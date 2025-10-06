20 Best PS5 Games for Kids in 2025 – Creative, Fun, Safe Picks

Choosing the best PS5 games for kids isn’t always easy, especially if you’re not a gamer yourself. With so many titles out there, how do you know what’s actually fun, safe, and age-appropriate? Whether you’re a parent hunting for something fun and safe, a relative shopping for the perfect gift, or just someone planning a family co-op night, there’s plenty here to make everyone happy.

In this list, you’ll find 20 games with funny characters, local multiplayer, and awesome gameplay. These picks offer something for every kind of kid, and let’s be honest, some of these games are so good, adults will want them too.

Our Picks for PS5 Games for Kids

Some games instantly feel like the right pick when you’re buying for younger players. They’re polished, creative, packed with color, and just fun to play (solo or with others). These three stand out not just because they’re great games, but because they get what makes playing as a kid (or with one) so entertaining. Here are our top choices to kick things off:

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (2020) – A bright co-op platformer full of charm. It’s smooth, silly, and made for younger players who love to explore together.

Astro Bot (2024) – The most playful tribute to PlayStation’s history yet. Astro Bot feels like a toy box that came to life, and the gameplay is as fun as it is polished.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (2021) – An action-packed interdimensional adventure with stunning visuals and lovable characters.

Strong lineup so far, right? These are just the warm-up. Scroll down for the full list of the best PS5 games for kids, packed with more co-op chaos, creative universes, and family-friendly hits.

Best PS5 Games for Kids 2025 – 20 Family-Friendly Hits

Finding the right game for kids of different ages can be tricky. What really matters is giving them gameplay that feels exciting, encourages creativity, and keeps them wanting to jump back in.

This list includes all kinds of experiences: relaxed platformers, fast-paced racers, smart puzzle games, and titles with quirky characters in bright, immersive universes.

1. Sackboy: A Big Adventure [Best for Couch Co-Op Fun]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 3D platformer, co-op adventure Platforms PS5, PS4 Year of release 2020 Creator/s Sumo Digital (developer), Sony Interactive Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 10–12h Best for 6+ What I liked The mix of precision jumps, creative costumes, and laugh-out-loud multiplayer moments.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a joyful platformer that brings back the playful spirit of the LittleBigPlanet universe, but in fully 3D form. You explore beautifully crafted levels solo or with friends in local and online multiplayer, collecting bubbles, slapping teammates, and pulling off wild stunts together. Each level feels like a little puppet show built to spark imagination.

Why we chose it It’s definitely a great PS5 game for kids and families. Sackboy makes co-op gameplay genuinely fun, not frustrating, and its visual style is packed with charm.



This isn’t just a spin-off, it’s one of the PS5’s most kid-friendly titles. The controls are smooth, the difficulty scales gently, and the focus on teamwork makes it a hit at any age.

My Verdict: If you’ve got kids at home and want something you can all jump into together, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a no-brainer. It’s silly, smart, and one of the best PS5 co-op games for families who want teamwork without frustration.

What do players say?

HexterW ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The Knitted Knight Trials are my favorite and always a good challenge. The gameplay feels really polished, and it’s just fun to string combos and keep moving.

Chill_Gamer527 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Sackboy was really enjoyable and you can see the devs had put all their effort into this game.

2. Astro Bot [Best for DualSense Magic]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 3D platformer, single-player Platforms PS5 Year of release 2024 Creator/s Team Asobi (developer), Sony Interactive Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 12–15h Best for 7+ What I liked Clever use of game modes, strong visual callbacks, and joyful pacing

Astro Bot feels like a love letter to PlayStation fans. You guide Astro through handcrafted levels where every jump, ripple, and vibration on the DualSense feels intentional.

The game blends precision platforming, light puzzle challenges, and nods to PlayStation’s 30-year history to create an experience that’s both fresh and familiar. It’s an inventive, joyful platforming adventure that shows off what the PS5 controller can do. Astro Bot shines in every level and it easily stands among the best platformer games available today.

Why we chose it Astro Bot isn’t just another 3D platformer, it’s a tribute game built around the DualSense’s tactile feedback. The connection between controller and world is a rare treat.



