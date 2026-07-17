Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How To Get Marathon Free is the question shooter fans started asking once Bungie‘s first new game since Destiny 2 launched at $39.99. Marathon is a sci-fi PvPvE extraction shooter on the lost colony world of Tau Ceti IV, and it isn’t free. Two legitimate routes get you in without paying full price: one trades time for a free key through Snakzy, the other trades a little money for an instant Eneba discount.

Snakzy is a free rewards app: no credit card, just time spent on offers that convert into a Steam gift card. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace where a Marathon key typically sits below the official price for an immediate buy. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license. Below, I cover the game, pricing, specs, mechanics, Snakzy, Eneba, and whether this is legal, which is really how to get Marathon free. Keep reading.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 (Steam, Standard Edition) Metacritic rating Generally favorable, around 74% OpenCritic recommend Genre Sci-fi PvPvE extraction shooter Developers Bungie Publishers Bungie (distributed by Sony Interactive Entertainment) Time to earn: Main story Ongoing live-service, no fixed campaign Time to earn: Main + extra content Open-ended extraction runs and seasonal content Time to earn: 100% completionist Effectively endless (live-service model)

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Marathon Free Get Marathon Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Marathon Free: Full Game Overview

I have been tracking Marathon since Bungie first teased it back in 2023, and the release lived up to a good chunk of that hype. Reviews landed generally favorable, with roughly 74% of critics on OpenCritic recommending it, and the consensus praises Bungie’s gunplay applied to a genuinely tense extraction loop. The studio’s reputation for tight shooting mechanics, built over two decades on Halo and Destiny, carries over cleanly into this new setting.

Marathon puts you in control of a Runner, a cybernetic mercenary who drops into evolving zones on the lost colony planet Tau Ceti IV. You loot artifacts and gear, fight AI security forces and rival crews, and try to extract before you die. Lose that fight before you reach extraction, and everything you carried in that run is gone for good, which is what makes each firefight genuinely tense.

Bungie developed and published Marathon itself, with Sony Interactive Entertainment handling distribution. The game was announced in May 2023, delayed from a September 2025 window, and finally released on March 5, 2026 for PC through Steam and Epic Games Store, plus PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with full cross-play and cross-save. It is Bungie’s first new IP since Destiny launched in 2014, and its first new Marathon entry since Marathon Infinity in 1996.

The game supports squad-based play in three-player crews, with solo and duo queues also available. Progression runs through persistent, evolving zones, artifact crafting, and a seasonal narrative with a roadmap of free maps and modes. Being honest matters here too: Marathon uses a seasonal-reset model that wipes Runner progress each season, so what you build up now will not last forever.

How Much Does Marathon Cost?

Marathon is not free to play, despite living inside a seasonal, live-service structure. The Standard Edition runs $39.99 on Steam, with a $60 Deluxe Edition and Collector’s tiers priced higher still. Bungie has said publicly that the game will not be pay-to-win, so that price covers the full Runner experience rather than a paywalled shortcut. If that Marathon price feels steep, the cheapest route through this guide is actually free, and it runs through Snakzy.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Marathon has not seen a major Steam sale yet since its March 2026 launch, which is typical for a new live-service release. Bungie reportedly missed Sony’s sales targets at launch, so deeper discounts during upcoming seasonal content drops would not be surprising. Either way, the Snakzy method sidesteps Marathon‘s current price entirely, since you are not paying Steam‘s asking price at all.

Marathon Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC Generally favorable PS5 Generally favorable Xbox Generally favorable Switch N/A

Marathon is available on PC through Steam and Epic Games Store, plus PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, all connected through full cross-play and cross-save. There is no Nintendo Switch version, and PC and Xbox players do not need a PlayStation Network account to play. Since Snakzy rewards are redeemed for a Steam gift card, Steam is the natural purchase point for this method regardless of which console you actually play on.

Marathon System Requirements

Marathon runs on the same engine lineage as Destiny, and it is reasonably friendly on hardware for a live-service shooter. You do not need a high-end rig to get a smooth experience at launch settings.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-6600 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3500 RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti (4GB) NVIDIA RTX 2060 (6GB) Storage [value to confirm] SSD [value to confirm] SSD

A mid-range gaming PC from the last few years should handle Marathon comfortably at those recommended settings. Storage requirements have not been published yet, so check the Steam store page for the current install size before you download.

Marathon Mechanics

Each Marathon run starts the same way: you drop into a zone as a Runner, scavenge weapons, ammo, shields, and artifacts, and try to survive contact with both AI security forces and rival player crews. The tension comes from risk. Die before you reach extraction and everything you picked up on that run is gone.

