EarnStar Review 2026: Is EarnStar Legit and Does It Pay?

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Is EarnStar legit? Yes, EarnStar is a legit rewards platform that turns everyday activities like playing mobile games, taking surveys, and completing offers into real rewards. It’s free to use on iOS, Android, and web browsers, with over 1 million downloads on Google Play. You can redeem your rewards for more than 200 gift cards and other payment options once you meet the required payout threshold.

EarnStar is especially appealing if you enjoy mobile gaming and want to get more from the time you already spend playing. This review explores how it works, how much you need to cash out, its welcome bonus, available rewards, and other features worth knowing before you sign up.

SIGN UP NOW 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. EarnStar Reward App With Games, Surveys, and Partner Offers EarnStar is run by a registered company and rewards users for games, surveys, and offers across iOS, Android, and web browsers, with multiple payout options. Pros Multiple ways to earn

Flexible cashout options with 200+ gift cards, plus cash transfer

Run by a registered company with published legal terms Cons Some offers can take several days to verify

$20 initial cashout minimum (but drops to $5 afterward)

Survey availability varies by profile

Is EarnStar Safe?

Yes, EarnStar is safe to use. EarnStar is backed by a registered company and has established listings on Google Play and the Apple App Store, along with a verified Trustpilot profile and published privacy policies. These public listings and reviews give users several ways to verify the platform before signing up.

EarnStar has built a sizable presence since launching in 2025. It has surpassed 1 million downloads on Google Play, where it currently holds a 4.6 rating from more than 90,000 reviews, with similarly strong ratings on Trustpilot (3.9) and the App Store (4.7).

Is EarnStar legit? Yes, and its Privacy Policy explains how it collects and uses personal information, including account, device, and activity data. Its policies also state that identity verification may be required in some cases, with facial verification among the methods that may be used.

How To Get Started With EarnStar

Getting started with EarnStar only takes a few steps:

Go to the EarnStar official website or download the mobile app and create an account with your email address. Complete your profile to help match you with relevant surveys and tasks. Earn rewards by playing games, taking surveys, or completing offers. Reach $20 for your first cashout, then $5 for subsequent withdrawals. Choose your payout method and submit your withdrawal request.

Is EarnStar legit? Yes, and signing up is free, but available earning activities and payout options can vary by country. For the Android app, you must be at least 18 years old.

Games • Surveys • Offers Play Games, Take Surveys & Get Rewarded Turn your free time into gift cards & cash. 200+ gift cards 10+ payout methods Join EarnStar Web + mobile app • Free to join

How Easy Is EarnStar To Use?

EarnStar is easy to use, with a straightforward sign-up and clear ways to earn. You can create an account with your email, browse available games, surveys, and offers, and see rewards displayed as dollar amounts.

The platform also shows estimated survey times, making it easier to choose opportunities that fit your schedule. Game offers use clear milestones and levels, while surveys provide another way to earn.

Is EarnStar legit? Yes, and it makes it simple to find and start earning from available opportunities. This separates it from other Android game apps that sometimes make the entire process unnecessarily complicated.

How I Tested EarnStar

I tested EarnStar on both its website and Android app, approaching each platform as a new user. My testing covered the signup process and the initial steps to start earning from the available surveys, games, and offers.

Across both platforms, I looked at the earning experience, including how activities were presented, how rewards were tracked, and how the withdrawal process worked. I also checked the FAQ section and recent reviews on Trustpilot, Google Play, and the App Store to see how my experience compared with that of other users.

Overall, I tested EarnStar with a clear focus on the actual user experience, with additional research helping put my findings into context.

Key Takeaways

Here’s a quick look at the main things to know about EarnStar before diving into more details:

Legit rewards app run by a registered company.

Strong ratings across Google Play (4.6), App Store (4.7), and Trustpilot (3.9).

Multiple cash-out options through gift cards and cash transfer.

Quick payment process once you hit the minimum balance.

If you want to earn more rewards, you can combine EarnStar with other reward apps, with Snakzy being one of the most reliable options for earning specifically through mobile gaming.