The pacing is spot-on: it never overwhelms younger players, while still offering depth for more experienced gamers.

My Verdict: For those wanting to see what modern platformers can feel like, Astro Bot is a top pick. It turns simple platforming into a sensory playground. It’s not just about playing a game, it’s about feeling every moment, and that’s what makes it unforgettable.

What do players say?

AstroFan99 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Astro Bot not only drives you down memory lane but captures your heart with its charming levels and clever PlayStation tributes.

GamerReply001 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Its frame‑rate, responsiveness, and clever use of DualSense make it one of the most satisfying platformers on PS5.

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-platformer, single-player Platforms PS5 Year of release 2021 Creator/s Insomniac Games (developer), Sony Interactive Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 10–12h Best for 8+ What I liked Instant rift transitions, inventive weapons, and smooth traversal mechanics

Caught in a dimensional rift mid-mission, heroes Ratchet and Rivet must navigate through dazzling worlds split by time and space. You’ll leap between breathtaking cities, lush jungles, and the occasional alien planet with stunning views.

Rather than slow load times, the PS5’s SSD powers near-instant travel between levels (or even across dimensions mid-scene), keeping the pace fierce and unpredictable. Combat is fast, gunplay feels tight, and switching between Lombaxes adds narrative and mechanical variety.

Why we chose it This game pushes next-generation hardware in service of pure spectacle. The seamless dimension hopping sets a new bar for what platformers can look and feel like on PS5, especially for younger audiences who crave visual wow.

The weapons feel powerful, traversal is fun, and the narrative, while classic, gives room for surprises.

My Verdict: Rift Apart delivers thrilling, high-speed platforming wrapped in a family-friendly narrative. It’s perfect when you want action, exploration, and those jaw-dropping gameplay moments that make you pause for a second in disbelief. Many fans even call it the best Ratchet and Clank game on PS5.

What do players say?

ObaniMoon ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Graphics and gameplay wise it’s an absolute blast. The game has fun fanservice and feels fresh.

Barackobrock ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Visually stunning and the best gameplay we’ve ever had in the series.

4. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time [Best for Nostalgic Challenge]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 3D platformer, single-player Platforms PS5, PS4 Year of release 2020 Creator/s Toys for Bob (developer), Activision (publisher) Average playtime 10–11h Best for 8+ What I liked The throwback feel, mask mechanics, and level variety that balances nostalgia with fresh moves

Crash Bandicoot 4 picks up the classic platforming pace but gives it new life with Quantum Masks that twist time, gravity, and matter mid-level. You’ll run, jump, spin, and bounce through wildly inventive stages full of hidden paths and layered challenges.

The difficulty can be brutal (some stages made me lose count of retries), but when you finally beat them, it feels earned, not just frustrating.

Why we chose it It nails the balance between old and new. Crash 4 modernizes the formula without losing that bite-sized platforming feel. The mask mechanics add surprising depth.

The visuals retain Crash’s vibrant, cartoonish style, but every mask power makes environments shift dramatically.

My Verdict: Crash 4 challenges you in all the right ways. It’s for those who want a platformer that pays homage to the classics while delivering fresh mechanics that make each leap feel meaningful.

What do players say?

MetroidVaniaFan ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Creative level design and the mask powers breathe new life into Crash’s world. Definitely one of the best in the series.

PlatformerAddict ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Some levels are unfairly tough, but beating them gives real satisfaction. The visuals and flow are slick.

5. Spyro Reignited Trilogy [Best for Classic Platforming Revival]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 3D platformer, single-player Platforms PS5 (via backward compatibility), PS4 Year of release 2018 Creator/s Toys for Bob (developer), Activision (publisher) Average playtime 8–10h Best for 6+ What I liked The vibrant visual polish, faithful remastering, and smooth exploration across three full titles

This remastered collection brings back the three original Spyro adventures with updated textures, lighting, and audio.

You’ll fly, glide, stomp, and collect gems across dozens of colorful realms. The charm lies in simplicity: explore, rescue dragons, and unlock hidden areas in each level. The pacing rarely overwhelms, and each world feels like a mini vacation you can return to whenever you want.

