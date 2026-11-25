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10 Best Platforms to Sell Online in 2026: Fees and Payouts

Best platforms to sell online depend on what you sell, but eBay is the strongest all-rounder because it gives you 250 free listings a month. Most marketplaces cost $0 to start and take their cut only when something sells, so fees decide what you keep.

This guide ranks the top 10 online selling platforms by fees, startup cost, and payout speed, with the math on what you keep from $1,000 in sales.

You can handle resale on eBay, Etsy, Amazon, and Poshmark, or run no-inventory shops through Printify and Redbubble. Skilled workers can sell services on Fiverr and Upwork, while creators license stock media on Shutterstock and Adobe Stock. Nine of these ten options work as websites to sell items online for free, making it simple to test the best platforms to sell online.

Important note: Fee examples use US-dollar pricing and US seller fee schedules where a country-specific rate applies. Fees, payout methods, tax treatment, and eligibility can differ by seller location, product category, account status, and optional services. Check the linked official fee page before publishing a listing or setting a price.

Picking the Best Platforms to Sell Online by What You Sell

What you sell decides the right marketplace. Used goods fit eBay and Poshmark, handmade items fit Etsy, skills fit Fiverr and Upwork, and designs fit print-on-demand. Nearly all of the best platforms to sell online cost $0 to open. Transaction fees and payout speed settle your final choice.

Matching your inventory or skill to the wrong audience wastes time and eats into your margin. If you want websites to sell items online for free, nine of the options below let you open an account and post without paying a dime upfront.

Only Etsy breaks that rule among the best platforms to sell online for free, because it charges a $0.20 listing fee before you make a sale. Group your options by what you have on hand before you register:

Used items and general goods – eBay, Amazon, and Poshmark connect you with buyers searching for second-hand electronics, household goods, and apparel.

eBay, Amazon, and Poshmark connect you with buyers searching for second-hand electronics, household goods, and apparel. Handmade, vintage, and craft supplies – Etsy targets shoppers looking for custom work, collectibles at least 20 years old, and crafting materials.

Etsy targets shoppers looking for custom work, collectibles at least 20 years old, and crafting materials. Designs without stock – Printify and Redbubble print your artwork onto apparel and mugs only after a customer places an order.

Printify and Redbubble print your artwork onto apparel and mugs only after a customer places an order. Freelance services – Fiverr and Upwork let you package digital skills like writing, coding, graphic design, and video editing into paid contracts.

Fiverr and Upwork let you package digital skills like writing, coding, graphic design, and video editing into paid contracts. Photos, video, and vectors – Shutterstock and Adobe Stock pay royalties every time a business or designer licenses your uploaded media files.

Every seller keeps the gross sale price minus platform commissions and payment processing charges. Your actual profit is lower after deducting item cost, packaging, shipping labels, and self-employment taxes. Always calculate your take-home pay from each site’s official fee schedule before pricing stock on the best online platforms to sell.

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10 Best Online Selling Platforms Ranked by Take-Home Pay

These ten marketplaces cover secondhand goods, handmade crafts, custom merch, freelance services, and stock media across the top 10 online selling platforms. Each entry breaks down the exact startup cost, fee cut, and payout wait so you can compare your real take-home pay on the best platforms to sell online.

1. eBay [Best for Used Goods and General Selling]

Best for First-time sellers with used goods Startup cost $0, with 250 free listings a month First payout No minimum, about 1 to 2 business days after buyer payment How you get paid Bank payout, daily or weekly Main catch 13.25% plus $0.40 per order on most categories

eBay is a practical first choice for sellers testing secondhand goods because it supports auctions and fixed-price listings across many categories. The 250-listing allowance removes standard insertion fees, but final value fees and optional services still cost money.

For twenty $50 orders, a 12.7% fee plus $0.40 per order would total $135, leaving $865 before item cost, shipping, and other expenses. The rate varies by category, so check eBay’s fee schedule.

Funds typically become available 1–2 days after buyer payment is confirmed. A bank transfer can then take another 1–3 business days. Holds and payout schedules may change the timing. See eBay’s payout guidance.

