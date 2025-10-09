Fortnite, Doja Cat, And Sex Toys

Doja Cat joins Fortnite as “Mother of Thorns,” sparking backlash over her fit for a “kids’ game.”

A “rose toys” post referencing adult toys caused outrage before being deleted.

Controversy fuels hype for Fortnite’s latest music collab and Halloween event.

Doja Cat Leads Pack of Madness as Mother of Thorns

Fortnite has rolled out its latest crossover and it’s with pop star Doja Cat. However, this didn’t go down too well with a chunk of the game’s audience when the announcement was made last night on X, accompanied by a selfie of Doja Cat in a see-through shirt.

Complaints mainly revolved around Doja Cat being unsuitable for a “kids game.” This despite the fact that Fortnite is now running its annual Fortnitemares event, which features appearances from horror icons like Jason Vorhees (Friday the 13th), Art the Clown (Terrifier), and the Grabber (The Black Phone) – a villain who abducts kids. Doja Cat appears in-game as the leader of this madness, the Mother of Thorns.

Doja Cat took over the Fortnite X account to celebrate being part of the game, which lead to a variety of objectively unhinged tweets, ranging from “One day I will be sweaty” through to “One of my Fortnite skins is bald headed and that’s just something people are going to have to get used to.” But one tweet caused more of a stir than others, and it was “Mother of rose toys.”

Every Rose Has Its Thorns

Gamers who remain sweet summer children may want to avert their eyes now: the “rose toys” tweet references sex toys. In the confusing aftermath of the post appearing, some people were rightly concerned why the official Fortnite account had let this kind of comment slide by, while Doja Cat tweeted replies under her own account trying to distance herself from it:

“I told them not to man, that’s not even me. I said this yesterday and then said ‘don’t post that.’”

The offending tweet and respective replies have all since been deleted, but the internet never forgets. Users on X are still pasting images of the tweet on Fortnite’s X page, with the only official reference to it now a string of rose emojis in a post from late yesterday.

Doja Cat is a controversial pick for a Fortnite collaboration due to her known trolling behavior, even against Fortnite itself (her lyrics badmouth the game, and she’s posted on X about an in-game weapon, the Chain of Hades, being something only “horrible and garbage players” use).

And here are the skins, that I’m sure kids are going nuts over.

Even so, the crossover continues as players can get hold of two Doja Cat skins that reference her style, including the titular Mother of Thorns outfit, which was officially revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon of all places. Fallon is a known gamer though, so it’s not completely out of the blue, as he’s even highlighted bespoke arcade units.

Fortnite X Musicians

Controversy aside, whether or not it was manufactured is beside the point as it’s got people talking about the game. Plus, Fortnite now has a very long list of musicians it’s collaborated with, from the recent K-Pop Demon Hunters themselves, HUNTR/X, through to Travis Scott, Gorillaz, and Marshmello.

The latter was also the first collab with a real artist and it also included an in-game concert. This has also now become a regular occurrence in Fortnite, with Ariana Grande, Ice Spice and Metallica just a few of the big names that have performed in Fortnite.

As for Doja Cat and Fortnitemares, players can experience the event all the way through to Nov. 1. Reload players can experience it too from Oct. 10, when a whole new Nightmare Island area will appear.