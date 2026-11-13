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Home » Learning » Best Python Courses in 2026: 6 Picks for Beginners

Best Python Courses in 2026: 6 Picks for Beginners

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Tringë Cakaj Elshani
Tringë Cakaj Elshani Tech Writer | Content, AI & Automation
Fact checked by: Isabel Martinez
Updated: November 13, 2026
Best Python Courses in 2026: 6 Picks for Beginners
Image credit: Python

CHOOSE YOUR GOAL

Explore The Complete Python Developer Certification Course on Udemy for exam-focused study.

The best Python courses pair a clear goal with the appropriate practice. It’s best to choose the course that matches your current level and goals, which means that your top choice will depend on whether you’re a student, a self-taught hobbyist, or someone who codes for a living. 

A Python online course can introduce the basics, while a Python certification course can organize preparation around an external exam. Our list covers six Python courses and their teaching focus, from free study materials, exam-based courses, to even subscription-based learning. 

We also distinguish the differences between a course certificate from certification for Python programming. 

START WITH EXAM PREPARATION

The Complete Python Developer Certification Course

A broad Python course organized around PCEP and PCAP exam preparation. Suits learners who want fundamentals connected to an exam goal.

Explore the Python Course

Best Python Courses at a Glance

These best Python courses cover different starting goals, from introductory coding to data science and exam preparation. Use the provider and best-for labels to narrow your choice, then compare the detailed facts below.

Course

Provider

Best for

The Complete Python Developer Certification Course

Udemy

Best overall

Python for the Absolute Beginner

Coursera

Best for beginners

Python Course for Beginners With Certification: Mastering the Essentials

Scaler

Best free certificate

Google’s Python Class

Google

Best free option

Learn Python for Total Beginners

Udemy

Best budget pick

Expressway to Data Science: Python Programming Specialization

Coursera

Best for data science

What Python Is Used for and Why Beginners Learn It

Python is a high-level programming language used for automation, web applications, data science, and games. Its readable syntax makes it a useful first coding language.

Python courses help beginners connect instructions to visible results. You could organize text files, summarize a game-session log, or build a text-based inventory system. These projects make an introduction to Python concrete without requiring a large application.

What an Introduction to Python Course Should Cover

An introduction to Python should cover setup, variables, data types, and control flow, which means the rules that decide which instructions run. Lists and dictionaries should lead into functions, file handling, and error handling.

Good Python courses connect these topics through exercises. A Python online course should give you chances to change inputs, predict outputs, and repair mistakes before moving ahead.

How These Python Courses Were Chosen

These Python courses are matched to goals, access, and practice, with separate labels for beginner study and certification for Python programming. The comparison uses these criteria:

  • Coverage: A coherent introduction to Python and a clear route into later topics.
  • Teaching: A stated audience and an understandable learning format.
  • Cost: Free access and paid billing presented separately.
  • Practice: Exercises beyond watching a Python for loop explanation.
  • Credentials: A clear distinction between a completion award and a Python certification course.
  • Updates: Documented additions to teaching material.

The 6 Best Python Courses, Reviewed

The strongest Python course for you depends on what you want to do after the lessons. Exam preparation, first-time coding, and data analysis need different paths.

A Python certification course can help organize exam study. Other Python courses focus on teaching skills or awarding a completion certificate, which should be considered separately from external certification for Python programming.

1. Udemy‘s Complete Python Developer [Best Overall]

Course page for The Complete Python Developer Certification Course on Udemy

This Python course wins our overall pick for its broad syllabus and explicit exam target. It makes the most sense for learners who want fundamentals connected to certification for Python programming.

Udemy prepares you for PCEP-30-01 and PCAP-31-02. You’ll study data types, collections, functions, modules, packages, and object-oriented programming. The Udemy page records 32 new coding exercises added in July 2025. 

Use this Python online course as a structured study route. After an introduction to Python, practice explaining a Python for loop and writing functions before treating exam preparation as revision.

ProsCons
Exam focus: names PCEP and PCAP preparation

Broad foundations: covers collections through object-oriented programming

Coding practice: includes added exercises

Reusable skills: teaches functions, modules, and packages		Budget uncertainty: no published price in the course details

Planning gap: no listed completion time

Choose it when an exam provides useful direction for your Python course. A first-time programmer who wants a gentler introduction to Python should consider the next pick.

BEST OVERALL

The Complete Python Developer Certification Course

Study Python fundamentals like collections, functions, modules, and object-oriented programming.

View the Exam-Prep Course

2. Coursera‘s Python for the Absolute Beginner [Best for Beginners]

Course page for Python for the Absolute Beginner on Coursera

Coursera‘s Python course is our choice for someone starting without programming experience. Its beginner focus and stated weekly workload make it easier to plan a study routine.

