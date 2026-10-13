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Here’s how to get Nine Sols free legally: earn a gift card through rewards, then buy the game through its official storefront. Nine Sols is a hand-drawn action-platformer whose precise deflections and Taopunk world give it a distinctive appeal. Its $29.99 Steam price is the barrier. You can cover that cost with Snakzy rewards or choose a discounted Eneba key if you’d rather start playing now.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that trades time instead of money for a Steam gift card, with no credit card required. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper paid route. Both paths end with a permanent, legitimate license on Steam. This guide covers the game’s appeal, prices, platforms and requirements, followed by the reward steps and the checks to make before buying.

Game Info Details Game price $29.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 84 critic / 8.3 user Genre Hand-drawn action-platformer with deflection-focused combat Developers RedCandleGames Publishers RedCandleGames Game Length: Main story ~21.5 hours Game Length: Main + Extra content ~27.5 hours Game Length: 100% Completionist ~31.5 hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Nine Sols Free Get Nine Sols Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Nine Sols Free: Full Game Overview

Nine Sols pairs a Metacritic critic score of 84 with an 8.3 user score. On Steam, 94% of its 46,281 reviews are positive, earning a Very Positive label. Those ratings support its strong reception, while the supplied reviews praise its combat, art and unusually dense narrative. I find that combination more useful than any single score when deciding what deserves a place in a library.

You play as Yi, a long-forgotten hero awakened by a human child in New Kunlun. This sanctuary belongs to an ancient alien race, with sacred rituals hiding truths that most inhabitants don’t understand. Yi’s revenge takes him against the 9 Sols, the realm’s rulers. Exploring their histories gradually gives his mission more context than a simple sequence of boss fights.

Developer and publisher RedCandleGames released Nine Sols on May 28, 2024. The studio previously created Detention and Devotion, but this project puts action-platforming at the center. Its Taopunk setting combines cyberpunk technology with Taoism and eastern mythology. Hand-drawn landscapes, sprite animation and manga-inspired scenes help tie the setting to the story rather than leaving it as background decoration.

The adventure has room to breathe. HowLongToBeat lists 21.5 hours for the main story, 27.5 hours with extras and 31.5 hours for completionists. Interconnected regions, NPC conversations, secrets and upgrades fill that time. The Nintendo World Report review particularly highlights the world’s visual detail and character histories, making exploration part of the appeal rather than merely a route between fights.

How Much Does Nine Sols Cost?

The official Nine Sols price is $29.99 on Steam. That buys the full game. If you want a Nine Sols Steam key without waiting for rewards, Eneba lists one at $15.44, a 49% saving against the official price. That’s a paid alternative, so it belongs in a different category from earning the purchase funds through Snakzy.

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Seasonal storefront sales are sensible times to check for discounts, but don’t assume this particular game will participate or reach a specific price. Compare the actual checkout totals rather than planning around an unverified historical low. The Nine Sols price also matters when choosing a reward target: Snakzy requires a $35 balance before cash-out, even though the game costs less. Once you reach that threshold and redeem a suitable Steam card, the reward method sidesteps paying the game’s price out of pocket.

Nine Sols Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 84 PS5 86 PS4 Not rated Xbox Series X|S Not rated Xbox One Not rated Switch Not rated

Nine Sols is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Metacritic lists 84 for the PC version and 86 for PS5. The other listed versions have no supplied Metascore, so I wouldn’t treat those missing ratings as evidence of lower quality.

The gift-card route in this guide uses Steam as its purchase point. A Steam gift card adds funds to your Steam account and buys the PC version of Nine Sols. It does not buy a console copy or transfer the purchase to another platform. Choose this method only if you intend to play that version.

Console players should buy through their own console store instead. If you own several platforms, decide where you want the game before starting reward offers or buying a code. That keeps a useful discount from turning into funds you cannot spend on the version you actually wanted.

Nine Sols System Requirements

Nine Sols requires Windows 10 64-bit, 8 GB RAM and 15 GB of storage at both listed requirement tiers. Minimum graphics are an Nvidia GTX 950 or AMD R7 370, rising to a GTX 970 or RX 570 for the recommended tier.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64bit Windows 10 64bit CPU AMD Athlon X4 | Intel Core i5 4460 AMD Ryzen 3 | Intel i5 Skylake RAM 8 GB RAM 8 GB RAM GPU Nvidia GTX 950 | AMD R7 370 Nvidia GTX 970 | AMD RX 570 DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 15 GB available space 15 GB available space

Compare your processor and graphics card with the Steam requirements before committing to the PC version. The hand-drawn presentation doesn’t remove the need to check hardware, and the supplied specifications don’t promise a particular frame rate.

Nine Sols Mechanics

Combat in Nine Sols revolves around reading attacks and deflecting them with precise timing. Yi can slash, move into enemies and use a Taoist talisman to blow them up. His bow adds another tool for difficult encounters, while platforming remains part of moving through the world. The rhythm rewards learning an enemy’s pattern rather than treating every attack as a cue to retreat. I would approach each encounter as a timing problem before trying to rush through it.

