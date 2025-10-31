ARC Raiders Launches And Peaks At 264,673 Players On Steam Within Hours

More than a quarter of a million concurrent players in the first hours and 90% of player reviews are positive



Players fight rival Raiders and mechanized ARC enemies while scavenging for survival



Launch adds a new map called Blue Gate and supports solo or squad runs



Server Slam ahead of release reached nearly 200,000 peak concurrent players on Steam

Embark Studios Releases ARC Raiders To Critical Acclaim Worldwide

Embark Studios officially launched ARC Raiders on Oct. 30. The new title introduces a multiplayer extraction adventure experience centered on survival and competition. Within just a few hours of release, SteamDB noted a peak of 264,673 concurrent players with close to 90% of more than 10,000 reviews being positive. The game is now available digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X S and PC through Steam, Epic Games Store and Nvidia services.

ARC Raiders is set on a devastated future Earth where lethal mechanized ARC forces roam. Raiders operate as rogue gunslingers within a broken world that demands constant awareness and resource management. The environment features both vibrant landscapes and deadly threats that escalate the risk during every run.

“With ARC Raiders, we set out to create a world where every encounter tells a story and every risk feels real,” said Stefan Strandberg, Chief Creative Officer at Embark Studios. “We’ve been so encouraged by the response from the community to the world we’ve been building for the last six years. It’s a great milestone for our team and we can’t wait to continue the journey with our players and see how they make this world their own as we continue to grow and evolve.”

Players scavenge to strengthen their chances of survival while navigating an ongoing conflict with both towering ARC machines and rival Raiders. Home bases can be established within the underground location known as Speranza, presenting a retreat from the chaos above. At launch, players also gain access to a new area named Blue Gate, expanding the mission space.

“It feels like a rare mix of ambition and execution. It’s tense, atmospheric, and visually gorgeous. It’s a game that respects your time but still challenges your patience. Embark has crafted something that could sit right next to Escape from Tarkov and The Cycle: Frontier, but with its own soul and flair. If they keep up this level of support, Arc Raiders might just define the next era of extraction shooters,” Satan Claus wrote on Steam.

There is no shame in hiding when the enemy is the size of the damn sky!

The release marks the beginning of an evolving project for Embark Studios. The studio confirms plans to add content over time, including new maps, questlines, weapons and gameplay updates. Community feedback is expected to shape further improvements.

A PvPvE Sandbox Focused On Risk And Reward

ARC Raiders offers a player versus player versus environment structure. Competition revolves around balancing the pursuit of loot against survival threats that come from both human opponents and robotic enemies. Each session presents different opportunities as well as consequences.

Solo play is supported for those who choose independence within the extraction format. Squads of up to three can also coordinate efforts to improve the odds of escaping alive. Collaboration allows for combined scavenging strategies when attempting to retrieve valuable items from dangerous zones.

“Went into a raid solo. Called the extraction lift. Some dude runs up – I shout ‘don’t shoot, let’s extract together.’ He shoots me instantly of course. Then another random guy shows up, I scream: ‘Kill that bastard!’ He actually does it, loots the traitor, helps me extract, and we both ride the lift like brothers in arms. Betrayal, revenge, teamwork – all in one minute. Absolute masterpiece,” Dakka Waaagh, wrote on Steam.

Expect to be doing a lot of cardio in Arc Raiders, like, a lot of cardio.

The world above ground is a constant reminder of risk, while Speranza serves as a strategic refuge for rebuilding. New discoveries and clues about the setting provide additional motivation for progression. Combat emphasizes tension and adaptability with encounters capable of shifting rapidly.

“This is hands down the best extraction shooter I have ever played. The sounds and atmosphere are amazing, the game is more casual focused and handles a lot of common problems with ease compared to other extraction shooters,” Walrusking wrote on Steam.

Players create personal narratives through repeated attempts at extraction. Every successful return strengthens equipment and readiness for the next venture onto the surface. The cycle pushes continuous decision making about what resources are worth retrieving before heading back underground.

The journey ARC Raiders has taken since it was first announced in December 2021 proves what a studio can accomplish by taking its time and listening to community feedback. Community feedback embraces ARC Raider and the studio can draw a sigh of relief – the long wait is finally over.

Blue Gate Expands Exploration Opportunities At Launch

Blue Gate introduces a previously unseen region for Raiders exploring the surface. Embark Studios adds this map on day one to provide additional paths and mission choices. The location builds on the ongoing mystery surrounding the collapse of society and the emergence of ARC threats.

Environmental design plays heavily into player tactics. The layout impacts movement, enemy engagement and the ability to navigate ambushes by other Raiders. The presence of unknown hazards builds more pressure into exploration runs. Blue Gate stands as only the first of several future areas planned for ARC Raiders.

A sneak peek at the Blue Gate map.

The underground hub of Speranza remains the core foundation for progression. Raiders take scraps and resources obtained from these new areas and convert them into weapons and upgrades back home. The expansion of maps will continue the cycle of risk increasing alongside reward.

Embark Studios confirms that upcoming updates aim to make the surface increasingly dangerous. Newly introduced regions may incorporate varied forms of opposition through environmental challenges and evolving machine threats. The studio intends to develop long term engagement through steady content additions.

Server Slam Demonstrated Strong Community Interest

Nexon announced the successful completion of the ARC Raiders Server Slam which ran from Oct. 17 to 19. The stress test gave participants a preview of gameplay systems and core progression features prior to launch. The event helped assess server performance under high player loads.

During the Server Slam, ARC Raiders reached nearly 200,000 concurrent players on Steam. It ranked among the most played games on the platform during that period. The game also achieved the number three top seller position on Steam and number four on the global most wishlisted chart.

Arial support or arial raid on fellow humans? You decide.

Participants explored the Dam Battlegrounds map during the testing phase. Early questlines, item crafting and basic upgrades formed the sample experience used to evaluate stability and interest. The performance results supported Embark Studios preparation for the full release.

The Server Slam served as a snapshot of initial engagement and set the stage for the live service focus of ARC Raiders. Nexon and Embark Studios now shift attention to maintaining momentum as the game expands with future updates and community driven adjustments.

Stiff Competition In The Shooter Genre

The servers hosting Battlefield 6 are still almost at capacity with hundreds of thousands logging in to play and there is a never ending stream of clips of players having the time of their lives flooding YouTube. Arc Raiders provides an alternative to the juggernaut released by EA earlier in October. However, the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on Nov. 14 could be in danger of being eclipsed now that there are two acclaimed shooters already available.

Both Battlefield 6 and Arc Raiders have been met with praise and approval. Meanwhile, the BO7 community has lost sight of gameplay and seem to care more about keeping their skins and mods.