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If you want to know how to get Squad free in 2026, this guide walks through every step. Squad is a $49.99 tactical shooter on Steam with Very Positive reviews from 85,000+ players and over 7 million copies sold. The method below does not require a credit card, a key reseller, or any kind of piracy. Instead, you earn real store credit using a free rewards app called Snakzy, then use that credit to buy Squad on Steam like a normal customer.

This is not a torrent guide, a crack guide, or a tutorial for sketchy download sites. Those routes carry real risks, including malware infections and Steam account bans. The Snakzy path is fully legitimate. Below, this guide covers Squad‘s overview, current price, platform availability, system requirements, the 5-step Snakzy process, a cheaper Eneba shortcut, the legal side, and 5 FAQs. Keep reading for the full breakdown.

Game Info Details Game price $49.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 78 critic / 7.5 user Genre FPS, Simulation, Tactical Shooter Developers Offworld Industries Publishers Offworld Industries Time to earn (Main story) Multiplayer only, no campaign Time to earn (Main + Extra content) ~100 hours Time to earn (100% Completionist) 500+ hours, no endpoint

★ Get Squad free with Snakzy Snakzy Download Snakzy today

How To Get Squad Free: Full Game Overview

I have been tracking Squad since its Early Access launch in December 2015, and the 1.0 release in September 2020 confirmed why the community has stuck with it. The game holds Very Positive reviews from 85,000+ Steam users (around 84% positive), a 78 Metacritic critic score, and a 7.5 user score. Offworld Industries has now sold over 7 million copies, and Squad still posts consistent top-30 concurrent player counts on Steam.

It is a large-scale tactical shooter built around 50v50 multiplayer, where coordination matters more than reflexes. The game’s DNA comes from Project Reality, the Battlefield 2 mod that the same developers shipped back in 2007. You can feel it in every mechanic: proximity voice chat, squad radio, forward operating bases, supply chains, and combined-arms warfare across 20+ maps. Modern military fans treat Squad as the spiritual successor to the ArmA series with the accessibility of Battlefield. If you want a shooter where teamwork wins matches and lone-wolfing gets punished, Squad is one of the most respected mil-sim experiences on PC right now.

Squad is purely multiplayer, so there is no story campaign to finish. The replay value comes from the depth of every match: planning attacks with your squad leader, calling in armor support, building fortifications, and adapting strategy when the enemy flanks. For a $49.99 game, the time-per-dollar ratio is one of the better deals on Steam, especially for players who want a serious tactical sandbox.

How Much Does Squad Cost?

Squad sits at $49.99 on Steam (USD) as of 2026. The European listing is €48.99, and German pricing matches at €48.99. Offworld Industries prices the game in the premium bracket because it is a full mil-sim, but the title regularly dips during Steam seasonal sales. The historical low sits around 50% off, putting it near $24.99 during summer and winter promotions.

There is no free-to-play mode, no permanent free weekend, and no demo. If you wait, the next typical sale window falls during Steam‘s summer event. If you do not want to wait, the Snakzy method covered below sidesteps the price entirely. You earn store credit through the app and then buy Squad on Steam without spending your own money.

★ Earn $27.70 in just 6.5 days Snakzy Download Snakzy today

Squad Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 78 critic / 7.5 user PS5 N/A Xbox N/A Switch N/A

Squad is a PC exclusive, available only through Steam (Offworld Industries, app ID 393380). There is no PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch version, and the developer has not announced any console plans. The technical demands of 100-player servers and detailed environment streaming are part of why the game has stayed on PC. Since Snakzy rewards are redeemed for a Steam gift card, Steam is the natural purchase point for this method. The 50v50 matches require a stable broadband connection, voice chat hardware, and a system that can keep up with dense battle environments. A modern mid-range rig handles it without issues.

Squad System Requirements

Squad runs on Unreal Engine 4, which keeps the requirements accessible for most modern gaming rigs. A solid mid-range PC runs the game well at 1080p on medium-to-high settings.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i or AMD Ryzen with 4 physical cores Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 10 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon R9 280X (4GB VRAM) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 DirectX Version 11 Version 12 Storage 55 GB 55 GB (SSD strongly recommended)

A broadband internet connection is required, and a microphone is strongly recommended given how much Squad relies on voice chat. If your current setup is older than a 2017 mid-range build, expect to lower the settings or look at a GPU upgrade before jumping in.

Squad Mechanics

The core loop in Squad runs on three pillars: communication, logistics, and combined-arms tactics. You join a 50v50 match, pick a role (infantry, vehicle crew, squad leader, medic), and immediately need to coordinate with your squad. Proximity voice chat lets you talk to anyone nearby, the squad radio connects you to your team, and the command channel ties all squad leaders together. The result is a layered system where matches feel closer to a real operation than a typical shooter round.

Forward operating bases (FOBs) are the second pillar. Squads spend resources to build spawn points, ammo crates, mortars, and machine gun emplacements. You hold ground by defending these structures and feed them with logistics trucks that haul supplies across the map. Lose your FOB, and your squad’s foothold collapses.

Combined-arms warfare ties everything together. Squad lets you pilot armored personnel carriers, drive tanks, fly helicopters, and operate logistics trucks alongside the infantry. Vehicle crew positions require coordination of their own, and infantry rely on armor for breakthroughs while armor relies on infantry to spot and screen threats. With 20+ maps spanning modern conflict zones, including dense forests, arid deserts, urban cityscapes, and Eastern European villages, every match plays out differently.

