making – a wrong play can cost you the match

My Verdict: Controlling the tempo is one of the most satisfying ways to win, and Jewelry Bonney (ST-24) nails that feeling. If you like outsmarting your opponent and setting up turns that swing the game, this is a smart purchase for your collection.

What do players say? user_from_thread_bonney ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The main cards you need are 4× Cavendish from EB01. If you can’t get them, Bonney will not be competitive. otheruser_bonney ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s hard to upgrade but some of Bonney’s support cards are really nice, especially in your leader-ability combos.

6. Gear 5 (ST-21) [Best Premium Ultra Deck]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Leader Monkey D. Luffy (Gear 5) Deck Colors Red Deck Type Aggro / High-Power Plays Card Count 51 (includes 1 Leader) + 10 DON!! cards Key Actions Fast attacks, explosive turns, exclusive foil new cards Set Symbol ST-21

This is no ordinary starter deck. Here you have a full-on ultra deck built for players who want something flashier and stronger right out of the box. Gear 5 Luffy brings unmatched power spikes, letting you play high-impact characters at the right cost to dominate the game.

This option is perfect if you want a deck that feels both collectible and competitive, thanks to its unique new cards you won’t find in other starter decks. The foil finish has that showcase feel collectors love – think the same display pride you bring to premium Pokémon Cards pulls.

Pro tip Because this deck can hit so hard, pace your plays. Hold back a big finisher until you can swing for game. It’s way more satisfying than overextending early.

What’s Inside the Box:

Constructed Deck ×1 (51 cards, includes 1 Leader)

DON!! cards ×10

Sleeves ×70

Bonus Pack ×1 (3 cards)

Playsheet ×1

Pros Cons ✅ Premium feel with foil new cards for collectors



✅ Dual-color leader gives versatile lines of play



✅ Extremely satisfying power plays and flashy turns



✅ One of the strongest picks among starter decks



✅ Feels great for both competitive and casual decks ❌ Slightly pricier than a regular starter deck, but the quality justifies the purchase

My Verdict: This is the kind of deck you get when you want to go all-in on style and strength. Gear 5 (ST-21) delivers flashy combos, top-tier finishes, and a premium feel that makes it a perfect upgrade for any One Piece card game fan.

What do players say? thenoblitt ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s an EX deck so it’s more expensive than a regular starter. The leader isn’t meta but some cards like Zoro and the Mole Gun are very solid. TobiNL88 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ If you want it to be a main deck, know that some key cards come only per two copies — to build properly you’ll likely need two boxes or buy singles.

7. The Three Brothers (ST-13) [Best Thematic Synergy Deck]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Leader Luffy (Black/Yellow), Ace (Blue/Yellow), Sabo (Red/Yellow) Deck Colors Red / Green (base deck) + additional dual-color leader options Deck Type Combo / Midrange / Multi-Leader Synergy Card Count 51 (includes 1 Leader) + 10 DON!! cards Key Actions Synergistic effects, chain attacks, emotional finishers Set Symbol ST-13

This ultra deck is pure fan service in the best way possible. The Three Brothers not only gives you one deck but multiple dual-color Leaders (Black/Yellow Luffy, Red/Yellow Sabo, and Blue/Yellow Ace) letting you experiment with different strategies using the same card pool.



Its dual-color setup lets you ramp resources while setting up devastating combos that feel like you’re reliving some of the most emotional moments of the One Piece story (perfect for players who loved the rivalry moments between Luffy and Kid in the series).

Why we chose it Few One Piece starter decks lean this hard into theme and synergy. This is perfect if you want a deck that feels like a tribute to the three brothers while still being effective in a real match.

What’s Inside the Box:

Constructed Deck ×1 (51 cards, all foil)

Alternate Dual-Color Leader Cards ×2 (Black/Yellow Luffy, Blue/Yellow Ace)

DON!! cards ×10

Playsheet ×1

Card Case ×1

Bonus Pack ×1

Pros Cons ✅ Strong synergy between Luffy, Ace, and Sabo



✅ Multiple dual-color Leaders let you try different strategies



✅ Emotional connection for fans of the One Piece story



✅ Can deliver explosive turns with the right setup



✅ Great middle ground between casual fun and competitiveness ❌ Needs some setup – rushing too fast can leave you out of resources

My Verdict: There’s something special about piloting a deck where every card feels like it tells part of a bigger story. With three dual-color Leaders to choose from, The Three Brothers (ST-13) offers one of the most flexible and thematic starter experiences in the game. It’s perfect for players who want strategy with heart, and it’s one of the most rewarding purchases if you’re building a One Piece card game collection.