Getting started:

Create a seller account and verify your identity and bank payout details.

Photograph your item in clear daylight from several angles, showing any wear or scratches.

Search completed and sold listings for similar items to set a realistic market price.

Write a descriptive title that includes the brand, model, exact size, and item condition.

Choose your shipping carrier and package weight, publish the listing, and ship promptly once it sells.

Skip eBay for cheap items under $5, because the flat $0.40 order fee plus 13.25% eats a large share of a tiny sale. In your first month, listings cost nothing inside the 250-item allowance, and funds are sent to your bank 1 to 2 business days after payment is confirmed.

Remember that the percentage fee applies to the total amount the buyer pays, including shipping, so price your postage carefully.

250 Free Listings eBay 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. List 250 items a month free on one of the best platforms to sell online; pay about 13.25% plus $0.40 per order when they sell. Start Selling

2. Etsy [Best for Handmade and Vintage]

Best for Makers, vintage sellers, craft suppliers Startup cost $0.20 per listing First payout $25 default US threshold, next business day on daily schedule How you get paid Bank deposit Main catch 6.5% transaction fee plus 3% + $0.25 processing

Etsy is a strong fit for handmade products, personalized gifts, craft supplies, and vintage items that meet its age rules. It is not a general marketplace for mass-produced retail goods.

For US sellers, payment processing is 3% plus $0.25 per order. Across twenty $50 orders, the 6.5% transaction fee, processing, and twenty $0.20 listing fees total $104, leaving $896 before materials, shipping, advertising, and taxes. See Etsy’s fee guide and processing rates.

New sellers generally wait 14 days before funds become eligible for deposit. Reserves, account verification, and bank processing can extend the wait. Check Etsy’s payment-account guidance.

Follow these steps to get started on Etsy:

Open a seller shop, pick your shop language and currency, and claim a memorable shop name.

Enter your bank account and tax identification details to receive deposits and pay listing bills.

Photograph your handmade or vintage pieces on a clean, well-lit background from multiple angles.

Write listing titles and tags using the exact descriptive phrases a buyer would type into search.

Set your item price with shipping factored in, publish your first listings, and renew items as they sell.

Skip Etsy if you resell mass-produced retail goods or modern electronics. In your first month, the $0.20 listing fees appear on your statement immediately, early sales may sit in a temporary payment reserve until tracking confirms, and balances under $25 wait for the threshold.

Factor the 6.5% transaction fee on shipping into your prices so postage does not shrink your margin.

Built for Makers Etsy 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Reach handmade and vintage shoppers with a $0.20 listing fee and a 6.5% transaction fee. Open Shop

3. Amazon [Best for Reach With Physical Products]

Best for Sellers with physical stock Startup cost $0 on Individual plan First payout No minimum, every 14 days with a 7-day reserve How you get paid Bank deposit Main catch $0.99 per item plus a category-specific referral fee; the example assumes 8% to 15%

Amazon suits sellers with products they can source consistently and match to its catalog. The Individual plan has no monthly subscription but charges $0.99 per item sold. The Professional plan costs $39.99 per month.

Referral fees depend on category. At an illustrative 8% rate, twenty $50 sales would leave $900.20 after referral and Individual-plan fees. At 15%, they would leave $830.20. These figures exclude product cost, fulfillment, storage, returns, and advertising. Check Amazon’s pricing.

Amazon may hold funds until seven days after delivery under its delivery-date reserve policy. The actual first payout depends on the account and delivery timeline. See its reserve guidance.

Follow these steps to get started on Amazon:

Choose the Individual selling plan so you pay $0 a month while testing your first items.

Register your seller account with government photo ID, bank account numbers, and tax details.

Match your products against existing catalog barcodes or create new product detail pages.

Select merchant-fulfilled shipping to pack orders yourself and avoid warehouse storage fees at the start.

Set your item price after subtracting the exact category referral percentage and the $0.99 per-item fee, then track payouts on the 14-day settlement cycle.

