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How To Get V Rising Free is the question budget-conscious players keep asking about Stunlock Studios’ vampire survival hit. V Rising drops you into a gothic open world as a freshly awakened vampire, hunting blood, dodging the sun, and building a castle between boss fights that players compare to Elden Ring. It’s an open-world survival action-RPG, and its $34.99 Steam price tag is the only thing standing between you and it.

Two legitimate paths get you there. Snakzy lets you earn coins for free and redeem them for a Steam key, no credit card needed. Eneba sells a discounted V Rising key for players who’d rather buy immediately instead of waiting to earn coins. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license tied to your Steam account. This guide covers the game, its cost, platforms, specs, mechanics, both routes, legality, and my verdict.

Game Info Details Game price $34.99 (Steam; frequently 50-55% off) Metacritic rating 83/100 critic; Steam Very Positive (90% of 54,600 reviews) Genre Open-world survival action-RPG (vampire; base-building; PvE/PvP) Developers Stunlock Studios Publishers Stunlock Studios Time to earn – Main story ~30 hours Time to earn – Main + Extra content ~55 hours Time to earn – 100% Completionist ~90+ hours (open-ended; PvP servers endless)

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How To Get V Rising Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking V Rising since its early access days, and its numbers back up the hype. The game holds a Very Positive rating on Steam from over 54,600 reviews, with roughly 90% of players recommending it. Stunlock Studios sold more than 1 million copies in the first week after its 1.0 launch, and the game is regularly named one of the best survival titles on the market. Reviewers keep pointing to boss fights that borrow the tension of Elden Ring encounters, and to a castle-building system that rewards real creativity.

At its core, V Rising is an open-world survival action-RPG. You play a newly awakened vampire gathering resources, crafting gear, building a castle, and hunting bosses for new powers, all while managing your blood supply and avoiding sunlight. What stands out is how the combat feels: snappy, skill-based, top-down fighting that’s closer to an action game than a typical survival title.

Stunlock Studios developed and published V Rising on Unity. It hit Steam early access on May 17, 2022, followed by its full 1.0 release on May 8, 2024, and arrived on PS5 on June 11, 2024. As of early 2026, the studio considers the game feature-complete and is already building a new project in the same universe.

The content depth is real. V Rising spans seven biomes, dozens of boss “V Blood” targets, and multi-level castle building, with solo, co-op, and PvP servers plus difficulty options ranging from Relaxed to Brutal. Paid cosmetic DLC, including a Castlevania crossover, adds even more replay value, and multiplayer servers can keep you playing well beyond your first run.

How Much Does V Rising Cost?

The V Rising price is $34.99 on Steam, though it rarely stays there for long. Stunlock Studios discounts the game regularly, commonly by 50 to 55 percent, which drops the price toward $16 during major sales, and the game has also run occasional free-play weekends. Right now the discount sits at 55% off, putting the live price closer to $15.74. If you’d rather skip the wait for a sale, there’s a cheaper way to buy in immediately.

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Since V Rising is still relatively new to its post-1.0 life, its lowest recorded Steam price sits around $16 during big sales. Expect similar discount windows around future seasonal sales, based on how Stunlock Studios has priced it so far. None of that matters much if you go the Snakzy route, though. Earning your copy through Snakzy sidesteps the current Steam price altogether, so you’re not stuck waiting for the next markdown to play.

V Rising Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 83 / 6.9 PS5 N/A

V Rising is available on PC via Steam and on PS5, which received a native version on June 11, 2024. There’s no confirmed Xbox or Nintendo Switch release, so PC and PlayStation are your only options right now. The PC version is Steam Deck Verified and supports online co-op and PvP servers alongside solo play. Since Snakzy rewards are redeemed for a Steam gift card, Steam is the natural purchase point for the free method covered in this guide.

V Rising System Requirements

V Rising runs on Unity and is light on hardware demands. The minimum spec calls for a GTX 750 Ti or R7 360 paired with an Intel Core i5-6600 and 12 GB of RAM, while the recommended setup steps up to a GTX 1070 and an i5-11600K.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i5-6600 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Intel Core i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X RAM 12 GB 12 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 750 Ti / AMD Radeon R7 360 (2 GB) NVIDIA GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 590 (8 GB) Storage 19 GB available space 19 GB available space

Even the recommended specs are modest by today’s standards, so almost any gaming PC built within the last five years should run V Rising comfortably. Storage requirements sit at 19 GB, which is light compared to most modern releases.

V Rising Mechanics

The core loop in V Rising has you exploring a top-down open world at night, gathering materials, crafting and upgrading gear, and hunting down “V Blood” bosses whose blood unlocks new spells, recipes, and abilities. What stands out is the combat: fast, dodge-and-aim, skill-based fighting that feels closer to an action game than a typical survival title.

