Against The Storm – Nightwatchers DLC Introduces Bats, Biomes, And More

PRESS RELEASE – July 11, 2025 – Hooded Horse and Eremite Games are excited to announce the second DLC expansion for best-selling, critically acclaimed roguelite city builder Against the Storm. As the Blightstorm rages on, a new group of denizens joins the struggle – the bats bring with them a talent for metallurgy, a disdain for weakness, and a strong conviction in the greater good. Against the Storm – Nightwatchers will launch on PC on July 31, 2025.

The Bats despise weakness and tend to thrive where others fail, making them unique but volatile companions on an expedition into the wilderness. Their Manorial Court ability is used to expel a member of another species, leveraging this harsh punishment to motivate the rest of the workforce. They also gain resolve when other species leave the settlement.

Their resilience will come in handy in the two new biomes – the Rocky Ravine is a bleak environment, bereft of trees, but rich in metals, stone, and merciless merchants who won’t think twice about exploiting players for their gain. A special Black Market mechanic will be a lifeline as players try to navigate highly volatile prices and goods availability, all hidden from the watchful eyes of the Scorched Queen.

Meanwhile, the plains of the Bamboo Flats are home to an unlikely ally for any Viceroy who fancies thinking outside the box. Though the constant rain has left these regions devoid of any fertile soil, the giant Fluffbeak is able to produce copious amounts of fertilizer to enrich the soil and help establish a flourishing settlement, provided it’s well taken care of. Manage its hunger, thirst, and warmth to reap rewards.

In addition, Nightwatchers will come with new orders, world events, rewards, and even some new music. The free 1.8 update will also drop alongside this DLC, adding a new Smoldering City upgrade, a new way to fulfill service needs, a legendary cornerstone, and more.

Hooded Horse is a publisher of deep strategic and tactical games, including Manor Lords, Against the Storm, ENDLESS Legend 2, Old World, Norland, Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era, and 9 Kings.

Eremite Games is a Polish studio formed by six friends who cut their teeth working on AAA and mobile games in Poland’s thriving development scene, before striking out to forge strategy games set in uncharted worlds. They are united in their passion for memorable, genre-defining strategy games and RPGs.