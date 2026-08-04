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Based on my hands-on testing for this Solitaire Cash review, I can confirm it is a legitimate real-money app that pays cash prizes for winning skill-based Klondike Solitaire tournaments. It’s free to download on iOS (Android availability varies by region), and you can withdraw winnings via PayPal once you reach the roughly $5 minimum.

Solitaire Cash works best for solitaire fans 18 and older who enjoy a bit of competitive risk on the side. Entry fees start at a few cents, and payouts typically land within a few business days of requesting a withdrawal, so most players treat any winnings as a bonus.

PLAY SOLITAIRE CASH TODAY 3.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Solitaire Cash Our View Solitaire Cash pays real cash prizes for skill-based Klondike Solitaire tournaments, and PayPal withdrawals are consistent once you hit the roughly $5 minimum. A 2025 class-action settlement over bot allegations in paid brackets keeps this a 3.5/5, solid for casual play with real caveats attached. Pros Real cash payouts via PayPal, usually within days

Entry fees start at a few cents

100% skill-based, fair card deals for both players Cons Settled a $15M bot-related lawsuit in 2025

Cash play restricted in several US states

Is Solitaire Cash Safe?

The short answer: yes, you will get paid if you win. It’s the single, biggest conclusion this Solitaire Cash review backs up throughout. The game is a legitimate app run by Papaya Gaming (the same publisher behind Bingo Cash and Bubble Cash), boasting millions of downloads and standard payment processing via PayPal and credit cards.

Like most real-money gaming platforms, it collects standard compliance info, including your date of birth and location, to confirm real-cash play is legal in your region.

However, safety and financial reliability don’t necessarily guarantee a fair playing field. The primary concern in this Solitaire Cash review comes down to how tournament matches are matched and managed.

⚠️ Watch out: Papaya Gaming agreed to a $15 million class-action settlement following widespread player accusations that Solitaire Cash and its sister apps quietly deployed automated bots to inflate player pools, manipulate win rates, and artificially boost competition in cash matches.

While Papaya denied any legal wrongdoing and the app continues to process legitimate daily withdrawals, court findings confirmed that undisclosed bots were active in player pools.

The Bottom Line: Solitaire Cash is safe for handling account data and transferring actual cash winnings to your PayPal. Just keep your expectations grounded and treat it as casual, paid entertainment. Winning real income from it is possible, but it shouldn’t be the goal.

Signing Up for Solitaire Cash

Based on my testing for this Solitaire Cash review, signing up took under two minutes. If you’re figuring out how to make money from your phone, this app is a decent low-effort starting point. You only need an email address, your date of birth, and location verification to complete your profile.

Download the app: Install Solitaire Cash from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Create your account: Register using an email address, Apple ID, or Google account. Confirm age requirements: Verify that you are at least 18 years old (photo ID may be required before cashing out). Play free rounds first: Start with Gems or Freeroll tournaments to learn the scoring system and card speed before putting money on the line. Join paid tournaments: Once you have built up confidence with the gameplay mechanics, enter real-money matches.

Note on State Eligibility: This Solitaire Cash review also confirms cash play is legally restricted in select US states regardless of how you sign up. The app will check your device’s location to confirm cash-match eligibility before allowing you to enter paid games.

REAL CASH, $5 PAYPAL CASHOUT Solitaire Cash 3.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Win real cash in skill-based Klondike Solitaire tournaments, with entry fees from a few cents and PayPal payouts from around $5. PLAY SOLITAIRE CASH

My Experience With Solitaire Cash

For this Solitaire Cash review, I approached the app with realistic expectations, testing low-stakes $1 tournaments over several evenings and skipping the high-entry brackets.

Sign-up was straightforward, and I played a free Freeroll tournament first to learn the speed mechanics and scoring multiplier. Once I linked up my PayPal, entering paid matches took just one tap. It’s one of the better picks if you’re comparing the best Android games that pay real money, since Android access can be spotty on apps like this.