You’ll be introduced to Python through data types, operators, decisions, iteration, collections, functions, and exceptions. According to Coursera, the course takes 4 weeks at 10 hours a week. There’s also an annual subscription option for ˆCoursera Plus at $239 annually. 

Coursera‘s shareable certificate records completion of the beginner course covering decisions, iteration, functions, and exceptions. For external certification for Python programming, choose a course that names the exam it prepares you for.

ProsCons
Beginner audience: suitable for first-time programmers

Clear progression: develops fundamentals before later topics

Study schedule: states a weekly workload

Completion award: offers a shareable certificate		Subscription decision: the advertised offer covers annual platform access

Small review pool: limited feedback compared with longer-running listings
BEST FOR BEGINNERS

Python for the Absolute Beginner

A beginner Python course with a stated study schedule and a shareable completion certificate. The page advertises an annual Coursera Plus offer.

Explore the Beginner Course

3. Scaler [Best Free Certificate]

Course page for Python Course for Beginners With Certification: Mastering the Essentials on Scaler

This Python course combines free access with a named completion award, making it a useful starting point for learners who want a structured introduction to Python without a subscription.

Rahul Janghu teaches the Scaler course, which covers setup, control flow, collections, functions, object-oriented programming, as well as file and error handling. Scaler lists under 10 hours of content across 16 modules, 131 lessons, and 10 coding challenges.

The challenges give you places to apply a Python for loop instead of only watching an explanation. Although the title resembles a Python certification course, the stated award is Scaler‘s Certificate of Excellence. 

ProsCons
Free access: no-cost learning route

Named award: provides a Certificate of Excellence

Built-in practice: includes coding challenges

Broad introduction: covers fundamentals and later programming concepts		Rating scope: the displayed instructor score is separate from a course rating

Fast content span: broad coverage calls for extra practice

Choose this Python online course when cost and a completion record are your priorities. 

BEST FREE CERTIFICATE

Python Course for Beginners With Certification: Mastering the Essentials

A free beginner course with coding challenges and a Certificate of Excellence. Suits learners who want structured fundamentals without subscription billing.

Master Python Essentials

4. Google [Best Free Option]

Google&apos;s Python Class homepage with written lessons and exercises

Google‘s Python course is the strongest option for someone who already understands basic programming. Its combination of written material, videos, and exercises suits learners who like working through examples on their own.

The intended audience already has some programming experience, so complete beginners should start with a more gradual introduction to Python.

Lessons in this Python course cover strings, lists, files, processes, and HTTP connections, which are the system of requests and responses commonly used to communicate with websites.

ProsCons
Free study: no course purchase required

Official material: published by Google

Format choice: combines written lessons and videos

Practical scope: includes files and HTTP exercises		Prior knowledge: assumes some programming experience

Credential gap: no completion certificate listed

Choose this class once you can follow basic programming logic and want practice with files and HTTP connections.

BEST FREE OPTION

Google's Python Class

Free written lessons, videos, and exercises for learners with some programming experience. Covers practical Python work with strings, lists, and files.

Try Google's Free Class

5. Udemy‘s Python for Total Beginners [Best Budget Pick]

Learn Python for Total Beginners course page on Udemy

This free Python course is a practical budget pick for learners who prefer on-demand video. It offers an accessible way to try programming.Udemy‘s beginner course introduces Python through Anaconda and Jupyter Notebook, a tool that lets you run code in separate sections alongside notes. It covers variables, collections, control flow, loops, functions, and text files.

Udemy lists 5.5 hours of on-demand video and free access, making this Python online course suitable for trying the teaching format without a purchase. Readers pursuing certification for Python programming should choose a Python certification course with named exam coverage after learning the foundations.

ProsCons
Free enrollment: listed as a free course

Video format: offers on-demand lessons

Notebook workflow: introduces Jupyter Notebook

Core coverage: includes loops, functions, and text files		No listed award: no completion certificate

Exam scope: no named certification target

Among free Python courses, this is a sensible way to find out if video-led study works for you. 

BEST BUDGET PICK

Learn Python for Total Beginners

A free introduction with on-demand video and a notebook-based workflow. Covers programming fundamentals through functions and text files.

Try the Free Udemy Course

6. Coursera‘s Expressway to Data Science [Best for Data Science]

Expressway to Data Science Python Programming Specialization page on Coursera

This Python course sequence makes the most sense when your goal is working with data, because it connects programming foundations to packages used for analysis and visualization.

Coursera presents fundamentals, functions, and data science packages as a connected path. The tools include Pandas, NumPy, Matplotlib, and Seaborn, which help organize, calculate, and visualize data. Start with the introduction to Python material before focusing on specific packages. 

