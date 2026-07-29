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How to get The Escapists 2 free is the question I hear most from fans of this cult prison-escape sandbox, and the good news is you do not need a sale or a shady download to get there. The Escapists 2 is a prison-escape sandbox strategy game from Mouldy Toof Studios, and it normally costs $19.99 on Steam, a price this guide removes from the equation entirely.

Two legitimate paths get you there. Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns spare time into coins you redeem for a Steam gift card, covering the full game price at no cost. Eneba is a trusted marketplace selling a The Escapists 2 Steam key well below the official price, for readers who would rather buy today. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license, and this guide walks through the game, its cost, platforms, specs, mechanics and both methods step by step.

Game Info Details Game price $19.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 75 critic on PC; 91% Very Positive on Steam Genre Prison-escape sandbox strategy/sim, solo, co-op and versus up to 4 players Developers Mouldy Toof Studios Publishers Team17 Time to earn (Main story) 17 hours Time to earn (Main + Extra content) 33 hours Time to earn (100% Completionist) 60 hours

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How To Get The Escapists 2 Free: Full Game Overview

I have been following The Escapists 2 since Mouldy Toof Studios turned the original cult hit into a full multiplayer sandbox, and the game still holds a 91% Very Positive rating from tens of thousands of Steam reviewers. That kind of consistency, years after release, says a lot about how well the escape formula holds up.

The core idea is simple: live the daily routine of an inmate, roll call, meals, a prison job, while secretly gathering materials for an escape plan. Every prison in The Escapists 2 is a systemic puzzle with multiple solutions, from digging a tunnel under your bunk to sneaking out disguised as a guard or slipping away during a riot.

Mouldy Toof Studios and publisher Team17 launched the game on August 22, 2017 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with a Nintendo Switch version following in January 2018. The sequel to the 2015 original added a taller, multi-story prison design, refreshed pixel art and combat, and the headline feature: co-op and versus multiplayer for up to four players.

At launch, the game shipped with 10 themed prisons plus transit levels set on a moving train and a plane, and three map DLCs, Big Top Breakout, Dungeons and Duct Tape and Wicked Ward, have expanded the roster since. Dozens of craftable items, a favor and reputation system with fellow inmates, and a mobile spin-off all point to a game built for repeat escapes rather than a single playthrough.

How Much Does The Escapists 2 Cost?

The Escapists 2 costs $19.99 on Steam, and it is a frequent deep-sale title, historically dropping to somewhere between $4 and $7 during major Steam sales. There is no bundle that includes every DLC at a lower combined price right now, so buying the base game and the three map packs separately adds up quickly if you want the full roster of prisons.

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If you would rather skip waiting for the next sale, a single Snakzy payout covers The Escapists 2 price with room to spare, and buying The Escapists 2 Steam key on Eneba costs less than waiting it out. The game has not seen a major re-release or remaster since 2017, so its price history is stable, and the free route through Snakzy makes the current Steam price irrelevant either way.

The Escapists 2 Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 75 / 91% Very Positive PS5 75 (PS4 version, backward compatible) Xbox 77 (Xbox One version, backward compatible) Switch 73

The Escapists 2 is available on PC through Steam, plus PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, with a mobile version for iOS and Android. It also runs on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S through backward compatibility, so console owners on current hardware are covered without a native next-gen release. Cross-platform co-op is limited, so squads are best organized on the same platform. Since Snakzy rewards convert into a Steam gift card, Steam is the natural purchase point for this method.

The Escapists 2 System Requirements

The Escapists 2 is a lightweight pixel-art title, and it runs comfortably on hardware that would struggle with most modern releases.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7/8.1/10 (32-bit) Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core Duo E6600 @ 2.4GHz Intel Core i5-2500K @ 3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300 RAM 2 GB 4 GB GPU Intel HD 4400, GeForce GT 8800 or Radeon HD 4650 GeForce GTX 750 or Radeon R7 370 Storage 4 GB 4 GB

Even a decade-old laptop with integrated graphics can hit the recommended specs, and there is no demanding DirectX 12 requirement standing in the way. This is about as accessible as Steam system requirements get.

The Escapists 2 Mechanics

The core loop in The Escapists 2 is about keeping up appearances. You follow the prison’s daily routine, roll call, meals, a job, exercise, while quietly raising your stats, trading favors with fellow inmates and stockpiling contraband out of sight. Skip too many routine checks and the security level climbs, which brings tighter guard patrols, more frequent searches and eventual lockdowns that can undo a half-finished plan.

