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How to get Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord free is a question a lot of medieval-sandbox fans are asking, especially once they see the $49.99 price tag on Steam. Is Bannerlord free anywhere officially? No, but TaleWorlds Entertainment’s strategy action-RPG drops players into the land of Calradia with real-time battles that can swell past a thousand troops, and it became one of Steam‘s biggest-ever launches. That scale comes at a cost, and not everyone wants to pay full price for a sandbox this size. Fortunately there are two legitimate ways around the price tag, and I’ll walk through both.

The first is Snakzy, a free rewards app: complete offers, earn coins, and redeem them for a Steam gift card, all without spending your own money. The second is Eneba, a legitimate marketplace where a Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Steam key currently runs around $18.89, a saving of roughly 62% off the official price. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license. This guide covers the game itself, pricing, platforms, specs, mechanics, both money-saving methods, legality and a full verdict, so keep reading.

Game Info Details Game price $49.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 77 critic (PC); Steam Very Positive, 87% of 97,600+ reviews Genre Strategy action-RPG (medieval sandbox) Developers TaleWorlds Entertainment Publishers TaleWorlds Entertainment Time to earn: Main story ~50 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~90 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist Effectively open-ended

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How To Get Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been watching Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord since its early access days, and the reception has stayed remarkably consistent. It holds a Very Positive rating on Steam from more than 97,600 reviews, with 87% of players recommending it. Critics were more mixed: scores landed in the mid-70s to low-80s range depending on platform, with most praise going to the combat and most criticism aimed at the shallow diplomacy layer.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is a strategy action-RPG set in Calradia, a Migration-Period-inspired land ruled by a crumbling empire. You build a custom character from nothing and freely trade, raid, recruit, craft, marry and conquer your way to a throne. The standout is the skill-based directional melee combat, fought in first- or third-person while you personally swing a sword or command hundreds of troops in a real-time siege.

TaleWorlds Entertainment developed and published the game, with Prime Matter handling console publishing. It’s a prequel to Mount & Blade: Warband, set 173 years earlier in Calradia’s history. Early access began on March 30, 2020, one of Steam‘s biggest launches ever, and the full release followed on October 25, 2022 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The War Sails naval DLC, adding a Viking-inspired faction, arrived in late 2025.

There’s no fixed story here. You build a clan, run caravans and workshops, get tangled in kingdom politics, siege castles and eventually forge your own kingdom if you’re ambitious enough. A deep Steam Workshop modding scene and regular free updates keep the sandbox growing years after launch.

How Much Does Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Cost?

The Bannerlord price on Steam sits at $49.99, though TaleWorlds discounts it fairly often, commonly by 50% to 60%, which can push it toward $20 during major sales. That’s still a real cost for a game with an open-ended structure, especially if you’re not sure it’ll click for you.

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The lowest price seen on Steam sales sits around $20, and Eneba keys tend to run below even that. Expect discount windows around seasonal Steam sales, since TaleWorlds has kept up a steady post-launch cadence since 2020. Either way, if you’ve searched for a Mount & Blade II Bannerlord free download hoping for a shortcut, the Snakzy method below is a legitimate path that gets you there without paying Steam‘s price at all.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 77 / 87% Positive PS5 83 Xbox 73 Switch N/A

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is available on PC through Steam, plus PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. There’s no Nintendo Switch version, and none has been announced. The PC version carries by far the biggest modding scene, with thousands of Steam Workshop mods adding factions, overhauls and quality-of-life fixes. Since Snakzy rewards convert into Steam Wallet gift cards, Steam is the natural purchase point for this method, which also means full access to that mod library.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord System Requirements

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord runs on TaleWorlds’ own in-house engine and is fairly forgiving for a game of this scale. You don’t need a high-end rig for a smooth experience outside of the largest sieges.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i3-8100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X RAM 6 GB 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 660 (2 GB) / AMD Radeon HD 7850 (2 GB) NVIDIA GTX 1060 (3 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 580 Storage 60 GB available space 60 GB available space (SSD advised)

Large battles lean heavily on the CPU rather than the GPU, so a stronger processor helps more than a flashy graphics card once troop counts climb past a few hundred, especially in big Steam Workshop battle mods.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Mechanics

The core loop alternates between the overhead campaign map, where you trade, quest and recruit troops, and real-time battles you fight directly while issuing squad orders. The standout system is the skill-based directional combat: four-way attacking and blocking that rewards timing and positioning whether you’re on foot or on horseback.