What do players say? BundiChundi ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Black/Yellow Luffy is very good competitively, and doesn’t need too many upgrade cards. If you grab Sabo blocker and Gecko Moria you’re off to a strong start. Embarrassed_Jelly983 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Sadly the x4 Gecko and x4 Hiyori will cost you, but if you can manage, the deck scales well and ends up feeling more consistent later.

8. Donquixote Doflamingo (ST-17) [Best Manipulation Control Deck]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Leader Donquixote Doflamingo Deck Colors Blue Deck Type Control / Manipulation Card Count 51 (includes 1 Leader) + 10 DON!! cards. Key Actions Deck stacking, event card control, hand manipulation Set Symbol ST-17

As a member of the Seven Warlords, Doflamingo brings a manipulative control style that rewards patient, tactical players. It’s all about staying one step ahead: stacking your deck, predicting your opponent’s next move, and using event cards to shift the entire rhythm of the One Piece card game.

Its leader skill lets you peek and set up your draws, ensuring you always have the right character or event at the perfect cost.

Pro tip If you know a strong event is coming, hold a DON!! in reserve so you can trigger it at just the right time. The surprise swing is worth it.

What’s Inside the Box:

Constructed Deck ×1 (51 cards, includes 1 Leader)

DON!! cards ×10

Playsheet ×1

Premium Booster [PRB-01] ×1

Pros Cons ✅ Lets you control the top of your deck for perfect sequencing



✅ Great for fans of strategic, slower matches



✅ Strong synergy between leader skill and event cards



✅ Rewards players who think several turns ahead



✅ Blue color gives access to unique counters and control tools ❌ Needs practice, but landing the right move is super satisfying

My Verdict: For anyone who loves outsmarting rivals, Donquixote Doflamingo (ST-17) is a clever pick among One Piece starter decks. It’s an excellent purchase if you enjoy setting traps and winning through precision and timing rather than brute force.

What do players say? dreamex ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ 17 is one of the meta decks. But you need a second one to complete the playsets … then add +4 OP07 Jinbe … and you’re already sitting pretty good. Akimoto_Riku ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ If you like tempo/swarm strategies blue Doffy is your go, out of the box I will say ST17 is the strongest of that series … Blue Doffy is tier 1 in the meta.

9. Edward Newgate (ST-15) [Best Aggro Deck for Risk-Takers]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Leader Edward Newgate Deck Colors Red Deck Type Aggro / High-Risk, High-Reward Card Count 51 (includes 1 Leader) + 10 DON!! cards Key Actions Sacrificing life cards for extra draws, pushing heavy damage Set Symbol ST-15

This starter deck is an instant classic. Edward Newgate hits hard but comes with a twist: you trade some of your own life cards to draw more options and keep the pressure going.

Perfect for players who like living dangerously and forcing the pace of the One Piece card game until the rival runs out of answers.

Why we chose it It’s a fantastic first step into aggressive strategies. Few One Piece starter decks teach you so clearly how to manage risk and still come out ahead.

What’s Inside the Box:

Constructed Deck ×1 (51 cards, includes 1 Leader)

DON!! cards ×10

Playsheet ×1

Premium Booster [PRB-01] ×1

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent way to learn aggro mechanics



✅ Trading life cards feels thrilling and rewarding



✅ High damage output keeps pressure on your rival



✅ Great for players who want a straightforward, bold style



✅ A true classic among One Piece starter decks ❌ You lose health faster – though the extra draws often flip the match in your favor

My Verdict: Sometimes taking risks is the most fun you can have, and Edward Newgate (ST-15) leans all the way in. This is the starter deck I’d hand to anyone who wants action, danger, and that rush of winning just before running out of life cards.

