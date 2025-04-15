Worshippers of Cthulhu Brings Cult Management to The City-Building Genre

A chilling blend of cosmic horror and city management is set to descend on the strategy gaming world. Worshippers of Cthulhu, a new title from Polish developer Crazy Goat Games and publisher Crytivo, takes players into the unsettling depths of the Cthulhu mythos with a unique twist. Instead of banishing ancient evil, players are asked to embrace it.

Set for full release on PC on May 22, 2025, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions expected in early 2026, Worshippers of Cthulhu has already made waves through its Early Access phase.

“In Worshippers of Cthulhu, you are tasked with leading a cult dedicated to awakening Cthulhu. Your journey begins by establishing and managing cities across multiple islands. Efficient resource management and strategic decisions are key,” the press release said.

Building an Empire of Mad Fanatics

At its core, Worshippers of Cthulhu is a city-building strategy game, but it leans into its Lovecraftian inspirations to create an atmosphere unlike anything in the genre. Players start by establishing settlements on a remote island, eventually expanding across a growing archipelago.

While managing resources and constructing buildings, they must also recruit followers, manage their sanity, and perform increasingly dangerous rituals. The pressure builds as Cthulhu’s influence grows.

Gameplay is not only about expansion and efficiency but about appeasement and devotion. Push cult followers too hard, and they may lose their minds.

Looks like Cthulhu is not in his famously good mood.

Fail to please your god, and you risk everything. The tension between cult management and the looming threat of upsetting Cthulhu with too little or too much worship is what defines this very different game.

Strategy With a Sinister Edge

Unlike traditional city-builders, Worshippers of Cthulhu introduces moral ambiguity and psychological tension into its mechanics. Players must perform unholy rites, sacrifice followers, and research forbidden knowledge in order to gain favor with Cthulhu.

This spiritual economy adds layers of strategy to resource management, with every decision potentially advancing or delaying the final awakening.

Island maps are procedurally generated, offering different challenges with each playthrough. Decisions affect not only the structures and units available, but also the narrative outcomes.

The game features branching storylines, shaped by player actions, which determine how, or if Cthulhu returns.

Built by Veterans of Darkness

Crazy Goat Games, a studio with a background in narrative-rich indie development, has partnered with Crytivo, a publisher known for titles like The Universim and Prehistoric Kingdom.

The collaboration has resulted in a polished experience, combining solid gameplay design with a distinctive artistic and narrative style. Visuals lean heavily into dark surrealism, while the soundtrack underscores the tension with ambient dread.

“We have gathered here today to pay homage to Cthulhu, our lord and savior.”

The game is expected to offer over 40 hours of gameplay at launch, with ongoing updates promised post-release. Feedback from the Early Access phase has shaped several key improvements, including enhanced sanity mechanics and more dynamic ritual systems.

A Cult Classic in the Making?

Worshippers of Cthulhu is shaping up to be one of the most distinctive entries in the city-building genre in years. Its blend of strategy, psychological horror, and narrative depth challenges players to think beyond traditional management goals.

Here, success is not measured in prosperity, but in devotion to managing fanatics.