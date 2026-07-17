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How to get ARC Raiders free is a fair question for anyone eyeing Embark Studios’ breakout extraction shooter without wanting to pay the full $39.99 Steam price. ARC Raiders is a multiplayer PvPvE shooter where survivors scavenge a machine-ravaged Earth, and it earned Best Multiplayer honors at The Game Awards 2025. This guide removes that price barrier entirely.

Two paths exist here. Eneba sells a legitimate ARC Raiders Steam key from around $21.81, roughly 45% off the official price, for anyone who wants to buy right now. Snakzy offers a completely free route: complete simple offers, earn coins, and redeem a Steam gift card worth the full price. Both result in a permanent license. This guide covers the game itself, its cost, platforms, requirements, mechanics, the Snakzy steps, and the Eneba alternative, so keep reading.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 83/100 critic (Steam: 87% Very Positive) Genre Multiplayer extraction shooter, third-person, co-op/PvPvE Developers Embark Studios Publishers Embark Studios Time to earn: Main story Open-ended, no formal campaign Time to earn: Main + Extra content Hundreds of hours across extraction raids Time to earn: 100% Completionist Open-ended, seasonal resets keep content fresh

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How To Get ARC Raiders Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking ARC Raiders since launch, and the numbers back up the hype. Embark Studios’ extraction shooter won Best Multiplayer Game at The Game Awards 2025 and Online Game of the Year at the 29th D.I.C.E. Awards, sold an estimated 14 to 15 million copies, and passed $500 million in revenue. It holds 87% Very Positive reviews on Steam from more than 385,000 players, with OpenCritic putting the recommend rate at 92%.

ARC Raiders drops you onto a post-apocalyptic Earth in the year 2180, where hostile machines called ARC forced humanity underground. Solo, duo, or trio raids last about 30 minutes: you scavenge loot, fight ARC robots and rival human Raiders, then extract before the timer runs out. Die mid-raid and you lose your gear except for a small safe pocket, which keeps the risk real without being overly punishing.

Built by roughly 70 developers at Embark Studios on Unreal Engine 5, ARC Raiders launched October 30, 2025 simultaneously on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It runs as a live-service title with free seasonal updates instead of paid DLC. Season 9 added the Fangwai City map and an 8v8 Point Break mode, and Embark Studios has an active roadmap through the rest of 2026.

How Much Does ARC Raiders Cost?

ARC Raiders costs $39.99 on Steam, and unlike a lot of new releases, it launched without any discount at all. That held true through most of its first year, though Steam’s Summer Sale finally brought the first real markdown around 20% off, roughly on schedule with what most live-service shooters see once they clear their debut window. For a permanent copy without touching the Steam price at all, the Snakzy method below covers the full cost in coins instead of cash.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Since ARC Raiders only released in October 2025, there is no long price history to lean on yet. Embark Studios has kept the live-service model free of paid DLC, so expect deeper Steam discounts to show up mainly during the Summer and Winter sales rather than smaller flash promotions. None of that matters much if you go the Snakzy route, since building a coin balance sidesteps the current price altogether and can help you get ARC Raiders for free regardless of what Steam charges this month.

ARC Raiders Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 83 / N/A PS5 N/A Xbox N/A Switch N/A

ARC Raiders launched simultaneously on PC (via Steam), PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on October 30, 2025, with full cross-platform play across all three. There is no Nintendo Switch version, and Embark Studios hasn’t announced one. Console reviewers haven’t split out separate Metacritic listings for PS5 or Xbox Series X|S yet, so the 83/100 critic score above reflects the PC release, alongside Steam’s 87% Very Positive rating. Since the Snakzy method redeems a Steam Wallet gift card, the PC release is the natural fit for anyone chasing ARC Raiders free PC, though the underlying purchase logic works the same on any platform.

ARC Raiders System Requirements

ARC Raiders runs on Unreal Engine 5, which means it asks more of your hardware than a lot of extraction shooters in its price range. A mid-range gaming PC from the last few years can still run it comfortably at 1080p on low settings, though pushing 1440p at high settings calls for something closer to an RTX 3070.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-8600 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Intel Core i7-10700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM 12 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 1070 / AMD RX Vega 56 NVIDIA RTX 3070 / AMD RX 6800 Storage 50 GB SSD 50 GB SSD

The 50 GB SSD requirement is non-negotiable since ARC Raiders is an always-online title, and a spinning hard drive will hurt your load times even if your CPU and GPU clear the minimum bar. If your rig meets the recommended tier, you should see smooth 1440p performance with DLSS or FSR upscaling turned on.

