SWERY And SUDA51’s Slasher Fever Dream HOTEL BARCELONA Launches September 2025

PRESS RELEASE – July 10, 2025 – Publisher CULT Games and developer White Owls Inc are thrilled to announce HOTEL BARCELONA – the surreal, bloodsoaked sidescrolling roguelite from legendary Japanese creators SWERY (Deadly Premonition) and SUDA51 (No More Heroes, Romeo is a Dead Man) – releases September 2025.

Part action, part roguelite, all fever dreams. HOTEL BARCELONA is a sidescrolling slasher by two of Japan’s most iconic cult game creators, SUDA51 (No More Heroes, Lollipop Chainsaw, Romeo is a Dead Man) and SWERY (Deadly Premonition, The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories, D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die).

Take on the role of Justine, a fresh-faced federal marshal who wakes up with a serial killer in her head and a blade in her hand. Trapped in a twisted hotel inspired by iconic horror movie subgenres, players must fight, die, die again, and maybe – just maybe – defeat the Seven Slasher Killers out for blood.

Every kill makes Justine stronger in this re-invented roguelike where death isn’t the end – it’s just the start. Keep up the carnage and be rewarded with the devastating power of Dr. Carnival, the primeval monster possessing her brain. Exact vengeance on gnarly opponents with the Slasher Phantoms, an army of spirits who mimic Justine’s actions from previous runs. And supercharge the arsenal with almost 100 weapons to unlock and game-changing upgrades to uncover.

The demo for HOTEL BARCELONA is playable at BitSummit The 13th: Summer of Yōkai, Japan’s largest indie game festival. Running July 18th to 20th at Miyako Messe in Kyoto, attendees can experience the opening section of the game, including its brutal first boss Jacob – a baseball-obsessed serial killer rumoured to strike every few years at the hotel’s nearby baseball field. There’s also an opportunity to meet developers from White Owls Inc as well as game director Hidetaka “SWERY” Suehiro.

About White Owls Inc

Founded in November 2016, White Owls is an independent game development studio led by SWERY. The core team consists of original members who previously worked on Deadly Premonition and D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die. Since its founding, White Owls has established itself as a standout indie developer representing Japan.

About CULT Games

CULT Games is a brand new games label partnering with talented development studios to publish games with a community-focused approach. Led by a team with decades of experience driving commercial and critical success in games and entertainment.