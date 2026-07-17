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If you’re wondering how to get LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 free, you’re eyeing the same Deluxe Edition $34.99 Steam price tag as everyone else. TT Games built its biggest playground yet in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, fusing 18 Marvel realities into one open hub ruled by Kang the Conqueror, with more than 200 playable heroes along for the fight. This guide covers two ways past that price: one free, one discounted.

The first method is Snakzy, a free rewards app where you earn coins completing offers and playing partner games, then redeem those coins for a Steam gift card at no cost. The second is Eneba, a legitimate marketplace selling Deluxe Edition Steam keys for around $2.95, roughly 92% off list price, for anyone who wants the game today. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license.

Game Info Details Game price Deluxe Edition $34.99 (base game $19.99) on Steam Metacritic rating 73 on PS4, 74 on Xbox One, 76 on Switch Genre Action, open-world, superhero, co-op Developers TT Games (Traveller’s Tales) Publishers Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

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How To Get LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been replaying LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 on and off since its 2017 launch, and the character roster alone is why it still holds up. TT Games assembled more than 200 playable heroes and villains for this entry, from mainstream picks like Spider-Man and Black Panther to deep cuts like Cosmo the Spacedog and Squirrel Girl. The story is original rather than a movie tie-in, built around Kang the Conqueror tearing pieces out of 18 different Marvel realities and welding them into the floating city of Chronopolis.

Critic scores landed in the low-to-mid 70s across platforms: 73 on PS4, 74 on Xbox One, and 76 on Nintendo Switch, according to Metacritic. Steam players have been kinder, rating it 83% positive across nearly 2,900 user reviews. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment published the game alongside TT Games’ development work, and the Deluxe Edition folds in the full season pass: six DLC packs, including a Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War-themed level.

That combination of a huge roster, an original story, and a stacked Deluxe Edition bundle is what separates this entry from the rest of the LEGO Marvel lineup. It never got a proper next-gen remaster, but the underlying game holds up well enough that the character list and Chronopolis hub still feel like the high point of the series.

How Much Does LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Cost?

The LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition lists for $34.99 on Steam, on top of the $19.99 base game if you’d rather skip the season pass entirely. As a 2017 Warner Bros. catalog title, it shows up in most major Steam sales at steep discounts, sometimes cutting the Deluxe price by roughly 80%.

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A LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Steam key from Eneba already runs around $2.95, about 92% off, so third-party marketplaces are already undercutting Steam‘s own sale pricing. Warner Bros. tends to keep this catalog in rotation through winter and summer sales, so bigger Steam discounts should keep appearing over time. Checking the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition price on both storefronts before you buy is worth the extra minute. The Snakzy method covered later in this guide sidesteps the current price entirely and gets you the same permanent license for $0.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC N/A PS4 73 Xbox One 74 Switch 76

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 launched simultaneously on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch back in November 2017, one of the few entries in this series available across every major platform family. The PS4 and Xbox One versions still run through backward compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, though neither console received a native next-gen build. Metacritic never aggregated a PC critic score, but Steam players have rated it 83% positive. Couch co-op works identically no matter which platform you pick, since it’s built into the base campaign rather than patched in later. Since Snakzy rewards convert into a Steam gift card, Steam is the natural purchase point for this method, which means the PC version is the one you’ll redeem your free copy on.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 System Requirements

This is a 2017 family title built for hardware that was already several years old at launch, so almost any gaming PC from the past decade should run it without issue.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (64-bit) Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i3-3240 or equivalent AMD Intel Core i5-4570T or equivalent AMD RAM 4 GB 4 GB GPU GeForce GTX 460 or Radeon HD 5850 GeForce GTX 750 Ti or Radeon HD 7970 Storage 16 GB 16 GB

Even the recommended specs are modest by today’s standards, so a mid-range laptop or a budget desktop from the last several years clears this comfortably. The main bottleneck for most players will be the 16 GB of storage, not raw processing power.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Mechanics

The core loop stays close to the TT Games formula: play through a story chapter, smash the environment into studs, solve a handful of character-ability puzzles, unlock the heroes involved, then bring them back to Chronopolis to spend on side content. Combat stays stakes-free since dying just respawns you on the spot, which keeps the pace focused on exploration and puzzle-solving instead of punishing failure.

