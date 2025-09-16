Blue Prince Secrets: Hidden Mysteries and Tips to Unlock the Mansion

Tough Blue Prince secrets giving you a hard time? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Blue Prince is an indie puzzle adventure set in the sprawling Mt. Holly Estate. The mansion feels alive, with rooms shifting and secrets hiding behind every corner. When I first began exploring, I stumbled into the Security room and found a simple note on the desk. The note claimed that blue memos tell the truth while red memos tell lies.

At first I assumed that was just world‑building, but the note is also a clue. Later, when I returned with a magnifying glass, I learned that the note hides more details. This tool reveals messages scratched into paper and transforms ordinary pieces of paper into vital guides. Early in your run, focus on finding a magnifying glass so you can revisit the Security room and confirm which memos to trust.

Understanding the color‑coded memos is the first step in reading the mansion’s language. But that’s just the tip of the ice berg. Find out more about Blue Prince below.

The Terminal Password Secret and Network Code

One of my favorite discoveries involved the estate’s computer terminals. These devices appear in several rooms, but the first one most players encounter is in the Security room. When you attempt to log in, the terminal asks for a password. Nearby, a note pinned to a corkboard includes the password, but someone has scratched it out. Without the right tool the code is unreadable. Once again, the magnifying glass comes to the rescue. After locating this simple item in another room, return to the Security room and use it to reveal the scratched‑out code. Entering the password unlocks network features and provides clues for later puzzles.

Learning to revisit earlier areas with new tools is essential. Many puzzle games reward backtracking, and Blue Prince is no exception. Using information from one area to solve puzzles in another is a pattern you'll see across Mt. Holly Estate.

Cave Beneath the Fountain: Crafting a Burning Glass

The estate grounds include more than manicured paths and hedges. If you exit through the front entrance and head left of the fountain, you’ll find a stairway that leads underground. A pitch‑black cave awaits, and you can barely make out torches flanking a wall of crates. To light this area, you need a burning glass, a special item that ignites fuses and candles. You can craft it by combining a metal detector and a magnifying glass in the Workshop. Once I had this device, I returned to the cave, lit the torches, and discovered a blueprint that adds the Tunnel room to my deck of available rooms. This secret not only opens a new path but also rewards careful experimentation.

The concept of a hidden subterranean area evokes the charm of old‑school adventure games. Lucy Dreaming’s clever puzzles similarly encourage players to observe their surroundings and use items in inventive ways. In both games, curiosity and preparation lead to delightful surprises.

Unlocking the Apple Orchard and West Gate

Outside the mansion, there are two locked areas: the Apple Orchard near Simon’s campsite and the West Gate on the opposite side of the grounds. The Apple Orchard sits behind a small white fence secured by a four‑digit padlock. Unlocking it early is worthwhile because it grants a permanent bonus that persists across runs. To find the code, you must draft the Dark Room and power it up. Once powered, examine a particular photograph with the magnifying glass. Hidden numbers reveal the padlock combination. After entering the code, you gain access to the orchard and its rewards.

The West Gate works differently. A tall white fence bars the path, and there’s no code to enter. Instead, you must reach the other side. Draft both the Garage and the Utility Room, power the Garage with the breaker box in the Utility Room, and then open the garage door. After following the outside path, crossing a wooden plank bridge, and unlocking the fork, you can permanently access the West Path and the secret Outer Room.

Exploring these areas reminded me of open‑world survival titles where new regions hide behind seemingly innocuous barriers.

Consulting Alzara the Fortune Teller and the Time Lock Safe

Inside the Rumpus Room you’ll find Alzara, a robotic fortune teller. Insert a gold coin and he will share a prophecy. The first few prophecies are vague, but the more you draft the Rumpus Room, the more specific his predictions become. This room requires one gem to draft, and you can only activate Alzara once per day. While his hints are cryptic, they often point toward future puzzles or room combinations. I like to think of Alzara as the game’s way of rewarding patient players who return day after day.

Beyond the West Gate lies the Outer Room and the Shelter. Descend the Shelter’s stairs to find a Terminal and a Time Lock safe. Instead of requiring a combination, this safe opens based on the in‑game clock. Set a time at least an hour ahead of the current time, then continue exploring or simply wait. When enough time has passed, return to claim your reward. To check the current date, read a staff note in the Security Terminal. To know the time, look at clocks around the manor, including the clock tower above the entrance. I found this mechanic clever because it encourages you to pay attention to subtle environmental details.

