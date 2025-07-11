Psychedelic VR Horror Game Launches Bizarre Cross-Promo With AI Therapy Tool

A new and surreal collaboration has launched between two VR experiences that could not be more different on the surface. The psychological horror escape room Dark Trip and the emotionally soothing therapy app EvaAI have joined forces in a daring cross-promotion campaign that redefines how virtual reality content can connect.

Dark Trip, developed by iTales VR, throws players into a disturbing VR detective story, where players must consume mind-bending pills to uncover a dark mystery. Meanwhile, EvaAI, developed by ImpaQ, offers users calming, AI-guided therapy sessions that promote self-reflection and emotional wellbeing.

According to Alexander Nasonov, Producer at iTales VR, the collaboration was meant to shock and surprise. “We wanted to create something genuinely unexpected,” he said in a press release. “Dark Trip and EvaAI may seem worlds apart, but when we imagined the faces of the people who would hear about such a crazy collaboration, we knew we absolutely had to make it happen.”

From Mind-Bending Horror to Mindful Healing

Dark Trip is not a conventional escape room. It blends psychological horror with surreal storytelling, plunging players into a dystopian world filled with grotesque biotechnological machinery and remnants of dark experiments. Players use psychedelic substances to manipulate their perceptions, solve puzzles, and gather clues in an effort to uncover a grisly narrative.

On the other end of the spectrum, EvaAI creates a quiet, empathetic space. Users interact with a virtual AI therapist designed to help them unpack thoughts and emotions using cognitive behavioral therapy methods. It is a peaceful, introspective experience that stands in stark contrast to the tension and chaos of Dark Trip.

This unexpected alliance is made possible by LikaTwo, an AR and VR advertising platform that now links these contrasting worlds through interactive in-app menus and banners. Users of both apps are seamlessly introduced to the other, creating a loop that jumps between intense psychological puzzles and tranquil therapy sessions.

Players can switch to EvaAI in the game and access the free plan, and should know that this is not akin to medical treatment. ImpaQ is not a healthcare provider and EvaAI is not capable of providing advice or diagnostics.

Therapy Meets Madness in an Unprecedented Collab

This partnership is not just about cross-marketing. It is about narrative collision. For the first time, players exploring madness and trauma in an interactive horror world are being introduced to a tool designed to help with real-life mental clarity. The cross-promo is live now through the Meta Store and SideQuest, offering VR users a chance to experience both extremes.

Vladimir Matsel, Product Owner of EvaAI, described the collaboration’s goal as delivering a “wow” effect by uniting two wildly different experiences. Whether players are searching for stability with EvaAI or diving into chaos with Dark Trip, the campaign encourages a kind of digital duality, where growth and madness coexist.

“This collaboration is about creating a ‘wow’ effect – where two distinct VR worlds unite to amplify user discovery. Whether you’re seeking self-reflection with EvaAI or a thrilling challenge in Dark Trip, this campaign bridges the gap between growth and adventure,” Matsel said.

Both developers emphasize that EvaAI is not a replacement for professional healthcare. It is a wellness tool, designed to complement, not replace, traditional therapy or medical advice.

How Dark Trip Compares to Other VR Psychological Horror Games

When compared to other psychological horror titles in VR, Dark Trip clearly leans into experimentation and shock. While games like AFFECTED: The Manor or The Exorcist: Legion VR offer traditional haunted house scares and cinematic tension, Dark Trip delves into psychedelic surrealism with a detective twist. It uses distorted perception as a gameplay mechanic, turning hallucinations into critical tools for solving mysteries.

Unlike Layers of Fear VR, which builds horror through narrative and art, Dark Trip introduces grotesque, interactive environments driven by drug-induced puzzle logic. Its escape room format adds a layer of gameplay complexity rarely seen in horror-focused VR titles.

In contrast, experiences like The Room VR: A Dark Matter use puzzle-solving as their core, but without the chaotic, mind-altering lens that defines Dark Trip. That makes Dark Trip less about logic and more about immersion into madness. For players looking for something more unpredictable and thematically extreme, it stands apart from its peers.

A New Model For VR Collaboration

The success of this campaign may influence how developers think about partnerships going forward. Instead of sticking to the same genre or audience, this cross-app approach offers a way to reach completely new users by subverting expectations.

By linking therapeutic technology with immersive horror, both apps expand their appeal without compromising their core identities. The boundary between sanity and madness has never been thinner.

Whether this becomes a trend remains to be seen. But one thing is certain – this strange marriage of psychological horror and mental health technology might just be one of the most original VR campaigns in recent memory.