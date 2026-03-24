11 Best Worms Games To Play In 2026: A Definitive Guide

Finding the best Worms games feels like choosing the standout track on a classic double album. You have the heavy hitters, the experimental B-sides, and the definitive modern remasters. Since 1995, Team17 has perfected a simple, brilliant loop: a squad of squeaky-voiced annelids, a fully destructible landscape, and the iconic Holy Hand Grenade.

We’ve cut through the dirt to find the entries that still dominate today. Are you hunting for pixel-perfect 2D nostalgia or the high-stakes verticality of 3D environments? This is about the feel of the wind, the lethal bounce of a cluster bomb, and the glorious tension when a Ninja Rope fails at the worst possible moment.

Ready to find your next Worms game and become a turn-based strategy legend? Keep scrolling!

Our Top Picks for the Best Worms Games

These three titles represent the high-water marks of the series. They cover the absolute classics, the modern standard, and the multiplayer peak.

Worms Armageddon – The undisputed GOAT of the franchise. It offers a level of balance and physics-based depth that remains the gold standard for the community. Worms W.M.D – A beautiful return to the 2D roots. It adds new ideas, like tanks and crafting, to the spirit of the game without breaking the flow. Worms World Party – The pinnacle of the early 2000s era. Team17 built this specifically to make playing with friends as smooth and customizable as possible.

The following selections represent a cross-section of decades of development. Each one offers a different tempo for your next best Worms game night. Do you want a technical challenge or one of the best sports video games spin-offs like Worms Crazy Golf? Keep scrolling to see the full list.

11 Best Worms Games For Every Type Of Player

“What’s the best Worms game?” is a tricky question to answer as there are so many to choose from. The history of the best Worms games is a long road of 2D sprites, 3D polygons, and even a few rounds of golf. It’s a legacy of turn-based strategy that’s outlasted many of its peers – how many of these have you played?

1. Worms Armageddon [Best Worms Game Overall]

Our score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Turn-Based Strategy / Artillery Platforms PC, PlayStation, Dreamcast, N64 Year of Release 1999 Creators Team17 Average Playtime 25+ Hours

I’ve always felt there is a specific chaos to Worms Armageddon that no other entry quite replicates. You lead a team of four worms through a 2D landscape where every single pixel can be erased by a well-placed rocket.

The core loop is a masterpiece of tension. You move, you aim against the wind, and you pray your grenade doesn’t bounce back into your own face. The turn-based structure creates a natural crescendo with every missed shot increasing the pressure for the next player.

Why we chose it It’s the definitive version of the 2D formula. It offers the most balanced competitive play and a legendary weapon list that has never been topped.

The systems here are deceptively deep. The physics of the Ninja Rope alone inspired a decades-long subculture of players who treat movement like a high-speed art form. The arsenal ranges from shotguns to the devastating Concrete Donkey.

Even today, Worms communities still work on patches for Worms Armageddon because the balance between comedy and tactical precision is essentially perfect here.

My Verdict: If you only ever play one game in this series, make it this one. It is the perfect intersection of slapstick comedy and genuine tactical depth.

★ Best Worms Game Overall Worms Armageddon Shop on Eneba

2. Worms W.M.D [Best Modern Worms Game]

Our score Enebameter 9.9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Turn-Based Strategy Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of Release 2016 Creators Team17 Best For Modern Hardware / 2D Purists Average Playtime 30+ Hours

Worms W.M.D feels like a band returning to analog gear after years of digital experimentation. It ditches chunky 3D models for a gorgeous, hand-drawn look where colors truly pop.

The classic turn-based loop stays intact: you move, aim, and fire. However, the environment feels more alive than ever before. One thing I noticed is you don’t just stand on top of the terrain; you interact with it in new ways.

Pro tip Use the crafting system to create the “Electric Sheep” during your opponent’s turn. It catches them off guard with a modified version of a classic tool.

This entry introduces vehicles like tanks and mechs, plus buildings you can enter to hide from airstrikes. I think the weapon crafting system is a brilliant addition to the tempo, letting you build upgrades during your opponent’s turn.

You stay engaged even when you aren’t in control of the crosshair. It’s a smart, energetic revival that Team17 polished for high-definition displays and modern matchmaking. Whether using helicopters or bunkers, the expanded tactical options never feel bloated in Worms W.M.D.

