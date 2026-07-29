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How To Get It Takes Two Free?

If you are searching for how to get It Takes Two free, you have found the right guide. It Takes Two turns a divorcing couple into living dolls after their daughter’s tears cast a spell, and the only way home is by cooperating through a genre-bending, two-player-only action-adventure platformer. That premise made it 2021’s Game of the Year, but the $39.99 Steam price is still real money, even with the Friend’s Pass covering your co-op partner for free.

This guide covers two legitimate routes. Snakzy lets you earn coins playing mobile games and trade them for a Steam gift card, so you can buy the game without spending your own money. Eneba sells an It Takes Two Steam key below the official price for immediate buyers. Both result in a permanent, legitimate license. Read on for the price, platforms, specs, mechanics, and the full Snakzy walkthrough.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 89 critic (PC/PS4/Xbox Series X); Steam Overwhelmingly Positive (95%) Genre Co-op action-adventure platformer, 2 players only (online or couch), no solo mode Developers Hazelight Studios Publishers Electronic Arts (EA Originals) Time to earn: Main story ~14 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~17 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~22 hours

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How To Get It Takes Two Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been recommending It Takes Two to any couple, sibling pair, or parent-and-kid combo who will listen, and the numbers back up the hype. Hazelight Studios’s genre-bending platformer won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021, along with Best Family and Best Multiplayer. It has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide and holds a 95% Overwhelmingly Positive rating across tens of thousands of Steam reviews, with an average Metacritic score around 89.

It Takes Two stars Cody and May, a couple on the verge of divorce who get shrunk into handmade dolls after their daughter Rose cries onto a pair of enchanted figurines. Dr. Hakim, a chaotic talking book of love, guides the pair as they climb through their own backyard turned into a fantastical world. Every chapter reinvents the gameplay: third-person platforming gives way to a top-down brawler, a rhythm section, and even a flight level, always built for exactly two players working together.

Hazelight Studios, led by director Josef Fares, released It Takes Two on March 26, 2021 under Electronic Arts‘s EA Originals label, running on Unreal Engine 4. It launched on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, with a Nintendo Switch port following on November 4, 2022. Hazelight followed this success with Split Fiction in 2025, cementing the studio’s reputation for co-op-only design.

The adventure spans multiple themed worlds packed with hidden minigames for a quick competitive detour between story beats. The standout feature is the It Takes Two Friend’s Pass: the buyer invites a second player, who downloads the full game and plays alongside them at no cost. That single detail is why so many readers search for how to get It Takes Two free in the first place, since one earned or discounted copy genuinely covers two people.

How Much Does It Takes Two Cost?

It Takes Two costs $39.99 on Steam, the same price it has carried since its March 2021 launch. There is no separate demo or free trial, but the Friend’s Pass means only one household needs to pay that price since the second player joins free. That single fact already cuts the effective cost in half for anyone playing with a partner.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Steam sales have pushed It Takes Two down to around $10 during major seasonal events, though the discount schedule is not guaranteed in advance. If you would rather not wait for the next sale, the Snakzy method below sidesteps the current price altogether: you earn the Steam gift card value through offers instead of waiting on a discount calendar.

It Takes Two Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 89 / Overwhelmingly Positive PS5 88 Xbox 89 Switch 82

It Takes Two is available on PC through Steam and the EA App, plus PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch since its November 2022 port. Cross-play works through the It Takes Two Friend’s Pass, so a Steam owner can still play alongside a friend on PlayStation or Xbox using their own copy of the invite. The Nintendo Switch version runs at a lower resolution than the other platforms but remains fully playable solo or in couch co-op, and it carries forward to Switch 2 through backward compatibility. Since Snakzy rewards convert into a Steam gift card, the PC version on Steam is the natural target for this method: an earned or discounted It Takes Two Steam key redeems straight into your library, ready to invite a friend the moment you finish downloading.

It Takes Two System Requirements

It Takes Two runs on Unreal Engine 4 and launched in 2021, so it does not demand a cutting-edge rig. A mid-range gaming PC from the last several years should handle it comfortably at good settings.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 8.1/10 64-bit Windows 8.1/10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3-2100T / AMD FX 6100 Intel Core i5 3570K / AMD Ryzen 3 1300X RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU GTX 660 / R7 260X GTX 980 / R9 290X Storage 50 GB 50 GB

Online co-op needs a stable internet connection for both players, while couch co-op just needs two controllers plugged into the same machine. Even a five-year-old laptop with a dedicated graphics card should clear the minimum spec without much trouble.

It Takes Two Mechanics

The core loop puts each player in charge of one asymmetric ability set per chapter. Cody might get nails and time control while May gets a hammer and cloning powers, and neither tool works alone: every puzzle demands both players contribute at once. Communication is not a nice-to-have here, it is the actual mechanic.