Why we chose it It’s one of the few remasters that respects the past while polishing the present. It may not reach RPG depth, but its mix of exploration and simple mechanics makes it a standout for families on PlayStation.

It’s a relaxed, nostalgic trip that feels fresh for newcomers who might normally be drawn to games like Cat Quest or Sonic Frontiers, but want something lighter.

My Verdict: Spyro Reignited Trilogy is pure comfort gaming. It’s charming, polished, and the perfect pick when you just want simple, fun platforming.

What do players say?

PatientGamer99 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Spyro Reignited Trilogy is definitely fun…I completed it with a big smile on my face.

PossibilityDeepest ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I enjoy Reignited’s Spyro 1, but some parts feel rushed and less polished — the hatching animations stood out to me.

6. Overcooked! All You Can Eat [Best for Kitchen Chaos]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Co-op cooking / party Platforms PS5, PS4 Year of release 2020 Creator/s Ghost Town Games (developer), Team17 (publisher) Average playtime 15–20h Best for 6+ What I liked Insane teamwork moments, intuitive controls, and kitchen layouts that force creativity

Get ready to sweat in the kitchen. In Overcooked! All You Can Eat, you and others (local or remote) coordinate under pressure: chop, cook, plate, and serve before the timer runs out.

Levels twist and shift, obstacles appear, and you’ll constantly be adapting. It’s a recipe for laugh-out-loud failures and thrilling saves, designed to be approachable but chaotic.

Why we chose it It’s hard to find a game that blends simplicity and madness so well. This version bundles two full games plus DLC, adds assist mode for easier sessions, and supports multiplayer so the family can play across consoles.

Even with occasional performance hiccups, it’s a perfect pick for groups that enjoy controlled chaos.

My Verdict: The adrenaline rush when a kitchen finally hums is unbeatable. It’s rewarding, accessible, and one of the best party games when you crave something energetic and shared. And if you already love its frantic teamwork, you might want to check out other games like Overcooked to keep the co-op chaos going.

What do players say?

Genius-Gaming ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I love the game … negative reviews are mostly about unstable online multiplayer.

ExcessusMentis ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s the most chaotic co-op game I’ve played in years. Everything from switching stations to timing is fun.

7. Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged [Best for Mini-Track Mayhem]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Arcade racing Platforms PS5, PS4 Year of release 2023 Creator/s Milestone (developer & publisher) Average playtime 8–10h (main modes) Best for 7+ What I liked The tight arcade control, track design that defies gravity, and jump/dash mechanics

Tiny toy tracks, huge thrills. Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged might be the most imaginative PS5 racing game yet, launching you through mini courses that twist across household spaces – from kitchen tables to living room floors and even ceilings. Thanks to track modules, you’ll solve puzzles on the fly by switching gravity or jumping to hidden paths.

The game also revs things up with fresh game modes, new vehicles, and customization combos that let the Hot Wheels spirit shine.

Why we chose it This game isn’t just more of the same, it pushes its own envelope. The ability to drift, double jump, and race on walls transforms what a toy-racer can be. It’s the kind of title that blends creativity with arcade thrills, and that combo fits perfectly into a kid’s gaming rotation.

My Verdict: Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged is perfect when you want fast, imaginative racing that doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s fun to pick up, satisfying to master, and full of surprises.

What do players say?

coldfries_69 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The online part is the only bad thing about this game… the online co-op lobbies are usually empty, otherwise it’s satisfying.

IkaroKiko ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s wilder. Feels more like F-Zero with pushing, I love it.

8. Dreams [Best for Creative Playground]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Game creation system / sandbox Platforms PS5, PS4 Year of release 2020 Creator/s Media Molecule (developer), Sony Interactive Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime Highly variable (depends on how much you build) Best for 8+ What I liked The open canvas to create, community content, and intuitive tools

Dreams isn’t your average game: you’re handed tools to build, remix, and share entire worlds, music, animations, or games. Consider it a truly bold PS5 sandbox where every idea – no matter how odd – gets its moment to shine.

