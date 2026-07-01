Old School RuneScape Concludes 20-Year Myreque Questline With The Blood Moon Rises

The Blood Moon Rises is available now for Old School RuneScape members.

is available now for Old School RuneScape members. The Grandmaster Quest concludes the long-running Myreque storyline with the first visit to Vampyrium.

concludes the long-running Myreque storyline with the first visit to Vampyrium. Players can unlock a new region, boss fight, skilling activities, and exclusive equipment.

Jagex has released The Blood Moon Rises, bringing one of Old School RuneScape’s longest-running storylines to its conclusion. Available now for members, the new Grandmaster Quest ends the Myreque quest series, which first began more than 20 years ago and has become one of the MMORPG’s most popular narratives.

The update introduces players to the previously inaccessible region of Vampyrium, where they must confront the vampiric ruler Lord Lowerniel Drakan. As the highest difficulty tier of quest in Old School RuneScape, The Blood Moon Rises is aimed at experienced players who have completed several prerequisite quests and reached high skill requirements.

Players returning to Gielinor to tackle the new quest can also maintain membership through Bonds, allowing access to the latest content using in-game wealth or by purchasing membership directly.

The Blood Moon Rises Brings the Myreque Story to Its Finale

The Blood Moon Rises marks the first time players have been able to explore Vampyrium, a dangerous region long referenced throughout the Myreque storyline. The quest continues directly from Sins of the Father, which launched six years ago, and concludes a narrative first introduced in RuneScape more than two decades ago.

As players venture into the vampire homeland, they will encounter new enemies, complete fresh skilling activities, and uncover the final chapters of the conflict against Lord Lowerniel Drakan. Jagex said the quest was designed as one of the most challenging story experiences ever added to Old School RuneScape.

One of the update’s major encounters is a new solo boss battle against The Maggot King, which rewards players with unique equipment upon victory. Those who defeat both the quest and the King of the Ur-Maggots can earn the Crimson Kisten, a new weapon introduced as part of the update.

The quest is available exclusively to members and requires players to have completed Sins of the Father, A Night at the Theatre, and meet several high-level skill requirements, including 78 Cooking, 74 Slayer, 72 Mining, 72 Smithing, 70 Fletching, 64 Crafting, and 57 Magic.

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New School RuneScape

While The Blood Moon Rises concludes the Myreque storyline, it also permanently expands Old School RuneScape by opening Vampyrium as a new explorable region filled with enemies, activities, and rewards that remain available after the quest is complete.

The release continues Jagex’s steady cadence of major content updates throughout 2026 as the studio celebrates 25 years of the RuneScape franchise. Alongside new quests and gameplay additions, the developer has continued expanding both Old School RuneScape and the wider RuneScape universe across PC and mobile platforms.

Alongside ongoing updates to both RuneScape and Old School RuneScape, Jagex is also supporting RuneScape: Dragonwilds, its open-world survival crafting game set in the RuneScape universe. Currently available in Steam Early Access, Dragonwilds recently received its final major content update ahead of its full multi-platform launch later this year, giving players another way to explore Gielinor beyond the older Runescape MMORPGs.