What do players say? Olekingcole0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The new Edward Newgate is very solid for easy removal, and the new rush ace is amazing for countering black decks because of its anti-removal ability. HistorianLow2729 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Red Newgate with some slight upgrades is actually pretty fire.

10. Buggy (ST-25) [Best Deck for Chaos Lovers]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Leader Buggy the Clown Deck Colors mono-Blue Deck Type Tempo / Random Effects Card Count 51 (includes 1 Leader) + 10 DON!! cards Key Actions Random card effects, surprise tempo swings, flashy moments Set Symbol ST-25

This is the most unpredictable starter deck you can get. Buggy thrives on randomness: one moment you’re behind, and the next you’re pulling off a big surprise move that flips the entire One Piece card game on its head. So fans of chaos-driven strategies, like those in the best Yu-Gi-Oh! decks, will feel right at home.

It’s fast, chaotic, and perfect for players who love laughing while keeping their rivals guessing.

Pro tip Lean into the chaos. Use Buggy’s unpredictable effects to bait your rival into overextending, then punish them when luck is on your side.

What’s Inside the Box:

Constructed Deck ×1 (51 cards, includes 1 Leader)

DON!! cards ×10

Playsheet ×1

Booster Pack [OP-11] ×1

Pros Cons ✅ Brings fun and unpredictability to every match



✅ Dual-color mix gives flexible strategies



✅ Can create explosive turns that feel incredible



✅ Great for casual nights with friends



✅ One of the most unique One Piece starter decks ❌ The randomness can backfire, but that’s part of the fun and makes each win feel earned

My Verdict: If you want every match to feel fresh and a little bit wild, Buggy (ST-25) is the pick. This starter deck turns chaos into an advantage and delivers the most entertaining experience in the lineup.

What do players say? Traditional_Bed_6445 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Buggy is going to be a massively affordable deck. Buggy and Blackbeard doing what starter decks are meant to do in making entry for new players affordable and easy. Overall-Drink-9750 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ You will 100% need the SR Croc and the SR Mihawk at 4 copies each. Everything else is more tech options… Good support for Buggy players but nothing to make a person want to start playing Buggy tends to be mid-tier.

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Leader Uta Deck Colors Green Deck Type Event / Tempo Control Card Count 51 (includes 1 Leader) + 10 DON!! cards Key Actions Song-triggered event effects, pacing control, tempo shifts Set Symbol ST-11

This starter deck brings a fresh, musical twist to the One Piece card game.

Uta uses her singing abilities to trigger event effects that disrupt timing and give you clever ways to control the rhythm of each match. It’s stylish, creative, and a refreshing change from the more straightforward aggro decks.

Why we chose it Few One Piece starter decks feel as unique as Uta’s. If you want a thematic experience that blends personality with clever mechanics, this is a must-try.

What’s Inside the Box:

Constructed Deck ×1 (51 cards, includes 1 Leader)

DON!! cards ×10

Playsheet ×1

Pros Cons ✅ Unique song-based mechanics keep matches interesting



✅ Great for players who like controlling tempo



✅ Yellow color gives access to powerful character abilities



✅ Perfect for fans of One Piece Film: Red



✅ Creative way to experience the One Piece starter decks lineup ❌ Requires timing knowledge – but pulling off a perfectly timed song effect feels amazing

My Verdict: Uta (ST-11) stands out for being as stylish as it is strategic. It’s the starter deck I’d recommend if you want a clever, thematic way to experience the One Piece card game while shaking up how you think about event cards.

What do players say? firebaron ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The leader is good and ... it doesn’t take 2 decks to be usable; fairly consistent even with budget upgrades. TheUtilityMan ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Starter Deck 11 is a great starter deck for what it is, but its value drops if you’re aiming for rare cards not in this print.

12. Smoker (ST-19) [Best Navy Control Deck]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Leader Smoker Deck Colors Black Deck Type Control / Cost Reduction Card Count 51 (includes 1 Leader) + 10 DON!! cards Key Actions Lowering rival card cost, KO effects, field control Set Symbol ST-19

This starter deck is all about discipline and precision. Smoker punishes high-cost characters by lowering their cost until they’re easy targets for KOs.

