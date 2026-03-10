How To Get Hollow Knight Free and Enter Hollownest in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you’re searching for how to get Hollow Knight free you’ll know that it’s the absolute gold standard for Metroidvanias. For those yet to play it, let me tell you – nothing comes close to its mix of crisp combat and environmental storytelling.

With the recent launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 edition, there has never been a better time to jump in. But if you’re trying to save cash for that Switch 2, spending $15 might not be on the cards right now.



Luckily, I know a way to grab the game for free without touching a single crack, torrent, or unofficial download. Instead, I use Snakzy. It’s an app that rewards me for playing mobile games. I rack up coins by hitting milestones, swap them for Steam or PlayStation gift cards, and then make a normal purchase through the official store.

It’s safe, legal, and supports the developers at Team Cherry.

Game info Details Game price $14.99 Game rating 97% Overwhelmingly Positive Time to earn 3 to 4 days

How to Get Hollow Knight Free: Full Game Overview

As a 2D Metroidvania, those who are looking at how to get Hollow Knight free will be in control of a silent traveler exploring a vast, ruined kingdom of insects where every corner hides either a beautiful secret or a boss fight that will kill you in seconds.

I remember my first time dropping into the Forgotten Crossroads and feeling immediately intimidated by the sheer scale of the map. You spend your time navigating interconnected biomes, fighting challenging enemies, and unlocking new abilities that let you reach areas that were previously blocked off.

The game originally launched back in 2017, but it has stayed relevant through several massive free content updates like Godmaster and The Grimm Troupe. In early 2026, it received a significant second life with a free upgrade for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5, adding high-frame-rate modes and 4K textures.

So many people are searching for how to get Hollow knight free because it’s a game that truly respects your intelligence – it doesn’t hold your hand. It rewards curiosity and has some of the best environmental storytelling in gaming history.

How Much Does Hollow Knight Cost?

Considering the standard price on the Steam Store in the US is $14.99, it makes sense to learn how to get Hollow Knight free. While Hollow Knight already gives you well over 60 hours of content for less than the price of a movie ticket, with this method you’ll soon be able to gain access without spending a dime.

Historically, the game goes on sale during major seasonal events like the Steam summer sale or the winter sale. The lowest price it has ever reached is $7.49, which is a frequent 50% discount.

While $7.50 is a steal, using the Snakzy method means you can get it for $0 even when it isn’t on sale, though a sale just makes the process even faster.

Hollow Knight Platform Availability

You can find the game on almost every modern platform, including PC (Windows, macOS, Linux), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. As of early 2026, there is also a native Switch 2 edition that owners of the original version can download for free, which is a great bonus if you are planning to upgrade your hardware soon.

The best place to buy the game is through official storefronts like Steam, GOG, the PlayStation Store, or the Nintendo eShop. Since Snakzy offers gift cards for all these major platforms, you can choose whichever store matches your preferred gaming setup after you learn how to get Hollow Knight free.

Hollow Knight Mechanics

The core loop of Hollow Knight is a mix of precise platforming and rhythmic combat. You use a sword-like weapon called a Nail to strike enemies, and every hit you land generates “Soul.”

The Soul system is one of the cleverest parts of the game – you choose between using that energy to heal yourself or spending it on powerful spells to blast enemies from a distance. It creates a constant tension where you have to decide if you want to play aggressively or defensively.

Progression is handled through Charms, which are items you find hidden throughout the world that grant you passive abilities. For example, you can equip a charm that makes your Nail longer or one that makes you move faster while healing. You only have a limited number of notches to equip these, so you are always tweaking your “build” to suit the next boss fight.

When you die, you leave behind a Shade that holds all your currency (Geo); you have to make it back to your death spot and defeat the Shade to get your money back, or it is gone forever.

Hollow Knight System Requirements

Since this is a 2D game with hand-drawn art, the requirements are very modest. You can run this on a basic laptop without a dedicated graphics card, though you might see some frame drops during intense boss fights.

If you want a perfectly smooth 60 FPS experience at high resolutions, I recommend aiming for the recommended specs. This is especially true if you are playing on a modern monitor where the fluid animations really shine.

