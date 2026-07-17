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How to get Manor Lords free is the question every budget-conscious city-builder fan asks the moment they see this medieval strategy game’s $39.99 price tag. Manor Lords became Steam’s most-wishlisted title ever, with 3.2 million wishlists before launch, built almost entirely by one developer: gridless plots, organic growth, and real-time tactical battles in one medieval sandbox. This guide shows exactly how to remove that price barrier.

Two legitimate routes get you there. Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete offers and redeem coins for a Steam key, no purchase required. Eneba is a trusted marketplace selling Manor Lords keys below the official price for immediate buyers. Both deliver a permanent, legitimate license. Below, I cover the game itself, its real cost, platforms, specs, and the exact steps for how to get Manor Lords free with either method, so keep reading.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 on Steam Metacritic rating ~70 critic (Early Access) / 87% Steam user “Very Positive” Genre Medieval city builder and strategy with real-time tactical battles Developers Slavic Magic Publishers Hooded Horse Time to earn: Main story ~15-20 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~40-60 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist 100+ hours

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How To Get Manor Lords Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking Manor Lords since before launch, and the numbers still surprise me. Slavic Magic’s solo-built medieval city builder hit 3.2 million wishlists, the biggest pre-launch total in Steam’s history, then sold 1 million copies within its first 24 hours and passed 2 million inside three weeks of its April 2024 Early Access debut. Peak concurrent players touched 173,000 on launch day alone, a record for the strategy genre. Ongoing Early Access updates, most recently a major technical overhaul that ported the game to Unreal Engine 5, keep expanding what’s here.

At its core, Manor Lords asks you to grow a handful of families from a muddy crossroads into a thriving medieval town. Plots aren’t locked to a rigid grid: villagers develop their own burgage lots organically, the way real 14th-century Franconian settlements did. Oxen haul timber between workshops, fields rotate crops to avoid exhausting the soil, and once your town can support a retinue, you’ll meet rival lords and bandits in Total War-style field battles complete with flanking, morale, and fatigue.

Manor Lords entered Steam Early Access on April 26, 2024, and remains there in 2026, built by Slavic Magic and published by Hooded Horse. The developer’s transparency about what’s still missing has become part of the game’s story.

Content keeps growing: region-based map conquest, burgage-plot specializations, manor building, seasonal survival, and tactical battles all sit inside an active Early Access roadmap.

How Much Does Manor Lords Cost?

Manor Lords currently lists for $39.99 on Steam. Working out how to get Manor Lords free starts with knowing exactly what you’re saving against: Early Access sales are frequent, typically 25 to 40 percent off, which occasionally drops the price into the $24-$30 range for a limited window.

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Tracking the Manor Lords price over time shows discounts cluster around major seasonal sales, and Slavic Magic’s history of steady updates suggests Hooded Horse will keep running similar promotions as Manor Lords approaches a full 1.0 release. If you’d rather skip the wait entirely, the Snakzy method below is how you get Manor Lords for free without paying anything at all. Nothing changes about the license you end up owning either way.

Manor Lords Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 70 critic / 87% user Xbox N/A

Manor Lords is a PC-first release available on Steam and through Xbox Game Pass for PC, alongside a broader Xbox Series X|S rollout that Hooded Horse has confirmed. A PlayStation version has been rated in some regions but hasn’t received an official release date, so treat any PS5 launch as unconfirmed for now, and there’s no Nintendo Switch version planned. Every how to get Manor Lords free method described here targets the Steam release specifically, since Snakzy coins convert into a Steam key rather than a console license. Console players hoping for the same free route will need to wait for an official port before this method applies to them.

Manor Lords System Requirements

Manor Lords doesn’t demand a monster rig, but its late-game towns full of hundreds of villagers lean harder on CPU and RAM than the GPU. Here’s what Slavic Magic recommends on the Steam store page.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-4670 / AMD FX-4350 Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 2200G RAM 8 GB 12 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 1050 (2GB) / AMD RX 460 (4GB) NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB) / AMD RX 580 (8GB) DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 15 GB 15 GB

A five-year-old mid-range PC clears the minimum bar comfortably, and the recommended spec is realistic for most gaming laptops bought in the last three years. None of this changes how to get Manor Lords free with Snakzy, since hardware has nothing to do with earning coins. Bigger settlements are the real performance test, not the initial install.

Manor Lords Mechanics

The core loop is simple to describe and hard to master: settle a region, lay out gridless burgage plots, assign families to farms and workshops, survive winter, then push your settlement’s development level and your own lordly ambitions further into the map. None of these systems change how to get Manor Lords free with Snakzy, since the method runs entirely outside the game itself.

Structurally, Manor Lords spans scenarios from peaceful growth to bandit-pressured conquest, with multi-region expansion letting each settlement specialize through development points. A manor and retinue system layers taxation and trade routes on top of the economy, and when diplomacy fails, tactical battles pit your militia and hired mercenaries against rival lords across real terrain.