It’s the kind of deck that rewards patience and a cool head: you slowly grind your way to victory while shutting down big threats in the One Piece card game, and its counter effects keep your rival’s best threats under control.

Pro tip Time your cost-reduction effects for the exact moment your rival commits a big character. Nothing feels better than removing their ace card right after they put it down.

What’s Inside the Box:

Constructed Deck ×1 (51 cards, includes 1 Leader)

DON!! cards ×10

Playsheet ×1

Premium Booster [PRB-01] ×1

Pros Cons ✅ Amazing for control lovers



✅ Cost-reduction effects keep enemies in check



✅ Perfect for those who like long, tactical matches



✅ Satisfying KO potential against expensive units



✅ A great way to learn black-color strategy ❌ Matches take longer, but that gives you time to set up devastating finishers

My Verdict: For players who love shutting down threats and feeling in command from start to finish, Smoker (ST-19) is the starter deck to try. Few One Piece starter decks deliver this level of methodical control and payoff.

What do players say? Cobra-Juice ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Going to need Gecko Moria’s, Rebecca’s, and Brook’s … lots of different builds you’ll need to invest in black a bit. Rusiz ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I really like the character and from what I saw I like the ‘gamestyle’ of black.

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Leader Zoro & Sanji Deck Colors Red / Green Deck Type Hybrid Aggro / Tactical Card Count 51 (includes 1 Leader) + 10 DON!! cards Key Actions Quick damage setup, character buffs, tactical positioning Set Symbol ST-12

This is one of the most stylish One Piece starter decks, pairing Zoro’s raw offense with Sanji’s clever support skills. And it even gives a nod to the legendary San Gorou dynamic, blending their iconic teamwork into a unique dual-color strategy.

Together, Zoro and Sanji create a dual-color strategy that’s aggressive without being reckless. Perfect if you like switching between charging forward and carefully setting up your next move.

Why we chose it Few decks capture the essence of the Straw Hat Crew better than this one. The mix of red aggression and green utility gives you the tools to hit hard while staying flexible.

What’s Inside the Box:

Constructed Deck ×1 (51 cards, includes 1 Leader)

DON!! cards ×10

Playsheet ×1

Pros Cons ✅ Dual-color synergy keeps every match dynamic



✅ Great for fans of Zoro, Sanji and the Straw Hat Crew



✅ Lets you adjust between aggression and utility



✅ Fun to master if you enjoy mixing tactics with pressure



✅ A standout choice among modern One Piece starter decks ❌ Can feel tricky for beginners – though learning the timing makes it really satisfying

My Verdict: This one is for fans who love versatility. The Zoro and Sanji starter deck rewards players who can switch gears between offense and smart setups, making every game feel like a duel between two styles working in perfect sync.

What do players say? SimpleSymonds1126 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This video only requires me to have 2 copies of the ST, and then combines the best cards from it to make a whole deck that can work. HoS_CaptObvious ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It can’t compete reliably against the meta decks yet, but Zoro & Sanji are fun to play and have potential with the right upgrades.

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Leader Charlotte Katakuri Deck Colors Yellow Deck Type Life Manipulation / Late-Game Power Card Count 51 (includes 1 Leader) + 10 DON!! cards Key Actions Life card reveal, healing, late-game control Set Symbol ST-20

This starter deck is a dream for players who enjoy careful planning. Charlotte Katakuri excels at setting up future turns. The point of this deck is to carefully plan several moves ahead and punish reckless plays when the timing is just right.

Additionally, this is one of the few One Piece starter decks that feels like it levels up as the match goes on: your strongest characters arrive just when they’re needed most, turning the tide.

Pro tip Keep track of what you’ve set up for the following turn. Remembering your sequence is crucial for pulling off the big finishing move at the right moment.

