Where to Find Netherite in Minecraft: A Complete Guide

Netherite is Minecraft’s most coveted material. When Mojang introduced it with the Nether Update, it immediately changed the endgame. Stronger and more durable than diamonds, netherite makes armor, tools, and weapons that can withstand the toughest mobs and lava lakes. But because it only spawns as ancient debris deep in the Nether, knowing where to find netherite is critical.

I remember my first attempt at hunting for this resource; I entered a lava‑filled landscape, scrambled at the wrong Y‑level, and returned home empty‑handed. In this guide, I’ll explain exactly where to mine, how to gather ancient debris efficiently, and how to transform it into netherite gear.

Where to Find Netherite in Minecraft

Netherite does not exist as an ore in the Overworld. Instead, it appears as blocks called ancient debris hidden in the Nether. To reach it, you must build a Nether portal and travel into the fiery dimension. Once there, open your debug screen (F3 on PC) to check your Y‑coordinate. Ancient debris is most common between Y‑levels 8 and 22, with Y15 giving you the highest concentration.

The blocks spawn in tiny veins of one to three, and they never generate exposed to air, so you have to dig through netherrack to expose them. Always carry a diamond or netherite pickaxe because weaker tools can’t mine the block and you risk losing it.

Mining at the right depth is only part of the puzzle. The Nether’s biomes also affect your search. Avoid basalt deltas because ancient debris rarely appears there, and look for Nether wastes or soulsand valleys, which have higher chances of spawning bastions and ancient debris veins.

Bring enough blocks to bridge across lava, a potion of Fire Resistance, and at least one piece of gold armor so piglins remain neutral. Using coordinates and preparing properly can turn an intimidating trip into a productive mining session.

Best Methods to Collect Ancient Debris for Netherite

There are several ways to gather ancient debris, each suited to different play styles. Strip mining is the simplest. Dig down to Y15, carve a central tunnel, then branch out into side tunnels three blocks apart. A pickaxe enchanted with Efficiency and Unbreaking speeds up the process and saves durability. I like to carry stacks of netherrack to block off lava pockets that appear unexpectedly. Strip mining is slow, but it’s safe and doesn’t require special resources.

For a faster approach, use explosive mining. Ancient debris is blast resistant, so TNT or even beds in the Nether can clear large areas of netherrack while leaving the debris intact. When using beds, right‑click them in the Nether to trigger an explosion. Stand at maximum distance and behind a block to avoid damage. TNT works similarly but requires gunpowder; ignite it and retreat. Explosive mining uncovers more blocks per second, but you must watch out for hidden lava flows. The chunk border method is another option. Press F3+G to show chunk borders and mine along the edges of two adjacent chunks; this exploits the way ancient debris generates and increases your odds of finding more veins.

Exploring structures can also reward you with netherite materials. Bastion remnants are large blackstone fortresses guarded by piglins and piglin brutes. There are several variants – bridges, hoglin stables, housing units, and treasure rooms – and each contains loot chests. Treasure rooms are special because their bottom‑level chest is guaranteed to hold a netherite upgrade smithing template. You may also find ancient debris, netherite scraps, or even netherite ingots in these chests.

Exploring bastions is risky due to hostile mobs, but with good armor, a shield, and plenty of blocks, the rewards can be significant.

Crafting Netherite Ingots

Ancient debris alone won’t make your gear stronger; it must be processed. First, smelt the debris in a furnace or blast furnace to produce netherite scraps. Each block yields one scrap. Combine four netherite scraps with four gold ingots on a crafting table in any pattern to craft a single netherite ingot. The four‑to‑one ratio means that for every netherite ingot you create, you’ve mined at least four ancient debris blocks and collected enough gold. This process is resource intensive, but the result is worth it. I usually mine extra gold in the Nether or trade with piglins to ensure I have enough.

It’s also possible to find netherite scraps and ingots in bastion chests, which can speed up the process. When you collect your first ingot, resist the urge to craft immediately; you’ll need it in the next step to upgrade your gear.

Upgrading to Netherite Gear

Unlike other materials, netherite ingots are not used to craft tools or armor directly. Instead, they upgrade existing diamond items at a smithing table. To craft a smithing table, you need two iron ingots and four wooden planks. Place the table down and insert a netherite upgrade smithing template in the left slot, the diamond tool or armor in the middle, and a netherite ingot on the right. This process transforms the diamond item into its netherite counterpart, preserving enchantments and resetting durability. Netherite tools mine faster and last longer than diamond, and netherite armor offers the same protection but with significantly higher durability and built-in fire and knockback resistance.