Some levels feel like polished mini titles, others like experimental art pieces. The “Dreamiverse” gives you access to thousands of community creations that range from relaxing strolls to elaborate puzzles or platformers, letting every player unleash creativity, whether through design or exploration.

Why we chose it Few titles let you be both player and creator. Dreams mixes imagination with accessibility, making it appealing for families wanting a sandbox to explore, tinker, or simply jump into community-made expeditions. It’s more of a tool than a game, and that’s its strength.

The learning curve can be steep, but once you grasp the basics, the possibilities feel endless.

My Verdict: Dreams is magical when you want to switch between playing and building without ever leaving one app. It’s a sandbox of invention that gives you endless room to create and explore community brilliance.

What do players say?

Clvrkz ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Dreams is one of the greatest things to happen to PlayStation… the creation tools are revolutionary and the community keeps pushing boundaries.

AnonymousCreator ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Some of the best user-made levels I’ve seen, though it can be overwhelming at first if you just want to play.

9. Minecraft Legends [Best for Strategic Minecraft Twist]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action + real-time strategy Platforms PS5, PS4 Year of release 2023 Creator/s Mojang Studios & Blackbird Interactive (developers), Xbox Game Studios (publisher) Average playtime 15–20h Best for 8+ What I liked The fusion of building and strategy, cross-platform play, and clever PvP features

When you dive into Minecraft Legends, you’re commanding armies, fortifying villages, and defending against piglin invasions.

The game blends classic Minecraft block visuals with real-time strategy mechanics, letting you switch between direct combat, resource gathering, and tactical placement. The cooperative campaign lets families team up, while competitive multiplayer offers up to 4v4 matches where strategy matters.

Why we chose it It turns Minecraft’s sandbox core into something bold and new. Minecraft Legends bridges action and strategy with familiar aesthetics and accessible controls, making it a solid entry point for kids curious about RTS mechanics. The campaign and multiplayer balance makes it versatile enough for solo or team play.

The AI and pathfinding sometimes trip you up, but when things click, it’s deeply satisfying.

My Verdict: Minecraft Legends is best when you want a strategy spin without losing the Minecraft feel. Its mix of action, base defense, and PvP gives you something fresh to strategize and play.

What do players say?

SwampArchitect ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The multiplayer is super fun, but the campaign gets repetitive after a while.

VoxelStrategist ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I love the concept—the mix of Minecraft and RTS is clever. Just wish the AI wasn’t so wonky around bridges.

10. Paw Patrol: Grand Prix [Best for First-Time Racers]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Kart racer, family adventure Platforms PS5, PS4 Year of release 2022 Creator/s 3DClouds (developer), Outright Games (publisher) Average playtime 6–8h Best for 3+ What I liked Simple race design, easy-to-learn controls, and a great option for very young kids

This game takes the Paw Patrol pups off their rescue missions and throws them onto colorful racing tracks. Races are short, cheerful, and designed to keep even the youngest players engaged. You can play solo or with friends in local multiplayer, drifting around corners, picking up pup-themed power-ups, and unlocking little boosts that keep each track interesting.

Why we chose it It’s rare to get a kart racer tailored to preschool ages. Paw Patrol: Grand Prix nails accessibility with auto-drive options, assist features, and cheerful tracks that remove the frustration of tougher racers. It’s a great first racing game for families introducing their kids to gaming.

The bright visuals and friendly voices make it feel like a natural extension of the TV show.

My Verdict: Paw Patrol: Grand Prix is perfect for families who want something light and safe. The easy controls, charming tracks, and recognizable pups make it a great option for kids’ first PlayStation racer.

What do players say?

RacingDad84 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Picked it up for my daughter’s first kart game. She loves it—assist mode helps a lot and the tracks are bright and cheerful.

MumWithController ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s very simple, but that’s the point. My 4-year-old can race without getting stuck, and seeing her compete with us is priceless.