Solving the Drawing Room Portrait Puzzle

One of the estate’s most charming rooms is the Drawing Room, a three‑door space filled with portraits. One painting depicts Baron Sinclair, the estate’s previous owner. This portrait is not just decoration. By comparing the background of the painting with the real room, you can spot an object in the portrait that doesn’t match the space around you. Interact with that object in real life to reveal a secret safe. Unlike the Time Lock safe, this one requires a traditional code that you’ll need to uncover through detective work elsewhere in the estate. Completing this puzzle rewards you with a replicator that duplicates certain items. The replicator can be a game changer, especially when you need more of a rare resource.

Tips to Discover More Blue Prince Secrets

The secrets described above are just a sampling of what Blue Prince offers. Every room has layers to peel back. Through my runs, I’ve learned a few strategies that help uncover more blue prince secrets:

Keep notes and revisit rooms. The estate rearranges daily, but clues often refer to rooms you’ve already seen. Revisiting with new tools can reveal hidden details.

The estate rearranges daily, but clues often refer to rooms you’ve already seen. Revisiting with new tools can reveal hidden details. Draft rooms in a balanced order. Prioritize rooms that grant exploration tools (like the magnifying glass or metal detector) before spending gems on rarer rooms. This ensures you can access secrets when you stumble upon them.

Prioritize rooms that grant exploration tools (like the magnifying glass or metal detector) before spending gems on rarer rooms. This ensures you can access secrets when you stumble upon them. Listen to hints. Alzara’s prophecies, random notes, and even the color of memos provide subtle hints. Trust your intuition but verify clues with evidence.

Alzara’s prophecies, random notes, and even the color of memos provide subtle hints. Trust your intuition but verify clues with evidence. Explore outdoors early. The Apple Orchard and West Gate unlock permanent bonuses that make later runs easier. Don’t ignore the grounds just because the mansion is inviting.

The Apple Orchard and West Gate unlock permanent bonuses that make later runs easier. Don’t ignore the grounds just because the mansion is inviting. Manage your resources. Gems and gold coins are precious. Use them on rooms and devices that unlock secrets or grant lasting advantages.

Discovering Blue Prince secrets is deeply satisfying because each revelation feeds into the next. The estate feels like a living puzzle box, and every day you uncover new layers. If you love games that make you think and reward curiosity, Blue Prince delivers in spades.

Conclusion: Discover the Magic of Blue Prince

Blue Prince combines mystery, strategy, and gentle roguelike elements into a beautifully illustrated adventure. Uncovering early secrets like the truth of the blue and red memos, revealing the scratched‑out terminal password, and lighting torches in hidden caves taught me to approach each room with patience and curiosity. Unlocking the Apple Orchard and West Gate opened new paths across the grounds. Consulting Alzara and using the Time Lock safe showed me that time and resources matter. Finally, solving the Drawing Room portrait puzzle rewarded careful observation.

If exploring hidden rooms and solving layered puzzles sounds like your kind of adventure, you can start your own journey through the Mt. Holly Estate with a Blue Prince PC key.

FAQs

How do you find the Terminal password in Blue Prince?

To find the Terminal password in Blue Prince, you must locate the note with the password scratched out near the Security room and use a magnifying glass to reveal the hidden code. Without the magnifying glass the password is unreadable, so revisit the room once you have the tool.

What is the purpose of the magnifying glass in Blue Prince?

The purpose of the magnifying glass in Blue Prince is to reveal hidden codes and clues, such as the scratched‑out Terminal password and numbers hidden in photographs. It turns ordinary notes into vital hints and helps you uncover secrets.

Where is the Apple Orchard in Blue Prince?

The Apple Orchard in Blue Prince is behind Simon’s campsite outside Mt. Holly Estate. To access it, players must unlock and power the Dark Room, then examine a specific photograph with a magnifying glass to discover the four‑digit padlock code.

How do you use the Time Lock safe in Blue Prince?

To use the Time Lock safe in Blue Prince, you need to reach the Shelter in the Outer Room beyond the West Gate and descend to the Terminal and safe. Input a time at least one hour ahead of the current in‑game time, wait for the time to pass, and the safe will open with your reward.

Who is Alzara in Blue Prince?

Alzara in Blue Prince is a fortune‑telling robot located in the Rumpus Room. You can activate him by inserting a gold coin, and his prophecies become more specific the more often you visit; however, he can only be used once per in‑game day