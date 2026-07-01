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“Is U7buy legit?” Yes – U7Buy is a legitimate gaming marketplace, not a scam. The platform holds 47,000+ Trustpilot reviews at 4.8 stars, with 90% of those being five-star ratings – one of the highest scores of any gaming marketplace online. U7Buy has been operating since 2010, run by Bounty Hunter Technology Co., Limited, a company registered in Hong Kong. For anyone still wondering “is U7Buy legit?” its long track record and public company information provide strong evidence that it is.

That said, “legitimate” and “risk-free” are not interchangeable. U7Buy connects buyers with third-party sellers on a marketplace model – the platform itself is real, but individual transaction outcomes depend on the product type and the seller’s performance. Products like EA FC coins and Roblox Robux carry a game ToS (terms of service) risk from the publisher’s side – not from U7Buy – and those risks vary by product category.

This review answers the question “is U7Buy legit?” by examining its services, buyer protection, payment methods, customer support, and the real risks associated with different products, helping you decide if it’s the right marketplace for you.

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Key Takeaways

Verdict: U7Buy is a legitimate platform. 47,000+ Trustpilot reviews at 4.8 stars, with 90% five-star ratings – one of the highest scores in the gaming marketplace space.

47,000+ Trustpilot reviews at 4.8 stars, with 90% five-star ratings – one of the highest scores in the gaming marketplace space. Established in 2010. Run by Bounty Hunter Technology Co., Limited, headquartered in Hong Kong. Stats: 800K+ active offers, 5M+ satisfied customers, 12M+ completed orders.

Run by Bounty Hunter Technology Co., Limited, headquartered in Hong Kong. Stats: 800K+ active offers, 5M+ satisfied customers, 12M+ completed orders. Massive catalog. Game coins, direct top-ups, in-game items, accounts, boosting, gift cards, subscriptions, and video games – heavily weighted toward live-service titles.

Game coins, direct top-ups, in-game items, accounts, boosting, gift cards, subscriptions, and video games – heavily weighted toward live-service titles. Buyer Trade Protect escrow. Payment is held until delivery is confirmed. Buyers have a 72-hour window to raise a dispute – missing that window voids protection automatically.

Payment is held until delivery is confirmed. Buyers have a to raise a dispute – missing that window voids protection automatically. Payment options: credit/debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Skrill, online banking. Note: PayPal is not available for deposits on U7Buy.

Is U7Buy Legit?

Several trust signals point to U7Buy being a legitimate marketplace. It has more than 47,000 Trustpilot reviews with a 4.8-star rating, including 90% five-star reviews and over 6,700 new reviews added in the last year. Since launching in 2010, U7Buy has processed more than 12 million orders for over 5 million customers. The company is operated by Bounty Hunter Technology Co., Limited, a Hong Kong-registered business with a publicly listed address. Together, these factors provide strong evidence for anyone wondering is U7Buy legit.

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How We Reviewed U7Buy

To evaluate U7Buy fairly, we reviewed its marketplace features, official policies, customer feedback, and buyer protections. The table below summarizes the key areas we examined and what we found.

What We Tested Outcome Browsed product listings across 5 categories Coins, top-ups, items, accounts, and boosting – all active with current sellers Read the Buyer Trade Protect page (u7buy.com/help-center) 72-hour dispute window confirmed; escrow model verified Checked Trustpilot reviews 47,000+ reviews, 4.8 stars; U7Buy replies to 79% of negative reviews within 48 hours Read the Refund Policy (u7buy.com/refund-promise, last updated September 2025) Covers non-delivery, misrepresented items, and duplicate payments

How does u7buy work? U7Buy runs as a hybrid model. For game coins and in-game items, it is primarily a C2C (customer-to-customer) marketplace where individual sellers list products. For direct top-ups and subscriptions, it operates as a B2C (business-to-customer) platform. On C2C purchases, U7Buy holds payment in escrow until the buyer confirms receipt. If something goes wrong, you raise a dispute with U7Buy – not with the individual seller – and U7Buy arbitrates.