11. Knack 2 [Best for Co-Op Size Swap Action]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-platformer, co-op Platforms PS4 (playable on PS5 via backward compatibility) Year of release 2017 Creator/s Japan Studio (developer), Sony Interactive Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime 10–12h Best for 7+ What I liked The size-changing mechanic, simple beat-em combat, and smooth co-op sync

Knack 2 picks up where the first one left off but doubles down on fun through scale-shifting action. You play through levels where Knack grows, shrinks, fights, and solves environmental puzzles.

The art style is bright and bold, leaning into quirky designs and whimsical level visuals. And co-op mode lets a second player jump in and out, adding flexibility and casual play appeal.

Why we chose it Not many co-op titles let you change size mid-battle and actually make it matter. Knack 2 gives you that in a family-friendly action setting, with intuitive controls and satisfying combat that doesn’t overwhelm.

The mixing of platforming, simple combat, and cooperative moments gives it a charm many hardcore titles lack.

My Verdict: Knack 2 is great when you want an action-platformer that feels light and engaging. Its core mechanic of shifting sizes adds a fun twist that keeps it fresh.

What do players say?

srbman ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Definitely an improvement. Larger variety of moves, less punishing if you fail… we co-op’d it with my 4-year old and had a blast.

Potential-Solid-8106 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Played through the game co-op with my son. Combat and puzzles gave him just enough challenge and a real sense of achievement.

12. Chicory: A Colorful Tale [Best for Artful Exploration]

Our score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Adventure / creative sandbox Platforms PS5, PS4 Year of release 2021 Creator/s Wishes Unlimited (developer), Finji (publisher) Average playtime 12–15h Best for 8+ What I liked The brush mechanics, heartfelt story, and ability to create visually rich zones

You take on the role of a Painter, wielding a magical Brush to bring color back into a monochrome land. You’ll roam forests, swamps, and towns, painting paths, solving environmental puzzles, and uncovering secrets hidden in the black-and-white world.

Why we chose it Few games let you draw your way through the narrative. Chicory empowers players to explore and shape the world, blurring the lines between video games and art. It’s a heartfelt balance of creativity and gentle puzzles that works beautifully for families and solo players alike.

The atmosphere is gentle but meaningful, and though combat is minimal, a few light boss fights add spice without pressure. The emotional beats and subtle character development make the experience resonate throughout the whole journey.

My Verdict: Chicory: A Colorful Tale is ideal when you want an experience that’s calming, expressive, and deeply personal. It’s a game you return to when the world needs a little color, a unique gem among the best adventure games for PS5.

What do players say?

PixelBrushKid ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s cute, charming, with a story that cuts deep and a banging soundtrack to go with it.

CozyFan ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s not just a coloring game with an upbeat storyline as it appears — there’s real emotional weight.

13. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout [Best Party Battle Royale]

Our score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Party game, physics-based battle royale Platforms PS5, PS4 Year of release 2020 Creator/s Mediatonic (developer), Devolver Digital / Epic Games (publisher) Average playtime Short sessions, endlessly replayable Best for 6+ What I liked The hilarious wipeouts, constant variety in modes, and the joy of competing with friends

You drop into a colorful obstacle course alongside 59 other jellybean-like characters, racing, dodging, and bouncing toward the crown. Matches are short, chaotic, and always unpredictable, making it a perfect pick-up-and-play title for all ages.

Why we chose it It redefined what a non-violent battle royale could be. Instead of guns or survival tension, Fall Guys thrives on silly physics, slapstick comedy, and mini-games that anyone can understand within seconds. It’s an instant hit for families or newcomers.

Each round throws you into a different challenge (races, team competitions, or last-man-standing survival modes) so no two sessions ever feel the same.

My Verdict: Fall Guys is the game you fire up when you want laughs, quick matches, and a bit of chaos with your crew. It’s lighthearted, replayable, and still one of the best ways to spend time with friends.

What do players say?

penguin_slap ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Easily my go-to game when friends come over. Even if you lose, the chaos keeps you laughing.

SkywardSmile ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s simple but addictive. Great for all ages and the seasonal updates keep things fresh.

