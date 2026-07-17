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If you are searching for how to get Planet Coaster free, you are in good company. GameSpot’s 9/10 review called Planet Coaster “a game that occupies your thoughts when you’re not playing it,” and that reputation has held up since 2016. The catch is the price: $44.99 on Steam for a theme-park construction and management sim that rewards hundreds of hours of play. This guide removes that barrier with two legitimate routes to owning it.

Two paths get you there. Snakzy is a free rewards app that pays coins for completing offers, which you redeem for a Steam gift card, trading time instead of money. Eneba sells Planet Coaster Steam keys for a fraction of the official price if you want to play today. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license. Keep reading for the game itself, its cost, and both methods in detail.

Game Info Details Game price $44.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 84 critic (PC), Very Positive from 71K+ Steam reviews Genre Theme-park construction and management simulation Developers Frontier Developments Publishers Frontier Developments Time to earn – Main story ~23 hours Time to earn – Main + Extra content ~44 hours Time to earn – 100% Completionist 63+ hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Planet Coaster Free Get Planet Coaster Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Planet Coaster Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking Planet Coaster since its 2016 launch, and the numbers still hold up. The game carries an 84 Metascore on PC, GameSpot handed it a 9/10, and it sits at 90% Very Positive across more than 71,000 Steam reviews. That is a rare level of consistency for a decade-old simulation title, and it is a big part of why people keep searching for a way to get Planet Coaster for free rather than moving on to something else.

Planet Coaster lets you build a theme park piece by piece, from a single themed rock down to a fully physics-true roller coaster, then manage the crowds, prices, staff, and ride reliability as thousands of individually simulated guests react to everything you place. Frontier Developments, the studio behind RollerCoaster Tycoon 3, released the game on PC on November 17, 2016, running on its in-house Cobra engine. A separate Console Edition followed for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in November 2020.

Planet Coaster 2 arrived in 2024 as the sequel, but that release does not make the original obsolete. The first game is cheaper, feature-complete, and backed by 11 paid DLC packs (Spooky, Adventure, Studios, Vintage, World’s Fair, Magnificent and Classic Rides, plus construction kits themed around Back to the Future, Knight Rider, and The Munsters), all now bundled through the Planet Coaster Subscription Pass. Add the Frontier Workshop, where hundreds of thousands of player-made blueprints are free to download, and there is more content here than most players will ever finish.

How Much Does Planet Coaster Cost?

Planet Coaster carries a base Steam price of $44.99, and there is no active discount running right now. That price covers the full base game, though the 11 DLC packs and the Subscription Pass are sold separately if you want every ride theme. The current Planet Coaster price is worth rechecking before you decide between Snakzy and Eneba, since it moves with every sale. Searches for a Planet Coaster free download will not turn up a legitimate freebie, but the Snakzy method below gets you there without spending anything.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Planet Coaster has dropped as low as $8.99 (80% off) during major Steam sales, and with Planet Coaster 2 now on shelves, expect that discount to reappear during every seasonal sale going forward. A Planet Coaster Steam key from Eneba already runs well below that historical low, so waiting for a sale is not your only option. Either way, the Snakzy method makes the current price a non-issue, since it costs $0 out of pocket.

Platform Metacritic score PC 84 / 90% PS5 81 Xbox N/A Switch N/A

Planet Coaster Platform Availability

Planet Coaster is available on PC through Steam, where the Frontier Workshop and its community blueprints live, plus a separate Console Edition on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. There is no Nintendo Switch release. The console version plays the same core game but without Workshop support, so PC remains the definitive way to play. Since Snakzy rewards convert into a Steam gift card, Steam is the natural purchase point for this method.

Planet Coaster System Requirements

Planet Coaster is a 2016 title, so most gaming PCs from the last several years clear the minimum bar easily. The real strain comes from megaparks: once you have thousands of individually simulated guests, the CPU carries most of the load, not the GPU.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 SP1 / 8.1 / 10 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-4300 Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD FX-8350 RAM 8 GB 12 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 560 (2GB) or AMD Radeon 7850 (2GB) NVIDIA GTX 980 (4GB) or AMD R9 380 (4GB) DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 8 GB available space 8 GB available space, SSD recommended

A mid-range rig built in the last five years handles small and medium parks without issue. Only players building sprawling megaparks with tens of thousands of guests need to watch CPU headroom closely.