Skip Amazon if you have no physical stock, lack approval for gated brands, or sell one-off thrift finds without barcodes. In your first month, the 14-day settlement cycle and 7-day delivery reserve mean your first bank deposit arrives three weeks or more after your first sale. Stay on the free Individual tier until your monthly sales consistently pass 40 units.

Huge Buyer Reach Amazon 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Start with no monthly fee on the Individual plan and pay $0.99 per item plus the category referral fee. Sell on Amazon

4. Poshmark [Best for Clothes]

Best for Closet clear-outs and fashion resellers Startup cost $0 First payout No minimum, within 3 days of delivery confirmation How you get paid Direct deposit Main catch 20% at $15 and above; $2.95 flat below

Poshmark is built for fashion resale and offers a prepaid shipping-label workflow for eligible orders. It works well for closet clear-outs and sellers who know their brands, sizes, and clothing condition.

On twenty $50 sales, Poshmark takes $200, leaving $800 before item cost and other expenses. A $10 sale loses $2.95 to the fee, so bundling low-priced items may make more sense. Check Poshmark’s seller-fee rules.

Funds are released to the Poshmark balance within three days after delivery. Withdrawal processing then depends on the selected method. See Poshmark’s payout guidance.

When comparing the best online platforms to sell clothes, check your average item price first. Sellers looking to raise money fast online by clearing out shoes, handbags, and jackets at $25–75 per piece get quick payouts once packages arrive.

It is also a strong best platform to sell used items online for wardrobe clear-outs. Follow these steps to get started on Poshmark:

Sign up for a free account and set up your return address and bank payout details.

Photograph each garment laid flat or on a hanger in natural light, including close-ups of fabric tags.

Put the brand name, garment style, exact size, and condition right in the listing title.

Price your clothing with room for the 20% commission and occasional buyer bundle offers.

Share your closet listings daily, print the prepaid label when an item sells, and wait for delivery confirmation.

Skip Poshmark for single items priced under $15, because a $5 shirt pays the flat $2.95 fee on the best online selling platforms. Bundle cheap basics into multi-packs priced above $15 instead when using the best platforms to sell clothes online.

In your first month, money releases only after delivery scan and buyer acceptance, so expect your first payout about a week after shipping.

Free to List Poshmark 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. List fashion items for free and pay $2.95 for items below $15 or 20% on sales of $15 and above. Sell Clothes

5. Printify [Best for Selling Without Inventory]

Best for Designers with no stock Startup cost $0 First payout Set by connected store How you get paid Through the Etsy, Shopify or eBay store Main catch Production and shipping costs reduce your margin

Printify charges a 0% platform fee on its free plan, meaning you keep the retail price minus the cost. Printify connects designs to an external store and fulfills products after customers order. You avoid holding inventory, but you still need cash or available credit to cover production before the storefront pays you.

The free plan costs $0 per month. Premium currently costs $39 monthly or $299 annually. Discounts depend on products and plan terms; check Printify’s pricing before upgrading.

There is no single take-home estimate for $1,000 in sales. Subtract production, shipping, storefront fees, payment processing, advertising, and refunds from the retail revenue. Your connected store controls your payout schedule. Pairing it with a free storefront gives you one of the easiest websites to sell items online for free.

Follow these steps to get started on Printify:

Create a free account and link a payment card or balance to cover manufacturing costs when orders arrive.

Connect your account to a sales channel like Etsy, eBay, or Shopify.

Pick a blank item from the catalog, such as a heavyweight cotton T-shirt or ceramic mug, and upload your original artwork.

Set your retail price high enough to cover the print provider’s base cost, shipping, and your storefront’s commission.

Publish the product mockup to your store and let the print provider produce and ship each order automatically.

Skip Printify if you lack design skills, an external storefront, or a payment card to front production costs before marketplace payouts clear. In your first month, syncing mockups takes a few days, and cash arrives on your connected shop’s schedule. Always price items high enough to cover both the blank cost and your storefront’s transaction fee.