14. Peppa Pig: World Adventures [Best for Toddler Exploration]

Our score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Interactive adventure / exploration Platforms PS5, PS4 Year of release 2023 Creator/s Petoons Studios (developer), Outright Games (publisher) Average playtime 3–5h (main traversal and mini activities) Best for 3+ What I liked The authentic cartoon look, simple controls, and global locations to play through

You step into Peppa’s world and explore locations like London, Paris, Australia, and more, doing small tasks: ride a bus, help in the kitchen, fly a kite, collect souvenirs.

Everything feels safe, gentle, and approachable for little hands. The visual style mirrors the TV show closely, so kids of all ages will instantly recognize the aesthetic and feel comfortable.

Why we chose it This game nails what a toddler-friendly quest should be: low pressure, familiar faces, and easy navigation. It’s a bridge between passive watching and light interactive play, perfect for very young gamers exploring digital worlds.

Older kids might find it too easy, but for the intended ages, it delivers just the right balance of guidance and freedom.

My Verdict: Peppa Pig: World Adventures is exactly what it claims to be, an easygoing, safe way for kids to roam and engage with Peppa’s universe.

What do players say?

GamePittReviewer ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Peppa Pig: World Adventures absolutely nails the look, feel and sound of the cartoon show, though gameplay is very simple.

RedditTrophyPost ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game has 13 trophies… very easy, about 2–3 hours to finish.

15. Bluey: The Video Game [Best for Storytime Play]

Our score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Adventure / interactive mini-games Platforms PS5, PS4 Year of release 2023 Creator/s Artax Games (developer), Outright Games (publisher) Average playtime 2–3h (story + free play) Best for 3+ What I liked The faithful replication of show locations, simple controls, and ability to play in local co-op

You follow the Heeler family as they discover pieces of Bandit’s childhood map and embark on mini-adventures around the house, creek, park, and beach.

Inside these episodes, you’ll play familiar games like Keepy Uppy, Floor is Lava, and Chattermax Chase, and unlock collectibles hidden around each area.

Why we chose it Not many games let you live a cartoon episode. Bluey: The Video Game gives fans a chance to step into the world they love, with recognizable settings, the original voice cast, and safe, child-friendly design. It’s built for small hands and gentle play.

The overall experience leans toward relaxed; there’s not much challenge, but that’s intentional. Also, the visuals lean into the show’s bright palette, and movement feels gentle for kids of all ages.

My Verdict: Bluey: The Video Game is perfect when you want an interactive story session with little ones. It’s sweet, easy to jump into, and great for families looking to explore Bluey’s universe together.

What do players say?

jukeboxjulia ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Played it with my sister … as kids we would have been crazy about wandering around and acting out little stories.

anon_parent ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ My kids love it, we play it as a family. It’s very simple, and very short. It’s not designed for adults, it’s designed for kids playing with an adult.

16. Tetris Effect: Connected [Best for Hypnotic Puzzle Rhythm]

Our score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle / rhythm-enhanced Platforms PS5, PS4 Year of release 2018 (Connected update adds multiplayer) Creator/s Monstars & Resonair (developers), Enhance Games (publisher) Average playtime Variable – you can easily drop in for short sessions Best for 6+ What I liked The musical integration, visual effects tied to gameplay, and the calm-yet-engaging pace

You drop blocks to clear lines as usual, but Connected layers on immersive visuals, dynamic lighting, and music cues that feel alive.

There’s a meditation to each move, a sync between your input and what you see/hear. It turns the Tetris you know into something mesmerizing, a puzzle that’s also an audio-visual experience. And multiplayer and cooperative “Connected” modes let you link up with others for shared sessions that deepen the impact.

Why we chose it This isn’t your everyday Tetris. Connected bridges puzzle rigor with sensory resonance. It draws in both new players and veterans by letting you play casually or chase mastery. The mood shift it delivers is rare in puzzle games.

The zones, the soundtrack, the visuals, they all sync so that every match can feel different and emotionally charged.

My Verdict: Tetris Effect: Connected is perfect when you want a puzzle session that pulls you in. It’s meditative, gorgeous, and endlessly replayable.

What do players say?

PixelFlow ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Yes, it’s easily the best Tetris game I’ve ever played. The soundtrack and visuals push every session over the edge.

RetroGamerY ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It may not have been my absolute best gaming experience so far this year, but it’s up there close to the best for sure.