My Verdict: This is the best starting point for a newcomer. It has all the charm of the old games with none of the compatibility headaches of 90s software.

★ Best Modern Worms Game Worms W.M.D Shop on Eneba

3. Worms World Party [Best Worms Game for Online Multiplayer]

Our score Enebameter 9.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Turn-Based Strategy Platforms PC, PlayStation, Dreamcast, GBA Year of Release 2001 Creators Team17 Multiplayer 2–6 Players Online/Local Average Playtime 24.5 Hours



If Armageddon was the breakthrough album, Worms World Party was the refined world tour. It took the engine of its predecessor and added social features ahead of its time.

The premise remained the same: tactical worm warfare. But here, the focus shifts toward custom game modes and team identity making for one of the best multiplayer games out there.

The gameplay loop is a high-stakes dance. I love moving my worm into a flanking position, accounting for the wind, and dropping a cluster bomb with a three-second fuse.

Why we chose it The “Wormpot” modifiers and deep customization make this the best choice for long-term play with a dedicated group of friends who love house rules.

The “Wormpot” is the real star. This feature allows you to toggle over 1,000 different gameplay modifiers. You can change everything from gravity levels to the amount of damage the terrain takes from a shotgun blast.

These tweaks mean every local session feels unique. The meta never gets stagnant. You have nearly 60 tools of destruction at your disposal. Use a homing missile for enemies, or release a skunk to poison an entire ridge.

My Verdict: This is the ultimate “party” version of the classic engine. It is a fantastic pick for players who want the Armageddon feel with more built-in variety.

★ Best Worms Game for Online Multiplayer Worms World Party Shop on Eneba

4. Worms Clan Wars [Best Worms Game for Competitive Play]

Our score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Strategy / Social Platforms PC Year of Release 2013 Creators Team17 Best For Competitive PC Communities Average Playtime 18+ hours



In my experience, Worms Clan Wars was built with a specific social architecture that leans heavily into the PC ecosystem. It offers a “Clan” based system where you team up with friends to climb global leaderboards.

The gameplay loop adds classes like Heavies, Scouts, Scientists, and Soldiers. Each has different movement speeds and jump heights. A Scientist slowly heals your team every turn, while a Scout maneuvers through tight tunnels that other classes cannot fit into.

Pro tip Use the Scout class to place mines near enemy worms. Their high mobility lets them trigger a trap and escape before the fuse hits zero.

One thing I noticed is that terrain physics include “Dynamic Water,” which flows through the map like a liquid obstacle. You don’t just aim for a direct hit; instead, you try to breach a cavern so you can wash an enemy squad into the sea.

Steam Workshop integration gives you an endless supply of community-created landscapes. Whether fighting through the story mode or high-stakes leagues, the game truly feels like a professional platform for long-term commitment.

My Verdict: What’s the best Worms game for competitive gamers? This is the best Worms game for those who want a reason to keep coming back every night to help their team rise in the standings.

★ Best Worms Game for Competitive Play Worms Clan Wars Shop on Eneba

5. Worms Revolution [Best Worms Game for Physics-Based Gameplay]

Our score Enebameter 9.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Turn-Based Strategy Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of Release 2012 Creators Team17 Average Playtime 50+ Hours



This entry first introduced the class system and the fluid water mechanics later refined in Clan Wars. Worms Revolution moves away from flat 2D sprites, using 3D models on a 2D plane. It’s a game about objects.

Lighters, poison bottles, and water balloons sit in the environment. They react when hit. The core loop remains turn-based, but the variables are more unpredictable making it one of the more interesting strategy games you can play.

Strategy here is about more than just your arsenal, you have to consider your team formation. The Heavy worm deals more damage but moves like a tank and the Scientist provides a defensive buff to the rest of the squad.

Pro tip The introduction of physical objects and fluid water added a new layer of tactical depth. It made the environment feel like an active participant in the war.



Environmental interactions create surprising moments. A burst water pipe creates a waterfall, pushing your targets off the map and into the sea. It is a messy, creative evolution that rewards players who think about the physics of the entire screen.

My Verdict: A solid choice if you enjoy seeing “real-world” physics applied to the chaotic logic of a worm battle.