Matches are squad-based, built around three-player crews, though solo and duo queues exist for players who prefer smaller groups. Up to 18 Runners can share a single zone at once, and persistent details like decaying corpses hint at threats nearby before you actually see them. Stronger artifacts can be combined into rarer Prime Artifacts, giving you a reason to keep pushing deeper into a zone instead of extracting the moment you find something valuable.

Bungie’s gunplay, movement, and audio design carry a lot of this experience, and the way the world weaves lore into ordinary matches is one of the more impressive parts of the package. Being honest matters here too. Marathon is multiplayer only, with no campaign to fall back on. The UI can feel cluttered at points, some reviewers found launch content thin, and the seasonal reset wipes your Runner’s gear at the start of each new season. Treat it as an evolving live-service game rather than a finished product, and the extraction loop itself is genuinely one of the tighter ones in the genre right now.

Marathon Top Features

Bungie gunplay: the studio’s shooting feel, sharpened over Halo and Destiny, applied to a tense extraction loop. High-stakes extraction: loot, fight, and extract. Die before you exfil and you lose your haul. Squad-based PvPvE: team up in three-player crews, or brave solo and duo queues. Evolving zones and seasons: persistent, changing maps paired with a seasonal narrative and free content updates. Full cross-play and cross-save: play with friends and carry progress across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Marathon Free Get Marathon Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Marathon Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete offers, download apps, fill out surveys, and play partner games to earn coins. No credit card is required at any point. This is a time investment rather than a money investment: you trade attention for coins, and those coins convert into a real Steam gift card you can spend on Marathon.

Here is how to get Marathon free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests. Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, and you can track progress toward $39.99 inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $39.99 or more. Buy Marathon on Steam: apply the gift card and complete the purchase.

Since Marathon‘s $39.99 price sits well above Snakzy‘s $35 minimum cashout threshold, expect to clear a moderate number of higher-value offers before your first redemption, rather than a single quick one.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of getting started, comfortably covering Marathon‘s $39.99 price with a little left over. Just remember the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out, and offers vary by region, so check what is actually live in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Marathon Free Get Marathon Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Marathon Cheaper With Eneba

Not everyone wants to spend a few days building a Snakzy balance, and if you came here looking for a Marathon Steam key cheap enough to buy today, Eneba is a trusted marketplace with buyer protection worth checking out. A Marathon Steam key is typically listed there below the $39.99 official price, ready for an immediate purchase. I cannot quote an exact live figure here since Eneba prices shift constantly, but checking the current listing takes seconds. What you get either way is the same thing: a legitimate, permanent license redeemed on Steam, not a shortcut around Bungie getting paid. Think of Eneba as the option for players who would rather pay a little now than wait a few days for Snakzy to pay out, not as a better deal than the free route.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you would prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Marathon‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before you buy. Buying the $50 Steam Wallet Gift Card instead of a key leaves about $10.01 in your wallet afterward, ready for cosmetics or a future purchase. The process itself stays simple either way: pick a product, pay, and receive a key or gift card code by email. Whichever route you pick, a free Snakzy key, a discounted Eneba key, or an Eneba gift card that tops up your Steam wallet, you end up with a legitimate copy of Marathon.

Is It Legal to Get Marathon Free With Snakzy?

Yes, getting Marathon free through Snakzy is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for completed offers, Snakzy shares that value back to you as coins, and you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card that buys a real, official copy of the game. Bungie gets paid in full, the same as any other Steam purchase.

If you searched for a Marathon Bungie free download hoping for a shortcut, be careful. Marathon is always online, so a cracked copy of a multiplayer-only extraction shooter is not actually possible, and any site promising one is running a scam or pushing malware. Bungie enforces permanent bans for cheating and runs a rebuilt anti-cheat stack, so a legitimate key through Snakzy or Eneba is the only safe route into the game.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support Bungie’s work without spending money you do not have to spend. If extraction shooters are your genre, a deeper list of extraction shooters worth trying covers more titles in the same space, and if you would rather stock up on Steam credit for something else entirely, a wider range of discounted Steam gift cards is also worth a look.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Marathon Free

Marathon earns a genuine recommendation with real caveats. Reviews are generally favorable, roughly 74% of critics on OpenCritic recommend it, and Bungie’s gunplay is as sharp as its reputation suggests. It is also fair to say this is a multiplayer-only, live-service game that launched a little thin on content, with a cluttered UI and a seasonal reset that wipes your gear. Getting it free or cheap is a smart way to try an evolving shooter without fully committing upfront. If extraction shooters are already your thing, a similarly practical way to get ARC Raiders free is worth a look too, and the same logic applies to Hunt: Showdown 1896 if period-accurate PvPvE suits you better.

The short version: pick an offer on Snakzy, build your balance over a few days, and spend the resulting gift card on Steam, or grab a cheaper Eneba key today.

Once your gift card or Eneba key is ready, how to get Marathon free stops being a question and becomes a checkout.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Marathon Free Get Marathon Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

FAQs