Planet Coaster Mechanics

The core loop is straightforward: build rides and coasters, theme every inch of scenery around them, set prices and hire staff, then read guest feedback and heatmaps to grow a profitable, good-looking park. Planet Coaster splits that loop across three modes. Career mode hands you scenario objectives inside pre-built parks. Challenge mode drops you on a blank map with real economic pressure. Sandbox mode removes money entirely so you can focus purely on design.

The coaster editor is the game’s standout system: a spline-based tool with physics-true excitement, fear, and nausea ratings that update as you shape the track, so a coaster that looks great can still make guests sick if the curves are too aggressive. Terrain sculpting lets you reshape the ground itself, and the Frontier Workshop lets you drop in blueprints other players have already built rather than starting from scratch.

Underneath all of that sits a genuinely detailed simulation. Guests are modeled individually with their own needs and thoughts, staff need managing across mechanics, vendors, and entertainers, and ride reliability has to be balanced against your maintenance budget. That management layer never really gets in the way of the creative side, which is one of the clearest differences from the RollerCoaster Tycoon games of the same era and their spreadsheet-first approach. Planet Coaster 2 added water parks on top of this foundation, but the original’s core systems remain untouched.

Planet Coaster Top Features

Piece-by-piece creativity. Build anything from a single themed rock to a fully realized dark ride, with no snapping to a rigid grid. Physics-true coasters. The spline-based editor simulates real excitement, fear, and nausea ratings as you shape each track. A living crowd. Thousands of individually simulated guests react to prices, queues, and everything else you build. 11 DLC packs or one Subscription Pass. Themes range from Spooky to Back to the Future, now bundled through a single subscription. The Frontier Workshop. Hundreds of thousands of community blueprints are free to download or share.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Planet Coaster Free Get Planet Coaster Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Planet Coaster Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you earn coins by completing offers: playing partner games, downloading apps, and finishing surveys. No credit card is required at any point. This is a time-investment model, not a money-investment one. On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, more than enough to cover a sale-priced copy of Planet Coaster in one payout.

Here is how to get Planet Coaster free step by step:

Download Snakzy – available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers – offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins – each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $44.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card – once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $44.99 or more Buy Planet Coaster on Steam – apply the gift card and complete the purchase

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Planet Coaster Free Get Planet Coaster Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Planet Coaster Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to spend a week or two building a Snakzy balance, and that is fine. Eneba is a trusted marketplace with buyer protection where a Planet Coaster Steam key currently runs around $2.24, compared with the $44.99 official Steam price, a saving of roughly 95%. The key activates on Steam exactly like a direct purchase and hands you a permanent, legitimate license. This is not a replacement for the Snakzy method above, it is simply the option for readers who want to start playing today instead of waiting on a payout cycle.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Planet Coaster‘s price, with room left over for a DLC pack.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before you buy. The process is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code instantly. Whichever route you take, all three end with a legitimate copy of Planet Coaster. Snakzy costs time and no money, an Eneba game key costs a few dollars for instant access, and an Eneba gift card adds wallet funds for an official purchase.

Is It Legal to Get Planet Coaster Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for user attention, Snakzy shares that revenue back to you as coins, you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card, and you use that gift card to buy Planet Coaster through an official Steam purchase. There is no legal gray area anywhere in that process, and the license you end up with is identical to one you paid for directly.

Unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, and torrents are a different story entirely. Those routes are illegal, and they carry real risks: malware that can damage your system, permanent Steam account bans, and no legitimate license to the game at all. Piracy also cuts Frontier Developments out of a sale it earned, while the Snakzy method ensures the developer gets paid in full.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support Frontier Developments while keeping your wallet closed. If management sims are your thing, a helpful set of simulation buying guides on Eneba Hub covers similar titles worth exploring, and a handy Steam gift card hub is worth bookmarking for future purchases.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Planet Coaster Free

Planet Coaster backs up its reputation with real numbers: an 84 Metascore, a 9/10 from GameSpot, 90% Very Positive across more than 71,000 Steam reviews, and a decade of community creations that keep the Workshop alive. It remains the theme-park sim to beat even with Planet Coaster 2 on shelves. Budget-conscious builders, fans of the original RollerCoaster Tycoon series, and anyone with a packed wishlist all benefit here, and if factory and city sims are on your radar too, Cities: Skylines and Satisfactory make for a similarly rewarding way to spend Snakzy coins.

Getting started takes minutes: download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, and build your balance toward the gift card threshold at your own pace. Once your gift card is ready, how to get Planet Coaster free is just a checkout away.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Planet Coaster Free Get Planet Coaster Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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