Games • Surveys • Offers Play Games, Take Surveys & Get Rewarded Turn your free time into gift cards & cash. 200+ gift cards 10+ payout methods Join EarnStar Web + mobile app • Free to join Already have EarnStar? • #2 Top Pick Choose From 100,000+ Ways to Cash Out with Snakzy Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy

EarnStar Overview

EarnStar is a free-to-use platform that rewards users for partner games, surveys, and offers across Android, iOS, and the web. It launched in 2025 and supports users across multiple countries and languages. The platform also offers a referral program that pays 10% of a referred user’s earnings.

App Name EarnStar Rating 4.6 Google Play, 4.7 App Store, 3.9 Trustpilot Platforms iOS, Android, web browser

While the current App Store rating is the highest, the Google Play rating is more reliable since it’s based on over 90,000 reviews. The “Great” Trustpilot rating, based on more than 5,000 reviews, is also a good way to assess the pros and cons of EarnStar, which brings us to the next section.

EarnStar Pros and Cons

Pros Cons ✅ Run by a registered company with published legal terms



✅ 3 ways to earn via games, surveys, and partner offers



✅ Flexible cashout options with 200+ gift cards, plus cash transfer



✅ Available in different countries and languages ❌ Some offers can take several days to verify



❌ $20 initial cashout minimum (drops to $5 afterward)



❌ Survey availability varies by profile



❌ Some payouts can require a facial scan as a security procedure

EarnStar’s biggest advantage is earning flexibility. Having games, surveys, and partner offers means you aren’t locked into one type of activity, while the range of gift cards gives you more choice when it’s time to redeem your rewards.

Is EarnStar legit? Yes, but the main trade-off is the higher barrier to the first payout. The $20 starting minimum, variable survey availability, and occasional verification requirements can make the early experience slower, so EarnStar is not recommended for users who prefer quick, low-effort cashouts. Once that first threshold is cleared, the new $5 minimum makes subsequent withdrawals easier to reach.

Games • Surveys • Offers Play Games, Take Surveys & Get Rewarded Turn your free time into gift cards & cash. 200+ gift cards 10+ payout methods Join EarnStar Web + mobile app • Free to join

Common Scam Signs: Is EarnStar Legit or Should You Avoid It?

EarnStar is a legit rewards platform, not a scam. It avoids several common warning signs: the company behind it is publicly identified, its legal and privacy documents are available, and its Android app has more than 1 million Google Play downloads.

There’s also evidence of real payouts. User reviews on Google Play and Trustpilot include reports of successful rewards, which is also consistent with my own experience when I tested the platform.

These factors are important because fake reward apps often lack a verifiable company, an established user base, or evidence that rewards are actually delivered. EarnStar has readily available information, which makes it easy to verify on your own before signing up.

Why Do People Ask, “Is EarnStar Legit?”

The main reason is that some reward platforms often look similar to scams. Promises of cash for playing games or completing offers can make users cautious, especially when they’re unfamiliar with the company.

The best way to judge a rewards platform is to check the company behind it and look for signs that it operates as a real business. User feedback, payout reports, app-store activity, and published terms can also help separate established platforms from questionable ones.

For EarnStar, these checks point to a real rewards platform. Its operator is publicly identified, the app has a large user base, and users have reported receiving rewards. These factors give users more reason to trust the platform before they start using it.

Games • Surveys • Offers Play Games, Take Surveys & Get Rewarded Turn your free time into gift cards & cash. 200+ gift cards 10+ payout methods Join EarnStar Web + mobile app • Free to join

Privacy, Safety, and Security

EarnStar collects more than an email address. Its Privacy Policy covers profile, payout, usage data, and facial scans, while its Terms set rules that affect accounts and payouts.

Data Privacy and Protection

The Privacy Policy states that EarnStar follows applicable data-protection laws, including GDPR and US privacy laws. Data may be shared with service providers, payout partners, survey and reward partners, marketing partners, group companies, and authorities when necessary.

Is EarnStar legit? Yes, and you can request access, deletion, correction, and portability, plus certain US privacy opt-outs, by contacting EarnStar.

Personal Information Requirements

An email address is collected during registration, while EarnStar may collect age, gender, education, and income to match you with surveys and tasks. Its policy also lists optional sensitive data, including race or ethnicity, pregnancy status, and political opinions. Some payouts may require a facial scan, while purchase-based tasks may require receipts, bank statements, or payment confirmations.

