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If you’ve been searching for how to get Hunt: Showdown 1896 free, this guide walks through the legitimate route. Crytek‘s bayou extraction shooter costs $39.99 on Steam, which is a fair anchor price for one of the tensest PvPvE multiplayer games on the market, but not everyone wants to pay upfront. Snakzy is a free rewards app that pays out Steam gift cards in exchange for completing in-app offers, so you can grab Hunt: Showdown 1896 without spending your own money.

This guide has nothing to do with piracy, cracks, or unofficial download sites. Those routes carry real risks like malware and Steam account bans. The method here ends with a legitimate Steam purchase tied to your account. Inside, you’ll get the full game overview, pricing breakdown, platform availability, system requirements, the step-by-step Snakzy process, an Eneba discount alternative, legality details, and FAQs. Keep reading.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 82 critic / 7.8 user Genre Action, FPS, Extraction Shooter, PvPvE, Horror, Western, Tactical Developers Crytek Publishers Crytek Time to earn: Main story ~20 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~50 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~200+ hours (PvPvE, no fixed endpoint)

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How To Get Hunt: Showdown 1896 Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been following Hunt: Showdown 1896 since the August 15, 2024 rebrand from the original Hunt: Showdown, and Crytek‘s CryEngine 5.11 overhaul transformed an already strong PvPvE extraction shooter into one of the most atmospheric multiplayer games on Steam. The base game holds an 82 critic / 7.8 user Metacritic average, and the Steam user reviews sit at Mostly Positive with 72% positive across more than 120,000 reviews. The 1896 upgrade was divisive at launch, but performance has steadily improved post-rebrand and the player count has climbed back up.

What sets it apart is the genre cocktail. Hunt: Showdown 1896 blends extraction-shooter tension, monster-hunting PvE, Wild West atmosphere, and permadeath horror into a single match. You queue into the Louisiana bayou as solo, duo, or trio, track AI boss monsters using dark-sight clues, banish them, and extract while rival hunter teams try to ambush you. Permadeath means losing your hunter and all their gear if you die before extracting.

With over 16 million total players across all releases and consistent top-20 Steam concurrent counts, Crytek‘s shooter has built a loyal following. According to industry trackers, Hunt: Showdown 1896 has carved out a permanent spot among the most-played extraction shooters on the platform, sharing the lane with Escape from Tarkov.

How Much Does Hunt: Showdown 1896 Cost?

Hunt: Showdown 1896 costs $39.99 on Steam for the base game, and Crytek has held that anchor price steady since the August 2024 rebrand. The Standard Edition is the main entry point. The Starter Edition sits at a similar price with bundled cosmetic packs, and a Deluxe Edition wraps in seasonal DLC at a premium.

Historical low has dipped to roughly 50% off during Steam seasonal sales, putting the game near $19.99 during the Summer Sale and Winter Sale windows. Crytek runs these discounts on a fairly predictable schedule, so anyone willing to wait until the next Steam sale window can usually save half. Year-round, the typical price you’ll see is the full $39.99.

For anyone working out how to get Hunt: Showdown 1896 free, the Snakzy method sidesteps these sale cycles entirely. You build your gift card balance on your own schedule, so the $39.99 sticker price stops mattering.

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Hunt: Showdown 1896 Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 82 critic / 7.8 user PS5 80 critic / 7.5 user Xbox 78 critic / 7.2 user Switch N/A

Hunt: Showdown 1896 is available on PC (Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 do not have a native release because the bayou simulation needs more horsepower than the handhelds offer. PC gets the most refined version with the highest reported Metacritic average, and the CryEngine 5.11 visual upgrade looks particularly sharp at 1440p or 4K on capable rigs. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S deliver smoother performance than their last-gen counterparts.

Since Snakzy rewards cash out as Steam gift cards, Steam on PC is the final step for this method. If you already play on console, you can apply the gift card balance toward any other Steam title in your library.

Hunt: Showdown 1896 System Requirements

The CryEngine 5.11 upgrade pushed Hunt: Showdown 1896‘s system bar higher than the original Hunt: Showdown, and an SSD is strongly recommended at minimum spec for fast asset streaming.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X RAM 12 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Storage 30 GB 30 GB SSD

Most gaming PCs built or upgraded in the last four to five years will meet the minimum spec. To hit a clean 60 FPS at 1080p high settings, plan for the recommended GPU tier, since the bayou’s foliage density punishes older mid-range cards. Broadband internet is required, and Steam Deck performance is playable at lower settings.

Hunt: Showdown 1896 Mechanics

The core loop in Hunt: Showdown 1896 is one of the most distinctive in any extraction shooter. You queue into one of the bayou maps as a solo, duo, or trio, and your job is to track AI boss monsters such as the Spider, Butcher, Assassin, and Scrapbeak using dark-sight clues scattered across the map. Once you locate the boss lair, you fight the monster, banish it, and collect the bounty token. Then you have to extract at one of the exit points before rival hunter teams ambush you and steal the bounty.

What makes it land is the permadeath layer. Every hunter you deploy can permanently die. If they do, you lose them, their weapons, traits, and gear. The stakes elevate every gunfight: a distant shotgun blast or zombie groan in the bush means another team is close, and one bad decision wipes weeks of progression.

Progression splits between two systems. Bloodline level grows across all your hunters and unlocks new traits and equipment. Individual hunter level grows on a single hunter and unlocks personal traits. Each match contributes to both, so even a failed extraction is rarely a complete loss.

