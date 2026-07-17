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If you are searching for how to get Satisfactory free, you have found the right conveyor belt heaven. Satisfactory is a first-person open-world factory builder where a quick ten-minute fix turns into a six-hour session, and its 91 Metascore places it among the best-reviewed games on Steam. That quality comes with a $39.99 price tag on Steam, and this guide removes that barrier using two legitimate routes.

Two paths get you there. Eneba sells legitimate Satisfactory Steam keys from around $30.08, roughly 25% off the official price, for anyone who wants to buy in today. Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns spare time into coins you redeem for a Steam gift card, so you pay $0 out of pocket. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license. This guide covers the game, its cost, and everything you need to get Satisfactory for free or buy in cheaper, so keep reading.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 on Steam (currently 30% off at $27.99) Metacritic rating 91 critic / 8.6 user Genre First-person open-world factory building Developers Coffee Stain Studios Publishers Coffee Stain Publishing Time to earn – Main story ~107 hours Time to earn – Main + Extra content ~146 hours Time to earn – 100% Completionist ~225 hours

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How To Get Satisfactory Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking Satisfactory since its early access days, and the numbers back up the hype. The game holds a 91 Metascore (“universal acclaim”), a perfect 100% critic recommendation on OpenCritic, and 97% Overwhelmingly Positive across more than 272,000 Steam reviews. Coffee Stain Studios sold 5.5 million copies before the 1.0 launch even happened, and that launch peaked at 186,158 concurrent players. Steam revenue is estimated north of $400 million, making this one of the best hours-per-dollar purchases in gaming.

As a FICSIT Pioneer, you get dropped onto an alien planet with one job: build ever-larger automated factories. You mine resources, smelt and manufacture parts, then ship completed Project Assembly components up a space elevator. Each shipment unlocks new tiers of machines, vehicles, and technology, and the loop of optimizing what you already built keeps pulling you back in.

Satisfactory was announced at E3 2018 and entered early access on March 19, 2019, spending its first year as an Epic Games Store exclusive. It reached Steam in June 2020, migrated to Unreal Engine 5 in 2023, and hit its full 1.0 release on September 10, 2024. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions followed on November 4, 2025. Coffee Stain Studios, the team behind Goat Simulator and Sanctum, has supported the game continuously since its debut.

The content depth is what keeps players around for hundreds of hours. The planet is a handcrafted 30 km² world of distinct biomes, not a procedurally generated one. Progression runs through tiers of technology gated by the space elevator, with logistics scaling from simple belts to trains, trucks, drones, and hypertubes. Add nuclear power, dimensional depots, blueprints, four-plus player co-op with dedicated servers, and a large mod scene, and Satisfactory rewards the time it asks for.

How Much Does Satisfactory Cost?

Satisfactory costs $39.99 on Steam, and right now it is 30% off at $27.99. Coffee Stain Studios tends to discount moderately, usually in the 30% to 40% range, rather than running deep sales, which reflects how well the game sells at full price. It is also available on the Epic Games Store at the same price, and the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions launched at a similar cost. If you would rather skip spending entirely, the Snakzy method below gets you there for $0.

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The 30% discount is close to the historical low for Satisfactory, since Coffee Stain Studios rarely pushes past 40% off even during major Steam sales. Expect similar cuts during the Steam Winter and Summer sales, but do not count on anything deeper given the game’s steady sales performance. None of that matters much once you go the Snakzy route, though, since building up coins sidesteps the Satisfactory price altogether and gets you the game without watching the sale calendar.

Satisfactory Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 91 critic / 8.6 user PS5 N/A Xbox N/A

Satisfactory has been available on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store since 2019 and 2020, respectively. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions arrived on November 4, 2025, widening the audience well beyond the original PC crowd. Cross-play between platforms has not been confirmed, so co-op groups should stick to one platform for now. Since Snakzy rewards convert into Steam gift cards, the Steam PC version, home to the game’s large mod scene, is the natural purchase point for this method.

Satisfactory System Requirements

The Unreal Engine 5 migration modernized Satisfactory‘s visuals without asking for a monster rig, though megafactories with tens of thousands of parts will eventually test any CPU.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-3570 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i5-12400 RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 1650 or AMD RX 470 NVIDIA RTX 2070 or AMD RX 5700 Storage 20 GB available space 20 GB SSD

A mid-range PC from the last few years handles Satisfactory‘s early game without issue, but plan for the recommended specs once your factory sprawls across multiple biomes.

