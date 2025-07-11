Rabbit’s Hop Demo Now Available on Steam, App Store, and Google Play

PRESS RELEASE – July 11, 2025 – Triomatica Games is excited to announce the release of the demo version of Rabbit’s Hop, a charming and strategic puzzle game where players guide clever rabbits into a single hole using limited hops and smart planning.

In Rabbit’s Hop, every level is a carefully crafted challenge. Players must guide a group of bunnies as they hop over one another into a single goal – but with a limited number of moves, every jump counts. As puzzles grow more complex, players must use the environment to their advantage. From squirrels and lily pads to fallen logs and tree bark, each element adds a unique twist to the gameplay.

This demo offers a sneak peek at the full game’s engaging mechanics, with puzzles that reward creativity, timing, and foresight. Designed for fans of thoughtful, grid-based puzzle games, Rabbit’s Hop delivers a fresh experience full of character, charm, and clever design.

Key Features

Strategic hop-based puzzles with limited moves.

Dynamic elements like squirrels, logs, and lily pads.

Increasingly complex levels that challenge logic and timing.

Whimsical, nature-inspired visuals and intuitive gameplay.

Availability

The Rabbit’s Hop Demo is now available for free on Steam, the App Store, and Google Play.

The full version of the game is set to release later this year.