No Inventory Needed Printify 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Start free and sell custom products without storing inventory; production and shipping costs still apply. Join Printify

6. Fiverr [Best for Selling Services]

Best for Freelancers with a clear skill Startup cost $0 First payout $1 bank, $5 PayPal, after a 14-day clearing period How you get paid Bank transfer or PayPal Main catch 20% commission

Fiverr works best when you can package a clear service, such as logo design, video editing, writing, or voice-over work. Buyers choose from listed gigs, so a focused offer and relevant portfolio help you stand out.

Fiverr credits freelancers with 80% of the order value. That means $800 remains from $1,000 in completed orders, before taxes and work expenses. See Fiverr’s freelancer guide.

Standard earnings clear 14 days after order completion; eligible seller programs may have a seven-day period. Withdrawal processing depends on the method. Check order clearance rules and withdrawal options.

Packaging a clear deliverable like audio editing or logo design makes this one of the best online side hustles for skilled workers. Fiverr belongs among the best platforms to sell online for free because you have zero shipping costs.

Follow these steps to get started on Fiverr:

Register a free seller account and complete your profile with your skills, languages, and work samples.

Build a gig focused on one specific client outcome, such as editing a 60-second vertical video.

Set up three clear pricing tiers (Basic, Standard, and Premium) with defined delivery times and revision limits.

Upload portfolio examples and a cover thumbnail that shows your work quality at a glance.

Reply quickly to buyer messages, deliver the files on time, and wait for the 14-day clearing window.

Skip Fiverr if you lack a defined digital skill or portfolio samples, since new gigs start with zero reviews on the best online platforms to sell. In your first month, the mandatory 14-day clearing hold means a week-one delivery pays out in week three. Scope your Basic tier carefully so you do not spend ten hours on a $15 order.

Free to Start Fiverr 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Publish service packages for free and receive 80% of each completed order. Start Selling

7. Upwork [Best for Client Contracts]

Best for Skilled freelancers billing clients Startup cost $0 First payout $100 threshold for automatic disbursements; 5- to 10-day holds How you get paid Direct deposit and manual withdrawals Main catch Flat 10% fee

Upwork suits freelancers who respond to project briefs, negotiate scope, and build client relationships. It is useful for writing, design, development, research, and consulting.

The freelancer fee ranges from 0% to 15% per contract and is shown before the contract begins. At a 10% fee, $1,000 leaves $900; at 15%, it leaves $850. Check Upwork’s fee explanation.

Hourly and fixed-price contracts have different payment schedules and security periods. Confirm that a fixed-price milestone is funded before starting work. See Upwork’s payment timing guide.

If you are exploring how you can make money at home with professional skills, pitching client briefs beats waiting for search traffic.

Among the top 10 online selling platforms, Upwork has the highest share of services. Follow these steps to get started on Upwork:

Create a free freelancer profile and verify your identity and tax residence information.

Focus your profile title and overview on one specific specialty, such as spreadsheet automation or technical writing.

Search the job feed and send short, tailored proposals that address the client’s exact project brief.

Accept a contract offer and either log hours with the desktop time tracker or submit fixed-price milestone files.

Wait out the 5-day or 10-day security clearing period and withdraw your funds by direct deposit.

Skip Upwork if you have no verifiable experience or portfolio samples, as open jobs draw dozens of bids within minutes.

In your first month, winning a contract takes steady pitching on the best online selling platforms. Fixed-price milestones pay 5 days after approval and hourly logs clear 10 days after the billing week ends, putting your first payout around week three. Never start work before a client funds the milestone.

Flat 10% Fee Upwork 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Find contract-based clients and keep the share shown on each offer; fees range from 0% to 15%. Join Upwork

8. Redbubble [Best for Art and Design Merch]

Best for Illustrators and designers Startup cost $0 First payout $20 minimum, paid on the 15th How you get paid Monthly payment Main catch Tiered account fee on Standard tier

Redbubble lets artists place original designs on products such as stickers, shirts, and phone cases. The platform handles production and fulfillment, while the artist earns a margin above the base price.