VPN and Country Restrictions

The Terms prohibit VPNs, proxies, and other obfuscated connections. They also prohibit using your account outside your country of residence, stating that completing tasks from another country can be seen as fraudulent and may lead to membership termination.

Fine Print at a Glance

You can have one account per member, and payouts to the same account already used by another member can be restricted. EarnStar may refuse remuneration for improperly completed tasks or material Terms violations and require identity verification before some payouts. Its Terms also provide for confidential arbitration in Stockholm, with claims handled individually rather than through class actions.

Customer Support

EarnStar offers email support and includes a contact form on its About page. Its Trustpilot profile shows that the company responds to negative reviews, giving users a direct way to raise concerns.

Some recent Google Play feedback also reports helpful customer service and fast PayPal processing. Response times can vary, so keeping screenshots and other proof of completed offers is a good idea. Overall, EarnStar provides real ways to get support when you need help with your account or rewards.

Earn Money With Other Tasks

Is EarnStar legit? Yes, and partner games are its main earning method. But if you’re looking for other ways to earn rewards, it also offers non-gaming tasks and is a great survey platform. Surveys usually take 5 to 15 minutes, and the amount varies by study. Non-gaming offers include tasks like trying apps and starting trials.

Some activities can take time to verify, so rewards aren’t always credited immediately. EarnStar also offers weekly leaderboards, milestone bonuses, and a 10% referral reward based on referred users’ earnings.

Earning Methods Payout Options Minimum Payout Payout Speed Partner games, surveys, offers, leaderboards, milestone bonuses, referrals PayPal, 200+ gift cards, and other transfer options $20 first cashout, then $5 Payouts are processed quickly; verification can add time

Tips for Higher Earnings

When it comes to EarnStar and other reward apps like Freecash, you don’t need to chase every offer to earn more. Here are a few practical habits that can help you get more value from your time.

Compare offers before starting – Look at the total reward, milestones, and time required. Skip low-paying tasks that demand too much effort.

– Look at the total reward, milestones, and time required. Skip low-paying tasks that demand too much effort. Start games with clear milestones – Choose offers where you understand exactly what you need to complete and when rewards are triggered.

– Choose offers where you understand exactly what you need to complete and when rewards are triggered. Check surveys regularly – Survey availability changes as new studies arrive. If there aren’t suitable surveys, switch to games or offers instead of waiting.

– Survey availability changes as new studies arrive. If there aren’t suitable surveys, switch to games or offers instead of waiting. Look for bonuses – Check the leaderboard and available milestone rewards before starting tasks. A bonus can make an otherwise average activity more worthwhile.

– Check the leaderboard and available milestone rewards before starting tasks. A bonus can make an otherwise average activity more worthwhile. Use referrals strategically – EarnStar currently pays 10% of referred users’ earnings, so referring people who will actually use the platform can create additional rewards.

Is EarnStar legit? Yes, but keep an eye on reward changes and new offers, since the available tasks and payouts can vary over time.

Does EarnStar Actually Pay?

Yes, EarnStar does pay, with hundreds of user reviews reporting successful rewards across Google Play, the App Store, and Trustpilot. Users describe receiving rewards through PayPal, gift cards, and other payouts, including fast withdrawals. I also tested the platform and successfully redeemed a few rewards, which matched the broader feedback from users.

The first cashout requires $20, then the minimum drops to $5 for later withdrawals. With more than 200 gift cards and other transfer options available, users have several ways to redeem their earnings once they reach the required balance.

Is EarnStar legit? Yes, and below is a quick look at some of the payout options available. Keep in mind that amounts are typical USD values and may change. Availability varies by region, so confirm current options in the platform.

Payout Method (Cash, Gift Card, Voucher) Typical Denominations PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, Visa $1, $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100 Revolut $5, $10, $20, $50, $100 Bank Transfer $1, $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100 Airbnb $50, $100 Chipotle $5, $10, $20, $50, $100 DoorDash $20, $50, $100 KFC $5, $10, $20, $50, $100 Nintendo eShop $10, $20, $35, $50 Steam $10, $20, $30, $50, $75, $100 Target $1, $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100

Games • Surveys • Offers Play Games, Take Surveys & Get Rewarded Turn your free time into gift cards & cash. 200+ gift cards 10+ payout methods Join EarnStar Web + mobile app • Free to join

How Much Money Can You Make on EarnStar?

