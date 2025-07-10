Enchanting Adventure ‘Everdeep Aurora’ Arrives on PC, Nintendo Switch

PRESS RELEASE – July 10, 2025 – Everdeep Aurora, the lonely, desolate, yet hope-filled 2D adventure developed by Nautilus Games and published by Ysbryd Games, makes its descent onto Windows PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch today.

As the Perseids meteor shower destroys the planet’s surface, young cat Shell awakens on a bench, separated from her mother and left with only a letter. Following the note and guidance from Shell’s new acquaintance Ribbert, Shell drills her way into the rocky Everdeep to reunite her little family. Discover beautiful landforms, charming locals, and intriguing mysteries as she ventures into civilization’s new home.

“Shell’s adventure is motivated by her mission to reunite with her mother, but her quest also leads her to forge friendships with many of the Everdeep’s residents,” said Mikel Ojea, co-founder of Nautilus Games. “We wanted to value both Shell’s relationship with her mother and her newfound friends to reflect the importance of having and creating those relationships in real life, especially in times of crisis.”

Create pathways through procedurally generated stone tiles leading Shell to destinations including magnificent mansions, peaceful ponds, and rowdy taverns. Meet more than 20 of the friendly (and perhaps not-so-friendly?) denizens who call the Everdeep home, and gain their trust and assistance by fulfilling their requests. Acquire new tools at Viktor’s pawn shop, visit Remulus to strengthen them, and take a relaxing fishing break with Otto.

Immerse in captivating visual storytelling at every depth of the Everdeep. Retro graphics and sound design, a limited color palette, and a square interface evoke nostalgia for beloved retro consoles like the Nintendo Entertainment System. Smoothly animated cutscenes, color-grading transitions, and shifting musical themes breathe joyful life and abundant personality into the strange corners of this underground oasis.