ARC Raiders Mechanics

Each raid drops you and up to two teammates onto the surface for a roughly 30 minute window. You scavenge weapons, crafting materials, and gear from the environment while avoiding or fighting hostile ARC machines, ranging from small drones to massive Matriarch-class bosses. Other human Raiders are doing the same thing nearby, so every encounter carries both a PvE and a PvP threat.

There’s no traditional campaign here. Progression happens at your underground base between raids, where you repair gear, unlock Raider Decks that shape your playstyle, and choose from a wide range of weapons and loadout options. Matchmaking adjusts based on group size and player level, and anyone past level 40 can opt into veteran-only lobbies for tougher competition. Five-day Expedition cycles layer structured, damage-based challenges on top of the open-ended raid loop.

Seasonal updates keep the map pool and enemy roster moving. Season 9 added the Fangwai City megacity and an 8v8 Point Break mode, and Embark Studios has committed to more free content through the rest of 2026, with no paid DLC or loot boxes anywhere in the model. The core tension stays the same every raid: how much risk you take scavenging versus how safely you extract with what you found.

ARC Raiders Top Features

Accessible Extraction Shooter: A safe-pocket system softens permadeath, and solo-friendly matchmaking makes ARC Raiders less punishing than Escape from Tarkov while staying tense enough for veterans. Rich PvE Against ARC Machines: Enemies range from small scout drones to towering Matriarch bosses, giving every raid a real PvE threat alongside the human competition. Unreal Engine 5 Visuals: Detailed post-apocalyptic biomes, from rust belt wastelands to the Fangwai City megacity, run smoothly across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Free Live-Service Content: Seasonal maps, enemies, and modes like 8v8 Point Break arrive at no extra cost, with no battle passes or loot boxes anywhere. Solo, Duo, or Trio Play: Flexible squad sizes and cross-platform play mean you can raid alone or with friends without losing matchmaking balance.

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How To Get ARC Raiders Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free mobile rewards app for Android and iOS where you complete offers, like downloading apps, finishing surveys, and playing partner games, to earn coins. No credit card is required at any point. This is a time investment rather than a money investment, and it’s the same route plenty of players use for an ARC Raiders free download without opening their wallet.

Here is how to get ARC Raiders free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, and you can track progress toward $39.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $39.99 or more Buy ARC Raiders on Steam: use the gift card to complete the purchase

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, comfortably covering ARC Raiders’ $39.99 price with room left over. The $35 minimum payout threshold still applies before you can cash out. Offers and Snakzy availability vary by region, so check what’s live in your country before committing to any single offer.

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Get ARC Raiders Cheaper With Eneba

Not everyone wants to wait through a few Snakzy payout cycles before playing. Eneba is a trusted marketplace for readers who would rather buy ARC Raiders right now. The official Steam price sits at $39.99, while Eneba lists a global Steam key from around $21.81, a saving of roughly 45%. That’s a legitimate, permanent Steam license backed by buyer protection, not a gray-market workaround. Think of this as the immediate option alongside the Snakzy method rather than a replacement for it: readers with more time than money can grind toward a free copy, while readers who want to start raiding tonight can grab the discounted key instead.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above ARC Raiders’ price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices shift with demand, so check the live listing before you buy. The process stays simple: pick a product, pay, and get your key or gift card code instantly. Picking between Snakzy (free, takes time), an Eneba key (discounted, instant), or an Eneba gift card (tops up your wallet) comes down to preference. All three roads end with a legitimate copy of ARC Raiders.

Is It Legal to Get ARC Raiders Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for completed offers, Snakzy shares that revenue back to users as coins, and users redeem those coins for a Steam gift card used to buy ARC Raiders through an official Steam purchase. Embark Studios gets paid in full every time, with no legal gray area anywhere in the process.

Cracked or pirated copies are a different story entirely. They’re illegal, they break ARC Raiders’ always-online multiplayer, and they carry real risks: malware, permanent Steam account bans, and no legitimate license to fall back on. Embark Studios built this game from a small Swedish team into a genre leader, and piracy takes real revenue away from that work.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developers while keeping your wallet closed.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get ARC Raiders Free

ARC Raiders earned Best Multiplayer Game at The Game Awards 2025 and Online Game of the Year at the D.I.C.E. Awards, sold an estimated 14 to 15 million copies, and holds 87% Very Positive reviews on Steam. That combination makes it one of the strongest extraction shooters on the market right now, even with the occasional rough AI moment in solo play. For anyone specifically searching ARC Raiders free 2026, this year’s Snakzy payout numbers make it a realistic target. It suits budget-conscious gamers, players with a packed wishlist, and anyone who doesn’t want to wait for a sale.

Getting started is simple: download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, build up your coin balance, and make the official Steam purchase once you hit the payout threshold. Once you have your gift card ready, how to get ARC Raiders free is just a checkout away.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get ARC Raiders Free Get ARC Raiders Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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