Satisfactory Mechanics

The core loop is simple to describe and hard to put down: mine resource nodes, smelt and manufacture parts, belt everything together, then ship Project Assembly components up the space elevator. Each shipment unlocks the next tier of machines, and the cycle of tearing down and rebuilding starts again.

Progression runs through milestones tracked at the HUB, guided by the AI ADA and the FICSIT company. Exploring hard drives scattered across the map unlocks alternate recipes that reshape how you build. Logistics scale from simple conveyor belts to trucks, trains, drones, and hypertubes, and power management eventually reaches nuclear energy, which comes with its own waste disposal problem. You can play solo, in co-op, or on dedicated servers.

The planet itself adds friction to the optimization loop. It is a handcrafted 30 km² world with hidden caves, aggressive slugs, and hostile fauna, what the developers call a light dash of combat rather than the focus. Vertical building freedom and blueprints let you design factories your own way, and a customizer adds cosmetic touches on top. Critics often note the tension between exploration constantly interrupting, and feeding, the optimization obsession, a contrast to Factorio‘s top-down abstraction.

Satisfactory Top Features

First-person Factorio: Walk or zipline through the factory you built, piece by piece, instead of watching it from above. A handcrafted alien world: The 30 km² planet is full of distinct biomes, caves, and secrets, with no procedural filler. Conveyor belt heaven: Belts, trains, drones, pipes, and hypertubes move resources at whatever scale you can imagine. Co-op factories: Build the megafactory with friends or run it on dedicated servers. Endless optimization: Alternate recipes, power grids, and blueprints keep the puzzle alive for hundreds of hours.

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How To Get Satisfactory Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete offers, download apps, fill out surveys, and play partner games to earn coins. No credit card is required. This is a time-investment method: you trade spare time completing offers for coins that convert into real Steam gift card value, rather than trading your own money.

Here is how to get Satisfactory free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests. Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, and you can track progress toward $39.99 inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $39.99 or more. Buy Satisfactory on Steam: use the gift card to make the purchase.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, which already covers a big chunk of Satisfactory‘s price even before the Steam discount. Remember the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. Offers and payout availability vary by region, so check what is live in your country before committing to one.

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Get Satisfactory Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to spend weeks stacking Snakzy coins before playing. If you would rather buy in today, Eneba is a trusted marketplace that sells legitimate Satisfactory Steam keys well below the official price. Steam lists the game at $39.99, while Eneba prices a key from around $30.08, a saving of roughly 25%. The key activates through Steam just like a direct purchase, giving you the same permanent, legitimate license. This is not a replacement for Snakzy, just a faster option for anyone who wants Satisfactory in their library right now instead of building toward it over time. Both routes lead to the same place: a real Satisfactory license tied to your Steam account, with none of the risk that comes from unofficial download sites.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Satisfactory‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices shift often, so check the live listing before you buy. The process itself is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code right away. You can choose Snakzy for a free but slower route, an Eneba game key for an immediate discount, or an Eneba gift card to top up your Steam wallet. All three end with a legitimate copy of Satisfactory in your library.

Is It Legal to Get Satisfactory Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100% legal. Snakzy pays you for your time playing mobile games, and those coins convert into a real Steam gift card. You use that gift card to make an official Steam purchase, and the result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, exactly like paying for it yourself.

Stay away from any site advertising a Satisfactory free download outside Steam, the Epic Games Store, or a legitimate Eneba key. These sites are illegal, and they carry real risks: malware that can damage your PC, permanent Steam account bans, and no legitimate license at all. Coffee Stain Studios is harmed every time someone pirates Satisfactory instead of paying for it through official channels.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support Coffee Stain Studios while keeping your wallet closed. If factory games are your thing, a broader simulation games buying guide is worth a look, and a cheaper way to stock your Steam wallet lives at Eneba’s gift card hub.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Satisfactory Free

Satisfactory backs up its reputation with real numbers: a 91 Metascore, a perfect 100% OpenCritic recommendation, 97% positive reviews across more than 272,000 Steam reviews, and well over 200 hours of content for players chasing full completion. If factory automation hooks you, a similarly deep way to get Farming Simulator 25 free is worth checking out, and RimWorld fans will find a comparable colony-management rabbit hole.

The Snakzy method turns spare time into a permanent, legitimate Satisfactory license without spending your own money, which makes it a strong fit for budget-conscious players with a packed wishlist. Start by downloading Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, and build your coin balance toward the game’s price.

Once your gift card balance is ready, how to get Satisfactory free stops being a question and becomes a simple checkout.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Satisfactory Free Get Satisfactory Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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