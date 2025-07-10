UK Video Games Council Formed to Lobby Future of $10.6 Billion Industry

A new UK Video Games Council has been officially announced, gathering some of the most influential figures from the country’s thriving games industry to lobby for the corporate bigwigs. The move is a cornerstone of the UK Government’s Creative Industries Sector Plan, aiming to cement the nation’s status as a global powerhouse in game development and innovation, while leaving consumer rights advocates without a seat at the table.

Chaired by Rebellion’s CEO and Creative Director, Jason Kingsley and Outright Games’ Chair, Nick Button-Brown, the council represents a strategic collaboration between the games industry leaders and government. The formation of this council is designed to support growth, boost international visibility, and strengthen innovation in the UK’s £7.82 ($10.6) billion video games and interactive entertainment sector.

“This is an important step forward for the UK games industry. For too long, the full potential and impact of our sector have not always been fully recognized despite our world-class talent, renowned studios, and economic contribution,” Kingsley said in a press release.

With over 28,000 development staff across 1,757 studios, the UK is the largest games industry in Europe by headcount. The council’s creation underscores the growing recognition of its economic and cultural importance.

Council to Drive Innovation And International Collaboration

The council was established at the request of Sir Chris Bryant MP, Minister for Creative Industries, Arts and Tourism. It will serve as a formal forum to provide the government with strategic guidance on unlocking the full potential of the UK games sector.

“The UK’s video games sector is truly world-leading and a vital part of our creative industries. As set out in our Creative Industries Sector Plan, we want to make the UK the best place globally to invest in creativity and innovation,” said Sir Chris Bryant MP, Minister for Creative Industries, Arts and Tourism, in a press release.

“That’s why I asked the industry to design and establish a new UK Video Games Council, which will play a vital role in representing the views of the sector. I look forward to working with its members to support the continued growth of our first-class games industry.”

Supported by industry bodies Ukie and TIGA, the council will draw on contributions from the wider industry, ensuring its decisions are grounded in real-world experience.

A Diverse And Expert Council Membership

The council includes a broad spectrum of experienced professionals from the UK games ecosystem. Alongside co-chairs Kingsley and Button-Brown, members include leaders from Miniclip, Interior:Night, Chucklefish, Microsoft, Larian, 4J Studios, ustwo Games, and more. The only thing lacking is representation by anyone advocating for consumers.

This diverse assembly was selected through an industry-led process, reflecting a balance of leadership, expertise, and representation from across the sector. The members will meet with the Minister twice annually to offer advice on growth, innovation, skills development, and international partnerships.

Nick Poole from Ukie and Dr Richard Wilson from TIGA will play key roles in liaising with the broader games community and ensuring that the council’s work reflects the needs and insights of the industry at large.

Industry Leaders Welcome The Council’s Creation

Jason Kingsley described the council as a long-overdue step toward recognizing the sector’s vast potential. He pointed out that despite the global success of UK studios and creators, the industry’s impact has not always been fully acknowledged by policymakers.

Nick Button-Brown echoed the sentiment, highlighting the government’s renewed commitment to working directly with the industry. He sees the council as a chance to make the UK an even stronger global hub for technological advancement and creative development in games.

“I look forward to working closely with industry leaders on the Council to ensure the UK remains and builds as a global hub for games development, creativity, and technological advancement,” said Button-Brown.

Ukie CEO Nick Poole emphasized that the council will serve as a platform to boost the UK’s international profile and drive the creation of innovative new IP. TIGA’s Richard Wilson added that the council will help advocate for policies that promote the success of developers, publishers, and service providers across the country.

“The announcement of the UK Video Games Council marks a key milestone in our strategy to supercharge the UK’s world-leading video games and interactive entertainment industry. In an increasingly competitive global market for video games, the UK continues to stand out as a place of quality to develop new IP, invest in innovative technologies and pioneer new genres and experiences,” Poole said.

Strategic Goals For The UK’s Games Future

The council’s objectives align with the wider Creative Industries Sector Plan, part of the UK Government’s broader Industrial Strategy. This includes championing new investment, supporting technological development, and enhancing the UK’s reputation as a destination for cutting-edge interactive entertainment.

Appointed for an initial term of up to three years, council members are expected to provide policy-shaping insight that fuels sector-wide growth. Their input is intended to unlock new opportunities for education, innovation, and international expansion.

The council’s work is just beginning, and by leaving out consumer rights interests among its members – the message is clear. The UK government has opened up the door for another lobby group to ensure that industry leaders get what they want.