Current platform fees depend on account tier: Standard accounts pay 50% of monthly earnings, Premium accounts 20%, and Pro accounts 0%. Pro is invite-only. Additional excess-markup fees may apply. Check Redbubble’s tier-fee rules.

The payment threshold is $10 / £10 / €10, after applicable fees. Payments are monthly, and balances below the threshold roll over. See Redbubble’s payment threshold.

Your cleared balance must reach the $20 payment threshold (or 20 GBP / 20 EUR) to trigger a transfer. Payouts are processed around the 15th of each month for the prior month’s shipped orders, so treat it as a long-term catalog play among the best platforms to sell online.

Follow these steps to get started on Redbubble:

Sign up for a free artist account and confirm your email, phone number, and payout details.

Upload high-resolution PNG files with transparent backgrounds so your art fits multiple product types.

Adjust the placement and scale of your artwork across stickers, apparel, wall art, and accessories.

Write descriptive titles and relevant search tags for every design so marketplace shoppers can find them.

Set your artist margin percentage on each product category and share your shop link on social channels.

Skip Redbubble if you do not create original art, since copyrighted fan art will get your shop suspended. In your first month, nothing pays out until the 15th of the next month, and balances under $20 roll over on the top 10 online selling platforms. Upload dozens of niche-targeted designs instead of stopping at three or four files.

Upload for Free Redbubble 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Upload original designs for free, but check your account tier and its platform fee. Open Shop

9. Shutterstock [Best for Photographers and Videographers]

Best for Photographers and video makers Startup cost $0 First payout $25 minimum, paid between the 7th and 15th How you get paid PayPal, Payoneer, Skrill Main catch Starts at 15% royalty

Shutterstock pays contributors when customers license approved photos, illustrations, and videos. Royalties range from 15% to 40% across six levels, which reset each January. The percentage applies to the amount Shutterstock receives for a license, not necessarily the price shown to the customer. See Shutterstock’s royalty guide.

Contributors can set a payout minimum from $25 to $2,000. Payments are monthly, subject to account eligibility, tax details, and a supported payment method. See Shutterstock’s payment guide.

Unlike physical resale where an item sells once on websites to sell items online for free, stock media lets you license the same file for years on one of the best platforms to sell online.

Follow these steps to get started on Shutterstock:

Apply for a free contributor account and verify your identity and tax forms to avoid maximum withholding.

Submit your first batch of sharp, noise-free photos or video clips to pass the initial quality review.

Attach signed model releases for any recognizable people and property releases for private buildings.

Write accurate titles and up to 50 descriptive keywords for every file so corporate buyers find your shots.

Upload new batches consistently and track your accrued downloads toward the $25 monthly payout threshold.

Skip Shutterstock if you only have casual phone snapshots with visible logos, as a few files rarely reach the $25 threshold. In your first month, uploads must pass inspection and start at the 15% tier, so royalties build gradually before the monthly payout window between the 7th and 15th.

Consistent studio uploads make it the best online selling platform for small business photographers licensing commercial work.

Earn Per Download Shutterstock 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Submit original stock media for free and earn 15%–40% royalties based on your contributor level. Become Contributor

10. Adobe Stock [Best for Vectors and Illustrations]

Best for Illustrators and vector artists Startup cost $0 First payout $25 minimum and at least 45 days since first sale; account verification required How you get paid PayPal, Payoneer, or Skrill Main catch 33% royalty

Adobe Stock gives creators a way to license photos, vectors, illustrations, and videos to customers using Adobe’s creative tools. Standard royalty rates are 33% for non-video assets and 35% for video. The percentage applies to the net license price, not necessarily a buyer’s full subscription payment. See Adobe’s royalty rates.

A payout requires at least $25 in royalties, a verified account, and at least 45 days since the first sale. PayPal, Payoneer, and Skrill are supported where available. See Adobe’s payment requirements.

Because licenses are non-exclusive, you can upload the same vectors and photos here and on Shutterstock at the same time. Cross-listing across stock agencies is one of the smartest ways to make money online free without extra production work.

