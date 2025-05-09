Agent 47 Infiltrates State of Survival in Blockbuster Hitman Crossover

FunPlus and IO Interactive have teamed up to bring the world’s deadliest assassin to the zombie apocalypse.

The worlds of tactical stealth and survival horror collide as State of Survival announces a major collaboration with the Hitman franchise. Starting May 9, 2025, players can recruit Agent 47 as a playable hero while facing off against formidable villains: Oybek Nabazov and Owen Cage. The crossover also introduces Hitman’s handler, Diana Burnwood, as a key storyline character.

This partnership marks one of State of Survival’s most ambitious crossovers yet, blending Hitman’s methodical gameplay with the chaotic survival mechanics of FunPlus’ hit mobile title. Alongside new characters, the event brings exclusive skins, in-game challenges, and collectible rewards.

Agent 47 in Classic Look And Signature Precision

Agent 47, the genetically enhanced assassin from IO Interactive’s Hitman series and the silver screen, can now be deployed in State of Survival, with his signature precision and cold efficiency to outmaneuver both zombies and rival factions. His classic look: black suit, white shirt, and red tie is set as default, while a crimson red suit is possible to unlock.

Including Agent 47 in State of Survival offers an interesting shift towards a more tactical gameplay in the game’s usual brute force combat. His abilities could introduce new stealth mechanics or instant takedowns, though exact details remain under wraps. Either way, his arrival is likely to shake up the meta and add a deadly edge to the survivors.

Villain Bosses And Storyline Expansion

The crossover doesn’t just introduce Agent 47 as a hero, it also brings two notorious Hitman villains into the survival game. Oybek Nabazov (The Doomsayer) and Owen Cage (The Rogue) will present players with new challenges to overcome, maybe even tying them to the shadowy conspiracies about the zombie outbreak in the first place.

Diana Burnwood’s inclusion as a storyline character is what really bridges the gap between the two franchises. Her role could involve missions geared towards uncovering what led to the world of State of Survival. This would be a convenient way for the developers to add a bit of fresh lore for dedicated fans to delve into.

Exclusive Event Rewards And Collectibles

Beyond the new characters, the collab will also bring themed content, including figurines, skins, and avatar frames. A card collection book will track progress, while marching vehicles and in-city decorations will complete the fusion between the immersive games.

The limited-time collaboration will likely task players with completing assassination-style objectives or unearthing secrets. Given Hitman’s emphasis on disguise and infiltration, the event may encourage creative problem-solving over sheer firepower.

Collaboration Edging Its Way Into Gaming

State of Survival is known for its many past collaborations, some more successful than others. As far as IPs go, the survival game has seen crossovers with TV via The Walking Dead, movies with Pacific Rim, comics with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and other video games like Tomb Raider.

The first collaboration between video games goes all the way back to the early 1980s when Tron: Deadly Discs featured a crossover with Mega Force. Both games were made by Mattel and available on the Intellivision console.

Collaboration that involved separate developers and publishers can be traced back to the year 2000 when Capcom and SNK teamed up to create Capcom vs SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 which pitted characters from Street Fighters and The King of Fighters against each other.

One of the first games to bring collabs into the mainstream as of 2017 is Fortnite. To date, the incredibly popular shooter has shared universe with more than 100 franchises ranging from games like Metal Gear and Halo, movies and TV series such as Stranger Things and John Wick, and even sports via the NFL, and even the Internet through the Extreme Survival Challenge in 2023 which featured a collaboration with popular YouTuber MrBeast.

Shooters and survival games aren’t the only ones open to working across the aisle with other IPs. For example, Diablo IV is currently collaborating with the popular manga/anime Berserk.