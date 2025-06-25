Best Funko Pop Protectors in 2025: Keep the Funk Alive!

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Looking for the best Funko Pop protectors for your growing collection? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

As an avid collector myself, I know a thing or two about keeping figurines & Funko Pops neat, tidy, and well-protected from the harsh environs of your room.

Many collectors keep their entire collection in the box and think that’s enough to protect them. But in fact, that leaves it vulnerable to damage which only specifically designed protectors with superior protection against wear & tear, UV rays, dust, and breaking can prevent.

Check out the list and reviews below to find my favorite options to protect my Funko Pop collection!

Our Top Picks for Funko Pop Protectors

Here’s a quick TLDR of my top options for Funko Pop protectors. Skim through the list here and read the detailed review below to get a better idea of what each of the best pop protectors has to offer:

TitanShield Pop Protector: Crystal-clear protection with impressive 0.5mm thick casing & scratch/scuff protection. A fantastic option for hardcore collectors who need hybrid soft/hard protectors for excellent protection and premium aesthetics. Sturdy Funko Pop Protector: A fantastic acrylic material case with multiple custom base colors to choose from, at a great price! Built for Pop stacks with built-in N52 magnets! 10” Funko Pop Protector: If you’re a collector of Jumbo Pops at 10” sizes, the Gosu Toys is a sleek, simple, and affordable option for a clear soft-style case with a 0.35mm thick design and a handy protective film for convenience!

Whether you’re looking for a legendary protector with maximum protection, durable materials, or those that look best on a shelf, we’ve got plenty of other protectors to check out.

Read on to find comprehensive reviews and more protectors for your Funko Pop collection!

9 Best Funko Pop Protectors: Protect the Funk-O!

1. TitanShield UV and Scratch Resistant Pop Protector

Specs Details Type (Soft/Hard) Soft Material PET Plastic Thickness 0.5mm UV Protection? Yes Lid Type Flat-top Packs Available 8, 20, 60, 100 Dimensions 4.75” x 6.4” x 3.75”

The TitanShield Pop protector is an excellent option if you’re looking for durable soft protectors. Usually, these kinds of protectors have a thinner 0.35mm thickness, but the TitanShield protector has a thicker 0.5mm build for improved durability against drops and bumps.

It uses PET plastic, a standard for these kinds of protectors, which means your priciest Funko Pops will be safe and look good doing it, with a crystal-clear viewing experience perfect for storage and display shelves.

What I personally love about this one is the assurance of the flat-top lid. Some protectors tend to curve over time, but the TitanShield keeps the lid flat so it’s super easy to stack and store without ruining the ‘aesthetics’ of your Funko Pop collection.

Final Verdict – If you’re looking for a mid-range protector that’s thicker than other cheap options in the market, the TitanShield is a solid pick.

2. Sturdy Funko Pop Protector

Specs Details Type (Soft/Hard) Hard Material Acrylic Thickness 4mm UV Protection? Yes Lid Type Magnetic Top-Load Packs Available 1 Dimensions 5″ x 4″ x 7″

The Sturdy Funko Pop Protector by Dinavio is one of the best hard protectors on the list with a sturdy 4mm thick display case, perfect for hard stacks of your favorite figures and displays.

The hard shell is made of an acrylic material and has a thicker quality to it than other brand protectors. Plus, it also ensures dust, scratch, UV, and impact protection for the best security of your valuable figures.

One of the top reasons to consider this protector is the lid; it has a top-loading lid with 8 built-in N52 magnets, making it super convenient to stack your favorite Funko Pops or switch out your figures for display.

There are also three colors to choose from for the 8mm thick base; black, blue, or white for different themed figures and pops!

Final Verdict – The Sturdy Funko Pop protector is pricier for a single piece than other options on the market, but it’s well worth it for the durable acrylic build & magnetic lid!

3. Ultra Pro Premium Figurine Display for Funko Pop

Specs Details Type (Soft/Hard) Hard Material Acid-free Plastic UV Protection? Yes Lid Type 2-piece Slide Lock Packs Available 1 Dimensions ‎6.57” x 5” x 4.02”

If you’re looking for more affordable hard protectors for your collection, the Ultra Pro Premium protector is a solid choice. It’s got just the right size to hold most standard Pop! figures from the vast collection of Funko Pops in a simple, durable display case.

It’s built with a sleek 2-piece slide lock design, and slides apart and locks into place to ensure they’re not slipping out or going anywhere. It’s both acid and PVC-free has UV resistance, and it’s super clear, with no foggy spots, perfect to display your favorite figures.

