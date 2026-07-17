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If you are searching for how to get Iron Lung free, you have found the right guide. Iron Lung is the claustrophobic submarine horror game that went viral after the 2023 Titan submersible tragedy and became a Markiplier-directed feature film in January 2026. It is a minimalist first-person horror experience navigated by touch and sound alone. The $7.99 Steam price is the only thing standing between you and the sub, and this guide removes that barrier.

Two paths get you there. Snakzy is a free app where you invest time instead of money, earning coins redeemable for a Steam gift card. Eneba sells legitimate Iron Lung keys from around $0.99, roughly 88% off, for players who want it today. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license. This guide covers the game, its cost, platforms, specs, mechanics, the Snakzy steps, and the Eneba alternative.

Game Info Details Game price $7.99 on Steam Metacritic rating No PC Metascore; Steam 92% Very Positive (~9,900 reviews) Genre Minimalist first-person submarine and psychological horror Developers David Szymanski Publishers David Szymanski Time to earn: Main story ~1 hour Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~1.5 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~2.5 hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Iron Lung Free Get Iron Lung Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Iron Lung Free: Full Game Overview

Iron Lung earned its cult status the hard way: a 92% Very Positive rating from roughly 9,900 Steam reviews, a viral moment tied to the real 2023 Titan submersible tragedy, and a feature film adaptation directed by and starring Markiplier that hit theaters on January 30, 2026. I have followed this game since its 2022 launch, and the reception has only grown stronger over time.

The premise is simple and effective. You pilot a cramped one-man submarine nicknamed the Iron Lung through an ocean of blood on a barren moon, using only a map, proximity sensors, sound, and a grainy external camera to find your way. Destructoid called it “the perfect short-form horror experience” in a 9/10 review, and Vice described it as one of the most terrifying games its reviewer had ever played.

Iron Lung launched on Windows on March 10, 2022, then reached Nintendo Switch on December 19, 2022, PlayStation 5 on October 15, 2025, and Android on December 12, 2025. David Szymanski, the solo developer behind DUSK, The Moon Sliver, and Squirrel Stapler, built the game after a visit to a Loch Ness museum. It sits comfortably alongside his other short horror experiments.

The game is intentionally short, built to be finished in a single sitting of about an hour. A free Iron Lung Mode update from October 2023 replaces in-game textures with Markiplier’s face, a nod to the film that followed. The Iron Lung price rose from $5.99 to $7.99 in December 2023, though the sale price still regularly dips lower. It is also part of a 9-game Szymanski bundle on Steam for anyone who wants his full catalog.

How Much Does Iron Lung Cost?

The Iron Lung price is $7.99 on Steam, up from $5.99 at its original 2022 launch before a December 2023 increase. Right now it is 50% off at $3.99, matching its all-time Steam low. That discount shows up in most major seasonal sales, so waiting for the next one is a reasonable bet if you do not mind a short delay. If you would rather skip the wait entirely, the Snakzy method below gets you a copy without spending anything.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Historically, $3.99 is as low as Iron Lung has gone since its price increase, so this is close to the best deal Steam has ever offered on it. Szymanski’s other games follow a similar pattern of steep seasonal discounts during the Steam Summer and Winter sales, so expect this title to follow suit. None of that matters much if you take the Snakzy route, since the entire point of that method is that the Steam price becomes irrelevant once your coins cover it.

Iron Lung Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC No Metascore / Steam 92% Very Positive PS5 No Metascore Switch No Metascore

Iron Lung is available on PC through Steam and GOG, on Nintendo Switch, on PlayStation 5, and on Android, following a staggered rollout between 2022 and 2025. There is no Xbox version. On Switch, the game also runs on Nintendo Switch 2 through backward compatibility. The Snakzy method in this guide targets the Steam version on PC, which is also the cheapest and most complete way to play it. Since Snakzy rewards are redeemed for a Steam gift card, PC is the natural purchase point once you have earned enough coins.

Iron Lung System Requirements

Iron Lung is one of the lightest games on Steam, built to run on almost any PC from the last decade. You will not need a dedicated graphics card to play it, and the install takes up barely any drive space compared to most modern titles.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor Any from the last decade Any modern dual-core or better Memory 1 GB RAM 2 GB RAM Graphics Any from the last decade Any modern dedicated or integrated GPU Storage 200 MB available space 200 MB available space

Even a low-spec laptop or a Steam Deck handles Iron Lung without trouble, since the minimalist visual style keeps the engine load light throughout every dive. This is one of the rare horror games where hardware is never the reason to skip it, so a budget machine plays it exactly the same as a high-end rig.