Component Minimum Requirement Recommended Requirement OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10/11 (64-bit) Processor Intel Core i3-3240 / AMD FX-4300 Intel Core i5-3470 Memory 4 GB RAM 8 GB RAM Graphics GeForce GTX 560 Ti (1GB) GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB) DirectX Version 10 Version 11 Storage 9 GB available space 9 GB available space

Hollow Knight Top Features

Interconnected Metroidvania world: Explore a massive, non-linear map where every secret feels earned.

How to Get Hollow Knight Free With Snakzy

The idea of learning how to get Hollow Knight free usually sounds like a scam, but with Snakzy, the concept is very straightforward. You aren’t spending money, but you are investing a bit of your time.

Here’s the best part: you don’t have to fill out any mindless surveys to earn coins in this cash app, just play fun mobile games.

Install Snakzy Download the app on your Android. You’ll get an instant $10 signing bonus, putting you just $5 away from the game. Pick a Game Choose any mobile game from the list. Look for ones with easy early milestones like “Complete Tutorial” or “Reach Level 10.” Play to Earn Open the game through Snakzy and play. As you hit those levels, you’ll automatically stack up coins in your Snakzy balance. Get Your Gift Card Trade your coins in the Snakzy shop for a $15 Steam, PlayStation, or Xbox gift card. Buy the Game Use that gift card code in the official store to buy Hollow Knight. It’s now yours forever, 100% legally.

Use the summary table below to understand exactly how to get Hollow Knight free through Snakzy.

💰 Minimum Payout $5 BUT coin requirements vary:• US: ~500 coins = $5• Canada: ~700 coins = $5• Other regions: May require 5,000-5,300 coins 💸 First Day Earning Potential $15+ achievable on day 1 🔥 ⏱️ Payout Speed Instant to a few minutes (PayPal) 💳 Payment Options ✅ Verified: PayPal, Amazon, Google Play, Visa, Target, Apple, eBay, Roblox, Fortnite, Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, Starbucks, Netflix, Spotify, Disney+, Uber, Airbnb, Home Depot, Sephora, McDonald’s, Domino’s, Burger King, Adidas, H&M, Nike, Macy’s 📱 Available On Android (Google Play Store) 🎮 Key Features • 100+ quality mobile games• Milestone-based rewards• Daily login streak bonuses• No forced and ultra-boring ads• Real-time coin tracking• Clean, modern interface• 100,000+ reward items ⭐ User Rating 4.32/5 (21,000+ reviews and over 1,685,430 downloads) 💵 Monthly Earning Range $5-$20 casual / $20-$80 active playSome dedicated users report even higher monthly earnings 🆓 Entry Cost Completely free, no entry fees 👤 Age Requirement 18+ 🌍 Geographic Reach Available in most regions (Android) 🎁 New User Bonus 25,000 coins needed to unlock the shop (achievable in the first few sessions) 🚀 What Makes It Different Higher payouts than competitors, faster cash-out process, premium game selection, and actual $15+ possible on the first day (on average)

Realistic earnings are roughly $30 per week with just 45 minutes of daily play on high-value offers. Since Hollow Knight is typically $14.99, you can secure your copy in just 2 to 3 days of casual gaming.

New users get a head start with a joining bonus, though keep in mind the $35 minimum cash-out. This actually works in your favor – by the time you hit the payout limit, you’ll have enough to buy Hollow Knight plus an extra $20 for your next game. Dedicated players can even hit the $50 mark in 5 days, though exact offers vary by region and device.

Is It Legal To Get Hollow Knight Free This Way?

It is perfectly legal and safe to get the game using this method on how to get Hollow Knight free. You are participating in a legitimate rewards program where companies pay Snakzy to help them find new players for their mobile games.

Snakzy then shares a portion of that revenue with you in the form of coins. When you use your gift card on Steam or the PlayStation store, you are making a standard purchase. Team Cherry still gets paid, and you get a permanent, official license for the game on your account.

I want to emphasize that this guide does not support piracy or unofficial launchers. Using cracks or torrents is a great way to get your Steam account banned or your computer infected with malware.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Hollow Knight Free

You now know how to get Hollow Knight free at $0 out of pocket when you use Snakzy to cover the total cost.

The process is a simple but effective loop: pick a mobile offer, hit your milestones to earn coins, swap those coins for a gift card, and buy the game officially.

While the exact time it takes to earn the game depends on your playstyle and the offers available in your region, it’s a proven, legal way to add this legendary title to your library. With the $10 sign-up bonus getting you most of the way there immediately, you’re already on the home stretch before you even start your first mission.

FAQs