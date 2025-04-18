Lords of The Fallen 2.0 Released on All Major Platforms

CI Games, the Polish studio behind Lords of The Fallen, a well-received modern Soulslike, has released a 2.0 update across all platforms. The free patch brings the game more in-line with the studio’s original vision by improving character movement and combat, as well as a ton of other improvements and features.

Lords of The Fallen was first released in October 2023 and drew favorable comparisons to the Dark Souls series, as it featured a similar focus on combat, elaborate maps, and imaginative creature design.

“We’re thrilled to unveil Lords of the Fallen Version 2.0, the definitive edition of our dark fantasy action-RPG, shaped by your incredible feedback since its launch in October 2023,” CI Games said in an official news post.

“Today’s update (April 18, 2025) introduces a wealth of new features, including Shared Progression Co-op, a Free Friend’s Pass, a dedicated jump button, an enhanced character creator, refined combat and movement, and much more.”

Hack n Slash Action

Lords of The Fallen lets players create a customized Dark Crusader, by altering their appearance and choosing from nine specialized classes, such as a Ranger, Cultist or Knight. They’re then free to explore the world of Mournstead on a quest to defeat the demon god Adyr and his minions, which include everything from undead warriors to towering bosses.

So far, so Dark Souls, but Lords of The Fallen makes its own mark on the genre by introducing a twin world mechanic. Using an Umbral Lamp, players can switch between the worlds of the living and the dead, and in doing so find new ways to explore Mournstead.

The realm of the dead.

Version 2.0 adds to the main game by incorporating full cross-play co-op, enhanced combat mechanics that allow for more fluid movement during battles, and Lamp Guidance so it’s a little easier to find a path through the world. Players can also now share the game via a free Friend’s Pass that lets their friend join them for the entire main questline.

A New Version of an Old Idea

CI Games is behind multiple well-known titles, including the Sniper Ghost Warrior series and Alien Rage. It also released a previous game called Lords of The Fallen, in 2014, in conjunction with Deck 13 (The Surge 1 and 2).

The original game followed a similar story and dark fantasy action RPG style as the 2023 version, but implemented a few mechanics common in Deck13 games, such as timed parry attacks. It was also well-received by critics at the time of release, although didn’t receive as much attention afterwards by the developers as the current Lords of The Fallen.