Warframe Finally Hits Android After 13 Years of Platform Hopping

Digital Extremes announced Warframe’s Android release during its first Devstream of 2026, setting Feb. 18 as the global launch date. The free-to-play sci-fi shooter arrives on Android devices 13 years after its initial PC debut, marking another platform expansion for the game that now claims 85 million registered players across console and mobile.

Canadian players get early access through a soft launch beginning Feb. 11. Cross-play and cross-save functionality allows Android users to squad up with players on other platforms immediately at launch. Digital Extremes Community Director Megan Everett explained the platform strategy behind the Android version in a recent press release.

“We are one step closer to making Warframe playable on every current-gen platform with the upcoming launch on Android devices,” she said. “It’s always been our goal to make Warframe as accessible as possible. Our game has a little something to offer for everyone, and this is the next major step to sharing the Warframe experience with new Tenno around the world.”

Android Version Targets Mid-Range Hardware

Warframe on Android requires devices running 64-bit Android on an ARM64 processor with Android OS 12.0 or higher. The minimum RAM specification sits at 4GB, positioning the game for mid-range and flagship devices rather than budget hardware. Players who download and log into the Android version by March 4 receive the Cumulus Collection as exclusive rewards. The collection includes weapon and armor cosmetics plus resource boosters to accelerate early progression.

The Android release follows previous mobile expansion to iOS, continuing Digital Extremes’ multi-platform accessibility push. Cross-save progression allows players to switch between mobile, console, and PC without losing account progress or purchased content.

Warframe arrives natively on Nintendo Switch 2 later in Q1 2026 with enhanced features targeting the new hardware. The version includes Mouse Mode, allowing players to use the right Joy-Con for menu navigation and precision aiming during combat. The Switch 2 version guarantees 60FPS performance at 1080p resolution in both handheld and docked modes. Digital Extremes confirmed improved load times, enhanced textures, and upgraded shader quality compared to the original Switch release.

The Shadowgrapher Introduces Ink-Themed Warframe

As for new game content, the Shadowgrapher update arrives in March across all platforms, introducing Follie as the game’s 64th playable Warframe. The character design takes inspiration from inkblot aesthetics, featuring an ominous visual theme distinct from existing roster options. The update includes a new game mode set within a haunted abandoned painting. Players explore a mission environment where threats lurk in darkness, departing from Warframe’s typical sci-fi combat zones.

Just one example of updated character details recently revealed by Digital Extremes.

Graphical improvements continue with additional face customization options for Operator and Drifter characters. The update also enables replaying The Old Peace Quest for players who missed the original story content. Digital Extremes plans to share additional Shadowgrapher details during its February Devstream. The March release window positions the update between the Android launch and the studio’s PAX East appearance.

Community Events Target Global Audience

Digital Extremes hosts a main stage panel at PAX East on Mar. 28, with a community TennoVIP event scheduled for Mar. 27 in Boston. The TennoVIP gathering celebrates Warframe’s 13th anniversary with signings, giveaways, and developer interaction. PAX East TennoVIP tickets go on sale Feb. 12. Standard PAX East badges remain available through the official event website for attendees planning to participate in both the panel and community event.

Brazil receives its first TennoVIP community gathering on May 1 in São Paulo. Tickets for the Brazil event become available Apr. 2, expanding Digital Extremes’ international event presence beyond North American venues.

TennoCon returns to London, Ontario on July 10 and 11, 2026. The annual celebration includes the TennoConcert, marking more than a decade of Warframe music across the franchise’s development history. Tickets go on sale Feb. 27 through the official event website.

The 2025 Warframe Year in Review launched alongside the Devstream, providing players with personalized statistics and accomplishment recaps from the previous year. The retrospective feature tracks individual player progression and gameplay patterns throughout 2025.