Finding netherite upgrade templates is the tricky part. They don’t generate in villages or fortresses. These templates appear in bastion remnant chests, with a guaranteed one in the treasure room chest. You need one template per item, so four templates for a full armor set. If you find only one, you can duplicate it. Place the template on a crafting table with seven diamonds and a block of netherrack; this recipe produces a second template. Because duplication consumes diamonds, be sure to mine plenty before heading into the Nether.

When you have enough templates, ingots, and diamond gear, upgrade each piece. In my own world, upgrading my pickaxe first made subsequent mining much easier.

What Makes Netherite Gear Worth the Effort

Netherite gear justifies the grind. Netherite tools break blocks slightly faster than diamond tools, which adds up when you’re clearing large amounts of netherrack or obsidian. Netherite armor provides the same damage reduction as diamond but has significantly higher durability. The built‑in fire resistance helps when mining near lava or exploring blaze spawners; if you accidentally fall into lava, netherite gear won’t burn and can be retrieved. Netherite weapons also deal more damage and have higher enchantability, allowing you to apply powerful enchantments like Sharpness or Fortune.

Another reason to invest in netherite is knockback resistance. Wearing a full set reduces the knockback effect from enemy attacks, which helps when fighting in precarious spaces like fortress bridges or narrow tunnels. I’ve survived encounters with wither skeletons thanks to my netherite chestplate keeping me from being thrown off a ledge. Netherite gear also has a cool dark grey appearance that distinguishes you from players in diamond armor. Once you’ve experienced the benefits, it’s hard to go back to anything else.

Preparing for the Nether: Tips and Equipment

The Nether is harsh, so preparation saves lives. Before you head off to find netherite, gather a full set of diamond armor and weapons. Enchant your pickaxe with Efficiency and Unbreaking for faster mining, and consider Mending to repair it using experience orbs. Bring Fire Resistance potions to survive accidental lava swims, and carry a stack of cobblestone or another blast resistant block for bridging and shielding yourself from ghasts. A bow with Power and Infinity helps you deal with hostile mobs from a distance.

Always carry flint and steel and extra obsidian. If your portal is destroyed or you get stranded in the Nether, you’ll need these to return home. Wearing one piece of gold armor prevents piglins from attacking on sight, but piglin brutes will still be hostile, so remain cautious. Food is essential; golden carrots or cooked porkchops provide high saturation, and a few golden apples can save you if things go wrong. Finally, travel with friends or set up a respawn anchor. The Nether’s dangers are manageable when you’re prepared, and the rewards are worth it.

Conclusion: Turn Your Adventure Into Power

Ancient debris may be rare, but knowing where to find netherite makes the journey straightforward. Focus your mining efforts between Y8 and Y22 in the Nether, use strip mining or explosive techniques to expose debris, and explore bastion remnants for valuable loot. Smelt the debris into scraps, craft netherite ingots with gold, and use smithing templates to upgrade your diamond gear. With careful preparation, the Nether’s dangers become manageable, and you’ll emerge with tools and armor that outclass everything else.

If you're ready to experience Minecraft at its best or want to gift it to a friend, you can find great deals on the Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition. This version grants access to both editions of the game and allows you to jump into Survival, Creative, and all the new updates.

FAQs

Where is Netherite found in Minecraft?

Netherite is found in the Nether dimension as ancient debris blocks. These blocks generate between Y‑levels 8 and 22, most commonly around Y15, and they never spawn exposed to air. You must dig into netherrack to uncover them and use a diamond or netherite pickaxe to harvest the debris.

What Y‑level is best for finding Netherite?

The best Y‑level for finding netherite is Y15, though ancient debris can appear anywhere between Y8 and Y22. Staying near Y15 maximizes your chances because this layer has the highest density of ancient debris veins.

How do you mine Netherite efficiently?

To mine netherite efficiently, use strip mining or explosive methods. Strip mining at Y15 involves digging long tunnels with a diamond pickaxe and branching out every few blocks. Explosive mining uses TNT or beds, taking advantage of ancient debris’s blast resistance to clear large areas quickly. Always carry blocks to block lava and a Fire Resistance potion for safety.

Can Netherite be found in chests?

Yes, you can find netherite scraps, ancient debris, or even netherite ingots inside chests in bastion remnants. Treasure room chests in bastions are also guaranteed to contain a netherite upgrade smithing template, which is needed to upgrade diamond gear.

How do you upgrade diamond gear to Netherite?

To upgrade diamond gear to netherite, you need a netherite upgrade smithing template, a diamond item, and a netherite ingot. Place the template, the diamond item, and the ingot into a smithing table to transform the gear. You can duplicate templates by combining one with seven diamonds and a block of netherrack in a crafting table