★ Best Worms Game for Physics-Based Gameplay Worms Revolution Shop on Eneba

6. Worms 4: Mayhem [Best 3D Worms Game]

Our score Enebameter 8.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre 3D Artillery / Strategy Platforms PC, PS2, Xbox Year of Release 2005 Creators Team17 Average Playtime 20+ Hours

The move into a fully 3D space was a massive shift in tempo, and Worms 4: Mayhem is where the developers finally found the right pocket for this style. Instead of a flat side-view, you explore actual landscapes from a third-person perspective. The core loop changes completely; you have to account for depth and verticality when aiming your Bazooka.

It’s no longer just about left and right, but about mastering the 360-degree space around your squad. The camera controls are a huge improvement over earlier 3D attempts, and the “Weapon Factory” allows you to build custom tools with specific properties.

Why we chose it It represents the most polished version of the 3D formula. It fixes the camera frustrations of previous titles while it keeps the humor intact.

The campaign missions are creative, and spread across themed zones like the Wild West and Camelot. These aren’t just deathmatches; they are small puzzles where you recover items.

What’s the best Worms game for outright comedy? Probably this one; while some purists miss 2D precision, the comedy of a worm’s reaction in 3D is hard to beat in Worms 4: Mayhem.

My Verdict: This is the best Worms game for players who want to break away from the two-dimensional plane and experience the series with cinematic flair.

★ Best 3D Worms Game Worms 4: Mayhem Shop on Eneba

7. Worms 2: Armageddon [Best Worms Console Revival]

Our score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Turn-Based Strategy Platforms Xbox 360, PS3, iOS, Android Year of Release 2009 Creators Team17 Best For Local Multiplayer / Console Play Average Playtime 23.8 Hours

In my experience, you shouldn’t confuse this with the 1999 PC masterpiece, as Worms 2: Armageddon was a ground-up reimagining for the high-definition console era. It brought a much-needed crispness to the visuals that’s really striking.

The streamlined UI makes your arsenal feel like second nature, and while it’s considered the best turn-based strategy for the same reliable loop, the pacing feels snappier. It’s designed perfectly for quick sessions on the couch with a controller in hand.

Pro tip In the “Retro Pack” missions, pay close attention to the terrain height. Use the Ninja Rope to reach the top of the map. It is often the only way to survive a Sudden Death flood.

This entry acts as a “greatest hits” collection for the 2D era, bringing back iconic weapons like the Super Sheep and the Concrete Donkey. I love that it also adds newer tools such as the Bunker Buster and Lightning Strike to the mix.

For a whole generation on Xbox Live and PSN, this was the definitive introduction to the hobby. It remains a top choice if you prefer the comfort of a console over a mouse and keyboard in Worms 2: Armageddon.

My Verdict: Perfect for those who want a classic 2D experience on a console. It provides modern comforts and a very clean presentation.

★ Xbox – top up Xbox Shop on Eneba

8. Worms Reloaded [Best PC Classic Gameplay Revival]

Our score Enebameter 8.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Turn-Based Strategy Platforms PC Year of Release 2010 Creators Team17 Average Playtime 52+ Hours

In my view, Worms Reloaded felt like a homecoming, as this was the game that brought the traditional 2D artillery formula back to its native PC soil. It acts as the PC counterpart to the console versions but adds the benefits of the Steam ecosystem.

The gameplay loop is exactly what you want: high-stakes, turn-based carnage. I love how a single miscalculated bounce can end your run, keeping the tension high during every match.

The game features an extensive weapon list including new tools that take advantage of the updated physics engine. It’s a complete package where you get a 35-mission campaign, a “Warzone” mode for veterans, and a “Bodycount” mode to test your survival skills.

Why we chose it It marked the return of 2D Worms to the PC with a level of content density that satisfied old-school fans and newcomers alike.

The high-definition sprites are sharp, keeping the signature Team17 humor front and center. It doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel but instead focuses on making the wheel look as polished as possible for a modern audience.

My Verdict: A strong, reliable entry for PC players who want a traditional experience that is easy to jump into.

★ Best PC Classic Gameplay Revival Worms Reloaded Shop on Eneba

9. Worms Rumble [Best Worms Game for Real-Time Multiplayer Combat]

Our score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Real-Time Action / Battle Royale Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2020 Creators Team17 Average Playtime 23+ Hours

Worms Rumble is the most radical change in tempo the series has ever seen. It removes the turn-based structure entirely, eliminating the wait for your opponent to calculate their trajectory.