Choose this Python online course sequence to practice analysis and visualization with Pandas, NumPy, Matplotlib, and Seaborn

ProsCons
Clear direction: connects Python with data science

Useful packages: includes analysis and visualization tools

Foundation sequence: develops fundamentals and functions

Completion award: offers a shareable certificate		Subscription cost: requires Coursera Preimum at $239 annually

Specialized direction: less focused on general application building

Pick this path when working with datasets is the reason you want to learn.

BEST FOR DATA SCIENCE

Expressway to Data Science: Python Programming Specialization

A beginner path connecting Python fundamentals with data science packages. Suits learners interested in analysis and visualization.

Explore the Data Science Path

Free Python Courses and Resources

You can start with free lessons and practical exercises before paying for Python courses. Choose a resource that matches your experience, then complete its exercises before switching.

These free routes serve different needs:

Free Python courses are enough to begin writing code. Paid structure becomes useful when a specific Python certification course matches your exam goal.

How To Choose the Right Python Online Course or Python Certification Course

Choose according to what you need to do after studying. A first program, a course completion award, and certification for Python programming are different goals, and the best Python courses make their purpose clear.

Compare the Python courses on your shortlist using these factors:

  • Current experience: Choose an introduction to Python if variables and conditions are new. 
  • Budget and billing: Compare free access with subscription commitments. 
  • Study routine: Pick a Python online course whose format suits the time and attention you can give it.
  • Credential needs: Ask what your employer or intended exam actually requires. 
  • Practice quality: Look for exercises that ask you to change a Python for loop, write a function, and handle unexpected input.
  • Provider track record: Read course-specific feedback and keep instructor scores.
  • Content relevance: Compare a Python certification course with the exam version it names.

Choose the course with the clearest next action. A shorter shortlist followed by consistent practice is more useful than collecting overlapping Python courses.

Seven icons for choosing a Python course based on skill level, budget, study routine, credential needs, hands-on practice, provider reviews, and exam alignment

Are Python Courses Worth It?

Yes, Python courses are worth it when they provide a clear sequence and active practice. A suitable Python online course removes some of the planning work and gives you a sensible order for learning.

An introduction to Python becomes valuable when you can use the ideas away from the lesson. Write a small program, explain a Python for loop, and fix an error without immediately replaying the solution. Those tasks show what you have learned.

Judge the best Python courses by what you can build using your new knowledge. Finish a text-based game inventory, a file-organizing script, or a small data summary before deciding that another course is necessary.

Final Verdict

Choose exam-focused breadth if certification gives your study a clear purpose. The Complete Python Developer Certification Course is the strongest overall fit for that route, while Python for the Absolute Beginner is the better starting point when programming itself is new.

Google’s Python Class suits learners with some experience who want free official practice. Learn Python for Total Beginners is the budget Python course pick for video study. Choose the Coursera data science specialization instead if analysis and visualization are your goal.

The best Python courses match your starting point to useful practice. Begin with a Python course you can finish, then use a small project to decide what you need next.

BEST FOR BEGINNERS OVERALL

Python for the Absolute Beginner

Start with a beginner-focused path through Python fundamentals. A stated study schedule and shareable completion certificate help give the learning a clear shape.

Find Your Starting Point

FAQs

What is the best Python course for beginners?

Python for the Absolute Beginner is the best Python course for beginners.

Are Python courses worth it?

Yes, Python courses can add structure and practice to learning on your own.

Can you learn Python for free?

Yes, Google’s Python Class, Scaler‘s beginner course, and Learn Python for Total Beginners on Udemy offer free routes.

How long does it take to learn Python?

Scaler lists under 10 hours of learning content for its beginner Python course, while Coursera lists 4 weeks for its beginner paths. These are course schedules. Building confidence takes additional coding, revision, and debugging.

What is the difference between a Python certification course and a regular Python course?

A Python certification course targets an external exam, while a regular course teaches skills and may award a completion certificate. Compare the named exam and practical exercises when choosing the best Python courses.

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Tringë Cakaj Elshani

Tech Writer | Content, AI & Automation

Hi, I’m Tringë – a tech writer who enjoys making complicated things easier to understand.

My background spans technical writing, teaching, AI training, and content strategy. I’m always looking for ways to make complex topics feel approachable and practical, whether through writing, editing, or finding smarter ways to work.

At Eneba Hub, I work across content editing and auditing, AI-powered automations, agent development, and newsletter strategy. I enjoy finding ways to improve content quality, streamline workflows, and make information more useful for readers.

When I’m not writing, you’ll probably find me chasing down a puzzling coding tutorial I swore I’d finish, sketching out plans for my next travel adventure, or exploring languages and layered storytelling.

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