Is EarnStar legit? Yes, but earnings vary based on participation, task availability, and eligibility, so there’s no fixed amount you can expect to make on EarnStar. The platform offers cash and gift cards for completing games, surveys, and other activities, with rewards varying by task.

For casual use, around $1 to $3 a day is a modest expectation, although results can be higher or lower. Larger game offers are available, but they often require multiple milestones and more time to complete.

Since results are not fixed for everyone, EarnStar is best used for earning modest extra cash or gift cards in your spare time. Like other gaming apps that pay, it won’t replace a regular job income. You do get a $5 welcome bonus, though, giving you a head start in reaching the initial $20 minimum.

Is EarnStar Legit in the US? Where Can You Use EarnStar?

EarnStar operates in multiple markets across North America, Europe, Oceania, Asia, South America, and Africa, but the earning opportunities vary by market.

Your account is linked to your country of residence, which determines the tasks you can access. For this EarnStar review, I checked the Terms and Privacy Policy specifically for the US market, which may be different from your region’s version. Here’s a quick list of some countries where EarnStar is available:

Country Available? Language Notes US 🟩 English and Spanish versions UK 🟩 English version AU 🟩 English version CA 🟩 English and French versions FR 🟩 French version ES 🟩 Spanish version DE 🟩 German version IT 🟩 Italian version CH 🟩 German, French, and Italian versions PT 🟩 Portuguese version BR 🟩 Brazilian Portuguese version

Is EarnStar Worth It?

Yes, EarnStar is worth it if you want a modest way to earn rewards while spending time on activities you already enjoy. Its mix of games, surveys, and offers gives you more choice in how you work toward rewards.

The platform stands out for combining different earning opportunities in one place. It’s useful if you want to switch between activities instead of relying on one type of task. Earnings vary based on participation, but the platform offers a straightforward way to turn your spare time into cash and gift cards.

User Reviews: What Real EarnStar Users Say

EarnStar has built a large review base, especially on mobile platforms, giving prospective users plenty of feedback to consider before signing up.

Current ratings:

App Store (US) – 4.7/5 (37,000+ ratings)

Google Play – 4.6/5 (90,000+ reviews)

Trustpilot – 3.9/5 “Great” (5,000+ reviews)

What users say:

Users praise the range of game offers, particularly the rewards available for completing milestones.

Surveys are frequently mentioned as a useful extra earning method alongside game offers.

The variety of payout options, including PayPal and gift cards, is another feature that users appreciate.

Many reviewers describe the app as easy to navigate when finding and starting activities.

Is EarnStar legit? Yes, and for most people, the overall EarnStar user experience is positive, which is in line with my own testing for this review.

Alternatives to EarnStar

4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Snakzy Eneba’s own play-to-earn app, paying coins for games, missions, and surveys with a similar mobile-first focus to EarnStar. Check our review SIGN UP NOW

4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. KashKick A games, surveys, and offers rewards app, with the same earning model as EarnStar, and fast customer support. Check our review SIGN UP NOW

4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Swagbucks A long-running rewards site for surveys, shopping cashback, and games, with a much longer track record than EarnStar. Check our review SIGN UP NOW

Compared with EarnStar, Snakzy is the closest fit for mobile game-focused earning, while KashKick offers a similar mix of games, surveys, and offers. Swagbucks stands out for its longer track record among the three.

My Overall Verdict on EarnStar

Is EarnStar legit? Yes, it’s a legit rewards app worth trying if you want to earn extra cash and gift cards from games, surveys, and offers. It’s operated by a registered company, with more than a million Google Play downloads, published legal terms, and a large base of user reviews.

I recommend EarnStar for casual users who enjoy mobile games and want extra earning options in one app. Earnings are modest and vary based on participation and available activities. But the multiple earning methods and flexible payout options make EarnStar a solid choice for earning rewards in your spare time. So, is EarnStar legit? The short answer is yes.

Games • Surveys • Offers Play Games, Take Surveys & Get Rewarded Turn your free time into gift cards & cash. 200+ gift cards 10+ payout methods Join EarnStar Web + mobile app • Free to join Already have EarnStar? • #2 Top Pick Choose From 100,000+ Ways to Cash Out with Snakzy Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy

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