17. Super Mega Baseball 4 [Best for Arcade Baseball Simplicity]

Our score 6.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Arcade-style sports / simulation mashup Platforms PS5, PS4 Year of release 2023 Creator/s Metalhead Software (developer), EA Sports (publisher) Average playtime 10–15h Best for 7+ What I liked Polished systems, cartoonish presentation, and pick-up-and-play feel

You step up to the plate with simplified controls and a bright, stylized aesthetic. The game strips away the complexity of hardcore sims and focuses on satisfying swings, solid fielding, and roster customization.

Manage teams, draft players, and enjoy solo or local matches that lean into play over realism.

Why we chose it It’s rare to find a baseball experience that’s accessible and deep enough to keep you engaged. Super Mega Baseball 4 nails that balance by offering lighthearted simulation without overwhelming menus. It’s ideal for players who want casual competition without the steep learning curve.

It also leans into humor and charm while maintaining enough depth for draft fans and score chasers.

My Verdict: Super Mega Baseball 4 is a joy to pick up and play on a lazy evening. With the right mix of depth and approachability, it’s likely to be a favorite whenever you’re in the mood for sporty action.

What do players say?

VegetableShark ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ 6.5/10 is my personal rating. It’s pretty good as a short, casual game with adjustable difficulty sliders.

ShuffleFan ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Shuffle draft glitches are weird but overall gameplay feels improved over SMB3.

18. Sonic X Shadow Generations [Best for Dual Sonic/Shadow Runs]

Our score 6.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Platformer / remaster + new campaign Platforms PS5, PS4 Year of release 2024 Creator/s Sonic Team (developer), Sega (publisher) Average playtime 8–12h Best for 10+ What I liked Seamless switches between 2D/3D style, robust level design, and the addition of Shadow’s campaign

You get two experiences in one: a fully remastered Sonic Generations plus a brand-new Shadow Generations campaign where Shadow travels through time, wielding unique abilities and facing nostalgic and new challenges.

The package lets fans run as classic or modern Sonic in 2D/3D levels while also diving into Shadow’s story.

Why we chose it Few games pack this much into one release. Sonic X Shadow Generations balances nostalgia and fresh content by giving fans a polished version of classic levels and offering a new narrative centered on Shadow. It’s a rare blend of legacy and reinvention that works for longtime fans and newer players alike.

Boss fights, hidden paths, and transformation moments keep things dynamic. And the campaign pacing is solid, and the transitions between styles never feel jarring.

My Verdict: Sonic X Shadow Generations is a smart remix of Sonic’s legacy. Constant thrills across eras with a fresh twist from Shadow’s campaign make it one of the best Sonic games for kids and longtime fans alike.

What do players say?

RedditUser1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s something that’s being widely considered by even non-Sonic fans to be at least above average, which is a big step up for Sonic nowadays.

RambunctiousRunner ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Level design is excellent, new Shadow content adds depth, and the visuals get better with each stage.

19. Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom [Best for Cozy Farming Crossover]

Our score 6.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Farming / life simulation Platforms PS5, PS4 (via backwards compatibility) Year of release 2022 Creator/s Brownies (developer), Marvelous / Bandai Namco (publisher) Average playtime 20–25h (with side activities) Best for 8+ What I liked The blend of farming, invention gadgets, friendly characters, and a relaxing pace

You manage fields, raise animals, mine, fish, and customize your farm, all while interacting with Doraemon’s gadgets and familiar faces.

The game leans into pastoral visuals, cozy settings, and gentle progression. You’ll meet friendly townsfolk and sometimes stumble upon mysterious creatures that make the universe feel a bit more magical.

Why we chose it This is one of the few crossovers where the farming sim roots and the beloved Doraemon characters mesh naturally. Friends of the Great Kingdom builds on the familiar systems from Story of Seasons with a twist of gadget-based convenience and lighthearted narrative elements. It gives players room to grow their farm at their own pace.

The art style is watercolor-soft, and many players praise the reduced grind compared to other farming sims.