For graphic designers building icons and templates, it ranks among the top 10 online selling platforms and works as one of the websites to sell items online for free. Follow these steps to get started on Adobe Stock:

Sign in to the contributor portal using a free Adobe ID and accept the contributor agreement.

Upload your original vector files, illustrations, photos, or video clips and attach any required releases.

Add clear titles and rank your top keywords in order of importance before submitting files for moderation.

Submit a valid tax form in the contributor dashboard so your royalties are not subject to maximum US withholding.

Verify your account and request your first payout once your balance hits $25 and at least 45 days have passed since your first sale.

Skip Adobe Stock if you do not own full copyright to your files or need cash within two weeks. The mandatory 45-day wait after your first sale means you cannot cash out in month one, even if you pass $25 early on the best platforms to sell online for free. Plan on a multi-month ramp-up while your portfolio indexes.

33% Royalty Adobe Stock 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Upload original creative assets for free and earn 33% on standard photo and vector licenses or 35% on video. Start Contributing

How the 10 Platforms Compare

Fees, startup costs, and payout speeds vary widely across these top 10 online selling platforms. Compare the upfront cost, commission cut, and cash-out wait below to pick the right match before listing.

Platform Skill Required Upfront Cost Fee or Cut Time to First Payout eBay None $0 (250 free listings a month) 13.25% + $0.40 per order, typical 1 to 2 business days after buyer payment Etsy Handmade or vintage product $0.20 per listing 6.5% + 3% + $0.25 Next business day on daily schedule; $25 default threshold Amazon None $0 on Individual plan $0.99 per item + referral fee Every 14 days, 7-day reserve Poshmark None $0 $2.95 below $15; 20% at $15+ Within 3 days of delivery confirmation Printify Design $0 Production, shipping, and store fees Set by connected store Fiverr Marketable skill $0 20% 14 days after order completion Upwork Marketable skill $0 0%–15% per contract 5 to 10 days; $100 automatic threshold Redbubble Original art $0 50% Standard; 20% Premium; 0% Pro Paid on the 15th; $20 minimum Shutterstock Photo or video $0 15%–40% royalty 7th to 15th monthly; $25 minimum Adobe Stock Photo or vector $0 33% non-video; 35% video First request requires $25, account verification, and at least 45 days since first sale

Every list of the best platforms to sell online splits into two models. Goods marketplaces deduct transaction fees per order, while freelance and stock sites pay you a percentage share.

For services, Upwork takes the lowest commission at 10% among the best platforms to sell online for free. On $1,000 in physical goods, Etsy leaves $896, and Amazon leaves up to $900.20 in an 8% referral category.

If you’re a gamer with in-game items to sell, you can also check out our guide to selling CS:GO skins before picking the best online selling platform for small business growth.

Reward Apps That Can Fund Your First Inventory

Reward apps may provide small amounts of cash or gift-card value while you prepare listings or wait for sales. They are not reliable business funding, and availability, payout minimums, and payment methods vary by country. Check the current terms before completing offers, and do not spend money you cannot afford to lose to qualify for a reward.

App Minimum Payout Payout methods Platform Availability Snakzy $35 PayPal, gift cards Web, Android Bigcash $1 PayPal, gift cards Web, iOS, Android Freecash $5 PayPal, crypto, gift cards Web, Android KashKick $10 PayPal, gift cards + prepaid cards Web, Android, iOS GotKash $2.50 PayPal, Bitcoin, Ethereum + gift cards Web, Android

While reward apps never replace a busy shop on the best platforms to sell online for free, cashing out a small balance covers packing supplies. Snakzy (Web, Android), Bigcash, Freecash, Swagbucks, and InboxDollars let adult users 18+ earn spare change during downtime while waiting for buyers.

The easy way to start is through Snakzy, where you can play mobile games to build a small cushion for shipping supplies.

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What $1,000 In Sales Looks Like After Fees

The examples below assume 20 orders of $50, totaling $1,000. They exclude product costs, shipping paid by the seller, advertising, refunds, taxes, and other operating expenses.

