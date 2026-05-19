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Learn how to get God of War free in 2026 without piracy, cracks, or sketchy download links. God of War sells for $49.99 on Steam, which is still steep for a 2018 port years after launch. The fix is Snakzy, a free rewards app that pays out genuine Steam gift cards in exchange for time spent inside the app. This guide breaks down the exact method to land Kratos’ Norse saga without spending a cent of your own money.

This is not a piracy guide, and it never recommends shady torrent sites or unofficial “free download” pages, both of which carry real malware and Steam account ban risks. What follows is a full breakdown: an honest overview of the game, the current Steam price, every platform availability detail, system requirements, the step-by-step Snakzy process, an Eneba discount route for impatient gamers, the legality angle, and five FAQs. Keep reading.

Game Info Details Game price $49.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 93 critic / 9.0 user Genre Action, Adventure, Open World, Norse Mythology, Story Rich Developers Santa Monica Studio with Jetpack Interactive Publishers Sony Interactive Entertainment Main story time ~20 hours Main + Extra content time ~32 hours 100% Completionist time ~51 hours

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How To Get God of War Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been a fan of God of War since the original PS2 days when Kratos was an angry Spartan slicing his way through Greek gods. The 2018 reinvention from Santa Monica Studio threw out the old hack-and-slash blueprint and built something heavier and more personal: Kratos as an older father, his son Atreus at his side, and a fresh Norse mythology playground replacing the worn-out Greek pantheon. The result is one of the most acclaimed games of the last decade.

The numbers back it up. God of War holds 93 critic / 9.0 user on Metacritic for the PC release, with the PS4 version sitting at 94 critic / 9.1 user. Steam reviews land at 97% Overwhelmingly Positive across more than 80,000 reviews, which is rare air for a single-player console port. The game has shipped over 23 million copies across PS4 and PC combined, and at launch it was the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive in the platform’s history.

Awards followed: Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2018, multiple D.I.C.E. wins, and BAFTA nominations across the board. What makes God of War stand out, though, is not the trophy case. It is the focus on a father-son story told through weighty axe-and-shield combat, environmental puzzles, and a single unbroken camera shot that never cuts away from Kratos until the credits roll. That is rare even in 2026.

How Much Does God of War Cost?

God of War sells for $49.99 on Steam, the standard PC port price set when Sony launched the title in January 2022. That number has barely budged on the official storefront. Sony does run occasional discounts during Steam seasonal sales. The historical low on the official store sits around 60% off, dropping the price to roughly $19.99, but those windows close fast and rarely line up with when you actually want to play.

The publisher is Sony Interactive Entertainment, which keeps a tight grip on first-party PC pricing. Expect the next deep cut around the Steam Summer Sale, Autumn Sale, or PlayStation publisher events. If you do not want to wait for a sale that may or may not appear, the Snakzy method covered below sidesteps the price entirely. You trade time inside a rewards app for a real Steam gift card that pays the full $49.99 for you.

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God of War Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 93 critic / 9.0 user PS5 94 critic / 9.1 user (PS4 backwards compatible) Xbox N/A Switch N/A

God of War runs natively on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, and on PlayStation 4 as the original release. PS5 owners can play the PS4 version via backwards compatibility, which adds performance benefits on the newer hardware. There is no Xbox version and no Nintendo Switch port, since God of War is a Sony first-party exclusive published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The franchise has never crossed over to competing consoles, and that is unlikely to change.

For the Snakzy method, the PC version on Steam is the cleanest match. Snakzy rewards are redeemed for Steam gift cards in the most common payout tier, which is exactly what you need to purchase God of War at its $49.99 Steam listing. If you own a PS5 and prefer to play there, Snakzy also pays out PlayStation Store gift cards in supported regions.

God of War System Requirements

Santa Monica Studio’s custom engine was retooled for PC with strong scalability in mind, so God of War runs comfortably on mid-range hardware without requiring a top-end gaming rig. The minimum spec list is realistic for a 2018 game ported in 2022.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2400G RAM 8 GB 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 290X NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 70 GB available space 70 GB SSD recommended

If your PC clears the recommended tier, you should hit 1080p High at 60 FPS comfortably. God of War on PC also supports DLSS and AMD FSR upscaling, which lets older mid-range GPUs push higher resolutions without dropping the frame rate. The 70 GB install footprint is the only real friction, so clear out some space before you start the download.

God of War Mechanics

God of War‘s core loop is built around weighty over-the-shoulder combat with the Leviathan Axe and the Blades of Chaos. You explore a semi-open Norse world with your son Atreus, swing your axe into trolls and Draugr, throw it like Thor’s hammer to freeze enemies or trigger environmental puzzles, then recall it back to your hand with a button press. The axe-throw mechanic alone reshapes how every encounter plays out, since you constantly weigh whether to keep the axe in your hand for melee or chuck it across the room for crowd control.

Atreus is not a passive companion. He fires arrows on command, distracts enemies, helps with puzzles, and slowly grows into his own combat role across the campaign. Upgrading both Kratos and Atreus through the crafting and skill trees gives the progression real teeth. You collect Hacksilver, mist echoes, and rare resources from chests, mini-bosses, and side quests, then funnel them into the dwarven blacksmiths Brok and Sindri to forge armor sets and runic attacks.