Ultra Pro is well regarded in the market for its quality protection for cheap, so it’s a good option for sellers and collectors alike.

Final Verdict – The Ultra Pro Premium protector is a little basic, but it gets the job done perfectly for both protection and viewing at a solid price.

4. 10″ Funko Pop Protector

Specs Details Type (Soft/Hard) Soft Material PET Plastic Thickness 0.35mm UV Protection? No Lid Type Standard Lift Packs Available 5 Dimensions 9″ x 8.25″ x 13″

If you’re a collector of the larger versions of Funko Pops, Gosu Toys’s 10” Funko Pop protector is a good option. This one’s a simple soft, PET plastic case that doesn’t do anything too special from other options on the market.

It’s got a standard 0.35mm thickness for scratch and minor impact resistance and is clear enough to appreciate all your Pops! box art. Whether you’re displaying it on the best shelves for Funko Pops or need an affordable solution for a bunch of figures in storage, this one’s worth checking out.

You also get a convenient auto-locking bottom for quick assembly and protective film on each case, so you have an added layer of protection before you put it on display!

Final Verdict – A simple soft protector for Funko Pops that doesn’t do anything fancy, but is sturdy, affordable, and looks good for various sizes of figures.

5. Official Funko Pop Protector

Specs Details Type (Soft/Hard) Hard Material Plastic UV Protection? Yes Lid Type Removable Packs Available 1 Dimensions 4.5 x 6.5 x 3.5

For avid collectors who want everything ‘Pop!’ branded, the official Funko Pop hard protectors are worth checking out.

It’s made of a durable, well-made hard plastic material that feels premium and looks great on a shelf. It’s kind of similar to acrylic cases, so it’s got solid protection against scratches, bumps, and UV rays.

And since it’s the ‘official’ protector, it’s got a perfect fit for most Standard Pops. To top it off, the case also features an easily removable lid that’s got the ‘Funko Pop!’ branding right on top, perfect for avid Pop! figures customers.

Final Verdict – Impressive durability, crystal-clear hard plastic, and that patented Pop! Branding on the lid to top it all off!

6. 6″ Funko Pop Protector

Specs Details Type (Soft/Hard) Soft Material PET Plastic Thickness 0.40mm UV Protection? Yes Lid Type Standard Lift Packs Available 6 Dimensions 8.2″ x 6.7″ x 5.7″

For 6” Pop figures, EcoTEK’s 6” protectors have a perfect fit and uncompromising durability. The case is built with a 0.4mm thick PET material, stronger than the usual 0.35mm protectors in the market.

And since it’s made with an acid-free material, it’s a great option for display figures since you can see through the case clearly as if there wasn’t any casing at all. The best part is it comes in a 6 pack at a great price, so you’ve got a few to use if you’re actively growing your collection!

Final Verdict – A simple, but affordable protector option that’s got 6 in a pack, perfect for growing collections!

7. 2-Pack Funko Pop Protector

Specs Details Type (Soft/Hard) Soft Material PET Plastic Thickness 0.7mm UV Protection? Yes Lid Type Standard Lift Packs Available 5 Dimensions 8.22″ x 3.66″ x 6.37″

If you’re a collector of 2-pack Funko Pops, Dinavio’s 2-pack Premium Funko Pop protector is an excellent choice. It’s an incredibly durable soft protector boasting an impressive 0.7mm thickness, the thickest of all the soft protectors included on the list.

With the added thickness and extra coating, it’s scratch-resistant and handles scrapes and bumps fantastically. For convenient assembly, the auto-locking bottom makes it easy to get your figures in a case hassle-free.

In one pack, you get 5 protectors at a great price so if you’re a fan of Funko Pops’ 2-pack figures, this is a fantastic protector.

Final Verdict – An extra thick 0.7mm scratch-resistant protector well-suited to protect your 2-pack Pops against anything that comes its way.

8. 4″ Funko Pop Protector

Specs Details Type (Soft/Hard) Soft Material PET Plastic Thickness 0.38mm UV Protection? Yes Lid Type Push-lock Tab Packs Available 6, 24, 100 Dimensions 4.7” x 3.7” x 6.4”

Ranking as one of the most affordable protectors on the list, the 4” Funko Pop protector from Sooez is well worth the price. You can choose from 6, 24, or 100 pieces, with the 24-piece pack one of the best value picks for how many you get.

