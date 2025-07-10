Sker Ritual Goes Big With Patch 1.3: Third Person Mode, Custom Games, And Voice Chat

PRESS RELEASE – 10 July 2025 – Wales Interactive has released a major new update for Sker Ritual as part of its ongoing 2025 content roadmap. Patch v1.3 is now available on all platforms and introduces three headline features: a fully playable third-person mode, a chaotic new custom game mode with over 70 modifiers, and the first rollout of a voice chat trial on PC.

Voice Chat Trial (PC Only)

One of the community’s most requested features, in-game voice chat, has arrived as a trial for PC users. This is the first implementation of voice communication in Sker Ritual, and the development team is actively seeking player feedback to help shape the feature’s future.

Console support may follow depending on the success of the PC trial.

Third-Person Mode Added

Players now have the option to switch from first-person to third-person in the graphics settings. This new feature includes three third-person camera options:

NEAR – A close, over-the-shoulder view

NORMAL – Standard third-person camera

FAR – A wider perspective for greater spatial awareness

This addition offers a new way to experience the horrors of Sker Island and caters to a wider range of player preferences.

Custom Game Mode with Over 70 Modifiers

Patch v1.3 also adds a powerful Custom Game Mode, allowing players to tailor their solo or private matches with more than 70 unique gameplay modifiers. These options range from enemy size changes to gravity effects, enabling everything from minor tweaks to full-on mayhem.

Modifiers include:

Miniature or giant enemies.

Anti-gravity combat scenarios.

Please note: XP progression, achievements, and mask unlocks are disabled while using custom modifiers.

The development team encourages players to share their favorite setups and continue submitting suggestions for future additions.

Availability

Patch v1.3 is now live on:

PC (Steam)

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X|S

Xbox One

The voice chat trial is currently exclusive to PC.

About Sker Ritual

Sker Ritual is a 1–4 player co-op survival FPS and spiritual successor to Maid of Sker. Battle through waves of enemies known as the Quiet Ones using supernatural powers, unlockable weapons, and now, with full player customization and camera flexibility.