Structurally, It Takes Two is a series of linear chapters through a house-turned-wonderland, moving from a treehouse to a snow globe to a toolshed reimagined as a warzone. Each chapter swaps genres entirely: one section plays like a platformer, the next like a brawler, a rhythm game, or a light RPG. Hidden competitive minigames punctuate the journey, and even online co-op keeps both players visible on a shared split screen instead of hiding your partner off-camera.

The design tension is really about the story wearing the mechanics. Every forced handoff and shared puzzle mirrors Cody and May relearning teamwork, echoing Hazelight’s earlier co-op-only title A Way Out and borrowing some of the puzzle chemistry that made Portal 2‘s co-op campaign so memorable.

It Takes Two Top Features

Friend’s Pass: One purchased copy lets a second player join the full game free, so getting It Takes Two free effectively covers two people at once. Constant Reinvention: Every chapter swaps genres, from platforming to brawling to rhythm sections, so the game never settles into one formula. GOTY 2021: It Takes Two won Game of the Year, Best Family, and Best Multiplayer at The Game Awards 2021. Built for Exactly Two: Asymmetric abilities make both players essential in every puzzle, with no solo mode to fall back on. Couch or Online Co-op: Split-screen locally or cross-play online through the Friend’s Pass, so distance is never an excuse to skip it.

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How To Get It Takes Two Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete offers, download partner apps, fill short surveys, and play mobile games to earn coins. No credit card is required at any point. This is a time-investment model, not a money-investment one: you trade attention for coins that convert into real Steam gift card value, one straightforward way to get It Takes Two for free. Thanks to the Friend’s Pass, one earned copy effectively pays for a full game night for two people.

Here is how to get It Takes Two free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track your progress toward $39.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $39.99 or more Use the gift card to buy It Takes Two on Steam: then invite your Friend’s Pass partner to join for free

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, according to Snakzy‘s own data. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before any cash-out, and offers along with their payouts vary by region, so check what’s live in your country before committing to one.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get It Takes Two Free Get It Takes Two Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get It Takes Two Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait to build up a Snakzy balance. Eneba is a trusted marketplace with buyer protection where an It Takes Two Steam key is typically listed below the official $39.99 Steam price, letting you buy immediately instead of earning your way there. The key you receive is a permanent, legitimate license that redeems straight into your Steam library, identical to a direct purchase. Combined with the Friend’s Pass, a single discounted key on Eneba still covers two players once your co-op partner joins for free. This is not a case of picking a superior option over Snakzy, it is simply a faster route for anyone who wants to start playing tonight instead of building a coin balance first.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards, here is the closest card above It Takes Two‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so it is worth checking the live listing before you buy. The process is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your code instantly. Whichever route you choose, a Snakzy payout, an Eneba game key, or an Eneba gift card, all three result in a legitimate copy of It Takes Two tied to your own account.

Is It Legal to Get It Takes Two Free With Snakzy?

Getting It Takes Two free with Snakzy is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for engagement, Snakzy shares that revenue back to you as coins, you redeem the coins for a Steam gift card, and you use that card to buy the game through Steam. Hazelight Studios and Electronic Arts get paid in full, and you end up with a permanent license tied to your own Steam account, the same as if you had paid for it yourself. The Friend’s Pass is an official, developer-sanctioned way for your co-op partner to join for free, so there is no legal gray area anywhere in this process.

Steer clear of unofficial “free download” sites, cracked installers, and torrents promising an It Takes Two free download. These sources are illegal, and the real risks are serious: malware that can damage your system, permanent Steam account bans, and no legitimate license at all. Since It Takes Two is built entirely around online co-op, a cracked copy usually cannot even connect to a partner. Hazelight Studios is harmed every time someone pirates their work instead of paying through Steam, Eneba, or Snakzy.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support Hazelight Studios while keeping your own money in your pocket. If you want to stock up for whatever you play next, a handy co-op buying guide rounds up other two-player favorites, and Eneba‘s own discounted Steam gift card hub covers nearly any denomination you might need.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get It Takes Two Free

It Takes Two earns its reputation on hard numbers: a Game of the Year win in 2021, more than 30 million copies sold, and a 95% Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam. Combined with the Friend’s Pass, it is effectively half price per player before any discount even applies. If you already enjoyed The Escapists 2 or Core Keeper, this belongs next on your co-op shelf, and it is worth remembering alongside newer picks like Reanimal whenever your group is choosing what to play next.

Getting started only takes a few minutes: download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, and build your balance toward the game’s $39.99 price. If your goal is simply to get It Takes Two for free without any upfront cost, redeeming that Steam gift card the moment you hit the threshold is the fastest way there.

Once your Steam gift card is ready, how to get It Takes Two free stops being a question and becomes a simple checkout.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get It Takes Two Free Get It Takes Two Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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