But even with the cheaper price, it doesn’t compromise on quality.

You still get a decent 0.38mm thick PET plastic protector for water, dust, scratch, and impact resistance. It’s also got an auto-locking bottom and soft creases for hassle-free assembly and a convenient push-lock tab to keep your collection secure.

Final Verdict – If you’re after the best value-for-money protectors, it’s hard to beat the quality and cost-effectiveness of Sooez’s 4” protectors.

9. Funko Pop Keychain Protector

Specs Details Type (Soft/Hard) Soft Material PET Plastic Thickness 0.35mm UV Protection? No Lid Type Standard Lift Packs Available 20 Dimensions 2” x 1.65” x 4”

Last up, a fantastic protector for Funko Pop keychain figures. Since they’re so petite, you can get plenty in one pack, with the Funko Pop Keychain Protector coming with 20.

It’s made of PET plastic with a 0.35mm thickness, resulting in ultra-clear visibility, perfect for displaying your collection. It’s also got a secure lock bottom and easy-to-use lid, water & dust resistance, with each protector coming with a film to ensure there are no scratches before you set them up.

And the best part? They’re super affordable, especially for how many you get in the pack.

Final Verdict – For keychain collectors, the Funko Pop Keychain protector is an excellent option with uncompromising visibility and durability, while remaining affordable!

What To Look For in a Funko Pop Protector?

If you’re having trouble deciding on the best Pop protectors, here’s a quick breakdown of a few aspects to consider when looking for one.

This way, you have a better understanding of how these protectors work and can find one that best suits smaller or larger collections alike.

1. Good Material

Funko Pop protectors typically come in two types – soft protectors and hard protectors. Soft protectors usually use PET plastic and are perfect if you prefer lightweight cases that are also great for displaying your collection, all while remaining cost-effective.

Hard protectors are usually made with polycarbonate, thick acrylic, or hard plastic. They’re hard cases, which means better protection and a more ‘premium’ look and feel, but they usually come at a higher cost.

Material is really up to preference and depends on your collection size.

Are you looking for bulk or to display your favorite figures? Consider a soft protector for your collection in storage and a hard case for your display Pops on a shelf or cabinet.

2. High Protection Level

Aside from material, consider protection level. The type of protection you’re looking for will determine a different kind of case since that’s how these protectors work. For basic scratch and dust protection, affordable soft cases will get the job done well.

They’re scratch-resistant, don’t take up a lot of space, and protect your beloved collection from dust.

But if you need better quality protection with specific needs (like moving often or switching out displays), then hard protectors are better suited for you. These are perfect for protecting from wear, tear, and damage and are drop/impact resistant.

3. UV Protection

UV protection for your Pop stacks is essential to prevent the dreaded yellowing of your Funko Pops and the gradual fading of box art. In most cases, hard cases come with dedicated UV protection which keeps your figures in mint condition.

Depending on your room layout where you keep your Pops, you should consider the level of UV protection you need. Most PET plastic cases come with acid-free build quality which has inherent UV protection, but for hardcore UV protection, hard protectors might be your best bet.

4. Good Lid Design

Consider the lid design of your protectors. There are plenty of different lids like magnetic lids with improved protection while giving you easy access to your Pops box, or snug-fit lids which keep the shape of your box and are well-suited for long-term storage.

Some also have unique features like push-lock tabs for easier access. This isn’t as important a consideration for a figures case, but it does make a difference depending on the type of collector you are.

For quick and easy access often, consider a magnetic lid. For Pops in storage that you want to keep in mint condition, a snug-fit lid is the best choice.

FAQs

What is the best Funko Pop protector?

The best Funko Pop protector is the TitanShield Pop protector for soft-style cases and the Dinavio Sturdy Pop Protector for hard-shell-style cases.

Are Funko Pop Protectors worth it?

Yes, Funko Pop protectors are worth it. Large Funko Pop collections can cost a lot of money, but if your box/figures are left in the original packaging, eventually you’ll see creases, discoloration or fading, scuffs, scratches, or tearing which these protectors prevent.

How to protect your Funko Pops?

The best way to protect Funko Pops is by getting a case. Hard cases typically offer better protection against scratches, impacts, and drops, as well as UV protection. Keep them on proper shelves or cabinets for added protection.

Are Funko protectors UV-resistant?

Most Funk protectors are UV-resistant, but for improved UV protection quality, hard cases will be a better choice. Look for cases that specifically mention ‘UV-resistance’ for the best quality protection.