Progression revolves around building and defending a multi-level castle that powers your character’s growth, while you manage vampire needs like blood and sun avoidance. You can play solo, team up in a co-op clan, or fight for dominance on PvP servers, and difficulty options range from Relaxed to Brutal. The Castlevania-themed DLC adds another layer of content for players chasing a specific look for their vampire.

There’s real strategic depth once you dig in: blood-type buffs, horse domination, jewel-augmented spells, and animal forms all reward experimentation. The game is also unusually polished, thanks to roughly two years of player feedback during early access. To be honest, the survival loop and castle upkeep can feel grindy when playing solo, and PvP servers are highly competitive, so V Rising shines brightest with friends.

V Rising Top Features

Skill-Based Combat: Snappy, dodge-and-aim action against “V Blood” bosses that players regularly compare to Elden Ring encounters. Castle Building: Design and defend sprawling multi-level castles that power your vampire’s progression and let you show off your build. Vampire Survival: Hunt for blood, avoid sunlight, and manage vampiric needs across a dark open world split into seven biomes. Solo, Co-op & PvP: Play alone, team up in a clan, or fight for dominance on competitive PvP servers with multiple ruleset options. Deep Progression: Unlock spells, blood buffs, jewels, and animal forms by defeating world bosses scattered across Vardoran.

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How To Get V Rising Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app that pays you for completing offers: downloading apps, filling surveys, and playing partner games. No credit card is required. This is a time-investment method, not a money-investment one. You trade time completing offers for coins, and those coins convert into real gift card value you can spend on V Rising.

Here’s how to get V Rising free step by step:

Download Snakzy – available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers – offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins – each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $34.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card – once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $34.99 or more Buy V Rising on Steam – use the gift card to buy V Rising on Steam

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of signing up. Since V Rising costs $34.99, most players need a second payout cycle to fully cover it. Remember the $35 minimum cashout threshold applies, and offers and availability vary by region, so check what’s live in your country before you start.

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Get V Rising Cheaper With Eneba

Not everyone wants to spend a week or two earning Snakzy coins, and that’s fair. If you’d rather buy in immediately, Eneba is a trusted marketplace with buyer protection that sells V Rising Steam keys below the official price. The official Steam price is $34.99, and Eneba‘s key price fluctuates with the market, so check the live listing for the exact figure before you buy. For anyone hunting a V Rising Steam key cheap enough to buy today, that live listing is the place to look. Either way, you’re getting a legitimate, permanent license that gets redeemed directly on Steam, identical to a standard purchase. I wouldn’t call Eneba better than Snakzy here. It’s simply the option for players who want the game today instead of waiting on coin balances to build up.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here’s the closest card above V Rising‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices shift with the market, so it’s worth checking the live listing before you commit. The purchase flow is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code by email. However you get there, all three routes end the same way: Snakzy (free, takes time), an Eneba key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (wallet funds for an official Steam purchase). Each hands you a legitimate copy of V Rising.

Is It Legal to Get V Rising Free With Snakzy?

Yes, getting V Rising free through Snakzy is 100% legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for completed offers, Snakzy shares that value back to you as coins, and you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card. You then use that gift card to make an official Steam purchase, so Stunlock Studios gets paid in full and you end up with a permanent license tied to your account, the same as if you’d paid directly.

Cracked or pirated copies of V Rising are a different story, and they’re illegal. If you landed here searching for a V Rising free download on a torrent site, steer clear of it. Those sources can’t connect to the official servers that make the multiplayer experience worthwhile, and they carry real risks: malware, permanent Steam account bans, and no legitimate license at all. Stunlock Studios is harmed every time someone downloads a cracked copy instead of paying for the game.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support Stunlock Studios while keeping your wallet closed. If you’re building out a survival library, a handy Steam gift card hub on Eneba is worth a look too, for stocking up on wallet credit for whatever you play next.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get V Rising Free

V Rising backs up its reputation with real numbers: a Very Positive rating from over 54,600 Steam reviews, more than 1 million copies sold in its first week after 1.0, and years of consistent post-launch support from Stunlock Studios. Solo survival upkeep can feel grindy, and PvP servers are competitive, but the combat and castle-building are genuinely strong, especially with friends. If you enjoy this kind of world, a cheaper way to grab 7 Days to Die or a discounted route to Project Zomboid are worth checking out too.

Getting there just takes downloading Snakzy, picking a high-value offer, and letting your coin balance build. Once you hit the cashout threshold, redeem your Steam gift card and make the purchase. Once your gift card is ready, how to get V Rising free stops being a question and becomes a simple checkout.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get V Rising Free Get V Rising Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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