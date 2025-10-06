Ghost of Yōtei Released To Thunderous Silence After First Weekend

The only source of sales is a post on X without a verified source



Xbox released game stats for the week ending Oct. 4



Sucker Punch Studios and PlayStation are quiet about sales figures



PlayStation remains tightlipped about lead actor Erika Ishii’s expressed affiliation with Antifa

No Official Sales Figures Have Been Released

It took years for Sucker Punch Productions and PlayStation to release Ghost of Yōtei on Oct. 2, 2025. Still, after its first weekend of premiering globally, both companies have been remarkably silent regarding sales figures, prompting suspicions that one of the most anticipated AAA titles this year premiered to underwhelming numbers.

Once RockStars announced yet another delay to GTA 6, earlier this year, the Japanese samurai adventure became one of the hottest tickets in town. Hailed as the spiritual successor to Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yōtei follows the female protagonist, Atsu, in her pursuit of revenge against the men who killed her family and left her for dead.

“The UK boxed launch for Ghost of Yotei is really, really good. It is No.1, which means it beat the second week of EA Sports FC 26 (!) and sold almost 3x what Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 on Switch did,” Christopher Dring posted on X on Oct 5, three days after the game launched. He continued: “I don’t report on physical charts much these days, but I thought this notable.”

So far, this tweet is the only source pointing to any form of sales performance of Ghost of Yōtei. The UK’s market for boxed copies is relatively small compared to the digital one, and should not be considered a reliable benchmark for overall success or failure.

Xbox Not Holding Back Any Punches

While PlayStation and Sucker Punch Studios are keeping quiet about Ghost of Yōtei, Xbox has released its Top 10 Xbox series games for the week that ended Oct. 4. As expected, EA Sports FC26 sits firmly on top for the second week in a row, trailed by Silent Hill f, and Borderland 4 which moved into third ahead of Split Fiction.

Meanwhile, Dring’s post is sparking up speculations with comments from X users who believe his cited sales figures to be a clear indication of the game being a success.

“Great news, happy to hear Ghost of Yōtei is selling well, the game is so much fun. Really enjoying the game,” Anas22 commented.

Others are celebrating what they believe to be a victory over those who raised concerns over the lead actress Erika Ishii’s expressed affiliation with Antifa, recently labeled a domestic terrorist organization in the US by President Trump.

“To my friends who decided to boycott, I’m sorry, you failed. People are buying and loving the game. I repeat, you failed,” Bryan Scofield commented.

PlayStation Blows Opportunity To Address Gamers

An old post on X by Ishii where she openly stated that she and her wife are both members of Antifa resurfaced a couple of weeks before the game was scheduled for release led to a PR nightmare with gamers calling for a boycott.

Instead of addressing some of the concerns of its target audience, PlayStation published an interview with Ishii on its blog on Oct. 3 where they avoided the topic altogether. The post focused more on Ishii’s experience playing the part of Atsu and her thoughts on the story.

Until either Sucker Punch Studios or PlayStation releases any sales figures it is anyone’s guess. Still, their silence is a bit unusual in an industry where numbers have become everything.