Beyond combat, God of War leans heavily on environmental puzzles, hidden realms, and lore-rich exploration. The Lake of Nine acts as a central hub connecting Midgard to Alfheim, Helheim, Jötunheim, and Muspelheim. Side content like the Valkyrie hunts offers some of the toughest optional fights in the genre. With main story, side quests, and full completionist runs available, the game easily holds 20 to 51 hours of playtime depending on how thoroughly you explore.

God of War Top Features

✅ 97% Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam: With over 80,000 reviews averaging 97% positive, God of War sits among the highest-rated games on Steam, matching its 93 to 94 Metacritic scores across PC and PS4.

✅ Reinvented combat system: The Leviathan Axe can be thrown and recalled like Thor’s hammer, building a combat style that blends weighty melee, ranged axe throws, and Atreus’ bow support into one fluid rhythm.

✅ One continuous camera shot: The entire game runs as a single unbroken camera shot with no loading screens or cuts, a technical feat that pulls you into Kratos and Atreus’ journey without breaking immersion.

✅ Kratos and Atreus’ story: A father-son narrative about grief, identity, and the cycle of violence that took home Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2018 along with D.I.C.E. honors, widely considered one of gaming’s strongest stories.

✅ 23 million copies sold: The best-selling God of War game ever and one of PlayStation‘s biggest commercial successes, proving the franchise reinvention was both a critical and commercial win.

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How To Get God of War Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app for Android and iOS built by the team behind Eneba. It pays out real Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo eShop gift cards in exchange for completing in-app offers, such as installing free games, hitting milestones in mobile titles, completing short surveys, and watching ad videos. No credit card is required, no subscription, no upfront purchase. The trade is time, not money.

Here is exactly how the process works from install to playing God of War:

Download Snakzy. Grab the app free from Google Play or the App Store and create a free account in under 60 seconds. New users get a $10 welcome bonus loaded onto their balance right after sign-up. Browse the offerwall. Open the Earn tab and pick offers that match your time budget. Quick surveys take 1 to 5 minutes, free game installs run 10 to 30 minutes, and higher-paying milestone offers ask for a few hours of casual play in exchange for bigger coin payouts. Complete offers to earn coins. Each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy wallet. Stack a few during your commute or while watching TV, and the app tracks your progress toward the $49.99 God of War price automatically. Redeem for a Steam Wallet gift card. Once your balance clears the $35 minimum cashout threshold and reaches the $50 tier, head to the Rewards section and select the Steam Wallet gift card. The code is delivered to your account within minutes. Buy God of War on Steam. Add the gift card code to your Steam Wallet, search for God of War, and check out.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up. Check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold is $35 . You need at least this balance to redeem.

. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region. Check available offers in your country.

On average, Snakzy users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days from install, with a typical play session running around 44 minutes. The $35 minimum cashout threshold applies, and offers and availability vary by region, so check the app for what is live in your country.

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Get God of War Cheaper With Eneba

Not everyone wants to grind Snakzy offers for a couple of weeks before installing God of War. If you would rather buy the game outright at a steep discount, Eneba is the trusted marketplace I use for cheap Steam keys. The official Steam price is $49.99. Eneba sellers consistently list God of War keys from around $10 to $20, which works out to roughly 60% to 80% off the retail price. The key is legitimate, the licence is permanent, and you redeem the code in your Steam client just like a normal purchase. Eneba is not positioned as better than Snakzy, it is simply a faster path for readers who do not want to wait to accumulate coins.

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If you would prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above God of War‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card 50 USD PUBLISHER $50.00 YOUR PRICE FROM $49.99 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate based on seller availability and regional demand, so always check the live listing before buying. The process is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive a Steam key or gift card code by email. Three paths land you the same legitimate copy of God of War: Snakzy for the free route, an Eneba game key for instant savings, or an Eneba Steam gift card to top up your wallet.

Is It Legal to Get God of War Free With Snakzy?

Yes, Snakzy is 100% legal. The process is straightforward. Snakzy pays you for time spent inside the app, you bank coins from completed offers, you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card, and you make a normal Steam purchase at the full $49.99 price. Steam sees a regular transaction. Sony Interactive Entertainment and Santa Monica Studio get paid the same way they would if you swiped a credit card, and the licence on your account is permanent and tied to your Steam profile.

What to avoid: any site advertising a “free God of War download”, repacked installers, cracked .exe files, or torrent links. These methods are illegal, and they put your PC at real risk. The most common consequences are malware infections that hide inside cracked installers, ransomware that locks your files, Steam account bans if Valve detects pirated software, and the obvious problem of having no legitimate licence if anything goes wrong with your save data. Santa Monica Studio spent years building God of War, and piracy directly hurts the studio that is currently working on the next game in the series.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to get the game without spending your own money. You support the developer, you keep your wallet closed, and you end up with the same product the paying customer gets.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get God of War Free

God of War is one of the most acclaimed games of the last decade, with 93 critic / 9.0 user on Metacritic, 97% Overwhelmingly Positive Steam reviews across more than 80,000 ratings, and 23 million copies sold across PS4 and PC combined. The $49.99 Steam price is fair for what you get, but it is also avoidable. Budget-conscious gamers, players with a packed wishlist, and anyone who does not want to wait for a Steam sale benefit most from the Snakzy method.

The practical move is simple: download Snakzy, claim the $10 welcome bonus, pick a high-value offer that matches your free time, build your balance to the $50 Steam gift card tier, then check out God of War on Steam. Most users hit their first $27.70 payout in around 6.5 days, and the rest stacks from there. Once you have that gift card ready, how to get God of War free is just a checkout away.

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FAQs