The most common concern among skeptical buyers is the 4% of 1-star Trustpilot reviews. Digging into those, the pattern is consistent: most negatives involve delivery delays on FC coins or isolated seller issues – not fraud by U7Buy as a company. U7Buy publicly replies to 79% of negative reviews, which is a measurable indicator of accountability. For C2C purchases, checking the individual seller’s completion rate and review count before buying is the single most effective risk-reduction step.

U7Buy Marketplace Breakdown

Each area below is rated 1–5 stars based on hands-on research, official documentation, and analysis of 47,000+ Trustpilot reviews – all relevant context for anyone asking is U7buy legit.

Services Provided – ★★★★★

U7Buy‘s catalog is one of the broadest of any gaming marketplace. Game Coins cover the biggest live-service titles: FC26, Roblox Robux, Pet Simulator 99 Gems, Blox Fruits, and Blade Ball Tokens. Top-Up handles direct deposits into Genshin Impact Genesis Crystals, Zenless Zone Zero Monochrome, and Honkai: Star Rail Oneiric Shards. If you’re shopping specifically for PUBG Mobile currency, our guide to the best websites to buy PUBG UC online compares several trusted platforms.

In-Game Items stretch from Grow a Garden 2 and Steal a Brainrot to Adopt Me and Blox Fruits items. Accounts span Rainbow Six Siege, Fortnite, GTA 5 Online, Roblox, Forza Horizon 6, and even ChatGPT accounts. Boosting covers FC26, Clash Royale, and GTA 5 Online. Gift Cards include Roblox and others. Subscriptions add Netflix, IPTV, and more.

The catalog updates in real time and skews heavily toward popular live-service titles. No other platform reviewed here matches this breadth across coins, top-ups, items, and services simultaneously. One of U7Buy‘s biggest strengths is simply the breadth of its catalog – and it answers the “does U7buy work for my game?” question with a reliable yes for most live-service titles. Five stars for sheer scope and live-catalog depth.

Buyer Protection – ★★★★☆

U7Buy‘s Buyer Trade Protect works as an escrow system. Payment is held by U7Buy until the buyer confirms receipt. Trade Protect covers two scenarios: item not received, and item received but not as described. To use it, buyers must file a claim within exactly 72 hours of the seller marking the order as shipped. If no claim is raised in that window, the order auto-accepts and no refund is issued.

Is u7buy safe? For standard non-C2C products, yes – the escrow model covers you. Protection does not apply to confirmed-receipt orders, buyer’s remorse, transactions arranged outside U7Buy, or bans issued post-delivery by a game publisher (EA, Roblox Corporation) as a consequence of ToS violations on their end. The 72-hour window is the practical limitation to watch – absent buyers lose coverage automatically. The refund policy (updated September 2025) also covers duplicate or repeat payment errors. Four stars: solid for core scenarios, with the time cap and no post-delivery game-ToS coverage as real gaps.

Payment Methods – ★★★★☆

As of May 2026, U7Buy accepts: credit/debit card (3.6% + $0.50 processing fee per transaction), Apple Pay, Google Pay, Skrill, online banking, bank transfer, and cash for region-dependent markets. PayPal is not available as a deposit method on U7Buy – the deposit help page, updated May 2026, explicitly states this. Do not attempt to arrange PayPal outside the platform. The 3.6% + $0.50 card fee is worth calculating upfront – on a $10 order it adds $0.86, which is meaningful. Four stars: solid variety, but the PayPal absence and card fee prevent five.

Customer Support – ★★★★★

U7Buy offers 24/7 support via live chat (embedded on-site), email (service@u7buy.com), and a Discord server. Support is split by product: FC26-dedicated channels route queries faster than a single generic queue. Trustpilot‘s AI-summarised analysis of 5,851 reviews specifically highlights “exceptional customer service” and a “personalized and understanding approach.” U7Buy replies to 79% of negative Trustpilot reviews within 48 hours. Five stars – 24/7 multi-channel access with documented responsiveness to complaints. That support track record is one of the clearest answers to “is U7buy safe” from a post-purchase service standpoint.