Iron Lung Mechanics

The core loop puts you inside a single cramped room aboard the Iron Lung submarine, piloting entirely blind. You punch coordinates into a console, watch a set of proximity sensors for anything too close, and creep toward marked locations scattered across an incomplete map of the blood ocean.

Your objective at each marked point is to snap a photograph with an external still camera. Those grainy snapshots are the only glimpse you get of what is actually outside the sub, and each one escalates the dread a little further. There is no combat, no difficulty setting, and no new game plus. The free Iron Lung Mode update is the one official modifier, replacing in-world textures with Markiplier’s face.

The design tension comes from total sensory deprivation set against the need to keep moving forward. Leaks spring, alarms blare, and there is always the possibility that something enormous is circling just outside your hull. Every system in the sub, from the sonar ping to the depth gauge, exists to make you second-guess what you cannot see.

Compare this to Szymanski’s fast-paced DUSK, and you see his range as a designer. This is horror built through restraint rather than action, exactly what Vice praised in its review. There is no combat to fall back on when tension spikes, so the only real tool you have is patience.

Iron Lung Top Features

Blind navigation. You never see outside directly. You steer using the map, sound, and proximity sensors alone, and your imagination fills in the rest. Grainy camera photography. A primitive external still camera is your only window to the ocean, delivering some of horror gaming’s most infamous jump reveals. Oppressive sound design. An original soundtrack inspired by Aubrey Hodges’ Doom 64 work keeps the pressure suffocating from start to finish. One-sitting dread. Iron Lung is designed to be finished in under an hour, a complete horror arc with no filler. Iron Lung Mode. A free official mode swaps in-game textures for Markiplier’s face, a nod to the 2026 film.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Iron Lung Free Get Iron Lung Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Iron Lung Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a rewards app where you earn coins by completing offers, playing partner games, and filling out surveys. No credit card is required at any point. This requires time rather than money, and everything ends in a permanent, legitimate Steam license, identical to a normal purchase.

Here is how to get Iron Lung free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $7.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $7.99 or more Buy Iron Lung on Steam: use the gift card to complete your purchase

At $7.99 full price or $3.99 on sale, Iron Lung is one of the fastest possible Snakzy redemptions. Casual users can realistically cover an Iron Lung Steam key within days rather than weeks, since the target balance is small compared to most full-price releases.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days. Since that first payout alone covers the Iron Lung price more than three times over, this is one of the quickest games to redeem through Snakzy. Remember the $35 minimum cashout threshold applies, and offers vary by region.

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Get Iron Lung Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait to build up Snakzy coins, and that is fine. Eneba is a trusted marketplace with buyer protection for anyone who would rather buy Iron Lung right now. The official Steam price is $7.99, and Eneba lists an Iron Lung Steam key from around $0.99, a saving of roughly 88%. That is a legitimate, permanent Steam license redeemed the same way as a direct purchase. Eneba is not better than Snakzy here. Think of it as the option for players who want Iron Lung today instead of investing a few days in app offers first.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards, here is the closest card above Iron Lung‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before buying. The process is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code instantly. Snakzy is free but takes time. An Eneba key is discounted and immediate. An Eneba gift card adds $10 to your wallet with $2.01 left over after buying Iron Lung. All three routes end with a legitimate copy of the game.

Is It Legal to Get Iron Lung Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for completed offers, Snakzy shares that revenue with you as coins, you redeem those coins for real Steam credit, and you buy Iron Lung through the official store. The result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical to a normal purchase.

Avoid unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, and torrents entirely. Anyone searching for an Iron Lung free download on a random site is taking on real risk for nothing, since these sources are illegal and carry serious risks, including malware and permanent Steam account bans. David Szymanski is a solo developer who relies on game sales for his living, so piracy affects him more directly than it would a larger studio.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developer while keeping your wallet closed. If horror is your genre, a useful breakdown of PC horror games covers more titles worth adding to your library, and a handy Steam gift card selection on Eneba is worth a look if you would rather build wallet credit directly.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Iron Lung Free

Iron Lung earns its 92% Very Positive rating and Destructoid’s 9/10 score honestly. It is a tight, effective horror experience backed by a viral moment and a feature film. If short horror is your thing, a cheaper way to grab The Outlast Trials is worth checking out too, alongside Buckshot Roulette for a similarly tense one-sitting scare.

Getting Iron Lung for free comes down to a simple plan: download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, and build your balance toward $7.99. Once you clear the $35 cashout minimum, redeem your coins for a Steam gift card and make the purchase. Once your gift card is ready, how to get Iron Lung free is just a checkout away.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Iron Lung Free Get Iron Lung Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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