The best match logged for this Solitaire Cash review was a $1 entry tournament where I cleared the deck in under two minutes, earning $1.80 after the app’s house cut. But it’s important to mention that I also suffered three straight losses to players who finished near-instantly, matching complaints from other players about steep competition in entry-level cash matches.

Cashing out for this Solitaire Cash review, my first $5 balance to PayPal went smoothly and arrived within a day. Between entry fees, opponent difficulty, and the $1 withdrawal fee, I essentially broke even, so I’d call it paid entertainment more than a way to make money.

Solitaire Cash Overview

Here’s what this Solitaire Cash review found at a glance, before the full breakdown below.

App name Solitaire Cash Our rating 3.5/5 Category Real-Money Skill Game (Solitaire) Platforms iOS confirmed, Android via Google Play (varies by region) Price Free to download; entry fees apply to Cash Tournaments Ways to earn Cash Tournaments (skill-based Klondike Solitaire) Payout methods PayPal Minimum cashout Roughly $5 (not published in the official FAQ; confirm in-app) Payment speed Often a few business days; company terms allow up to 14 days Availability US, with several state restrictions (see table below) Referral program Yes, $1 per friend referred, capped at your first 2 referrals ($2 total) Best for Solitaire fans 18+ who are comfortable risking small entry fees for a chance at real cash

REAL CASH, $5 PAYPAL CASHOUT Solitaire Cash 3.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Win real cash in skill-based Klondike Solitaire tournaments, with entry fees from a few cents and PayPal payouts from around $5. PLAY SOLITAIRE CASH

Solitaire Cash Safety Concerns: What Users Should Know

Solitaire Cash does pay out real winnings, but testing for this Solitaire Cash review turned up a few things every user should understand before diving in.

Personal Information Requirements

During my play session for this Solitaire Cash review, the app asked for an email address, date of birth, and location to confirm eligibility to play for cash, plus a linked PayPal account for withdrawals. In this Solitaire Cash review, I also noticed it doesn’t need your card details directly, since deposits and payouts route through PayPal.

Bot and Fair-Play Concerns

This Solitaire Cash review’s testing also surfaced the app’s biggest trust issue, a 2025 class-action settlement over claims that some paid brackets used bots to inflate matchmaking pools. Papaya settled without admitting fault, so treat unusually fast or flawless opponents with some skepticism, since the bot pattern isn’t confirmed in every match. The advice from this Solitaire Cash review here is simple: treat unusually fast or flawless opponents with some skepticism, since the bot pattern isn’t confirmed in every match.

Account Security Best Practices

Account safety is simple in this Solitaire Cash review: use a unique password, keep your linked PayPal account secured with its own two-factor authentication, and never share your login with anyone else.

VPN Restrictions

One flag from this Solitaire Cash review: using a VPN playing this game can get your account flagged or your winnings frozen, since the app checks your real location to confirm you’re allowed to play for cash in your state or country.

Why it matters Real-money skill games are regulated at the state and country level, so masking your location isn’t just against the rules. It can get any winnings you’ve earned withheld entirely.

Fine Print at a Glance

While digging into the terms for this Solitaire Cash review, I found out some of the fine print most users skip, including withdrawal fees on some payout amounts, state-specific cash-play restrictions, and account holds while identity or age is being verified.

Common overlooked clauses: the company can request proof of age at any time, unresolved payment disputes can pause your account, and cash tournaments are unavailable in certain states, even if the app itself is installed.

Customer Support

For this Solitaire Cash review, support turned out to be email and a self-service help center only, with no live chat or phone line for account issues.

The company doesn’t publish a specific response-time commitment, and reviewer sentiment on this point is mixed: some players report quick replies to payment questions, while others describe waiting on email responses for payout disputes. That gap between smooth cash-outs and slower dispute handling is the most common support complaint we found.

Earning Money Playing Solitaire

This Solitaire Cash review found the only way to earn is by winning Cash Tournaments, where both players get the same deal of cards and whoever clears more of the board faster wins the prize pool.