Structurally, the game splits into 20 story chapters plus the Deluxe Edition‘s DLC levels, all wrapped around the open-hub city of Chronopolis. Chronopolis itself is stitched from 18 separate Marvel locations. Ancient Egypt, the Old West, Sakaar, and 2099-era New York are among them, each with its own side quests, races, and collectibles. Drop-in, drop-out two-player couch co-op runs through the entire campaign, and a four-player competitive Super Hero battle mode sits alongside it for group sessions.

The signature new system is Kang’s time manipulation, letting certain characters age or rejuvenate objects and environments to open new paths. Layered over the usual gold brick and Stan Lee rescue collect-a-thon, it’s a familiar formula elevated by one of the best hubs and villains TT Games has built for this series. It doesn’t reinvent the LEGO format, but Chronopolis is a clear step up from LEGO Marvel Super Heroes‘s more contained New York setting.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Top Features

Chronopolis: eighteen Marvel realities fused into a single open-hub city, the most ambitious hub TT Games has built for this series. A 200+ character roster: from MCU mainstays like Thor and Doctor Strange to deep cuts like Cosmo the Spacedog and Squirrel Girl. Kang the Conqueror: an original, comics-first villain and story rather than a movie tie-in. Full couch co-op: drop-in, drop-out two-player support runs through the entire 20-chapter campaign. Deluxe Edition value: the season pass bundles six DLC packs, including a Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War-themed level, into one purchase.

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How To Get LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete offers, download apps, fill out surveys, and play partner games to earn coins, the core mechanic behind how you get LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 for free without spending a dollar. No credit card is required. This is a time-investment method: you trade time completing offers for coins that convert into real gift card value.

Here is how to get LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $34.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $34.99 or more Buy LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition on Steam: apply the gift card and purchase

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of signing up. The $35 minimum payout threshold still applies, so budget a couple of payout cycles if you’re aiming straight for the Deluxe Edition‘s full price. Offers and earning rates vary by region, so check what’s live in your country before committing to any single offer.

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Get LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to grind through Snakzy offers before playing. Eneba is a trusted marketplace for readers who’d rather buy now: the official Steam price for the Deluxe Edition is $34.99, while Eneba currently lists keys from around $2.95, roughly 92% off. It’s still a legitimate, permanent Steam license, redeemed the same way as a direct purchase, just through a third-party marketplace instead of Valve’s own storefront. This isn’t a case of Eneba beating Snakzy outright. It’s simply the faster option for anyone who wants to play today instead of building up a coin balance first.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before buying either option. The process is simple either way: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code instantly. A $50 Steam Wallet Gift Card covers the Deluxe Edition‘s $34.99 price with $15.01 left over in your Steam Wallet for something else. Pick Snakzy if you’d rather earn it for free, an Eneba game key if you want an immediate discount, or a Steam gift card if you’d rather add wallet funds for an official purchase. All three end with a legitimate copy of LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2.

Is It Legal to Get LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100% legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for engagement, Snakzy shares that revenue back to you as coins, and you exchange those coins for a real Steam gift card. You then use that gift card to make an official Steam purchase of LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, which results in a permanent license tied to your account, identical to paying for it yourself.

What to avoid: any site promising a LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 free download through cracks or torrents instead of an official storefront. These carry real risks, including malware and permanent Steam account bans, and they hand you no legitimate license at all. TT Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment receive nothing from a pirated copy, while a Snakzy redemption pays them in full just like any other sale.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developers while keeping your wallet closed. If you’re stocking up for more co-op nights, a handy way to browse discounted Steam gift cards is worth a look before your next purchase.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Free

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 earns its spot in any co-op library: a 200+ character roster, an original Kang-driven story, and a Deluxe Edition that bundles the entire season pass into one purchase. It’s a strong pick for budget-conscious gamers, parents looking for couch co-op with kids, and anyone who already finished LEGO Marvel Super Heroes or LEGO: Batman 3 and wants more of the same formula. If superhero team-ups are your thing, Injustice: Gods Among Us is worth a look too once you’ve cleared Chronopolis.

Getting there takes two simple steps: download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, and build your balance toward $34.99, then redeem it for a Steam gift card and make the purchase. Once you have that gift card ready, how to get LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 free stops being a question and turns into a checkout.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Free Get LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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