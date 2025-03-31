Skip to content
Retro Remake Release Retro-Style FPGA Console, The SuperStation One

Wayne Goodchild
Wayne Goodchild Editor
Fact checked by: Jorgen Johansson
Updated: March 31, 2025
Gamers who are into retro consoles but don’t want to be limited to only playing titles from one era can now pre-order the SuperStation One. Although it’s primarily for PlayStation One games, Retro Remake has put an FPGA core in it so it’s possible to play games from another system with a little bit of tweaking.

The SuperStation One is also modeled after the PS1, although there’s no disc reader. Instead, it has multiple memory card reader slots and USB ports so users can load their own games onto the system.

“SuperStation One does not ship with any built-in games, or copyright material,” Retro Remake said on its official website. “The base system supports playing backups of PS1 games and ROMs for other systems via the included Micro SD, or via a USB drive.”

Just a few of the many ports the SuperStation has.

“SuperStation One is our attempt to make an affordable mainstream FPGA gaming console. It comes packed with all of the features that you need, including multiple video output options, multiple USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth, and support for original controllers and peripherals.”

No Need To Jailbreak

Typically, for a console or device to run a game it’s not built for (as with emulation software), gamers would need to jailbreak a console. This basically means exploiting an operating system so as to install software to run games not designed for that system. 

Although this isn’t explicitly illegal, according to the DMCA in the US, section 1201, it can lead to a breach of copyright law so it’s not a recommended practice. 

One of the available colors.

Retro Remake has sidestepped this issue by allowing the use of a MiSTer FPGA core in the SuperStation One. An FGPA allows users to set a device, via an internal menu, to run as if it’s another. For example, a NES or Genesis.

All The Technical Stuff

Aside from an FGPA, the SuperStation One includes 128MB BGA SDRAM and 24-Bit ADV7125 Video DAC. Multiple composite ports mean it’s possible to run the device through an analog and digital monitor at the same time. 

The SuperStation One also comes with a pre-installed 64GB Micro SD, three USB Type A ports, and a USB C for power. Consoles are expected to start shipping by the end of 2025.