Pricing and Fees – ★★★★☆

U7Buy is competitive on price, particularly for FC26 coins and popular currencies where high seller volume keeps listings sharp. For direct top-ups like Genshin Impact Genesis Crystals and Zenless Zone Zero Monochrome, prices are set by U7Buy and typically sit below official rates. For niche products – rare Roblox items and older game accounts – U7Buy‘s large seller base often produces better availability and lower prices than competitors. Factor in the 3.6% + $0.50 card processing fee – it is not always reflected in the listed price, and it dents value on smaller orders. Four stars: competitive pricing offset by the card fee. In this U7buy review, pricing earns 4/5 – competitive but not without the fee caveat.

Usability – ★★★★★

U7Buy‘s interface separates product categories clearly: Game Coins, Top Up, Items, Accounts, Boosting, Gift Cards, and Video Games are all visible from the homepage. The FC26 section includes a real-time player marketplace with live pricing updated continuously. Checkout follows a clean path: select product, click Buy Now, enter delivery info, and pay. A dark/light theme toggle is available. The help center is organized into searchable categories (Buying, Selling, FC26 FAQ, Membership). Mobile performance is smooth. The interface makes it easy to understand how U7Buy works, with clear navigation, a straightforward checkout process, and a well-organized help center. Five stars for usability.

Trust and Transparency – ★★★★☆

U7Buy‘s trust profile is strong. 4.8 stars across 47,000+ Trustpilot reviews with 90% five-star ratings is exceptional for any gaming marketplace. The company replies to 79% of negative reviews within 48 hours. The legal entity – Bounty Hunter Technology Co., Limited – is publicly listed on the contact page with a physical Hong Kong address and a legal department email. The Trustpilot profile was first claimed in January 2016.

Transparency gaps to flag honestly: The Buyer Trade Protect page does not specify a maximum dollar-value coverage cap – verify with support for high-value purchases. Some reviews on reviews.io noted service quality concerns since early 2025, including delivery delays and occasional incorrect amounts. That signal exists and is worth knowing about, though it does not negate the overwhelming Trustpilot track record. Four stars – strong Trustpilot signal and real corporate accountability, offset by the undisclosed coverage cap and the mixed reviews.io signal.

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How To Buy Safely on U7Buy

Once you’ve decided U7Buy is legit, the next question is usually “does U7Buy work in practice?”. The answer is yes – as long as you follow these six steps. These steps reduce the main risks specific to buying on U7Buy as a marketplace. Anyone asking “is U7buy legit” should also ask “am I using it correctly?” – the platform’s protections only work if you activate them.

Inspect delivery within 72 hours. After the seller marks an order as shipped, you have exactly 72 hours to inspect the item and raise a dispute if something is wrong. Do not confirm receipt until you have verified the item matches the listing. Missing this window closes the claim permanently. Filter by seller metrics. U7Buy is a marketplace with many individual sellers. Use filters to find sellers with 98%+ order completion rates and 50+ reviews. Avoid sellers with fewer than 10 reviews for high-value orders – that small sample means limited accountability. For reliable Roblox Robux, see our guide to the best sites to buy Robux without getting banned for additional platform benchmarks. Read the product description carefully. Sellers are required to disclose risks – transfer method for FC coins, ban risk for restricted products. If a listing for a high-risk product omits this information, that is a red flag. Move to the next seller. Use a payment method you are comfortable with. Credit/debit card (3.6% + $0.50), Apple Pay, or Google Pay all work. PayPal is not available on U7Buy – do not arrange PayPal payments outside the platform under any circumstances. For FC26 coins: do not log into your EA account while order status shows “Delivering.” U7Buy‘s help center explicitly warns that logging in during delivery causes problems and may require re-delivery. Leave the order alone until the status changes. For Roblox: understand the ToS risk upfront. Roblox Corporation’s Terms of Service prohibit buying Robux from third-party platforms. Purchasing a Roblox gift card directly carries no ToS risk – buying third-party Robux does. If you want zero ToS exposure on Roblox currency, official gift cards are the clean path.

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U7Buy Pros and Cons

Like any marketplace, U7Buy has strengths and weaknesses. This U7Buy review found that its biggest advantages are its extensive catalog, buyer protection, and customer support, while its main drawbacks include processing fees and the limited dispute window.

