Flame Keeper Coming to PS5 on July 25

PRESS RELEASE – July 10, 2025 – Untold Tales and Kautki Cave have announced that Flame Keeper will be coming to PS5 on July 25th, 2025. Flame Keeper is a dynamic action rogue-lite where your life is your currency. As a special little piece of burning coal named Ignis, you need to restore the fire to the Eternal Flame. But in doing so, you drain your own life.

Players must find the perfect balance between progress and staying alive as they battle through a world of darkness and monsters. Learn from mistakes as you die trying and adapt tactics, skills, and abilities to progress.

About The Game

Take on hordes of enemies using a multitude of moves and attacks including punch combos, fiery dashes, wide area-of-effect stomps, and powerful finishers that deal decisive damage. Each biome in Flame Keeper is inhabited by unique foes and obstacles of increasing difficulty that must be learned to beat.

In order to progress, players will also need to upgrade little coal via skills and passive abilities. Mix and match skills in the same run to create tons of different builds.

In order to restore the Eternal Flame, players must scour each environment for what remains of its energy and transfer it back into each stage’s Fire Camp. Find the right balance of keeping yourself alive and fighting while still progressing.

At the start of each level lies Vulpis Village. This is a place to rest, enhance abilities, rebuild and upgrade structures thanks to collected resources.