The lack of a campaign keeps the focus tight. You are not grinding XP for cosmetic unlocks. You are building skill at coordination, map awareness, and tactical decision-making. That depth is why veterans treat Squad as one of the most rewarding mil-sims on the market.

Squad Top Features

✅ 50v50 combined-arms warfare: 100-player servers field infantry, APCs, tanks, helicopters, logistics trucks, and mortar emplacements for one of the most authentic large-scale tactical shooters on Steam.

✅ Communication-driven gameplay: Proximity voice chat, squad radio, and a command channel layer player communication so coordination wins matches and lone-wolfing gets punished fast.

✅ FOB building and logistics: Squads build forward operating bases using a real supply chain, adding strategic depth that goes well beyond standard shoot-and-respawn loops.

✅ 20+ massive maps: Diverse environments from urban Fallujah to forested Eastern European villages to open desert, each supporting different tactical approaches and squad compositions.

✅ 7 million copies and a steady community: A success story from Early Access mod team to 7M+ copies sold, with an active player base and regular content updates that add factions, vehicles, and maps.

★ New users get a $10 welcome bonus Snakzy Download Snakzy today

How To Get Squad Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app available on iOS and Android that pays out gift cards (including Steam gift cards) in exchange for completing in-app offers. Those offers include installing free mobile games, hitting milestones in partner titles, completing surveys, and watching short videos. No credit card, no subscription, no upfront purchase. The trade is your time for coins, and once you bank enough coins, you cash them out for a real Steam gift card.

Here is how to get Squad free step by step:

Download Snakzy: Grab the app free from Google Play or the App Store and create an account in under 60 seconds. New users currently get a $10 welcome bonus in the app. Browse the offerwall: Open the Earn tab and pick offers that match your time budget. Quick surveys run 1 to 5 minutes, free game installs take 10 to 30 minutes, and higher-paying milestone offers can take a few hours of casual play. Complete offers and bank coins: Each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy wallet. Stack a few during commutes or while watching TV to hit Squad‘s $49.99 threshold faster. Redeem for a Steam Wallet gift card: Once your balance hits the cashout threshold (minimum $35), head to the Rewards section and pick a Steam Wallet gift card. The $50 denomination covers Squad‘s $49.99 Steam price with $0.01 left over. Buy Squad on Steam: Use the gift card code to buy Squad on Steam.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up, currently a $10 welcome bonus , check the app for the latest offer.

, check the app for the latest offer. Minimum cashout threshold is $35 , so you need at least that balance to redeem.

, so you need at least that balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region, so check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. The $35 minimum cashout applies, and the available offers depend on your region. Squad itself takes a bit longer because you need to bank enough for a $50 Steam gift card.

★ Cash out and buy Squad on Steam Snakzy Download Snakzy today

Get Squad Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to spend a few weeks earning Snakzy coins. If you want Squad immediately, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted Steam keys. The official price on Steam is $49.99, and Eneba lists the Squad Steam Key GLOBAL from around $17.09, which is roughly 66% off (about $32.90 in savings). The key is a legitimate permanent licence, activated on Steam the same way as a direct purchase, with no expiration or recurring fees. This is not framed as better than Snakzy. It is an alternative path for readers who would rather pay once at a discount than invest the time required to earn the gift card through the app.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Squad PUBLISHER $49.99 YOUR PRICE FROM $23.03 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -54% Shop on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Squad‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card 50 USD PUBLISHER $50.00 YOUR PRICE FROM $49.99 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate based on supply and live listings, so always check the current price before checkout. The process is simple: pick a product, pay, receive the key or code by email, then redeem it on Steam. Each route delivers a legitimate copy of Squad: Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds funds for an official Steam purchase). The end result is the same legal licence on your Steam account either way.

Is It Legal to Get Squad Free With Snakzy?

Yes, 100% legal. The mechanics are simple. Snakzy pays you in coins for completing offers, you exchange those coins for a real Steam gift card, and you spend that gift card on Squad through Steam. The result is a permanent licence tied to your Steam account, identical to a direct purchase. Offworld Industries receives the same revenue from your Steam transaction either way, so the developer is paid for the copy.

What you should avoid is the other category of “free Squad” results that turn up online: unofficial download sites, cracked installers, torrents, and key generators. These are illegal, and the risks are concrete. Malware payloads bundled into cracked installers can compromise your machine, Steam itself can ban accounts caught running unofficial executables, and the licence is never legitimate. Offworld Industries is harmed every time someone goes the piracy route, and you risk losing every game in your Steam library if your account gets flagged.

The Snakzy path keeps you in the safe lane. You support the developer, you keep your wallet closed, and you walk away with a legal copy of Squad.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Squad Free

After looking at every angle, the Snakzy method works well for budget-conscious Squad fans who do not want to wait for a Steam sale or pay the full $49.99 at retail. The trade is straightforward: invest time in offers instead of money, redeem a $50 Steam gift card, and walk away with the game licensed to your account. Anyone with a long Steam wishlist or a tight gaming budget gets the most out of this approach.

Practical next steps: download Snakzy, find a high-value offer that fits your schedule, build a balance above $50, and complete the Steam purchase. The first payout averages $27.70 within 6.5 days for users who stay active, so a few good offers will get you most of the way to Squad‘s $49.99 price. Once you have your gift card ready, how to get Squad free is just a Steam checkout away.

★ Start earning Squad for free today Snakzy Download Snakzy today

FAQs