Entry fees start at just a few cents and typically top out around a few dollars, with the prize pool scaling to match. A portion of every entry fee funds the winner’s payout, and the app can pay out part of that in non-withdrawable Bonus Cash, so it’s worth checking how a specific tournament pays before entering. If you’re exploring other ways to make money playing games, this is worth a look.

REAL CASH, $5 PAYPAL CASHOUT Solitaire Cash 3.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Win real cash in skill-based Klondike Solitaire tournaments, with entry fees from a few cents and PayPal payouts from around $5. PLAY SOLITAIRE CASH

Other Ways To Earn on Solitaire Cash

Worth noting in this Solitaire Cash review, beyond paid Cash Tournaments, there are Gems and Freeroll tournaments where you can win without risking any money, plus a small referral bonus.

Freerolls and Gems tournaments are the lower-effort options here, since they cost nothing to enter but also cap out at smaller prizes than paid brackets. Referrals add up slowly since the bonus is capped at your first two friends.

Tips for Higher Earnings

This Solitaire Cash review’s top tip is to start small and treat every entry fee as money you could lose. There are also other tips I can give you:

Play a few free Freerolls first to learn the scoring before entering any Cash Tournament.

Stick to the lowest entry fees while you’re still learning opponents’ typical pace.

Set a loss limit for the session and stop as soon as you hit it.

Refer a friend or two for the small $1 bonus, but don’t count on it as a real earning source.

Treat any promo code or bonus offer as time-limited, since these rotate and aren’t guaranteed to be available when you sign up.

Does Solitaire Cash Actually Pay?

Yes, this Solitaire Cash review confirms real winnings do land in PayPal, typically within a few business days of requesting a withdrawal.

You can withdraw once you reach roughly the $5 minimum, though a processing fee applies to some withdrawal amounts. Payout proof was easy to spot for this Solitaire Cash review too, with Reddit and app-store reviews showing plenty of confirmed PayPal transfers, even from reviewers who are otherwise critical of the app’s odds and bot concerns.

REAL CASH, $5 PAYPAL CASHOUT Solitaire Cash 3.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Win real cash in skill-based Klondike Solitaire tournaments, with entry fees from a few cents and PayPal payouts from around $5. PLAY SOLITAIRE CASH

Is Solitaire Cash Legit in the US? Availability by Region

This Solitaire Cash review can confirm it’s legitimate and widely available across most of the United States. Players in supported regions can compete in cash matches and withdraw real winnings in USD via PayPal, Apple Pay, or major credit cards.

But mind that cash tournaments are legally restricted in select US states due to local gaming laws, and official support outside the US remains limited.

Region Cash Play Status Key Details & Payout Options United States Supported (with exceptions) Payouts: PayPal, Apple Pay, Visa/MastercardRestricted States: AZ, LA, ME, MI, MT (based on official page; eligibility may vary based on location) UK / Canada / Australia Supported Officially supported by Papaya Gaming for cash tournaments in most states/territories. Europe & International Partially Supported Supported: Select European markets (e.g., Germany, Scandinavia).Restricted: Most other EU & LATAM regions due to local gambling regulations.

💡 How to Check Your Location Instantly

If you aren’t sure whether cash play is permitted in your area, download the app and attempt to enter a cash match. Solitaire Cash uses automatic GPS location checks upon registration. If your state or country is restricted, the app will block cash entries before you make a deposit.

Solitaire Cash Real User Reviews

For this Solitaire Cash review, I checked Reddit, Trustpilot, and app-store reviews, and the reaction is genuinely split. iOS reviewers rate it around 4.8/5, while Trustpilot sits at just 1.6/5 and Google Play at around 3.8/5.

iOS reviewers who mostly play free Freerolls and Gems tournaments tend to describe the app as a fun, low-stakes time-killer with real payouts when they do cash out.

On Reddit, players who deposit real money more often describe losing more in entry fees than they win back, especially in higher-stakes brackets.

Trustpilot reviewers skew heavily toward people who felt they lost unfairly, which lines up with the bot allegations behind the 2025 settlement.

The most consistent complaint across sources is opponents who finish tournaments implausibly fast, though Papaya has not confirmed this beyond the settlement itself.