Structure varies from prison to prison. Each one is a self-contained puzzle with several documented escape routes, whether that means a tunnel under a bunk, a disguise that gets you past the gate, or a rooftop route timed around patrol patterns. Higher-security prisons layer in guard dogs, security cameras and stricter schedules that punish sloppy planning. The transit prisons set aboard a moving train and a plane compress that same puzzle into a tight, timed challenge with nowhere to hide. Multiplayer adds cooperative escapes alongside a competitive versus mode, where the race to freedom becomes a direct contest between players.

The real tension sits between patience and risk. Every piece of contraband you carry and every tile you dig raises suspicion, and getting caught resets progress on that particular escape route, sometimes costing hours of setup. Crafting is the glue holding the whole system together, turning scavenged junk into duct-tape weapons, tools and guard disguises through dozens of documented recipes, and knowing which combination unlocks which item is half the challenge.

The Escapists 2 Top Features

Systemic Prison Puzzles: Every prison hides multiple escape routes, from tunnels and disguises to rooftop climbs and riot cover, so no two playthroughs solve the same prison the same way. Four-Player Co-op and Versus: Break out together or race rival escapees online or in split-screen, turning a solo puzzle into a shared plan. Deep Crafting System: Dozens of documented recipes turn scavenged junk into weapons, tools and guard disguises. Wildly Themed Prisons: Settings range from a supermax block to a Wild West outpost, a space station and moving transit prisons. Endless Replayability: Multiple routes per prison, three map DLCs and a versus mode keep fresh escapes coming long after the first breakout.

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How To Get The Escapists 2 Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete offers, download apps, fill out surveys and play partner games to earn coins. No credit card is required. This is a time investment rather than a money investment, and since The Escapists 2 supports four-player co-op, a strong coin balance means you and a friend can both get The Escapists 2 for free for a joint breakout.

Here is how to get The Escapists 2 free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $19.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $19.99 or more Buy The Escapists 2 on Steam: apply the gift card and complete the purchase

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, more than enough to cover The Escapists 2 price in a single payout. The $35 minimum cashout threshold still applies, and offers plus availability vary by region, so check what is live in your country before committing to one.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get The Escapists 2 Cheaper With Eneba

Not everyone wants to spend a week or two building a Snakzy balance, and that is where Eneba comes in. Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted game keys, and The Escapists 2 Steam key is available there well below the $19.99 official Steam price. The key you receive activates a permanent, legitimate license on Steam, identical to buying directly from Valve. I am not suggesting Eneba replaces Snakzy, since the free method still gets you the game at no cost. Rather, Eneba is the better option if you want to start playing today instead of waiting on a coin balance, and either path ends with a real, working copy of the game tied to your account.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above The Escapists 2‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

That $20 card covers the $19.99 price with a single cent left over in your Steam wallet.

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before checkout. The process is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code instantly. Whichever path you choose, Snakzy for free with time, an Eneba key at a discount, or an Eneba gift card for your Steam wallet, all three result in a legitimate copy of The Escapists 2.

Is It Legal to Get The Escapists 2 Free With Snakzy?

Yes, this method is 100% legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for the offers you complete, Snakzy shares that revenue back to you as coins, and you exchange those coins for a real Steam gift card. When you use that gift card to buy The Escapists 2, Mouldy Toof Studios and Team17 get paid in full, exactly as if you had purchased the game directly.

Contrast that with cracked copies floating around unofficial download sites. A search for The Escapists 2 free download often turns up exactly those unofficial sites, and they are illegal, carrying real risks, including malware and permanent Steam account bans. A cracked copy also has no multiplayer and no updates, which matters for a game built around four-player co-op. Piracy directly harms the developers, since a game like this depends on continued sales to fund support and DLC.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developers while keeping your wallet closed. If four-player breakouts are your thing, a handy co-op games guide rounds up more party favorites, and the Steam gift card hub on Eneba covers every denomination if you would rather fund your wallet directly.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get The Escapists 2 Free

The Escapists 2 earns its keep through a 91% Very Positive Steam rating, a co-op sandbox formula that still has few real rivals, and years of steady content support across three DLC map packs. It rewards anyone who wants to get The Escapists 2 for free without waiting for the next sale, along with budget-conscious gamers with a packed wishlist. If systemic escape puzzles are your thing, a sandbox pick like Terraria or a co-op favorite like R.E.P.O. are worth checking out too.

Getting started takes a few minutes: download Snakzy, find a high-value offer, and build up your balance over the coming days. Once your gift card is ready, buy The Escapists 2 on Steam and start planning your first escape. Once you have that gift card in hand, how to get The Escapists 2 free comes down to a simple checkout.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get The Escapists 2 Free Get The Escapists 2 Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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