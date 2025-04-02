Skip to content
Bleem Beat Sony in Court, Returns With Kickstarter For Retro Platform

Wayne Goodchild
Wayne Goodchild Editor
Fact checked by: Jorgen Johansson
April 2, 2025
Once the company responsible for a Sony-beating emulator, Bleem is now back and the subject of a Kickstarter to help create a multimedia retro game platform. The company, now owned by Piko Interactive, is aiming to reach a goal of $80,000.

Bleem, initially styled as bleem!, started as a PS1 emulator for the Dreamcast. A subsequent court case by Sony ultimately ended in favor of bleem!, but the related court costs bankrupted the smaller company. Now, Bleem is trying to return as a kind of an all-in-one retro platform.

“In addition to classic games, our service will feature a section dedicated to showcasing indie projects and community-submitted games, supporting emerging creators and the retro gaming community,” Piko Interactive said on the official Bleem Kickstarter page.

“We have also acquired over a hundred hours of animated and live-action series, all of which will be featured on a dedicated free streaming channel, alongside the VOD section of Bleem.net.”

Recapturing Nostalgia

Piko Interactive founder, Eli Galindo, detailed his plans for Bleem in a lengthy post on the company’s official website, on Feb. 6, 2024. Clearly aimed at Generation X, he explained that he wanted to recapture the feeling of going to the mall in the 80s/90s, of looking at toys and then maybe grabbing a comic, hitting the arcade, and possibly watching a movie before heading home.

“Then, do you remember the 90s early 2000s Internet? Where there was innovation and interesting websites popping up left and right? I loved 90s and early 2000s internet.”

The original bleem! logo in all it’s yellow 1990s glory.

“That is what my vision for Bleem.net is. Capture all those fuzzy feelings of having things you love and you love to do in one place; having that online website you love to check out every so often to see if there is anything new.”

Everything Under One (Virtual) Roof

Galindo plans to have Bleem offer retro games, to buy and stream, as well as cartoons, comics, and other memorabilia such as design documents for video games. It’s objectively a lot of ground to cover, and the idea may well buckle under its own weight. 

However, Piko Interactive has got a headstart by acquiring the licences of around 200 games, as well as already producing hundreds of hours of content, from cartoons to retrospectives. 

“Bleem is the representation of legal emulation,” Galindo said. “Bleem set a precedent in the US court system by showing how reverse engineering a console was 100% legal. Bleem! as a company died so we all could enjoy old games legally for virtually ever.”