Top 3 Solitaire Cash Alternatives That Pay Real Money

If you’re after the best game apps that pay real money instantly, these three come closest to Solitaire Cash, each from a different publisher.

Solitaire Smash ★ 4.8/5

This Solitaire Cash review’s closest competitor is Solitaire Smash, a real-money Klondike Solitaire tournament app built by Play Perfect. It’s a Tel Aviv-based developer that launched the game in 2021 and runs it on the Skillz platform, separate from Solitaire Cash’s publisher, Papaya Gaming.

Matches run 5 to 15 minutes with identical decks for both players, and its 4.8-star App Store rating makes it one of the best iOS games that pay real money.

Minimum cashout: Solitaire Smash pays out via PayPal once you reach the $5 minimum, with a $1 processing fee, the same structure as Solitaire Clash.

NO BOTS, JUST SKILL & REAL CASH Solitaire Smash 4.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Compete in fast Klondike Solitaire tournaments with identical decks, and cash out real winnings via PayPal from a $5 minimum. PLAY SOLITAIRE SMASH

Bingo Cash ★ 4.6/5

Next on this Solitaire Cash review’s alternatives list is Bingo Cash, Papaya’s own bingo-based tournament app. It’s built on the same real-money model as Solitaire Cash but with bingo cards instead of a deck of solitaire.

Since it shares a publisher with Solitaire Cash, expect the same tournament structure and similar trust considerations, just with a different game if solitaire itself isn’t the draw.

Minimum cashout: Bingo Cash‘s minimum cashout is $5, plus a $1 withdrawal fee, with payouts processed in up to 14 days.

BINGO CARDS, SAME REAL-CASH MODEL Bingo Cash 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Papaya’s bingo-based tournament app pays real cash via PayPal, with a $5 minimum cashout and a $1 withdrawal fee. PLAY BINGO CASH

Blackout Bingo ★ 4.5/5

Closing out this Solitaire Cash review’s alternatives is Blackout Bingo, a real-money bingo tournament app that runs on the Skillz platform.

It’s a reasonable pick for readers who’d rather try a different company’s real-money infrastructure altogether, though reviewer sentiment on account holds and payout disputes is similarly mixed to Solitaire Cash.

Minimum cashout: Reports vary, with some citing no strict minimum and others around $5, plus a $1 to $2 fee depending on payout amount.

SKILLZ-POWERED BINGO, DIFFERENT PUBLISHER Blackout Bingo 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. A Skillz-powered bingo tournament app entirely separate from Papaya, with cashouts around $5 plus a $1 to $2 fee depending on payout. PLAY BLACKOUT BINGO

Solitaire Cash Review: Our Verdict

Yes, Solitaire Cash is legit in that it does pay real winnings to real players. But it comes with real caveats: a 2025 class-action settlement over bot allegations, a Trustpilot score of just 1.6/5, and the reality that most players spend more on entry fees than they win back.

My final take for this Solitaire Cash review is that it’s best treated as a low-stakes game with a chance at small cash prizes. Don’t count on it as a side income, and be fully comfortable losing whatever you deposit before you start.

Pros Cons ✅ Real cash payouts confirmed via PayPal, often within a few business days



✅ Entry fees start at a few cents, with free Freerolls and Gems tournaments to practice risk-free



✅ 100% skill-based Klondike Solitaire, since both players get the same deal



✅ Backed by an established publisher also behind Bingo Cash and Bubble Cash ❌ Settled a $15 million class-action lawsuit over bot allegations, without admitting wrongdoing



❌ Just 1.6/5 on Trustpilot and 3.8/5 on Google Play, despite a strong iOS rating



❌ Cash play is restricted in several US states and mostly unconfirmed outside the US



❌ Most players lose more in entry fees than they win back over time

REAL CASH, $5 PAYPAL CASHOUT Solitaire Cash 3.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Win real cash in skill-based Klondike Solitaire tournaments, with entry fees from a few cents and PayPal payouts from around $5. PLAY SOLITAIRE CASH

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