Exploration takes you through the interconnected regions of New Kunlun. Secrets and conversations reveal the background to Yi’s revenge, while inhabitants provide upgrades, abilities and useful technology. A skill tree improves or extends abilities, and the jade system lets you equip parts that change aspects of combat. The Nintendo World Report review gives stunning enemies with charms as an example. These systems provide customization, but the central skill remains using Yi’s moves well. Revisiting the game can mean refining your timing and trying different jade choices rather than expecting a radically different combat style.

Bosses bring those tools together against ancient guardians and other creatures. Patience matters because you need to recognize openings and choose when to attack, deflect or use the bow. The supplied Indie Games Devel review flags demanding difficulty, rigidity and limited build variety as drawbacks. That is the caveat: Nine Sols asks you to learn its preferred fighting language. Players seeking flexible builds or a relaxed exploration-first adventure may find that commitment frustrating, even when the art and story appeal to them.

Nine Sols Top Features

Deflection-Focused Combat: Nine Sols draws on Sekiro-inspired timing, with slashes and deflections forming the center of each encounter. Learning enemy patterns is a core part of progress. Taoist Talisman and Bow: Yi can attach an explosive talisman and use his bow against challenging opponents. These tools add choices beyond basic sword attacks. Taopunk New Kunlun: Cyberpunk technology meets Taoism and eastern mythology in an alien sanctuary. Exploring its regions reveals the truth behind sacred rituals and Yi’s revenge. Jades and Skill Tree: NPC assistance, abilities and upgrades support progression. The jade system changes aspects of combat, giving you ways to customize Yi within the deflection-focused structure. Hand-Drawn Storytelling: Detailed landscapes, sprite-based animation and manga-inspired cutscenes carry the visual identity. Character conversations and histories give the world substance beyond its striking appearance.

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How To Get Nine Sols Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, apps, surveys and partner games earn coins that become store gift cards. No credit card is required. You invest time instead of purchase money, so this suits readers comfortable completing reward activities before playing. To get Nine Sols for free, the important target is the cash-out threshold, not merely the game’s lower price.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Open the app to see the offers available to your account before choosing activities. Browse available offers: pick tasks that fit your interests and schedule. Read the stated completion conditions so you understand what an offer asks before investing time. Complete offers to earn coins: follow the offer requirements and track your balance toward the $35 minimum cash-out. The $29.99 game price does not lower that threshold. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you reach the $35 minimum, choose an available Steam card that covers the $29.99 purchase. Check its region before redeeming. Buy Nine Sols on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. That is below this game’s price, and the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. One suitably valued redemption can cover Nine Sols, but the average doesn’t establish when you’ll reach it. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Nine Sols Cheaper With Eneba

A discounted key suits readers who want to start without building a reward balance first. The official Steam price is $29.99, while Eneba lists Nine Sols at $15.44, a saving of 49%. A Nine Sols Steam key activates as a permanent license on Steam. You’re paying less for access now, rather than earning the purchase funds through Snakzy.

Check the product’s activation region and platform before purchasing. The listing needs to match your account and the version you intend to play. I would make those checks before focusing on the saving, since a low price isn’t useful if the code doesn’t fit your account. This route is an alternative for a different schedule, not a replacement for earning the game free.

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Prices shift, so check the live listing before checkout. The buying flow is simple: select the compatible product, pay, then redeem the supplied code. Your routes are Snakzy for a reward-funded purchase, an Eneba key for a discounted purchase, or an Eneba gift card for wallet funds. Each ends with a legitimate copy when correctly redeemed.

Is It Legal To Get Nine Sols Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy this way is legal. Advertisers pay for completed reward activities, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then make an official purchase, which adds a permanent license to your account. The funding source changes, but the game still comes through the storefront. That’s how to get Nine Sols free without replacing the purchase with an unauthorized copy.

Piracy is illegal and carries risks including malware, account bans and no legitimate license. A Nine Sols free download advertised through a cracked-game site is not the reward method described here. It also hurts RedCandleGames, whose work is being distributed without permission or payment. Avoid those downloads rather than treating them as a shortcut around the reward threshold.

An official purchase keeps the transaction connected to RedCandleGames and gives you the licensed version. If you’re comparing other story-driven games before committing your time, this selection of engaging adventure games can help narrow the search. Choose the game first, then choose a legitimate way to fund it.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s Steam gift card hub also stocks cards: here is the closest one above Nine Sols‘ price.

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The $30 card covers the $29.99 purchase, leaving $0.01 in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Nine Sols Free

Nine Sols makes sense for players who enjoy precise combat and a substantial story-driven adventure. Its 84 Metacritic score, 94% positive Steam reviews and 21.5-hour main-story estimate support that recommendation. The caveat is demanding combat with limited build variety, so don’t choose it solely for the artwork. For another reward-funded option, this accessible guide to getting Shape of Dreams free follows a similar purchase approach.

Snakzy lets you get Nine Sols for free by investing time in offers, reaching the cash-out minimum and redeeming a suitable card for an official purchase.

Check your PC against the requirements, confirm the card’s region and select offers whose conditions you understand. A discounted key remains available if you prefer to pay and play sooner. For the reward route, that’s how to get Nine Sols free: earn the coins, redeem the card and check out on Steam.

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