If you want to know what’s the best Worms game for multiple players duking it out, this is a frantic, 32-player real-time brawl where you roll, jump, and wall-climb through massive, multi-layered arenas. The core gameplay loop is a high-speed shooter where the last worm standing in a shrinking arena wins the crown.

Pro tip In the real-time chaos, do not forget to roll. Rolling makes you a much harder target to hit and allows you to move through the environment faster than jumping.

The rhythm is faster, but the “sound” is still unmistakably Worms. You still use the Bazooka, the Banana Bomb, and the Holy Hand Grenade, but with the reflexes of an action gamer. The game features cross-platform play for quick matches.

With seasonal events and deep customization, it feels like a modern live-service title. It’s the best Worms game for those who find the traditional “wait your turn” style too slow.

My Verdict: A bold, high-energy departure. It’s perfect for players who want to test their reflexes rather than their patience.

★ Best Worms Game for Real-Time Multiplayer Combat Worms Rumble Shop on Eneba

10. Worms Crazy Golf [Best Worms Game Spin-Off]

Our score Enebameter 7.9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Puzzle / Sports Platforms PC, PS3, iOS, Mac Year of Release 2011 Creators Team17 Average Playtime 12 Hours

Sometimes I find the best way to enjoy this universe is to change genres, which is exactly what happens in Worms Crazy Golf. It takes those iconic destructible landscapes and aiming mechanics, applying them to bizarre miniature golf courses.

You aren’t just trying to sink a putt; you are navigating a minefield of explosive sheep, teleporters, and magnets. In my experience, the core loop involves carefully managing the power and spin of your shot to reach the hole under par.

Why we chose it It successfully applied the franchise’s signature physics and humor to an entirely different genre without losing its identity.

It is a physics-based puzzle game at heart where you use utilities like the Parachute or “Slow Time” to adjust your ball’s flight in mid-air. The humor remains as sharp as ever and you can play our tenth best Worms game in career mode or a four-player local match, it is a refreshing change of pace.

My Verdict: A delightful spin-off. It is a great pick for a relaxing, low-stakes afternoon of strategy.

★ Best Worms Game Spin-Off Worms Crazy Golf Shop on Eneba

11. Worms (1995) [Best Classic Worms Game]

Our score Enebameter 7.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Turn-Based Strategy / Artillery Platforms Amiga, PC, PlayStation, Saturn, SNES, Game Boy Year of Release 1995 Creators Team17 Average Playtime 12.5 Hours

This is where it all began. The original Worms established every rule we still follow today. The wind speed, the jump mechanics, and the joy of watching a landscape fall apart are all here.

The visuals are primitive compared to the hand-drawn beauty of W.M.D., but the core mechanical loop remains intact. You move, you aim, and you fire, hoping your projectile hits the mark before the turn timer hits zero.

The strategy here is raw, as you don’t have the classes or vehicles of later entries. You have the pure tension of an artillery duel.

Why we chose it It successfully applied the franchise’s signature physics and humor to an entirely different genre without losing its identity.

It was one of the few games of its era that truly understood the “couch co-op” experience. Friends huddled around a single keyboard or controller to settle scores. It is a piece of history that remains playable and serves as a reminder that a great idea doesn’t need high-end graphics.

This is the best Worms game for anyone who wants to see where the DNA of the genre was first mapped out in Worms.

My Verdict: A must-play for historians. It is the “acoustic” version of the series before it got amplified by decades of features.

★ Best Classic Worms Game Worms (1995) Shop on Eneba

My Overall Verdict

Choosing the best Worms game usually comes down to what kind of “vibe” you want for your Friday night. The series has branched out enough that there is a specific entry for every kind of strategy fan.

For the competitive purist: Worms Armageddon – You cannot go wrong here. The community support and balanced physics make it the gold standard, offering a technical depth that feels like mastering a musical instrument.

For the modern gamer: Worms W.M.D – This title offers the best visuals and the most refined 2D mechanics available on current consoles. It effectively polishes the classic rhythm for a high-definition era.

For the action fan: Worms Rumble – This entry provides a high-energy, real-time alternative that breaks the traditional mold. It’s a bold shift in tempo for those who prefer reflex over calculation.

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