My Verdict: Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom is ideal when you want a calm, satisfying farming experience with a touch of gadget-assisted flair. It’s cozy, inviting, and something you’ll return to when you want to unwind.

What do players say?

ImReallyEnjoyingSOS ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The SoS Doraemon art style is really pretty and I like that there’s no combat, the narrative is simple, just a cozy slice of vacation.

ArtisticFan ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s very easy going, holds your hand a little, and has so much life to it.

20. A Monster’s Expedition [Best for Quiet Puzzle Wandering]

Our score 6.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle / exploration Platforms PS5, PS4 Year of release 2020 (port to PlayStation later) Creator/s Draknek & Friends (developer & publisher) Average playtime 10–20h, depending on how many optional puzzles you attempt Best for 6+ What I liked The peaceful pace, clever log-rolling challenges, and minimal UI glare

You wander across islands, knocking over trees and rolling logs to form bridges or rafts. The trick lies in planning your path, observing the terrain, and using logs smartly to connect disconnected land.

Aesthetic-wise, everything leans into a calm museum-exhibit vibe with humorous “monster takes” on human objects. The design rewards patience and experimentation.

Why we chose it It turns a simple concept (knock trees, make paths) into something meditative. A Monster’s Expedition offers low-stress puzzles that let you retreat into quiet problem solving, perfect for when you need a break rather than a burst of action.

Its branching level structure lets you skip puzzles and come back later, which helps keep frustration low.

My Verdict: A Monster’s Expedition is easy to pause and revisit whenever you like. It’s calmly absorbing, clever, one of the best puzzle games to enjoy on PS5.

What do players say?

GuyWithOneEye ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Just 100%’d A Monster’s Expedition, HIGHLY recommend this if you love puzzles like The Witness or Baba Is You.

A Good Monster Fan ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ A Monster’s Expedition is one of my favourite puzzle games ever.

My Overall Verdict

If you’re still deciding on the best game console for kids to begin their gaming journey, the PS5 is a great option. Its lineup of family-friendly hits is huge, but the fun really depends on who’s holding the controller and what kind of adventure they’re after.

Here are my top recommendations:

For families who love co-op adventures → Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Local and online co-op keeps everyone laughing, while its handcrafted stages make it welcoming across ages.

For little ones discovering PlayStation magic → Astro Bot. Playful, polished, and with clever DualSense features. It’s a sensory playground for beginners and older kids.

For kids craving fast-paced action and spectacle → Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Thrilling dimension-hopping, inventive weapons, and family-friendly narrative make it a stunning, accessible action-platformer.

No matter your child’s play style: creative teamwork, lighthearted discovery, or high-energy adventure. These picks are the easiest and safest way to jump into PS5 gaming today.

FAQs

What is the best PS5 game for kids?

The best PS5 game for kids is Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Its co-op play, handcrafted stages, and creative costumes make it perfect across different ages. Families love it because teamwork actually feels rewarding instead of stressful.

What PS5 games are good for kids younger than 5 year olds?

The best PS5 game for kids under 5 is Peppa Pig: World Adventures, thanks to simple controls and gentle guidance. For very small children, it offers safe exploration. Games like Disney Dreamlight Valley are also approachable, with easy interactions and cozy village vibe (kids this young might struggle, but with a parent guiding them it becomes a great shared activity).

What PS5 games are good for kids aged between 5-9?

For kids aged 5–9, Bluey: The Video Game and Paw Patrol: Grand Prix are great picks. Both provide short, interactive adventures with clear objectives. And if you want more creativity, other games like Astro’s Playroom introduce clever controller tricks while staying welcoming.

What PS5 games are good for older kids aged between 10-13?

For older kids aged 10–13, Astro Bot shines with clever platforming, while Minecraft Legends adds light RPG elements for strategic play. Fans of action can also enjoy Shredder’s Revenge, a beat-em-up with retro charm and co-op chaos that’s still safe for younger teens.

What PS5 games are good for family game night?

For family game night, Overcooked! All You Can Eat is unbeatable with chaotic kitchen teamwork. Other games like Party Animals or Cat Quest II (not on this list) are also a fun cooperative play. These titles make laughter and light challenges the highlight of any evening.