Platform / example Fees Left before other expenses Upwork at an illustrative 10% contract fee $100 $900 Etsy, US processing rates $104 $896 eBay at an illustrative 12.7% category rate $135 $865 Amazon Individual at an 8% referral rate $99.80 $900.20 Amazon Individual at a 15% referral rate $169.80 $830.20 Poshmark, orders of $15 or more $200 $800 Fiverr $200 $800

Upwork‘s actual fee is 0%–15%, eBay‘s rate varies by category, and Amazon‘s referral fee depends on the product. Etsy‘s example uses US processing fees. Printify, Redbubble, Shutterstock, and Adobe Stock cannot be represented accurately with one comparable fee figure because their costs depend on products, account tiers, or license values.

To calculate profit, subtract inventory or labor, packaging, postage, production, refunds, advertising, and taxes. Flat fees such as $0.40 or $0.99 take a larger share of low-priced orders.

If you are weighing how to make money online, start with used clothes, spare electronics, handmade crafts, or a freelance skill you already own. Sell 5 to 10 items on one of the best platforms to sell online first so you can measure your real net profit before buying inventory.

Poshmark or Depop? How to Choose a Clothes Resale App

Compare fees at your usual sale price before choosing a clothes resale app from the best platforms to sell online. On a $40 item with no extra shipping or tax in the base, Poshmark‘s 20% fee is $8, and Depop‘s US processing fee is $1.77. Lower fees alone do not make one app the winner for every closet.

On Poshmark, the commission cliff sits at $15. A $10 shirt pays the $2.95 flat fee and leaves you $7.05. At $15 and above, the 20% rate takes $3 on a $15 item or $20 on a $100 coat.

By contrast, Depop charges US sellers no selling fee, placing it alongside websites to sell items online for free before payment processing. US payment processing costs 3.3% plus $0.45 on the item price, shipping, and taxes, so your exact deduction shifts slightly with postage and buyer location.

Match your closet’s style and average price to the right audience when picking between the best platforms to sell clothes online. Trendy streetwear and Y2K vintage pieces move well on Depop, while mainstream mall and contemporary brands fit Poshmark. Test ten pieces on one app first before cross-listing across the best online platforms to sell clothes.

What Doesn’t Work

Most new seller failures come from skipping the fee math before setting prices or paying upfront for income promises. Avoiding five expensive traps will protect your margin when testing the best platforms to sell online:

Ignoring fees – Your listing price must cover commissions, processing, shipping, packaging, and returns.

Your listing price must cover commissions, processing, shipping, packaging, and returns. Buying guaranteed-income promises – Be wary of coaching or automated-store offers promising fixed earnings or passive income.

Be wary of coaching or automated-store offers promising fixed earnings or passive income. Launching with too little data – Test a focused batch of products and improve listings based on views and sales.

Test a focused batch of products and improve listings based on views and sales. Selling low-priced items without fee math – A fixed $2.95 fee takes 59% of a $5 sale.

A fixed $2.95 fee takes 59% of a $5 sale. Expecting instant payouts – Pending, available, released, and deposited funds are different stages.

Instead of spreading yourself across five marketplaces at once, pick one option from the best platforms to sell online for free that fits what you already own and list a small test batch of ten items. Track every fee, shipping label, and clearing day on those first sales so you know your real net profit before scaling up.

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Final Verdict on Best Platforms to Sell Online

Pick your marketplace by matching what you sell to the fee schedule that leaves you the most cash. For used goods and the best online selling platform for small business reach, start with eBay and its 250 free monthly listings. Makers and vintage curators keep $896 on a $1,000 sale on Etsy, while Poshmark simplifies clothing resale at $15 and up.

Freelancers keep 90% of every contract on Upwork, and Printify lets designers test custom merch with a 0% platform fee across websites to sell items online for free. Meanwhile, Shutterstock and Adobe Stock reward creators who build large media libraries.

Compare the top 10 online selling platforms against your stock, pick one of the best platforms to sell online, and list ten items to test your net profit.

FAQs