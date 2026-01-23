Arknights Breaks Mobile Exclusivity With 3D Factory Building Hybrid

35 million pre-registrations land free-to-play industrial RPG on consoles and PC

First Arknights game outside mobile brings factory automation to tactical combat

Launch rewards include 135 free pulls across multiple character banners

GRYPHLINE launched Arknights: Endfield globally on January 22 across PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile platforms. The free-to-play 3D industrial RPG marks the first time the Arknights franchise has escaped mobile exclusivity, bringing the series to consoles and PC after accumulating over 100 million downloads across its existing titles.

The launch follows a pre-registration phase that pulled in 35 million sign-ups globally. Cross-platform progression allows players to switch between PS5, PC via Epic Games Store or official launcher, and mobile devices through Apple App Store and Google Play Store without losing progress.

GRYPHLINE Co-Founder and Director Light Zhong explained the development philosophy behind the 3D transition. “Bringing the Arknights IP into a 3D space is a huge milestone for me personally. Making that leap from 2D to 3D is no small feat as a developer, and from the start, we knew we didn’t want to make something that felt like everything else out there.”

“Instead, we leaned into what we genuinely love playing ourselves, factory automation, and committed to seeing that idea through,” said Zhong.

Factory Lines Meet Tactical Combat

Arknights: Endfield centers on managing industrial operations on planet Talos-II through the Automated Industrial Complex system. Players architect production networks and power grids across wilderness zones while defending against organized raider clans.

The AIC framework lets players follow existing blueprints or design custom production chains to manufacture gear, medicine, and other equipment. These automated facilities form the industrial backbone supporting territorial expansion across the planet.

Glorious, expansive industry.

Combat operates through four operator squads working in real-time coordination. Players stack elemental effects and chain abilities together for amplified damage output during encounters. The system emphasizes synchronized team composition over individual unit strength.

Base management happens aboard the orbital headquarters OMV Dijiang. Players construct and upgrade cabin facilities, build operator relationships, and trigger unique narrative sequences through guest interactions.

Technical Features Target Performance Enthusiasts

The game ships with native 120 FPS support across platforms alongside graphical features including environmental puddle reflections and realistic snow stepping physics. PC players access independent toggles for NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution and Frame Generation.

Controller support extends to both PlayStation DualSense and DualShock models plus Xbox controllers on PC and mobile. Haptic feedback integration provides tactile response during gameplay sessions.

Whatever’s going on here will probably feel impressive via gamepad.

The 3D engine represents a significant technical departure from the franchise’s 2D tower defense origins. GRYPHLINE positioned the title as a strategic depth experience rather than a direct sequel to existing Arknights mobile games.

Launch incentives include sign-in bonuses and milestone rewards totaling at least 135 pulls across different character acquisition banners. The rewards aim to accelerate early progression for new players entering the expanded universe.

GRYPHLINE Expands Publishing Portfolio

GRYPHLINE operates as the global publishing arm of HYPERGRYPH, headquartered in Singapore with international branch offices. The company handles worldwide releases for titles including Ex Astris and POPUCOM alongside Arknights: Endfield.

The publisher launched SKPORT as an official player community platform while pursuing investments and IP licensing to expand global operations. The Arknights franchise itself has generated substantial mobile revenue since its original 2019 launch.

Endfield’s multiplatform approach tests whether the franchise’s strategic gameplay translates beyond its established mobile audience. The factory automation mechanics represent a genre fusion uncommon in tactical RPG releases.