What’s Inside the Box:

Constructed Deck ×1 (51 cards, includes 1 Leader)

DON!! cards ×10

Playsheet ×1

Premium Booster [PRB-01] ×1

Pros Cons ✅ Incredible end-game power once your engine gets going



✅ Rewards smart sequencing and patient play



✅ Great if you like upgrading into stronger characters



✅ Feels unique compared to other One Piece starter decks



✅ Importantly, gives you tools to control and rest threats effectively ❌ Early turns can feel slow, but when it gets rolling, it’s unstoppable

My Verdict: Few decks feel as satisfying to pilot as Charlotte Katakuri (ST-20). This is the starter deck I’d grab if I wanted to outthink my rival and close the match with dramatic, high-impact turns.

What do players say? lafer96 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ 7 cost Big Mom, 10 cost Big Mom are still must-haves. Adds strong late-game threats to Katakuri-led decks. chickenaylay ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Katakuri feels weak out of the box; you need a few cards to complete it, but once you do it holds together quite well.

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Leader Kaido Deck Colors Purple Deck Type Aggro / Ramp Card Count 51 (includes 1 Leader) + 10 DON!! cards Key Actions High-cost deployment, DON!! removal, massive character drops Set Symbol ST-04

This is the ultimate starter deck if you just want raw power. The Animal Kingdom Pirates focus on getting huge characters on the table fast and overwhelming the rival with sheer strength.

It’s one of those One Piece starter decks that rewards going all-in and crushing through defenses.

Why we chose it This deck captures the wild energy of the Animal Kingdom Pirates. It’s perfect if you like high-risk, high-reward strategies that hit hard and end matches in style.

What’s Inside the Box:

Constructed Deck ×1 (51 cards, includes 1 Leader)

DON!! cards ×10

Playsheet ×1

Pros Cons ✅ Massive power swings that feel incredible



✅ Great for players who like bold, aggressive strategies



✅ Purple color makes DON!! ramp easy and satisfying



✅ Excellent for introducing friends to flashy, high-damage decks



✅ Includes cards that fit perfectly into future deck upgrades ❌ Can run out of gas if the match drags too long – though when it hits early, it usually ends fast

My Verdict: There’s nothing subtle about Animal Kingdom (ST-04), and that’s the fun of it. If you want to smash through defenses with some of the most powerful attacks in the One Piece universe, this is the starter deck to grab.

What do players say? Altruistic_Astronaut ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ST04 still has staple purple cards, and Kaido leader is quite powerful with new purple cards coming out. MetalXLemmy ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Standard Kaido list is cheap and uses mostly ST04 cards; buying the starter covers most of what you need.

My Verdict on the Best Starter Decks for the One Piece Card Game

After going through all 15 One Piece starter decks, there are three I’d grab first. Purple Monkey D.Luffy (ST-26) is still the king if you want explosive turns and big energy plays early on. The Three Brothers (ST-13) is perfect for fans of the Worst Generation vibe. It feels like captaining your own ship with Luffy, Sabo, and Ace at your side.

And Charlotte Katakuri (ST-20) stands out if you enjoy clever setups and want a deck that still leaves room for future upgrades.

Any of these will give you a strong start and a ton of fun moments at the table, and fans of cunning captains like Trafalgar Law will especially enjoy the tactical layers they bring.

FAQs

What is the best One Piece starter deck?

The best One Piece starter deck is Purple Monkey D. Luffy (ST-26). It ramps DON!! quickly, giving you huge energy turns early and making every match feel like you’re in control from the start.

Which is the most powerful in One Piece?

The most powerful deck is often Charlotte Katakuri (ST-20) or Animal Kingdom (ST-04). Both drop massive characters fast and hit like a cannon, perfect if you like overwhelming the table and feeling like captain of your own ship.

How to build a One Piece deck?

To build a deck, start with a pre-built One Piece starter deck and slowly swap cards you don’t like for new ones. Making upgrades keeps your strategy fresh and tailored to how you enjoy the game.

How many cards are in a One Piece deck?

A standard One Piece deck has 51 cards and 10 DON!! cards. Many players grab two copies of a starter to double up on key cards and fine-tune their strategy. This also gives you spare parts for future upgrades as you improve your deck over time.

How many starter decks do you need for One Piece?

You only need one starter deck to start playing, but picking up a second or trying other One Piece starter decks lets you explore different leaders and fresh strategies. This keeps the One Piece card game fun and gives you more variety for casual matches.