The systems underneath are where Manor Lords earns its reputation. Burgage plots are the real innovation: villagers build inside your parcels organically rather than snapping to a grid, so towns grow the way real medieval villages did. Every backyard can become a micro-industry through farming, crafting, or trade, crop rotation and soil fertility punish careless planning, and oxen-driven logistics move goods between plots. Winters test every stockpile you’ve built, and none of it changes how to get Manor Lords free through Snakzy, which works the same regardless of which systems you dive into first. Fans of Banished‘s survival economy and Total War‘s field battles will recognize both halves of this game’s DNA.

Manor Lords Top Features

These five features are exactly why how to get Manor Lords free is worth the effort:

Organic medieval towns. Gridless plots grow the way real villages did centuries ago, and no other city builder replicates that look. The solo-dev miracle. Steam’s most-wishlisted game ever was built essentially by one person, Slavic Magic’s Greg Styczen. Backyard economies. Every burgage plot can farm, craft, or trade, turning individual households into micro-industries. A lord, not a mayor. Raise a retinue and settle disputes with rival lords in Total War-style field battles. Authenticity everywhere. Fourteenth-century Franconia is recreated down to crop rotation, sheep runs, and oxen logistics.

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How To Get Manor Lords Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a rewards app where you earn coins by completing offers, downloading partner apps, filling out surveys, and playing games included in its library. There’s no credit card involved at any step. Think of it as a time-investment method rather than a money-investment one: you trade spare minutes completing offers for coins that convert into real gift card value, which you then put toward Manor Lords on Steam. Here’s how to get Manor Lords free with Snakzy, step by step.

Download Snakzy: available free on both iOS and Android. Browse available offers: offers rotate regularly and vary by region, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests. Complete offers to earn coins: each finished offer credits coins to your balance, and you can track progress toward $39.99 right inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance clears the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $39.99 or more. Buy Manor Lords on Steam: apply the gift card and complete the purchase for a permanent, legitimate license.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, and the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. Offers and payout options vary by region, so check what’s available in your country before you start. At $39.99 a copy, that’s usually a week or two of casual offers standing between you and a free copy of Manor Lords, which is exactly how to get Manor Lords free without touching a credit card.

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Get Manor Lords Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to spend two weeks stacking Snakzy coins before playing. This guide on how to get Manor Lords free also covers this paid alternative for readers in a hurry. If you’d rather own Manor Lords today, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for a discounted Manor Lords Steam key, and it’s worth checking before you pay full price on Steam directly. The official Steam price sits at $39.99, and Eneba‘s listing for the same key is typically priced below that during regular marketplace promotions, though the exact figure moves with the live listing, so check the current price before buying. Either way, you’re getting a legitimate, permanent Steam license tied to your own account, not a subscription or shared login. I wouldn’t call Eneba better than Snakzy: it’s simply the faster option for readers who’d rather buy now than wait.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account instead, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above what Manor Lords costs, and any leftover balance stays in your wallet for future purchases.

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Eneba prices fluctuate day to day, so double-check the live listing before you buy. The process itself is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code instantly. All three paths end with a legitimate copy of Manor Lords in your library: Snakzy for free but with a time cost, an Eneba game key for an immediate discount, or an Eneba gift card that adds wallet funds toward an official purchase.

Is It Legal to Get Manor Lords Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is completely legal. That’s the legal backbone behind every legitimate how to get Manor Lords free method, including this one. Advertisers pay Snakzy for placement, Snakzy shares that revenue with users as coins, you redeem those coins for a legitimate gift card or key, and you complete an official purchase through Steam. The resulting license is a normal, permanent copy tied to your Steam account, identical to what you’d get paying full price.

What to avoid: unofficial “free download” sites, cracked installers, and torrents claiming to offer a Manor Lords free download. These are illegal, frequently bundled with malware that can damage your PC, and can get your Steam account banned outright. There’s also no real license behind them, so you lose access the moment Slavic Magic patches around the crack. Piracy hits small teams hardest, and Slavic Magic is about as small as successful developers get.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support Slavic Magic while keeping your wallet closed. If you’re shopping for other titles, a helpful strategy games buying guide covers the rest of the genre, and the discounted Steam gift card hub on Eneba is worth bookmarking for whatever you play next.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Manor Lords Free

Manor Lords earns its reputation: 2 million+ copies sold in three weeks, a record-setting wishlist count, an 87% positive Steam rating, and a visual identity nothing else in the genre matches. It’s a landmark builder that’s still growing through Early Access. If you like this kind of settlement building, a similarly ambitious builder like Cities: Skylines or a grittier medieval survival game like Going Medieval are worth a look too.

The Snakzy method boils down to one sentence: trade time for coins, trade coins for a key, and end up with a permanent, legitimate license.

Download Snakzy, find a high-value offer, build your balance, and make the official purchase whenever you’re ready. Once you have your gift card in hand, how to get Manor Lords free is just a checkout away.

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