Pros Cons ✅ 4.8 stars on Trustpilot with 47,000+ reviews – one of the highest scores in gaming



✅ Enormous catalog: coins, top-ups, items, accounts, boosting, subscriptions, gift cards



✅ 24/7 customer support via live chat, email, and Discord



✅ Buyer Trade Protect escrow holds payment until delivery confirmed



✅ 5+ payment methods including Apple Pay and Google Pay ❌ PayPal not accepted for deposits



❌ Credit/debit card fee is 3.6% + $0.50 – adds up on small orders



❌ 72-hour claim window is short – absent buyers lose Buyer Trade Protect automatically



❌ Some products carry game-ToS ban risk (FC coins, third-party Robux)



❌ Mixed signals on reviews.io since early 2025

Overall, the advantages outweigh the drawbacks for most buyers, especially if you understand the platform’s marketplace model and follow the recommended buying practices.

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U7Buy Alternatives

U7Buy is a solid choice for game coins and top-ups, but it’s not the only reputable marketplace. Once you’ve answered the question “is U7Buy legit?”, it’s worth seeing how it compares with some of its closest competitors.

Feature U7Buy Eldorado Overgear Gameseal Eneba Model C2C marketplace C2C marketplace Boosting and carry marketplace Digital store Digital store Game currency ✅ Coins, top-ups, items ✅ 200+ games ✅ Boosting-focused ✅ Keys and top-ups ✅ Official top-ups and gift cards Accounts and boosting ✅ ✅ ✅ Specialist ❌ ❌ Buyer protection Trade Protect (72h) TradeShield (3-day) Order guarantee Standard policy Full refund policy Refund method Original payment Original payment Original payment Original payment Original payment Trustpilot 4.8 stars – 47,000+ reviews 4.4 stars – 216,000+ reviews 4.9 stars – 36,000+ reviews 4.3 stars – 17,000+ reviews 4.3 stars – 303,000+ reviews Price level Competitive Competitive Competitive Competitive Fixed pricing

Eneba is the recommended alternative for buyers who want gift cards, game top-ups, or digital keys with no seller risk – official products, instant delivery, and a full refund policy. If you’re specifically buying Fortnite V-Bucks, our guide to the best sites to buy V-Bucks gift cards covers the options in detail. For C2C game currency, Eldorado offers a longer 3-day dispute window and broader MMO coverage. For boosting and carry services, Overgear’s vetted seller network makes it a strong specialist alternative.

If you buy and sell game currency across multiple platforms, our best places to sell in-game currency guide covers the sell-side options that U7Buy buyers often use once they’re comfortable with the marketplace model.

Final Verdict: Is U7Buy Worth It?

U7Buy earns ★★★★☆ overall. With 47,000+ Trustpilot reviews at 4.8 stars, it is one of the most reviewed and highest-rated gaming marketplaces online. The service catalog is unmatched in breadth, customer support is genuinely 24/7 and demonstrably responsive, and the Buyer Trade Protect escrow system provides a real safety net for non-delivery and misdescribed items. For anyone still asking “is U7buy legit” – the evidence is extensive and points one direction.

The main caveats to be honest about: the 72-hour claim window requires attentive buyers – miss it and you lose protection entirely. The 3.6% + $0.50 card processing fee is higher than some competitors and adds up on smaller purchases. PayPal is not available. And some product categories – particularly EA FC coins and third-party Roblox Robux – carry ToS risk from the game publisher’s side, not from U7Buy itself.

U7Buy is a safe and reliable platform for buyers who understand how a gaming marketplace works. For first-time buyers, start with a low-risk product – a direct top-up or gift card – before moving into C2C purchases like coins or accounts.

U7Buy Review Summary

Here’s a summary of how U7Buy performed across the key categories we evaluated.

Category Score Services Provided ★★★★★ Buyer Protection ★★★★☆ Payment Methods ★★★★☆ Customer Support ★★★★★ Pricing and Value ★★★★☆ Platform Usability ★★★★★ Trust and Transparency ★★★★☆ Overall ★★★★☆

Taken together, these ratings reflect a marketplace with a strong reputation, excellent usability, and solid buyer protection, with only a few limitations keeping it from a perfect score.

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