There’s no set story here. You can recruit companions, run caravans and workshops, marry into or found your own clan, and eventually raise armies to siege towns and carve out a kingdom. Multiplayer adds team deathmatch, siege and skirmish modes for players who want the combat without the campaign layer.

Crafting, a simulated economy that shifts on its own, and clan and kingdom management all add extra layers, and mods expand nearly everything further. To be honest, reviewers consistently found the diplomacy and kingdom-management systems shallow, and there’s noticeable grind and repetition once you’re past the early game. The combat sandbox is the real draw here, so it’s best approached as a war sandbox rather than a deep grand-strategy game.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Top Features

Massive Real-Time Battles: Command and fight in sieges and field battles that can swell past a thousand troops, all in first- or third-person. Skill-Based Combat: Four-way directional attacking and blocking rewards timing over button-mashing, on foot or horseback. Open Medieval Sandbox: Trade, raid, craft, marry and rule. No two playthroughs land the same way. Clan and Kingdom Building: Recruit companions, manage fiefs and fight your way to a throne. Deep Modding Support: Official tools and a huge Steam Workshop scene keep the game evolving years after launch.

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How To Get Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app: no credit card required, ever. Instead of paying with money, you complete offers, download apps, fill out surveys and play partner games to earn coins. This is a time-investment method rather than a money-investment one. You’re trading time completing offers for coins that convert directly into real gift card value.

Here is how to get Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $49.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam Wallet gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $49.99 or more Buy Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord on Steam: apply the gift card and purchase; the result is a permanent, legitimate license identical to a direct purchase

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, more than enough to cover a $49.99 Steam Wallet gift card once you stack a couple of payout cycles. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out at all, and offers and availability vary by region, so check what’s live in your country before committing to one.

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Get Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Cheaper With Eneba

Not everyone wants to grind out Snakzy offers before playing, and if you’d rather own the game today, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted Steam keys. The official Steam price is $49.99, while an Eneba Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord key currently runs around $18.89, a saving of roughly 62%. That’s still a legitimate, permanent license redeemed directly on Steam, the same as a full-price purchase, just at a lower cost. For anyone hunting a Bannerlord Steam key cheap enough to buy today, this listing undercuts the official price by a wide margin. Think of Eneba as the option for players who want the game right now rather than the free-but-slower Snakzy route.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards, here is the closest card above Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord‘s price.

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Eneba prices shift regularly, so it’s worth checking the live listing before you buy. The process is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive a key or gift card code by email. Pick whichever fits: Snakzy (free, needs time), an Eneba key (discounted, immediate) or an Eneba gift card (wallet funds for an official Steam purchase). All three end with a legitimate copy of Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord.

Is It Legal to Get Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Free With Snakzy?

Yes, this is 100% legal. Snakzy pays you in coins for completing offers, mostly playing mobile games and partner apps. You exchange those coins for a real Steam Wallet gift card, then use that gift card to make an official purchase on Steam. The result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical to a purchase you paid for directly.

What to avoid is any unofficial “free download” site, crack or torrent claiming to offer Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord for nothing. These are illegal, and the real risks are serious: malware that can damage your PC, permanent Steam account bans, and no legitimate license at all. TaleWorlds Entertainment is harmed every time someone pirates the game instead of paying for it.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support TaleWorlds while keeping your wallet closed. If you’re stocking up on other Steam credit anyway, the broader Steam gift card selection on Eneba is worth a look for your next purchase too.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Free

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord earns its Very Positive Steam rating from more than 97,600 reviews, and years after launch the modding scene keeps pulling players back in. The diplomacy is shallow and the grind is real, but nothing else quite matches its combat sandbox. It’s an easy recommendation for medieval-strategy fans, Warband veterans and anyone chasing huge real-time battles, free or discounted.

Getting there is straightforward: download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, build up your coin balance, then redeem it for a Steam Wallet gift card and buy the game officially. Once you have your gift card ready, how to get Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord free is just a checkout away.

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