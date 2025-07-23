LineageOS 18.1 Now Available For Retro Handheld Devices

Handheld devices aimed at the retro gaming market typically come preloaded with their own operating system, and in some cases, even game ROMS. However, as is often the case, especially in budget handhelds, the default OS may not be up-to-date or even best suited for a gamer’s needs. Lineage is a popular operating system that adds Android functionality to a device, or can replace an existing Android-focused OS.

In the case of Lineage 18.1, it’s the very first “AndR36Soid” release, meaning it targets the R36S handheld. This is a common ‘starter’ device for those into retro gaming, but it’s not without its issues. As for whether Lineage is worth using, Reddit has been alive with excited comments from retro gamers as to the gaming options this OS opens up.

“You can play Android games. Stay on ArkOS if you’re happy with your console, but if you are feeling experimental, get another SD card and try Android on your device,” said user datkenney in the dedicated R36S Reddit channel.

Budget Gaming in The Palm of Your Hand

There are plenty of budget handhelds on the market for those looking to dip their toes into the world of retro gaming on the go, and would like something that follows the design of something like a Gameboy or PSP. Powkiddy and Miyoo are perhaps two of the most common brands, but then there’s the R36s and its alternatives, RG35XX and R36H, which tend to be mass manufactured by multiple companies.

The R36S comes in a huge range of colors, but watch out for the button letters – if they’re italic or slanted, you’ll have a clone.

As such, there are genuine articles and then there are clones, which might work fine but tend to die quickly and involve slightly different components (such as one RAM chip rather than two) and firmware. Regarding the latter, proper R36S devices should come bundled with ArkOS. This is a well-known OS that works on a wide range of devices from no-name budget ones to those from the likes of Anbernic, and includes a decent range of customization options. Plus, it’s regularly updated due to being open source.

ArkOS handles emulators thanks to the software implementing RetroArch under the hood. Meaning, users with game ROMs can load and organize them through the OS. However, it can’t handle Android games, so gamers who want to broaden their handheld’s catalogue and capabilities might want to try Lineage. However, it’s worth noting that the R36S does not have built-in memory, so a (new, high-quality) sim card is necessary for it, with a separate sim recommended for game files.

It’s also worth noting that LineageOS 18.1 is currently only for Panel 4 devices. This references the type of screen on a R36S, and can be easily checked by running an ArkOS dtb file through a free dtb checker to see which panel number the device is set-up for. Reddit users have also noted that LineageOS 18.1 can work on other handhelds, like the R36H and R36XX.