Long-term depth comes from the gear-economy loop. The Louisiana bayou setting, Crytek‘s sound design, and the constant possibility of being hunted yourself create steady tension across every match. Sessions average roughly 30 to 45 minutes, and the 200+ hour completionist target reflects the open-ended PvPvE design with no campaign endpoint, just more bounty contracts.

Hunt: Showdown 1896 Top Features

✅ Unique PvPvE extraction formula: Hunt: Showdown 1896 blends extraction-shooter tension with monster-hunting PvE and Wild West atmosphere, where you track, banish, extract, and survive rival hunters all in one match.

✅ CryEngine 5.11 visual upgrade: The 2024 rebrand overhauled the engine to CryEngine 5.11 with new lighting, textures, and performance optimizations, leaving the bayou looking more atmospheric than ever.

✅ Permadeath hunter system: Every hunter you deploy can permanently die, taking their weapons, traits, and gear with them, which raises the stakes on every gunfight.

✅ Atmospheric 1896 Louisiana setting: Crytek‘s audio design and bayou environments are best-in-class, with distant gunshots, scattering crows, and zombie groans creating constant tension.

✅ 16 million player community: A steadily growing player base has made Hunt one of Steam‘s most enduring PvPvE titles, with consistent content updates and seasonal events.

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How To Get Hunt: Showdown 1896 Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete offers, download partner apps, fill short surveys, and play mobile games to earn coins. There is no credit card required, no subscription, and no purchase. The trade is time, not money: every completed offer pays Snakzy coins, and once your balance hits the threshold, you redeem for a real Steam gift card. The codes come from the same supply chain Eneba uses for its own gift card storefront, so payouts are legitimate.

Here is the 5-step process for getting Hunt: Showdown 1896 on Steam without spending your own money:

Download Snakzy. Grab the app free from Google Play or the App Store and create an account in under 60 seconds. Browse available offers. Open the Earn tab and pick offers that match your time budget. Quick surveys take 1 to 5 minutes, free game installs run 10 to 30 minutes, and higher-paying milestone offers take a few hours of casual play. Complete offers to earn coins. Each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance. Track your progress toward $39.99 inside the app, and stack offers during a commute or while watching TV. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card. Once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a Steam gift card worth $50, which covers Hunt: Showdown 1896‘s $39.99 sticker price with $10.01 left over. Buy Hunt: Showdown 1896 on Steam. Use the gift card to buy Hunt: Showdown 1896 on Steam.

Pro tip oining bonus available on sign-up. Check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region. Check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy, and the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before any redemption. Earnings depend on the offers available in your country, so results vary based on region. The typical Hunt: Showdown 1896 gift card target sits within reach in one to three payout cycles.

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Get Hunt: Showdown 1896 Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait days to accumulate Snakzy coins. If you’d rather buy Hunt: Showdown 1896 immediately at a discount, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for legitimate Steam keys. The official Steam price is $39.99. Eneba currently lists Hunt: Showdown 1896 Global Steam keys from around $7.45 during active sales, with the typical range between $10 and $25 depending on edition and stock. That works out to roughly 75% off at the current low. The key you receive is a legitimate, permanent Steam license, identical to a direct Steam purchase. For anyone who wants the game today without waiting on a gift card balance, the Eneba key route is the fastest path.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Hunt: Showdown 1896‘s price.

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Eneba prices fluctuate based on stock and seasonal promotions, so check the live listing before buying. The process is straightforward: select the product, pay, and receive the Steam key or gift card code by email. All three options end with a legitimate copy of Hunt: Showdown 1896: Snakzy (free but time-based), an Eneba game key (discounted and immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds Steam wallet funds for an official Steam purchase).

Is It Legal to Get Hunt: Showdown 1896 Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100% legal. The process works as follows: Snakzy partners with advertisers and mobile game publishers who pay the platform to drive installs, watch time, and survey completions. You complete those offers, Snakzy credits you coins for your time, and you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card. You then use the gift card to make an official Steam purchase of Hunt: Showdown 1896. The end result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical to a direct purchase. Crytek receives full payment for the sale through the standard Steam revenue split.

What to avoid is unofficial ‘free download’ sites, cracked installers, and torrents claiming to bundle Hunt: Showdown 1896. These are illegal. The real risks are malware that can damage your PC or steal credentials, Steam account bans that lock you out permanently, and no legitimate license. Crytek is independently owned, and piracy directly harms the developers behind the game.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to play Hunt: Showdown 1896 without paying out of pocket. You support Crytek, keep your wallet closed, and your Steam account stays in good standing.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Hunt: Showdown 1896 Free

After tracking Hunt: Showdown 1896 since the August 2024 CryEngine 5.11 rebrand, I can say Crytek‘s bayou shooter has earned its 82 critic / 7.8 user Metacritic average and its 16 million player community. The Snakzy route benefits budget-conscious gamers, anyone with a long Steam wishlist, and players who don’t want to wait for a seasonal sale to cover the $39.99 entry fee. The payoff is a legitimate Steam license with zero out-of-pocket spend.

The practical next steps are simple. Download Snakzy, find a high-coin offer that matches your interests, build your balance past the $35 minimum cashout threshold, and redeem for a $50 Steam gift card. Apply the code, search for Hunt: Showdown 1896, and check out. Once your gift card balance is loaded, how to get Hunt: Showdown 1896 free is just a checkout away.

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